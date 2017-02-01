The economic idiot savants of our time

I don’t often find myself in almost total agreement with Robert Skidelsky but this is one of those times. This is from an article titled, Economists versus the Economy.
What unites the great economists, and many other good ones, is a broad education and outlook. This gives them access to many different ways of understanding the economy. The giants of earlier generations knew a lot of things besides economics. Keynes graduated in mathematics, but was steeped in the classics (and studied economics for less than a year before starting to teach it). Schumpeter got his PhD in law; Hayek’s were in law and political science, and he also studied philosophy, psychology, and brain anatomy.
Today’s professional economists, by contrast, have studied almost nothing but economics. They don’t even read the classics of their own discipline. Economic history comes, if at all, from data sets. Philosophy, which could teach them about the limits of the economic method, is a closed book. Mathematics, demanding and seductive, has monopolized their mental horizons. The economists are the idiots savants of our time.
Let me also give you his opening para:
Policymakers don’t know what to do. They press the usual (and unusual) levers and nothing happens. Quantitative easing was supposed to bring inflation “back to target.” It didn’t. Fiscal contraction was supposed to restore confidence. It didn’t. Earlier this month, Mark Carney, Governor of the Bank of England, delivered a speech called “The Specter of Monetarism.” Of course, monetarism was supposed to save us from the specter of Keynesianism!
With virtually no usable macroeconomic tools, the default position is “structural reform.” But no one agrees on what it entails. Meanwhile, crackpot leaders are stirring discontented voters. Economies, it seems, have escaped from the grasp of those supposed to manage them, with politics in hot pursuit.
The above article was sent to me by a friend in Canada. This next quote is from a presentation of another colleague, this one given last week to the House of Commons in the UK. I’m afraid there’s no link, but you will get the drift. He is the only other self-identified “classical economist” I know of.
HOW DID PROFESSIONAL ECONOMISTS GET IT IN TO THEIR HEADS THAT THEY COULD PREDICT THE FUTURE?
Very simply, because that is what they have been taught in universities for the past fifty years. Of course Adam Smith would have laughed at the idea. Marx didn’t believe it either, nor did Keynes. But, starting around one hundred years ago, the university economics curriculum throughout the Western world was hi-jacked by a particular way of looking at economic activity that came to be known as ‘neoclassical’ economics . So successful was this takeover that by 1970 it had driven out every other method of analysis, like a cuckoo in a nest. Academic papers that did not adopt this particular method were rejected by the leading scholarly journals, thus ensuring uniformity of thought throughout the profession.
And while I am at it, I have been sent a third paper by another colleague which I hope he won’t mind my pre-empting his own publication since he is in the US and we are very unlikely to have overlapping readers. This is what he wrote:
Why hasn’t this recovery been stronger? The predominant explanation blames inadequate stimulus spending. It holds that more “demand” is needed to boost the economy. But this inverts the nature of the relationship between demand and economic performance. Demand is the result—not the cause—of economic activity. Therefore production, not demand, determines growth. At best, trying to stimulate demand while ignoring production is like trying to grow a flower by watering its petals instead of its roots.
But it’s often worse than that. The state can spend only what the private sector produces, which means government must first remove a dollar from the economy to spend it into the economy. Because doing so misallocate resources, the net effect is worse than zero: Rather than merely neglecting the flower’s roots, it’s like sucking water out of the soil and pouring it over the flower’s petals. Small wonder the economy has failed to break even three percent growth rates.
What to do seems economically clear enough, but how do we get the politics to line up? This is the question of our times, with every party of the left only wishing to do what would make things worse while preventing, as best they can, the parties of the right from fixing things up.
The advent of models also is a part of it, since the economists can play with these big impressive programs with all the whirring knobs and colourful graphs and those people not inducted into the mysteries are impressed. (I have done many years of computer modelling, I know well how impressive they seem to others, and how easily they can go astray.)
But models which cannot extrapolate are not models, they are junk. We are seeing that in the econometric area as we are seeing in the climate science area. The climate models fail to match the unfolding data. That means they are not based on reality.
And that is the case with both fields. The trouble is that the models have been built on lefty gospel – Keynesianism and high climate sensitivity, which are wrong. But any lefty modeller who says this is cast out of the tribe for heresy. So we keep pushing on the string hoping it’ll work this time when it hasn’t in the last dozen times.
Unfortunately in both fields models also provide cover and justification for pollies to do what they want: borrow and spend money. Real economics and real climate science would require them to do hard stuff: fiscal prudence and not spending dosh in marginal electorates to fix a non problem.
So now we have Trump shaking things up. I just hope he can succeed in doing it in the face of the established mafias in both sectors.
All the quotes are good . I relate to the last one most. Not just tax but regulation also. Smalltime entrepreneurs are easily heavily weighed down by government. They are the epitome of innovation, adaptation and diversification but government action is often more akin to a selective herbicide, the SME the weed.
The trouble is that the models have been built on lefty gospel – Keynesianism and high climate sensitivity, which are wrong.
GIGO!
The belief one can foretell the future originated where and when?
I am led to believe on good authority that if I adopt a religious faith I will be guaranteed a paradisical future, whether heaven or what not. Guaranteed. This is not merely forecasting, but foretelling, and prophesising.
Our culture is Judean-Christian and those who believe in these faiths are quite certain their future after death is determined and predictable, as is those who don’t believe.
Once one’s mind/brain has been trained in this thought pattern, it is easy to apply it to other spheres.
So where on earth do you think the notion that the future is predictable arose from? Our culture is saturated with the idea the future is predictable. If we sin we don’t, if we don’t we do, if we burn too much CO2, ect. etc..
The virtual absence of economic history in upper school syllabuses and tertiary undergraduate economics courses is a huge contributor to the mess that we find ourselves in today. It is true that that large numbers of economics graduates learn only about micro and macroeconomics and how these apply to policymaking, and that ridiculous methodological wankfest that is econometrics – and maybe they learn about J.M. Keynes and his General Theory because that’s now the received wisdom.
The fact that The Wealth Of Nations (or even a condensed version of it for the dummies) isn’t an essential text for an economics student is a scandal. The fact that the economic principles that came from classical economics, the Austrian school, the Chicago school, the proponents of supply side economics – concepts like spontaneous order, opportunity cost and “what is seen and what is not seen”, monetarism, utilitarianism, amongst many others – are not linked to whom they originated from, carefully studied, evaluated and compared when appropriate is a scandal. The fact that the great debates and disagreements between the giants of economics – Ricardo vs Malthus, Friedman vs Galbraith, Friedman vs Keynes, Hayek vs Keynes, the Austrians vs the Chicago Boys, Marx vs (take your pick) are not studied and evaluated is a scandal. The fact that the ideas of Mill, Say, Bastiat, all of those immediately above and more are not studied and evaluated is a scandal.
I’d go so far as to say that the major component of an economics degree should be the study of the history of economics – it’d be a far more useful degree than the sludge that’s so often taught now.
History of economics and economic history are the big omissions. Should be foundation subjects.