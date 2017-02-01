Wednesday Forum: February 1, 2017

Posted on 5:00 pm, February 1, 2017 by Sinclair Davidson
75 Responses to Wednesday Forum: February 1, 2017

  3. Atoms for Peace
    #2281587, posted on February 1, 2017 at 5:01 pm

    Trump is God..redux

  6. Philippa Martyr
    #2281593, posted on February 1, 2017 at 5:03 pm

    I still must know what happens if you store your diamonds with mothballs.

    Or your mothballs with diamonds.

    I am certain something terrible happens, but no one will tell me what.

  8. calli
    #2281596, posted on February 1, 2017 at 5:03 pm

    Bother. They followed me.

  9. Atoms for Peace
    #2281597, posted on February 1, 2017 at 5:04 pm

    If Victoriastan goes ahead with automatic traffic barriers in mall areas, anyone care to bet how much the contract over runs will be ?

  10. struth
    #2281598, posted on February 1, 2017 at 5:04 pm

    People are talking about winning and how much of it is happening.

    It’s only D Day.
    That a battle has finally started does not mean the battle is won.

    Take Brexit.
    Has there been a win there?
    Not yet.
    Australia hasn’t even got a General to organise anything and the enemy are running riot.
    In the United States, an enemy so absolutely used to winning are still coming to terms with the fact an attack has even been launched………..their heads are exploding because of that.
    As I said before, a battle started is not a battle won.

  13. Gab
    #2281602, posted on February 1, 2017 at 5:08 pm

    The diamonds end up smelling of mothballs, of course! 😀

  14. Infidel Tiger
    #2281603, posted on February 1, 2017 at 5:08 pm

    THE Prime Minister has proposed cutting the company tax rate from 30 per cent to 25 per cent to stimulate investment in business during his speech to the National Press Club today.

    The PM’s proposal follows data which shows the Australian economy unexpectedly shrank 0.5 per cent in the September quarter, and a further decline when the December quarter figures are released on March 1 would constitute a technical recession.

    “I’m not expecting that outcome,” Mr Turnbull told the National Press Club today when questioned by reporters.

    He said US President Donald Trump’s proposed company tax cuts were one reason Australia needed to commit to cutting the corporate tax rate.

    Damn shame this bloke isn’t Prime Minister or he and his government could do something about it.

  15. Grigory M
    #2281604, posted on February 1, 2017 at 5:08 pm

    Greetings, friends. 😉

  16. egg_
    #2281605, posted on February 1, 2017 at 5:09 pm

    I still must know what happens if you store your diamonds with mothballs.

    Or your mothballs with diamonds.

    I am certain something terrible happens, but no one will tell me what.

    Bejewelled moths?

  17. B Shaw
    #2281607, posted on February 1, 2017 at 5:10 pm

    I agree with Struth.
    Australia doesn’t have a General to organise anything; enemy running riot.

  19. JC
    #2281612, posted on February 1, 2017 at 5:20 pm

    Cradock’s Choice
    #2281600, posted on February 1, 2017 at 5:05 pm

    sneaky!

    ummm……

  20. Rafe Champion
    #2281613, posted on February 1, 2017 at 5:20 pm

    Great talk by Bettina Arndt at the Sydney Institute last night exposing the gigantic domestic violence rort that is driven by radical feminists. And Malcolm Turnbull.

  21. thefrolickingmole
    #2281616, posted on February 1, 2017 at 5:23 pm

    Australia hasn’t even got a General to organise anything and the enemy are running riot.

    We do have generals, why Maolcolm positively models himself on one of his Civil war heroes.
    Unfortunately for us its this one.

    George B. McClellan

  22. Stackja
    #2281617, posted on February 1, 2017 at 5:24 pm

    Rafe MT keeps giving to the left.

  23. Bruce of Newcastle
    #2281618, posted on February 1, 2017 at 5:26 pm

    Oh look, half the country is poorly served by the MSM and will pay for something better!

    FOX News Channel marks ratings milestone

    FOX News Channel hit a ratings milestone in cable news by marking 15 years as the most-watched news channel, Nielsen data revealed.

