Wednesday Forum: February 1, 2017
558 Responses to Wednesday Forum: February 1, 2017
I get your point stackja, but there are gradations in the catalogue of malfeasance. The CFMEU sets a very high benchmark, and is most generous in dispensing its ill gotten gains to the ALP.
Girls are low energy.
No.
Jeb is low energy.
Girls are no energy.
And no sign of any change. MT fails again.
Oh. My. God.
JC’s NYT link: The Fear of Having a Son.
This bloke should be beaten around the head with a frozen duck.
johanna
#2282229, posted on February 2, 2017 at 10:05 am
Precisely, it’s been brought up before when Bolt’s fauxborigines were in the Press.
Hear hear.
It has always amazed me how adults old enough to have spent their formative years – and a goodly part of their adulthood (if not the preponderance of it) – pre-mobile phone, are so childishly bewitched by these toys. Remember when people went abroad in the world all day long without needing to be babied with a telephone call?
A bloke I know reckon Trump is secretly in bed with the unions in the USA.
Anyone know of anything to the contrary?
Is that a pussy grabbing opportunity?
I love a good old fashioned Latin mass with all the paraphernalia anytime.
Back in the day I was an altar boy. We used to fight over who could ring the bell in the Mass. Much detested was holding the book up for the priest to read, because it was heavy and you couldn’t move.
Best of all was the incense waving thingie. Long time ago but my memory says it was three waves on a few occasions.
We would gather furtively in the sacristy afterwards and watch the priest drinking off the wine that had been blessed and not used.
Glass-Steagall to be reinstated.
Bolt uses the word “admits.”
Turnbull admits to $1.75m gift.
He admits he spent his own money on his party’s campaign.
B Shaw
#2282103, posted on February 2, 2017 at 6:00 am
Someone mentioned graves.
I’ve interfered with a grave. Yesterday I went to a sad place near the Warrego and dug up the grave of my much-loved dog; brought her bones home.
Well done B Shaw. We’ve left a couple of ours buried in backyards where we no longer live and its distressing to think about their remains being disturbed. Our last little guy died in December and was cremated, so we’ll never have to leave him behind.
They get to you don’t they?
My 1940s were fun but safe.
And mandatory wearing of stars of different colours to display the results of DNA testing which the weakening of 18C ‘could’ usher in.
And camps – err, except a lot of regional and remote indigenous folk live in these already….errmm, moving on to further horrors of white bigots….
I am predicting a big, big future for this lady in Labor politics, because she seems to have mastered the obilgatory ALP Sith Hyperbowl powers.
Oh. My. God.
Read JC’s link to the NYT …
The Fear of Having a Son.
Ms. Martin says that her own husband was relieved to have daughters instead of sons. He says: “‘I haven’t felt like I fit into a lot of the social norms around masculinity…. I’m much more interested in the challenge of helping a girl or young woman transcend sexist conditions. It feels more possible and more important, in some ways.”
This bloke should be beaten around the head with a frozen duck.
I would suggest insertion of the duck into the nether regions.
Unfortunately, it would most likely considered a pleasurable experience.
Surely that would depend on the intensity of the quake? I would have thought that a squishy base would absorb and limit the effect of vibrations in a smallish quake. But, I’m happy to be proved wrong – just asking.
Similar headline in the Oz.
WTF?
I am no fan of Maocolm, but that is bullshit, particularly when his opponent took a secret $40k donation in 2007 and only remembered it six years later on the eve of his TURC appearance.
Money quote from Nassim Nicholas Taleb
Macroeconomics for instance, can be nonsense since it is easier to macrobull**t than microbulls**t –given how abstract the effect on society, nobody can tell if a theory really works.
Dominus vobiscum, dude.
Calli – you here?
Actual headline at Fairfax.
Malcolm Turnbull backs himself to the tune of $1.75m.
Bill Shorten backs himself by how much?
It has always amazed me how adults old enough to have spent their formative years – and a goodly part of their adulthood (if not the preponderance of it) – pre-mobile phone, are so childishly bewitched by these toys. Remember when people went abroad in the world all day long without needing to be babied with a telephone call?
