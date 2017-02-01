Wednesday Forum: February 1, 2017

754 Responses to Wednesday Forum: February 1, 2017

  1. calli
    #2282558, posted on February 2, 2017 at 2:20 pm

    See my link, Cannibal. I have found quotes by Joyce, Bishop and Pyne denigrating Trump, but Turnbull has been very careful to remain schtum in public.

    Shorten, being a giant in the intelligence stakes, has been the most outspoken.

  2. cohenite
    #2282559, posted on February 2, 2017 at 2:20 pm

    Rafe Champion

    #2282544, posted on February 2, 2017 at 2:07 pm

    Alan Moran’s latest energy rep0rt.

    Moran, always good value, reports the head plumage of the male flycatcher is shrinking due to global warming. Poor buggar, I know how it feels.

  3. JC
    #2282560, posted on February 2, 2017 at 2:22 pm

    Cannibal and calli

    That explains it. It also why trump may have appeared to boast about his college win. It was a giant fuck you.

    I can’t understand why these lib idiots were commenting on the US election and taking sides. Unreal. They’re just fucking hopeless.

  4. Infidel Tiger
    #2282561, posted on February 2, 2017 at 2:23 pm

    Haha!

    neontaster ‏@neontaster 2h2 hours ago

    BREAKING: According to sources, the Australian PM was displeased when President Trump referred to his country as “Criminal Island.”