    In January, FOX News Channel garnered an average of 2.8 million viewers, up 35 percent from the previous year. Also in January, the network topped basic cable as the highest-rated network in total day viewers, beating ESPN.

    FOX News Channel had 14 of the top 15 programs in cable news in total viewers and eight out of 10 top programs for the 25-54 demographic.

    Local network people would cut their own appendages off for numbers like these, except being lefties they haven’t got one to cut off.

  24. mizaris
    #2281619, posted on February 1, 2017 at 5:26 pm

    I’m confiscating Philippa’s Free and having it for myself. Phwoar is now up for grabs!!!!

  26. Grigory M
    #2281622, posted on February 1, 2017 at 5:30 pm

    tools to eat oysters?

    As part of the imaginative cuisine in the Wonderland Restaurant on Ovation of the Seas, we were served a Liquid Manzanilla Olive. Eaten from its own serving spoon.

  27. Bruce of Newcastle
    #2281623, posted on February 1, 2017 at 5:30 pm

    I wonder if you make diamonds from mothballs do they still smell of mothballs?

    The long quest for diamond synthesis

    GE, meanwhile, moved quickly to turn its discovery into a marketable product. It applied for patents. The diamond team successfully turned a wide array of carbon-rich materials, including even roofing tar, mothballs, and chunky peanut butter, into diamonds.

    I think I’d prefer diamonds made from peanut butter myself.

  29. Elizabeth (Lizzie) B.
    #2281626, posted on February 1, 2017 at 5:31 pm

    Probably mid fifties.

    WOT?!! Moi? Please adjust your glasses by ten years down at least, thank you. That’s better.

    Everyone here is an imaginary real person to me. Even Doomlord. I have some very good ideas about you all. No-one escapes my imaginative gaze.

    I’ll tell you what I am going to do tonight. I am going to walk around this salubrious neighbourhood with hidden nail scissors and clip loads of lavender and rosemary – it is pouring over fences everywhere around here. Then I will buy some cloves and I will scatter the lot amongst those blankets. If any of my guests expire of woodland allergies I shall let you know before I decide whom I should sue. Sadly, the growers probably have an exemption clause; there are some hot shot lawyers living in these herbal haunts. Most likely I’ll sue the Council as I trip and stub my toe on their cracked pavements while looking furtive.

  31. Stimpson J. Cat
    #2281628, posted on February 1, 2017 at 5:31 pm

    B Shaw
    #2281607, posted on February 1, 2017 at 5:10 pm
    I agree with Struth.
    Australia doesn’t have a General to organise anything; enemy running riot.

    B Shaw
    #2281608, posted on February 1, 2017 at 5:10 pm
    Hello, Grigory

    Illuminati confirmed!!!

  32. Stackja
    #2281630, posted on February 1, 2017 at 5:33 pm

    BON – DT is bypassing the MSM. Fox has competition.

  33. Elizabeth (Lizzie) B.
    #2281631, posted on February 1, 2017 at 5:33 pm

    I think I’d prefer diamonds made from peanut butter myself.

    You can actually carbonise and wear your Dearly Beloved if you hand over his corpse.

  34. TheSemiMentalBloke
    #2281632, posted on February 1, 2017 at 5:35 pm

    I see by the TV ads that Kate Fisher’s real name is Tzippeddy Dooda.
    Tzippeddy Eh?

  35. Grigory M
    #2281633, posted on February 1, 2017 at 5:37 pm

    Back when he was a smoker, Grigory M carried a small box of cloves in his pocket – freshened his breath between smokes by chewing a clove or two.

  36. calli
    #2281635, posted on February 1, 2017 at 5:39 pm

    You can actually carbonise and wear your Dearly Beloved if you hand over his corpse.

    That’s taking mourning j ewellery a bit far. Here’s a Victorian one made out of hair.

  37. The Beer Whisperer
    #2281637, posted on February 1, 2017 at 5:40 pm

    Top 30! Phillippa’s gluttony only counts as one!!

  38. Nic
    #2281638, posted on February 1, 2017 at 5:40 pm

    Lizzie, bay leaves work well too and don’t stink up whatever it is you’re storing.

