Wednesday Forum: February 1, 2017

  1. Armadillo
    #2282943, posted on February 2, 2017 at 6:57 pm

    This should lift your spirits, Gunner. The trumpening continues unabated.

    http://www.bbc.com/news/world-us-canada-38836329

    Tomorrow he will close down Berkley until all students and tutors pass extreme vetting procedures. Failure will see them trucked over the Mexican border.

  2. calli
    #2282944, posted on February 2, 2017 at 6:59 pm

    Antifa are fascists who unjustly accuse their opponents of being fascists.
    #leftyprojection

    And they even have their own little symbol.

    I wonder when they take delivery of their uniforms. I’m sure tomorrow belongs to them.

  3. Riccardo Bosi
    #2282946, posted on February 2, 2017 at 7:08 pm

    This guy would make a great double with Milo. Throw in Brigitte Gabriel and Ayaan Hirsi Ali and make a night of it.

    cohenite, what a great, great line-up. Love it. Australia would not know how to handle it.

  4. Riccardo Bosi
    #2282947, posted on February 2, 2017 at 7:10 pm

    ” As this is a police matter it is inappropriate for the department to provide further comment,” the spokesperson said.

    Since when has this been the case?
    If the incident is so benign, why the silence?

    Do not trust the Police.
    Do not trust the Government.

  5. Stimpson J. Cat
    #2282948, posted on February 2, 2017 at 7:10 pm

    cohenite, what a great, great line-up. Love it. Australia would not know how to handle it.

    I am willing to do 5min stand up/striptease/karaoke/interpretive dance to show my support at each gig.

  6. Mater
    #2282950, posted on February 2, 2017 at 7:13 pm

    Shit MarkA&Mater…maybe we’re related!??

    Maybe Gunner! Your professed talents with the ladies does seem familial. 😉

  7. Snoopy
    #2282951, posted on February 2, 2017 at 7:13 pm

    Unavoidable skateboarding incident? All skateboarding incidents are avoidable. What’s next? Unavoidably falling out of a tree? Unavoidable unicycle incident?

  8. Rabz
    #2282953, posted on February 2, 2017 at 7:15 pm

    JJJ Hack bashing the Waffler on the $1.75 million donation.

    All going swimmingly until a member of the public sent this in:

    “So what, at least he used his own money – you’d rather he hoovered the taxpayers?”

  9. Stimpson J. Cat
    #2282954, posted on February 2, 2017 at 7:16 pm

    F*ck you Snoopy.
    Ever had an unaviodable psychosis incident?

    Ha ha ha ha ha reeeeeeeeeeee ha ha ha ha ha ha!

  10. Anthony
    #2282955, posted on February 2, 2017 at 7:16 pm

    From what I have seen in TV footage, the Bonnyrigg student stabber appears to be of SE Asian, possibly Vietnamese descent, in which case unlikely to be Muzzo-inspired.

    Gee, and I thought he looked Indonesian to me, but that can’t be in SE Asia, it’s too close to Malaysia and Brunei.

  11. Rabz
    #2282957, posted on February 2, 2017 at 7:17 pm

    What’s next?

    “Unavoidable sexbot incident”

    #notwinning

  12. Snoopy
    #2282958, posted on February 2, 2017 at 7:18 pm

    Oh, get well soon, Gunner. Cowgirls only for you for a while?

  13. miltonf
    #2282960, posted on February 2, 2017 at 7:19 pm

    Yeah get well soon Gunner.

  14. testpattern
    #2282961, posted on February 2, 2017 at 7:19 pm

    #julieleaks

    I am inviting my good friend Rex Tillerson to the next Meekatharra Gymkhana. Putin will be paying our per diems so I hope all this travel expenses rort thingy is behind us because it’s certainly behind me, in fact it’s so far behind me I doubt it ever really happened at all and so should you. Putin is behind Trump and I’m behind Rex and Rex can have me from behind and rattle my accessories any time!

