Wednesday Forum: February 1, 2017

Posted on 5:00 pm, February 1, 2017 by Sinclair Davidson
  3. Atoms for Peace
    Trump is God..redux

  6. Philippa Martyr
    I still must know what happens if you store your diamonds with mothballs.

    Or your mothballs with diamonds.

    I am certain something terrible happens, but no one will tell me what.

  8. calli
    Bother. They followed me.

  9. Atoms for Peace
    If Victoriastan goes ahead with automatic traffic barriers in mall areas, anyone care to bet how much the contract over runs will be ?

  10. struth
    People are talking about winning and how much of it is happening.

    It’s only D Day.
    That a battle has finally started does not mean the battle is won.

    Take Brexit.
    Has there been a win there?
    Not yet.
    Australia hasn’t even got a General to organise anything and the enemy are running riot.
    In the United States, an enemy so absolutely used to winning are still coming to terms with the fact an attack has even been launched………..their heads are exploding because of that.
    As I said before, a battle started is not a battle won.

  13. Gab
    The diamonds end up smelling of mothballs, of course! 😀

  14. Infidel Tiger
    THE Prime Minister has proposed cutting the company tax rate from 30 per cent to 25 per cent to stimulate investment in business during his speech to the National Press Club today.

    The PM’s proposal follows data which shows the Australian economy unexpectedly shrank 0.5 per cent in the September quarter, and a further decline when the December quarter figures are released on March 1 would constitute a technical recession.

    “I’m not expecting that outcome,” Mr Turnbull told the National Press Club today when questioned by reporters.

    He said US President Donald Trump’s proposed company tax cuts were one reason Australia needed to commit to cutting the corporate tax rate.

    Damn shame this bloke isn’t Prime Minister or he and his government could do something about it.

  15. Grigory M
    Greetings, friends. 😉

  16. egg_
    I still must know what happens if you store your diamonds with mothballs.

    Or your mothballs with diamonds.

    I am certain something terrible happens, but no one will tell me what.

    Bejewelled moths?

  17. B Shaw
    I agree with Struth.
    Australia doesn’t have a General to organise anything; enemy running riot.

  19. JC
    Cradock’s Choice
    sneaky!

    ummm……