My 4 adult kids are always whingeing because I very rarely carry my phone .. as I, regularly, point out to them I use it, mainly for taking pix of grand-kids, making & taking calls isn’t a priority .. too be quite honest, if my son wasn’t, a somebody going somewhere, with Vodafone who insists I need a mobile I wouldn’t even have one of the, damned, things!
Malcolm Turnbull backs himself to the tune of $1.75m.
Bill Shorten backs himself by how much?
He doesn’t need to.
Others are more than willing to help him out.
Why the surprise?
Someone linked to an article here the other day reporting Jeremy Corbell had committed the UK Labour/Commie Party to supporting the Bill to trigger Article 50 in the Commons so, even if a few Tories broke ranks, it was always going to get up easily (I think the final vote was about 450-150).
This is great on two counts:-
(1) The sooky Remainers have been bleating for a Commons vote since the referendum. You’ve had your parliamentary vote, so you can now STFU.
(2) It shows that, when pollies are faced with true, unequivocal popular opinion, most go to water to save their sorry careers. There is no doubt that any MP who had a strong Brexit vote in their electorate but voted it down in the Commons would be dead pollie walking.
Standby for these great lefty supporters of people-power to resort to lobbying the unrepresentative swill in the House of Lords to veto the exit.
Arseholes.
Turnbull admits to $1.75m gift.
I don’t care what Maocolm does with his own money.
But it reminds me of the friendless rich kid who can only get people to hang out with him as long as he splashes the cash.
Legend
Recently, I sent Macallah, now 5
Scottish muslims?
A big group of us are off to a coastal area for a long weekend where no mobile coverage exists. Lots of different ages involved. The oldies are coming into their own as they show the millennials how to plan ahead and communicate the “old fashioned way”. Must say the young ones whilst being nervous about the lack of instant communication are also looking forward to the experience.
A Private Eye cartoon (and variations on a theme) always got a run when the plague of mobile phones was in its infancy. Same message each time: “Hi. I’m on the train.” I actually overheard a caller say in Yarragrad, “Hi. I’m on the tram.” Does anyone know, if, with the proliferation of these surgically attached devices, whether the standard of conversation has improved?
“The soft material tends to amplify the parts of the shaking—the earthquake’s wavelengths—which are damaging to buildings,” he said.
Come the ‘The Big One’ we may find out.
Augusto Zimmerman
Legend
Trent Zimmerman
NOT a legend.
Zyconoclast
#2282274, posted on February 2, 2017 at 10:48 am
Turnbull admits to $1.75m gift.
I don’t care what Maocolm does with his own money.
But it reminds me of the friendless rich kid who can only get people to hang out with him as long as he splashes the cash.
Once upon a time it would have been called ‘putting your money where your mouth is’.
You guys with your incense waving. The High Anglicans do Bells and Smells better than anyone. So much so that on family do’s in Brisbane the Beloved has to sit at the back in case of an asthma attack.
The last infant baptism sent him into paroxysms of coughing, poor bugger. Almost had a combined service – Christening and Funeral.
😃
LOL
Dweezy, I get that crap too from family members who assume that I should be available to them 24/7. They also get annoyed because I don’t immediately read text messages or emails.
Tough bikkies. If they wish to be slaves to technology, jumping like the result of a hammer on the kneebone every time the machine beeps, that’s their problem.
When I was in the workforce I was paid to do just that, which was fine. But, if they think that I’m letting machines run my life for nothing, I tell ’em they’re dreaming.
You rang, Gab?
Veteran jockey Edgar Britt dies recently
http://www.news.com.au/sport/superracing/australian-jockey-trailblazer-edgar-britt-dies-103/news-story/263aac431a6d527de4ca2bba63300343
Mr Britt would, these days, probably have been completely unknown to the general public were it not for the fact that he – presumably inadvertently – lent his name to a piece of rhyming slang – now probably slightly obsolete – for a lump of excrement:
an ‘edgar’.
Best of all was the incense waving thingie. Long time ago but my memory says it was three waves on a few occasions.
It id called a censer by us “professional altar boys” you f☆cking heathen.
Also we got to drink the leftover wine.
😆
Calli, excitement plus!
After being terrified by Google about the perils of washing clothes contaminated by mothball odour – including how the odour stays in the washing machine long after clothes have been washed – I bit the bullet and went ahead with 3 loads.