    Rex said to me, ‘Julie I’m a corporate decision maker – a day in politics is a long time for me,’ and I said, ‘Rex I can see exactly where you’re coming from, you should see me in the Fremantle southseas pearl shop, I literally need 48 hours in a single day to make a decision but when I do you should be in no doubt I put my best accessory forward and leave no pearls behind. I mean take no pearls hostage.’

    Australia and I welcome Rex as the public face of Donald, taking the Trumpenfuhrerprinzip to the world. I have your back Rex! And that’s exactly what I said to Tony Abbott as I shanked him. But that’s all behind us now. In fact it’s so far behind us that the Dolchstoss is just a Legende.

    I presented this original piece of artwork to Rex to celebrate his confirmation and here it is –

    https://pbs.twimg.com/card_img/824737549507710976/4zwNFsFz?format=jpg&name=386×202

  15. Riccardo Bosi
    #2282963, posted on February 2, 2017 at 7:22 pm

    I am willing to do 5min stand up/striptease/karaoke/interpretive dance to show my support at each gig.

    The temptation might be too much for Milo to resist. Did you see what he did with/to Gavin Macinnis?

  16. Infidel Tiger
    #2282964, posted on February 2, 2017 at 7:22 pm

    Public schools’ share of students have increased for the second year running nationwide, marking a determined end to a 40 year decline in government school enrolments.

    A good indicator that Australia is now in a deep recession.

  17. H B Bear
    #2282966, posted on February 2, 2017 at 7:25 pm

    Testy – are you a writer for ALPBC 2 by any chance?

  18. Baldrick
    #2282967, posted on February 2, 2017 at 7:26 pm

    Rowan Dean hitting it out of the park over Trump -v- Turnbull on Blot.

  19. Senile Old Guy
    #2282969, posted on February 2, 2017 at 7:27 pm

    This could be interesting. On the Bolt Report today:

    Donald Trump hangs up on Malcolm Turnbull and blasts his deal with Barack Obama to bring in 1250 of our detained boat people. I talk to the Washington Post reporter who broke the story. Plus Rowan Dean, Janet Albrechtsen and Graham Richardson.

  20. Geriatric Mayfly
    #2282970, posted on February 2, 2017 at 7:28 pm

    Rowan Dean not just on fire he is conflagrating.

  21. Bruce of Newcastle
    #2282971, posted on February 2, 2017 at 7:30 pm

    TP – you really need to stop reading those websites. Rexx is Exxon. Exxxon is hooked into the oil industry. Of course he had meetings with Russians, where do you think the EU gets all its oil from (apart from politicians)?

  22. Tailgunner
    #2282972, posted on February 2, 2017 at 7:36 pm

    Three months in a fibreglass cast grimly hobbling around the office was not good.
    Best wishes.

    Yes,it’s a bad idea all round Bruce. Seeing an orthopedic surgeon for assessment Stat.
    I don’t want them to slice into my beautiful calf! I’m keen on getting back to my unit,Doc.

  23. testpattern
    #2282973, posted on February 2, 2017 at 7:38 pm

    ‘I love Islam, there’s nobody who loves Islam more than me, you’re going to get sooooo much Islam you won’t know if you’re in Mecca or Medina…’

    http://www.spa.gov.sa/viewstory.php?lang=en&newsid=1587011

  24. Tailgunner
    #2282974, posted on February 2, 2017 at 7:38 pm

    Cowgirls only for you for a while?

    Lol! One of the girls already brought that up,Snoop!
    Good stuff 😀 😀
    And thanks for the wishes everyone! I’ll Live Blog my public hospital experience 🙂

  25. Mr Rusty
    #2282975, posted on February 2, 2017 at 7:39 pm

    We need to beg Trump to only nuke Canberra… and Melbourne. Definitely nuke Melbourne.

    During their Writers Festival preferably. Get as many of them as possible.

