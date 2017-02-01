Useful family advice for students

From Behavioural Economics Saved My Dog by Dan Ariely
Dear Dan, As a university professor who has been teaching for a long time, what advice would you give to students who are starting their academic year? —PETER
Simple: cut all ties with your family—particularly your grandparents. Here’s why: most professors discover that family members, particularly grandmothers, tend to pass away just before exams.
Deciding to look into this question with the kind of rigour that only academics are able to (and have the time for), Mike Adams, a professor of biology at Eastern Connecticut State University, collected years of data and concluded that grandmothers are 10 times more likely to die before a mid-term assessment and 19 times more likely to die before a final exam. Grandmothers of students who aren’t doing so well in class are at even higher risk, and the worst news is for students who are failing: their grandmothers are 50 times more likely to die as the grandmothers of students who are passing the class.
The most straightforward explanation for these results? These students share their struggles with their grandmothers, and the poor old ladies prove unable to cope with the difficult news and die. Based on this sound reasoning, from a public policy perspective, students—particularly ones that are failing—clearly shouldn’t mention the timing of their exams or their academic performance to any relatives. (A less likely interpretation of these results would be that the students are lying, but this is really hard to imagine.)
Joking aside, social relationships are very important for our health and happiness, in good times and bad. And fostering these bonds is a wise goal for anyone at any stage of life.
I think the advice should be to grandmothers and not the students. If you want to live a bit longer, sever all connections with grandchildren. However, I find the advice stupid in any context. Anybody who has grandchildren would tell you the task is far more enjoyable and less stressful than bringing up your own children so if you have brought up kids, grandchildren are a doddle.
I think you may be taking the “advice” too literally Jo.
The whole thing is a tongue in cheek dig at students who apply for compassionate leave at exam time, using a grandparent’s fake death as an excuse for not sitting for exams they haven’t studied for.
Quite some years ago “How many living grandparents do you have?” became a core interview question asked by me of job applicants. (Grandparent sudden death syndrome is particularly prevalent among foreign working holiday makers, i.e. backpackers).
Old School Con, I know it was tongue in cheek but us grandmothers get a raw deal so just defending my corner.
Don’t do any of these degrees:
* Anything with “Studies” in the title
* Art History
* Psychology
* Marine Biology (I don’t know, but I assume the job market is flooded with marine biologists)