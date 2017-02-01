Liberty Quote
The market is not a place, a thing, or a collective entity. The market is a process, actuated by the interplay of the actions of the various individuals cooperating under the division of labor.— Ludwig von Mises
Wednesday Forum: February 1, 2017
Won?
TWO
Trump is God..redux
Free
Phwoar
I still must know what happens if you store your diamonds with mothballs.
Or your mothballs with diamonds.
I am certain something terrible happens, but no one will tell me what.
No mothballs here.
Bother. They followed me.
If Victoriastan goes ahead with automatic traffic barriers in mall areas, anyone care to bet how much the contract over runs will be ?
People are talking about winning and how much of it is happening.
It’s only D Day.
That a battle has finally started does not mean the battle is won.
Take Brexit.
Has there been a win there?
Not yet.
Australia hasn’t even got a General to organise anything and the enemy are running riot.
In the United States, an enemy so absolutely used to winning are still coming to terms with the fact an attack has even been launched………..their heads are exploding because of that.
As I said before, a battle started is not a battle won.
sneaky!
Keep winning.
The diamonds end up smelling of mothballs, of course! 😀
Damn shame this bloke isn’t Prime Minister or he and his government could do something about it.
Greetings, friends. 😉
Bejewelled moths?
I agree with Struth.
Australia doesn’t have a General to organise anything; enemy running riot.
Hello, Grigory
ummm……
Great talk by Bettina Arndt at the Sydney Institute last night exposing the gigantic domestic violence rort that is driven by radical feminists. And Malcolm Turnbull.
Australia hasn’t even got a General to organise anything and the enemy are running riot.
We do have generals, why Maolcolm positively models himself on one of his Civil war heroes.
Unfortunately for us its this one.
George B. McClellan
Rafe MT keeps giving to the left.
Oh look, half the country is poorly served by the MSM and will pay for something better!
FOX News Channel marks ratings milestone
Local network people would cut their own appendages off for numbers like these, except being lefties they haven’t got one to cut off.
I’m confiscating Philippa’s Free and having it for myself. Phwoar is now up for grabs!!!!
Bettina Arndt articles.
As part of the imaginative cuisine in the Wonderland Restaurant on Ovation of the Seas, we were served a Liquid Manzanilla Olive. Eaten from its own serving spoon.
I wonder if you make diamonds from mothballs do they still smell of mothballs?
The long quest for diamond synthesis
I think I’d prefer diamonds made from peanut butter myself.
Mole – or Burnside?
WOT?!! Moi? Please adjust your glasses by ten years down at least, thank you. That’s better.
Everyone here is an imaginary real person to me. Even Doomlord. I have some very good ideas about you all. No-one escapes my imaginative gaze.
I’ll tell you what I am going to do tonight. I am going to walk around this salubrious neighbourhood with hidden nail scissors and clip loads of lavender and rosemary – it is pouring over fences everywhere around here. Then I will buy some cloves and I will scatter the lot amongst those blankets. If any of my guests expire of woodland allergies I shall let you know before I decide whom I should sue. Sadly, the growers probably have an exemption clause; there are some hot shot lawyers living in these herbal haunts. Most likely I’ll sue the Council as I trip and stub my toe on their cracked pavements while looking furtive.
Thanks, Rafe. The podcast is here: http://thesydneyinstitute.com.au/blog/podcast/the-red-pill-the-movie-about-mens-lives-that-gender-warriors-dont-want-you-to-see/
B Shaw
#2281607, posted on February 1, 2017 at 5:10 pm
I agree with Struth.
Australia doesn’t have a General to organise anything; enemy running riot.
B Shaw
#2281608, posted on February 1, 2017 at 5:10 pm
Hello, Grigory
Illuminati confirmed!!!
BON – DT is bypassing the MSM. Fox has competition.
You can actually carbonise and wear your Dearly Beloved if you hand over his corpse.
I see by the TV ads that Kate Fisher’s real name is Tzippeddy Dooda.
Tzippeddy Eh?
Back when he was a smoker, Grigory M carried a small box of cloves in his pocket – freshened his breath between smokes by chewing a clove or two.
That’s taking mourning j ewellery a bit far. Here’s a Victorian one made out of hair.
Top 30! Phillippa’s gluttony only counts as one!!
Lizzie, bay leaves work well too and don’t stink up whatever it is you’re storing.
To Stimpson J. Cat
Feel free to list all contributors who must be ignored.
Tua stultitia erit olim mors tui!
silly billy
Has Maocolm appointed a Minister for Bollards yet?
I nominate Arfur Sinodinos.
You’ve got a Minister and a full-size prototype all in one.
Just saw a side ad for this pickup. It’s called a Ram. Surprisingly they were quoting the price, which showed up as A$139,000. The vehicle looks American and I thought the ad would be too, but the price looked really high for an American vehicle – especially a pickup. I checked the US list price is US26,395.
The Aussie is current trading at .7560.
At the current exchange rate this pickup costs A$34,914 in the US vs A$139,900. Fuck me we’re ripped off. This is just a full retard gouging. The difference is $105,000!
This would be classified as a tradies/farmers pick up. Differences like this that help push up the cost of trade services in this country as well as adding costs to farmers.
We’re really fucked.