  39. B Shaw
    #2281639, posted on February 1, 2017 at 5:40 pm

    To Stimpson J. Cat

    Feel free to list all contributors who must be ignored.

    Tua stultitia erit olim mors tui!
    silly billy

  40. Leigh Lowe
    #2281640, posted on February 1, 2017 at 5:40 pm

    Has Maocolm appointed a Minister for Bollards yet?
    I nominate Arfur Sinodinos.
    You’ve got a Minister and a full-size prototype all in one.

  41. JC
    #2281641, posted on February 1, 2017 at 5:41 pm

    Just saw a side ad for this pickup. It’s called a Ram. Surprisingly they were quoting the price, which showed up as A$139,000. The vehicle looks American and I thought the ad would be too, but the price looked really high for an American vehicle – especially a pickup. I checked the US list price is US26,395.

    The Aussie is current trading at .7560.
    At the current exchange rate this pickup costs A$34,914 in the US vs A$139,900. Fuck me we’re ripped off. This is just a full retard gouging. The difference is $105,000!

    This would be classified as a tradies/farmers pick up. Differences like this that help push up the cost of trade services in this country as well as adding costs to farmers.

    We’re really fucked.

    And this piece says how buyers a queuing up to buy it.
    http://www.news.com.au/technology/innovation/motoring/buyers-lining-up-for-us-supersized-pickup-the-new-dodge-ram/news-story/8a8a4900975ee2c81d1b48866c60358e

  42. The Beer Whisperer
    #2281642, posted on February 1, 2017 at 5:41 pm

    OMG! Grigory is talking about himself in the third person. Clayton’s sockpuppet?

  43. incoherent rambler
    #2281643, posted on February 1, 2017 at 5:41 pm

    Australia hasn’t even got a General to organise anything and the enemy are running riot.
    In the United States, an enemy so absolutely used to winning are still coming to terms with the fact an attack has even been launched …

    and are firing blanks at the enemy while their positions are being overrun, and their supplies captured.

    In AU, the non-socialist forces need to re-group (in hell) and find a General to lead them out of the wilderness. They will probably have to import a leader, given the desertion and traitors within their ranks.

  44. Leigh Lowe
    #2281645, posted on February 1, 2017 at 5:42 pm

    Infidel Tiger

    #2281601, posted on February 1, 2017 at 5:05 pm

    Keep winning.

    Don’t get me wrong.
    I am not sick of it yet … not by a long chalk … but could we have Sundays off?

  45. H B Bear
    #2281646, posted on February 1, 2017 at 5:44 pm

    THE Prime Minister has proposed cutting the company tax rate from 30 per cent to 25 per cent to stimulate investment in business during his speech to the National Press Club today.

    The Lieborals love talking about lower taxes. Talking about lower taxes is a cornerstone of the Lieboral Party. No one likes talking more about lowering taxes than the Lieborals. They do it all the time – even in government when they have just raised them.

  46. Gab
    #2281648, posted on February 1, 2017 at 5:45 pm

    Nic, dried bay leaves, yes? I have those. And I have fresh rosemary. I’ll combine the two.

  47. NewChum
    #2281650, posted on February 1, 2017 at 5:46 pm

    My neighbour bought a Ram. Loves it.

    The price difference includes the conversion from left hand drive to right, which is a custom job undertaken here by pulling it apart and putting it back together using custom parts.

  48. struth
    #2281652, posted on February 1, 2017 at 5:46 pm

    WOT?!! Moi? Please adjust your glasses by ten years down at least, thank you. That’s better.

    That was too easy.
    A 45 year old Joan Collins.
    The Nanny has a birthday every two years, so if you have one annually, that would be correct?

  49. Geriatric Mayfly
    #2281654, posted on February 1, 2017 at 5:47 pm

    Is there a Trump ‘fix’ planned for tomorrow? If not, the withdrawals might be too hard to cope with. Therapist is on speed dial just in case.

