Wednesday Forum: February 1, 2017
Tweet on Anne Coulter’s twitter feed:
Goodman, White @RamboBraveheart 9h9 hours ago
More
@AnnCoulter At this point it’d be an insult to Trump to put him on Mt Rushmore. He deserves his own mountain
rickw: “Except when they’ve been worked which most of them have been.”
Yeah – know that feeling – had a full steel bodied LJ Torana with a carbied 355 Holden V8 – ran 9.7 at Willowbank.
Most of the old LHD Yank iron I’ve seen have been fairly stock to slightly modded (engine-wise).
Customarily, that’s the side you drive on while jousting. Both jousters pass left side of the barrier, holding the lance in the right hand.
Two other reasons:
– steering with your RH is more mission critical and can require more precise control and sudden adjustment than the gear lever in your left. If I’m lapping the Nurburgring I want the wheel in my natural hand
– looking in the engine bay, the engine is spinning clockwise and therefore applying torque to lift the back right wheel (in a live axle car). Having the driver on the right offsets that and so is the correct side.
No, it goes all the way back to Roman times. Roman soldiers marched carrying their shields on their left arm, and used their swords with their right – sword sheathed on the left. An attack from bushes on the nearside left was immediately met with shields, allowing time to block and draw a sword. An attack from the right meant the attackers had to cross open ground before engaging, allowing the Romans time to turn and meet the attack with shields, again while drawing swords.
To facilitate the movement of troops, the Romans had laws about all traffic keeping to the left.
Japan is more than ‘nominally’ RHD. I have just returned home from two weeks in Japan, visiting Tokyo, Kanazawa, Nagano, Hakuba and Nozawa Onsen, and I did not see a single LHD car on the road. I had a rental car for five days and had to dig it out one morning with snow up to the window sill – a road safety tip for winter driving in Japan, get all the snow off the roof because an instant blizzard occurs when you brake with a slab of snow on the roof.
It’s all about angles of sight. To see past the back of the truck to the other side of the road a sufficient distance to enable you to pass safely. A RHD has a small angle and can be closer to the back of the truck. A LHD has a bigger angle and must then be further back to see an equivalent distance. This means that when the decision to pass is made the LHD vehicle has a greater distance to travel to pass the truck and must therefore be faster in it’s overtaking manoeuvre.
Aside from all this its just common sense. RHD in Left Drive Roads, LHD on Right Drive Roads.
Most people get it, its just some nonsensical ornery so-and-so’s that don’t.
Speak for yourself.
The driver is nearest the centre of the road, same with LHD/right side of road – an old argument from Blair’s, IIRC.
Faith J. Goldy ن 🇨🇦 @FaithGoldy 9h9 hours ago
What They Won’t Tell You About Quebec Mosque Attack
WATCH: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=gV62pqS7AAA&t=2s …
READ: http://www.therebel.media/what_they_won_t_tell_us_about_the_quebec_mosque_attack …
In Cory Bernardi’s latest newsletter there is a link to an article about sexbots, which I naturally followed. And halfway down is a brief video of one being demonstrated. To avoid disappointment I should say it/she is demonstrating that it/she can talk.
It’s very funny, though not intentionally. It/she is hideous. The thought of someone busily making repulsive sexbots should bring joy to the hearts of frightbats everywhere.
Perhaps someone can find a way to link to the video. Good for a giggle.
Why did President Obama initiate a scientific integrity policy which repudiates the process by which UN IPCC climate reports are produced?
Another Obama trap for the incoming administration?
Speaking of monumental nanny state idiocy has anyone tried to get a Japanese grey import into this hellhole of late?
It’s still incredibly difficult and expensive because the stupid.f*cking.liberals nixed any freeing up of the regulatory impediments – purely to keep the second hand car dealer lobby on side.
You want to be able to overtake a truck at an unsafe distance. This is why you want to ban LHD.
Where did I say that. I just pointed out the physics involved.
So is this the 15 or 30 min. argument?
Speaking of monumental nanny state idiocy has anyone tried to get a Japanese grey import into this hellhole of late?
It’s still incredibly difficult and expensive because the stupid.f*cking.liberals nixed any freeing up of the regulatory impediments – purely to keep the second hand car dealer lobby on side.
It’s a complete fucking disgrace.
Trump would have demanded that their abc reveal the dollar value of the in kind publicity and advertising donated by their taxfunded bully pulpit to the greens and the Stalin worshippers and the animal rights fanatics and the outright pinko commie rural independants.
Their turnfraser just meekly let the chance slip on by, as it was too far past his naptime to do basic politics.
There has been considerable discussion about LHD v RHD cars in Australia.
What’s the point when the ‘experts’ tell us that driverless cars are all the go?
Fair enough it wasn’t you that mentioned popping in and out of lanes to see if it was “safe” to overtake.
So what? You wait if you can’t see.
Someone might bring up risk compensation, but a LHD car with less visibility might be driven in a manner overall more safe.
http://www.dailymail.co.uk/news/article-1028740/Accident-free-zone-The-German-town-scrapped-traffic-lights-road-signs.html
There are examples of rail crossings being safer without boom gates and signals – nearly everyone just slows down.