Added 1 cup of soda bicarb plus detergent to small load. Then added 3 cups of vinegar in the final rinse.
Result: Washing machine has no mothball smell and clothes are almost devoid of the noxious odour. Nothing that a bit of airing a couple more days won’t fix.
Huzzah!
Do you have a link to the story, Cohenite?
I thought Mnuchin had been talking about reinstating an updated form of it, but I also believed it was a smokescreen to dismantle much of Dodd Frank.
The amount of times I almost got punched by a priest for going “accidentally” overboard with the bells….
What do you use when you have to wash the dog’s gear?
Apparently, this is not a bigoted and racist comment , by a bigot and racist.
The ignorant hypocrisy of the left, knows no bounds.
Cohenite, I don’t have a dog and even if I did, the dog would not have “gear”. But I’d suggest trying the same method for your dog’s clothing and accessories.
Good work, Gab. Bicarb and white vinegar are the go to’s for cleaning jobs. And, oddly enough, rubbing alcohol.
The fear of lingering odour is because sometimes the mothballs break up into the clothes and the residual grainy stuff lurks in the bowels of the machine.
I do believe that the chat May had with Trump regarding trade, and movement of workers, has helped get her over her fear of doing anything, regarding Brexit.
Quick question for Bill Shorten,
If Turnbull spending $1.75mil of his won money is buying the election, then how many elections have the union movement bought?
Shorten is the only thing that keeps Malcolm even remotely in the game.
Thanks for the ‘well done’, Uh oh.
I’m grateful to those who understood and made the journey with me.
It makes Poor Man my hero, all over again.
And vice versa. A symbiotic relationship.
GM – Intercity trains in NSW are fun since half the carriages are Quiet Carriages.
So we now have the Quiet Carriage Mafia.
When phone goes off in a quiet carriage and the poor perp has to answer it he or she gets the treatment.
Daggers looked. Hisses of this is a quiet carriage!
It’s rather entertaining to watch, like unfolding anthropology.
Rail rage: quiet carriages filled with rude, loud people
😀
Zyconoclast
#2282274, posted on February 2, 2017 at 10:48 am
…..
Uh oh
So out of curiosity I decided to brave the News Corp blog page to see what BoltA was saying.
Because I thought it was surely a stretch for the ‘journos’ to be nudge-nudging that a rich successful businessman had gifted a Yuge sum to a political party, ‘hint, hint – influence peddling’, a political party that the businessman himself is the parliamentary leader of.
BoltA’s point seems to be that it was tin-ear politics from Lucy’s boy – yet again:
durka, durka
And yes – indeed the thrust from people throwing stones at the Turnbull Disunited Party are indeed implying buying influence from himself !
Scrutiny for what?? And yes -the hypocrisy from LOTO is breathtaking.
Uh – well yes – I guess he wanted the Turnbull United Party to win – but the subtext Labor is planting is that Turnbull bought the PM-ship, as opposed to whiteanting his way to the top.
Does this include all the cash and in-kind Labor and the Greens get from the unions ? Want to bet ‘not’ ?
Hint, hint – ‘Trump’.
Too stupid to go to the bathroom unassisted.
So sick of Malcolm
Some years ago my kids refused to believe me when I told them that the first flushing toilets (“water closets”) were manufactured by Thomas Crapper & Co.
You don’t have a dog!?
My wife likes dogs (yes I know) and has me looking after 2 bull mastiffs which are short haired but persistent moulters. After a swim in the lake she insists not only the dogs but their collars and bed sheets (the gear) must be washed. The hair in the washing machine is terrible. So I have odour and hair issues.
Speaking of dogs I see Pelosi has bitched herself into a corner saying to a mother whose son was killed by a refo that refos actually make mother’s sons safer. The left give new meaning to words and reality; if Orwell were alive today I bet he wouldn’t be washing the bloody dogs’ gear.
Cohenite, suggest you use a lint roller on the dogs’ gear first before placing into washing machine.
I had three dogs when I was a kid on the farm. Suffice to say, I don’t want to face the loss of another dog.
This bloke should be beaten around the head with a frozen duck.
Too late, his wife already used the frozen duck as a strap on to destroy any last vestigial testosterone which might have been in his body.