  26. The Beer Whisperer
    #2282976, posted on February 2, 2017 at 7:41 pm

    A protest at UC Berkeley turned fiery and violent Wednesday night, shutting down a scheduled speech by right-wing provocateur Milo Yiannopoulos

    I’d book dozens of speeches and have the hosts sue the protesters. You wouldn’t even have to turn up!!

  27. Mr Rusty
    #2282977, posted on February 2, 2017 at 7:42 pm

    Anyone remember all the memes about how Tony Abbott was going to embarrass Australia on the International stage? Turnbull & Bishop must really be smarting right now.

  28. Leo G
    #2282978, posted on February 2, 2017 at 7:43 pm

    Donald Trump hangs up on Malcolm Turnbull and blasts his deal with Barack Obama to bring in 1250 of our detained boat people.

    What benefit did the Obama administration get in the deal and why does President Trump give the impression that he doesn’t know?

  29. The Beer Whisperer
    #2282979, posted on February 2, 2017 at 7:45 pm

    In a just world the violent protesters would wake up in a Chinese jail with Chinese doctors feeling them up for their organs.

  30. Nic
    #2282980, posted on February 2, 2017 at 7:45 pm

    Heh, I’ll bet that Abbott is laughing his arse off tonight Rusty, knowing full well the hiding the media would have given him.

  31. Infidel Tiger
    #2282981, posted on February 2, 2017 at 7:45 pm

    BTW Gunner, your accident “happened at work” if you catch my drift.

  32. testpattern
    #2282982, posted on February 2, 2017 at 7:45 pm

    ‘Several current and former WebOps employees cited multiple examples of civilian Arabic specialists who have little experience in counter-propaganda, cannot speak Arabic fluently and have so little understanding of Islam they are no match for the Islamic State online recruiters.

    It’s hard to establish rapport with a potential terror recruit when — as one former worker told the AP — translators repeatedly mix up the Arabic words for “salad” and “authority.” That’s led to open ridicule on social media about references to the “Palestinian salad.” ‘

    https://apnews.com/b3fd7213bb0e41b3b02eb15265e9d292?utm_campaign=SocialFlow&utm_source=Twitter&utm_medium=AP

  33. Bruce of Newcastle
    #2282983, posted on February 2, 2017 at 7:46 pm

    Bullied pulpit.

    Muslim cop: I was bullied, beaten and harassed for wearing a hijab

    A hijab-wearing Brooklyn cop has sued the NYPD, saying that fellow officers discriminated against her and even posted pictures of her at a department gun range.

    Danielle Alamrani said she started getting harassed, bullied — and even beat up — when she began wearing a hijab to work in 2008, according to a new lawsuit.

    Alamrani said she is seeking damages in an amount to be determined at trial.

    I think a policewoman wearing a burqa has promise. You could push your personal weapon out the face slit to make like a Dalek. Exterminate! Perps would crap their duds on sight.

  34. Infidel Tiger
    #2282984, posted on February 2, 2017 at 7:46 pm

    Turnbull has isolated Australia from the US and Japan in less than 6 months.

    It’s almost like he’s a Chinese agent.

  35. Frank
    #2282985, posted on February 2, 2017 at 7:49 pm

    What benefit did the Obama administration get in the deal

    I’ll bite: to vindictively lay a landmine for the incoming president.

  36. Bruce of Newcastle
    #2282986, posted on February 2, 2017 at 7:50 pm

    translators repeatedly mix up the Arabic words for “salad” and “authority.”

    Easy mistake to make.
    Always useful to have a secret language. #navajo

  37. hzhousewife
    #2282987, posted on February 2, 2017 at 7:51 pm

    Bolt is getting into the whereabouts of our Foreign Minister during the international crisis unfolding ! Lol, she’s busy being socialite lite, doncha know. As mentioned above, Rowan Dean has been on fire this week, blistering.