I’m pretty sure I know 3 men who would have a sexbot. Mr Farrelly, Mr Ford & Mr Deveney
Obama may be an überlefty but he’s never been a climate believer. However he has efficiently used the Chicken Little wing of the Democrat party for his own purposes, which is furthering socialistic control of the economy.
This one is in line with that principle. What he is doing is laying a minefield for Trump by saying that his guys can’t negate a “finding” by a scientist (who has just generated an adjusted sanitised hyperextremist dataset) because he’s a scientist!
It is dangerous enough driving on Australias crap and degrading rural road infrastructure now.
The idea of two wymynsys with non-existant spatial awareness, chatting on their mobiles closing on each other at two hundred kilometers an hour on a single lane regional road–not single lane each way, but only the one lane that has to be shared– and they are in cars that require them to accurately estimate the extra distance required by the right hand drive.
Big Australia with 50 million people,its groaning and degenerating road infrastructure inadequate to allow trucks to service the demands of the megacities will not be able to service private car use at todays levels, let alone mingle rhd and lhd.
srr – hi – how you going? I appreciate your links.
thanks
So David Bradford threatened to kill his wife in November and this was reported to the court that bailed him. This magistrate should be jailed.
There are examples of rail crossings being safer without boom gates and signals – nearly everyone just slows down.
There seem to be fewer examples of farmers sucked into bare PTO shafts than “guarded” PTO shafts.
“Safety” features are often much less effective than people believe.
Then be forthright and say you want to ban women drivers.
Rabz, I think Habib might know.
It is dangerous enough driving on Australias crap and degrading rural road infrastructure now.
Forget about rural roads! Driven the Hume lately in the wet? Those inch deep wheel grooves full of water make for interesting driving!
No no. The opposite. If a frightbat is forced to consider a male human would prefer to copulate with a lump of plastic rather than her intense femaleness, it would be an immensely misogynistic hit to her sense of womanhood.
The thought that all human males would rather screw rubber dolls instead of she would be quite deflating.
A minority of people want to purchase and drive LHD vehicles because the manufacturer only makes them that way. It is perfectly safe to drive LHD vehicles in a RHD country, as shown by the many years of UK and Japan allowing this, and the same in Australia. Nobody is suggesting that cars should be made LHD for
Australia, just that the freaking government leave people with weird car choices to get on with it and accept whatever shortcomings they incur on themselves for choosing a LHD car. We are not even arguing whether to allow it or not. Just to let people enjoy driving LHD cars which are less than fifteen years old. Isn’t that the whole freaking jive of this site? To allow people freedom of choice without the nanny state?
I can see why we end up with all these shite rules when a bunch of people who are supposed to be anti-left and control will waste an acre of pixels coming up with hypotheticals why an already legal activity is wrong and bad.
Not a challenge at all. Reverse in. Cars have a reverse gear for a reason. Use it.
Same goes for overtaking on a country highway. You just need a casual glimpse in your drivers side mirror to see what’s coming in the other direction. No need to drift over the lines when your tailgating the guy in front.
You lot and your overtaking want to come up to the Top End and try out your skills on one of these.
I can’t see why we end up with all these shite rules when a bunch of people who are supposed to be anti-left and control will waste an acre of pixels coming up with hypotheticals why an already legal activity is wrong and bad.
Exactly.
Work is done for the day. 🙂
The thought of someone busily making repulsive sexbots should bring joy to the hearts of frightbats everywhere.
Link please asking for a friend.
LHD?
/yoke
Bettina feminazi?
Bettina Arndt.
I’m not convinced that Murray is real bright.
But Bishop was just talking sense. Pity she’s a rorter.
It’s still incredibly difficult and expensive because the stupid.f*cking.liberals nixed any freeing up of the regulatory impediments – purely to keep the second hand car dealer lobby on side.
It’s because you aren’t asian Rabz.
A bit like taxi drivers striking over Uber. Go on, then. Strike!
Hi Fat Tony … flat out this end … amazing how much busier, busy Trumpians are since Trump’s Inauguration.
Bothersome thing is I keep leaving out great links, thinking cats must have already posted them while I was busy doing other things, then I scroll through and find no mention.
Anyway, Michael Savage is well worth listening to lately, as he teases around the edges of something massive … 😉
The Savage Nation- Michael Savage- January 31st, 2017 (Full Show)
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=NxCvzNmNes8
The Savage Nation- Michael Savage- January 30th, 2017 (Full Show)
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=nF3hUyCa18M
Much of the 20th century saw great advances in industrial safety thanks to intelligent engineering and conscientious operations. Then the state decided to become a defacto designer by regulation. OHS is now a social engineering tool. Another means by which the state assumes a monopoly on underwriting everyone’s risk, whether they like it or not.
Most contemporary safety design rules are a thinly veiled endeavour to propagate generations of people too stupid to survive.
Some accidents are meant to happen.
Plenty of numpty blokes behind the wheel, too; scary when they’re overtaking and you’re going in the opposite direction.
Let’s also not forget that a judge let not only Man Monis’ but also his tart out on bail.
Well she just got sent down for 44 with a minimum of 33. How the fuck do you justify bail for that?
It’s about time the legal profession were held accountable for their fuck-ups just like everyone else in society.