  50. incoherent rambler
    #2281655, posted on February 1, 2017 at 5:47 pm

    The two best suggestions to solve our political woes that I have heard are:

    1. Outsource all government in AU to a Trump company.

    2. Become a state of the USA. (Pay for the privilege if required).

  51. .
    #2281656, posted on February 1, 2017 at 5:49 pm

    Outsource all government

    Finally! We are getting somewhere!

  52. Top Ender
    #2281657, posted on February 1, 2017 at 5:49 pm

    What Lefties believe:
    – gov should control everything

    What Conservative People believe:
    – gov should control Defence

  53. JC
    #2281659, posted on February 1, 2017 at 5:50 pm

    Chum

    $105,000 doesn’t justify the cost of a conversion. This heap of shit is considered a 3rd knock about car in the US that people use on weekends for gardening and stuff – if not tradies etc. It’s a cheapish, very affordable utility vehicle.

    I’d be really surprised the conversion would be done here and not at the US factory quite frankly.

  54. incoherent rambler
    #2281660, posted on February 1, 2017 at 5:51 pm

    THE Prime Minister has proposed an annual waffling competition as a solution to the lack of business activity.
    1st Prize – dinner with the PM
    2nd Prize – 2 dinners with the PM
    3rd Prize – 3 dinners with the PM

    A special prize for last is a US green card.

  55. Baldrick
    #2281661, posted on February 1, 2017 at 5:51 pm

    55th Battalion A.I.F

    Ryan, Edward John Francis (1890–1941)
    John Ryan won the Victoria Cross for conspicuous bravery and devotion to duty during the allied assault on the Hindenburg defences on 30 September 1918. During the 55th Battalion’s attack near Bellicourt Ryan, despite heavy fire, was one of the first to reach the enemy trench. A fierce counter-attack drove the Australians back to the Le Catelet line trenches where a bombing party at their rear placed them in a critical position. Ryan quickly organized and led a party to attack the Germans with bomb and bayonet. Reaching the position with only three men, Ryan and his party killed three Germans on the flank and then Ryan alone rushed the remainder with bombs and drove them back across no man’s land. He fell wounded but his action saved a highly dangerous situation and enabled the trench to be retaken.

  56. .
    #2281662, posted on February 1, 2017 at 5:52 pm

    Why in Christ’s name can’t we drive right hand drive here?

    Such a crock. Garbos etc drive dual control vehicles anyway.

  57. Infidel Tiger
    #2281664, posted on February 1, 2017 at 5:54 pm

    Speaking of winning until it hurts:

    Hillary Clinton Now Said to be Blaming… Obama for Her Election Loss
    —Ace

    Dear Lord, please give me so much winning that I’ll get sick of winning all the time, but don’t make me sick of winning yet.

    Ex-Politico hack Mike Allen reports that Hillary believes that if Obama had come out earlier and more forcefully to denounce Russian electioneering on behalf of Trump, then something something something miracle Michigan President Hillary. Or something.

  58. Stackja
    #2281666, posted on February 1, 2017 at 5:54 pm

    LL – DT addresses USA on Saturday that is Sunday our time. No Sundays off!

  59. .
    #2281667, posted on February 1, 2017 at 5:54 pm

    Damn it

    Left hand drive.

    What I get for taking the lord’s name in vain.

  60. Chris
    #2281669, posted on February 1, 2017 at 5:57 pm

    still must know what happens if you store your diamonds with mothballs.

    Or your mothballs with diamonds.

    I am certain something terrible happens, but no one will tell me what.

    Vajazzled moths?

  61. Robber Baron
    #2281671, posted on February 1, 2017 at 6:00 pm

    Maolcolm may not be a General, but he is a Lieutenant Colonel. Read his own admission here.

  62. Nic
    #2281672, posted on February 1, 2017 at 6:02 pm

    Gab, that’s it. They work well with woollens etc.