  38. Bruce of Newcastle
    #2282989, posted on February 2, 2017 at 7:55 pm

    What benefit did the Obama administration get in the deal
    I’ll bite: to vindictively lay a landmine for the incoming president.

    Plus they are all muzzos, and 99% of the country shoppers Obama has accepted are muzzos.
    Then there’s the whole deputy sheriff thing.
    Looking at it from Obama’s viewpoint it is a win-win.

  39. srr
    #2282990, posted on February 2, 2017 at 7:58 pm

    Way too much hot stuff to catch up with to bother with Crosby, Textor (de Crespigny) drones droning 😉

  40. hzhousewife
    #2282992, posted on February 2, 2017 at 8:00 pm

    I would like to know more about the origins of the Manus/Nauru strandees – are there 1250 of them?
    I think at least one is Sri Lankan (probably Tamil) since he is the gentleman accused of rape on Manus.

  41. Mike of Marion
    #2282994, posted on February 2, 2017 at 8:01 pm

    Ennio Morricone’s “Gabriel’s Oboe” from “The Mission”

    Master reference.

    https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=5iGIk17ZiPU

  42. hzhousewife
    #2282998, posted on February 2, 2017 at 8:04 pm

    Cor – all the current affairs programs seem to be “getting out into the community” suddenly.
    Speers is in the Latrobe Valley discussing structural change. PM Live is trying to visit a community each ?week.
    Question is – can they LISTEN, and will more than one one point of view be given.

  43. Leo G
    #2283000, posted on February 2, 2017 at 8:08 pm

    What benefit did the Obama administration get in the deal
    I’ll bite: to vindictively lay a landmine for the incoming president.

    Wouldn’t Obama have anticipated Hillary Clinton as the incoming president?

  44. B Shaw
    #2283002, posted on February 2, 2017 at 8:10 pm

    Pickering has featured that quaint picture of the young Turnbull, looking sickeningly coy
    and well on his way to the effete creature that he is today.

  45. Baldrick
    #2283005, posted on February 2, 2017 at 8:10 pm

    srr
    #2282990, posted on February 2, 2017 at 7:58 pm
    Way too much hot stuff to catch up with to bother with Crosby, Textor (de Crespigny) drones droning 😉

    Translation via Radio Londres: “Jean has a long mustache”

  46. Mike of Marion
    #2283006, posted on February 2, 2017 at 8:12 pm

    Tailgunner
    #2282920, posted on February 2, 2017 at 6:42 pm

    You can tell us – you busted your achilles when it jammed in the bed end at the foot of your bed!!!!

  47. Roger
    #2283007, posted on February 2, 2017 at 8:12 pm

    What benefit did the Obama administration get in the deal
    I’ll bite: to vindictively lay a landmine for the incoming president.

    Wouldn’t Obama have anticipated Hillary Clinton as the incoming president?

    Obama was doing a favour for an ally.

    But Trump sees no upside for the US in the deal.

    Evidently the US-Australian alliance doesn’t register that highly with him.

    We need to get Joe Hockey…cancel that…Greg Norman on the job.

  48. Gab
    #2283009, posted on February 2, 2017 at 8:14 pm

    Danielle Alamrani said she started getting harassed, bullied — and even beat up — when she began wearing a hijab to work in 2008,

    So why did she suddenly start wearing a hijab?

  50. Mater
    #2283017, posted on February 2, 2017 at 8:20 pm

    Gab, she converted to Islam in 2007.
    Attention seeker?

  51. john constantine
    #2283019, posted on February 2, 2017 at 8:21 pm

    Eight year old U.S. girl killed in Trump approved raid.

    This is their grannyard headline.

    Their media have discovered dronestrikes. [after eight obama droning years]

  52. Roger
    #2283020, posted on February 2, 2017 at 8:22 pm

    Maladroit orders Defence to seek alternatives to compulsory land acquisition near Shoalwater Bay but makes no public announcement, allowing Defence to fudge their public response.

    The man has no political sensibilities at all.