And this piece says how buyers a queuing up to buy it.
http://www.news.com.au/technology/innovation/motoring/buyers-lining-up-for-us-supersized-pickup-the-new-dodge-ram/news-story/8a8a4900975ee2c81d1b48866c60358e
OMG! Grigory is talking about himself in the third person. Clayton’s sockpuppet?
and are firing blanks at the enemy while their positions are being overrun, and their supplies captured.
In AU, the non-socialist forces need to re-group (in hell) and find a General to lead them out of the wilderness. They will probably have to import a leader, given the desertion and traitors within their ranks.
Don’t get me wrong.
I am not sick of it yet … not by a long chalk … but could we have Sundays off?
The Lieborals love talking about lower taxes. Talking about lower taxes is a cornerstone of the Lieboral Party. No one likes talking more about lowering taxes than the Lieborals. They do it all the time – even in government when they have just raised them.
Nic, dried bay leaves, yes? I have those. And I have fresh rosemary. I’ll combine the two.
My neighbour bought a Ram. Loves it.
The price difference includes the conversion from left hand drive to right, which is a custom job undertaken here by pulling it apart and putting it back together using custom parts.
That was too easy.
A 45 year old Joan Collins.
The Nanny has a birthday every two years, so if you have one annually, that would be correct?
Is there a Trump ‘fix’ planned for tomorrow? If not, the withdrawals might be too hard to cope with. Therapist is on speed dial just in case.
The two best suggestions to solve our political woes that I have heard are:
1. Outsource all government in AU to a Trump company.
2. Become a state of the USA. (Pay for the privilege if required).
Finally! We are getting somewhere!
What Lefties believe:
– gov should control everything
What Conservative People believe:
– gov should control Defence
Chum
$105,000 doesn’t justify the cost of a conversion. This heap of shit is considered a 3rd knock about car in the US that people use on weekends for gardening and stuff – if not tradies etc. It’s a cheapish, very affordable utility vehicle.
I’d be really surprised the conversion would be done here and not at the US factory quite frankly.
THE Prime Minister has proposed an annual waffling competition as a solution to the lack of business activity.
1st Prize – dinner with the PM
2nd Prize – 2 dinners with the PM
3rd Prize – 3 dinners with the PM
A special prize for last is a US green card.
55th Battalion A.I.F
Why in Christ’s name can’t we drive right hand drive here?
Such a crock. Garbos etc drive dual control vehicles anyway.
Speaking of winning until it hurts:
LL – DT addresses USA on Saturday that is Sunday our time. No Sundays off!
Damn it
Left hand drive.
What I get for taking the lord’s name in vain.
Vajazzled moths?
Maolcolm may not be a General, but he is a Lieutenant Colonel. Read his own admission here.
Gab, that’s it. They work well with woollens etc.
The only yank car converted in the factory to be sold on Australia, Britain, and New Zealand etc is the new Mustang.
There is a massive demand for these pick up trucks in Australia and there always has been, but the cost and small market means we haven’t been able to get them, and still can’t without excruciating cost due to conversion and ADR bullshit.
Paying legalised corruption to get these vehicles on Australian roads is as mush as the conversion itself.
For example, all tyres must be changed, even if they are brand new, and new Australian tyres fitted.
We are seeing more of these cars at the moment because an Asian mob are doing relatively cheap conversions.
They are not great conversions but people want these things badly.
If Holden S V are doing the conversion then make sure you have your bank robbery well planned.
We are as Australians, screwed so hard that audible farting is nearly non existent in this country.
Dot, have you ever driven a LHD vehicle in a RHD country?
He’ll need a replacement for California when they sail off into the Pacific.
‘Calexit’ supporters can start work to make ballot
This will be fun: an actual referendum in California on secession. Popcorn drought time!
‘Ann Coulter, who knows Miller and has enthusiastically championed his role in the Trump administration..has previously said of his appointment to the White House, “We’re one step closer to my dream of having Stephen Miller run the country.”’
Mine too. Miller is the most articulate and eloquent US political figure ever seen, poised and confident, in charge. These are his weaker points; he is a policy wonk extraordinaire. Most net figures hate interviewing him, cut him off early to minimise damage. Like Trump, he has this sly sarcasm thing, very corrosive to opponents. At 32, he has ten years left to become the youngest POTUS in history.
What’s the issue, Snoopy?
We need to declare war and lose.
Peter Sellers had the right idea.
Damn straight.
People at UWA who went spack over Lomborg still have Government-funded sinecures.
Rebecca Peters, who helped cause the Port Arthur Massacre by teaching how to commit massacres on TV and offering huuge incentives in publicity, got a gong in the Aussie Day honours.
The ABC still exists.
Miller? What about Thiel? He’ll privatise everything, thank the gods.
Thiel may be God-Emperor of California soon.
Brits drive their cars and trucks through Europe and vice versa.
They can drive way faster than us.
They can grab a bottle of plonk on the way home from the servo, and wave to their neighbour on his bike, able to recognise him, as he isn’t wearing a helmet.
We have some of the most ridiculous road rules of any country, and are the most over regulated arseholes on the planet.
But remember, if it saves just one life…………………..
We must have zero deaths by 2030.
hahaha, IT channels St. Augustine.
3RAR for me
I am trying to look into getting a Sirius XM subscription, but I’m blocked or something?
What gives?