  63. struth
    #2281675, posted on February 1, 2017 at 6:03 pm

    The only yank car converted in the factory to be sold on Australia, Britain, and New Zealand etc is the new Mustang.
    There is a massive demand for these pick up trucks in Australia and there always has been, but the cost and small market means we haven’t been able to get them, and still can’t without excruciating cost due to conversion and ADR bullshit.
    Paying legalised corruption to get these vehicles on Australian roads is as mush as the conversion itself.
    For example, all tyres must be changed, even if they are brand new, and new Australian tyres fitted.
    We are seeing more of these cars at the moment because an Asian mob are doing relatively cheap conversions.
    They are not great conversions but people want these things badly.
    If Holden S V are doing the conversion then make sure you have your bank robbery well planned.
    We are as Australians, screwed so hard that audible farting is nearly non existent in this country.

  64. Snoopy
    #2281677, posted on February 1, 2017 at 6:04 pm

    Dot, have you ever driven a LHD vehicle in a RHD country?

  65. Bruce of Newcastle
    #2281678, posted on February 1, 2017 at 6:05 pm

    2. Become a state of the USA. (Pay for the privilege if required).

    He’ll need a replacement for California when they sail off into the Pacific.

    ‘Calexit’ supporters can start work to make ballot

    Californians who want their state to secede from the United States can now start collecting signatures to put the initiative on the 2018 ballot.

    The Yes California Independence Campaign has been around for at least two years, but the election of President Trump only saw increased momentum for the so-called Calexit cause. Trump lost California by more than 4 million votes, fueling interest in a Calexit — a play on the United Kingdom’s “Brexit” campaign that saw that country’s voters decide to leave the European Union.

    The California secretary of state’s office announced that the group could begin collecting signatures on Thursday.

    The group needs 585,407 signatures from registered voters over the next 180 days to qualify for the ballot.

    This will be fun: an actual referendum in California on secession. Popcorn drought time!

  66. outsider
    #2281679, posted on February 1, 2017 at 6:05 pm

    ‘Ann Coulter, who knows Miller and has enthusiastically championed his role in the Trump administration..has previously said of his appointment to the White House, “We’re one step closer to my dream of having Stephen Miller run the country.”’

    Mine too. Miller is the most articulate and eloquent US political figure ever seen, poised and confident, in charge. These are his weaker points; he is a policy wonk extraordinaire. Most net figures hate interviewing him, cut him off early to minimise damage. Like Trump, he has this sly sarcasm thing, very corrosive to opponents. At 32, he has ten years left to become the youngest POTUS in history.

  68. calli
    #2281681, posted on February 1, 2017 at 6:06 pm

    2. Become a state of the USA. (Pay for the privilege if required).

    We need to declare war and lose.

    Peter Sellers had the right idea.

  69. Chris
    #2281682, posted on February 1, 2017 at 6:06 pm

    a battle started is not a battle won

    Damn straight.

    People at UWA who went spack over Lomborg still have Government-funded sinecures.
    Rebecca Peters, who helped cause the Port Arthur Massacre by teaching how to commit massacres on TV and offering huuge incentives in publicity, got a gong in the Aussie Day honours.

    The ABC still exists.

  70. .
    #2281684, posted on February 1, 2017 at 6:08 pm

    Miller? What about Thiel? He’ll privatise everything, thank the gods.

    Thiel may be God-Emperor of California soon.

  71. struth
    #2281685, posted on February 1, 2017 at 6:10 pm

    Why in Christ’s name can’t we drive right hand drive here?

    Brits drive their cars and trucks through Europe and vice versa.
    They can drive way faster than us.
    They can grab a bottle of plonk on the way home from the servo, and wave to their neighbour on his bike, able to recognise him, as he isn’t wearing a helmet.
    We have some of the most ridiculous road rules of any country, and are the most over regulated arseholes on the planet.
    But remember, if it saves just one life…………………..

  72. .
    #2281686, posted on February 1, 2017 at 6:11 pm

    We must have zero deaths by 2030.

  73. Elizabeth (Lizzie) B.
    #2281687, posted on February 1, 2017 at 6:11 pm

    Dear Lord, please give me so much winning that I’ll get sick of winning all the time, but don’t make me sick of winning yet.

    hahaha, IT channels St. Augustine.

  75. .
    #2281689, posted on February 1, 2017 at 6:12 pm

    I am trying to look into getting a Sirius XM subscription, but I’m blocked or something?

    What gives?

