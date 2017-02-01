Liberty Quote
The fact that censorship is progressivism’s default position regarding so many things is evidence of progressives’ pessimism about the ability of their agenda to advance under a regime of robust discussion. It also indicates the delight progressives derive from bossing people around and imposing a particular sensibility, in the name of diversity, of course.— George Will
-
-
Wednesday Forum: February 1, 2017
Won?
TWO
Trump is God..redux
Free
Phwoar
I still must know what happens if you store your diamonds with mothballs.
Or your mothballs with diamonds.
I am certain something terrible happens, but no one will tell me what.
No mothballs here.
Bother. They followed me.
If Victoriastan goes ahead with automatic traffic barriers in mall areas, anyone care to bet how much the contract over runs will be ?
People are talking about winning and how much of it is happening.
It’s only D Day.
That a battle has finally started does not mean the battle is won.
Take Brexit.
Has there been a win there?
Not yet.
Australia hasn’t even got a General to organise anything and the enemy are running riot.
In the United States, an enemy so absolutely used to winning are still coming to terms with the fact an attack has even been launched………..their heads are exploding because of that.
As I said before, a battle started is not a battle won.
sneaky!
Keep winning.
The diamonds end up smelling of mothballs, of course! 😀
Damn shame this bloke isn’t Prime Minister or he and his government could do something about it.
Greetings, friends. 😉
Bejewelled moths?
I agree with Struth.
Australia doesn’t have a General to organise anything; enemy running riot.
Hello, Grigory
ummm……