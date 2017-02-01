Wednesday Forum: February 1, 2017

Posted on 5:00 pm, February 1, 2017 by Sinclair Davidson
1,329 Responses to Wednesday Forum: February 1, 2017

  BorisG
    #2283413, posted on February 3, 2017 at 2:27 am

    To be fair, I thing a lot of US Republicans and pundits thought exactly the same thing. They all thought Trump was just bullshitting and just playing the game.

    Yes I suppose many of his voters thought that too. Need to watch what they think mid-term.

  dover_beach
    #2283414, posted on February 3, 2017 at 2:37 am

    Yes I suppose many of his voters thought that too.

    No, none of the Trump supporters that I’ve met and mixed with have thought that at all. Quite the opposite.

  None
    #2283415, posted on February 3, 2017 at 2:38 am

    Having said that, the government is very impaired by the upper house and is unable to move on anything substantial.

    Agree. Abbott already faced a snide senate but he did get some things through – like the carbon tax repeal. But I knew the minute Abbott was dumped that we would go full bore Italian. Australia is more or less toast now.

    As for Abbott, fuck him. He lied to us too many times and dissed his constituency as soon as he won a landslide.

    At least Abbott tried the ‘we can’t live beyond our means’ only to be failed by his ministers who didn’t stay on message or just couldn’t be arsed

    Bullshit. He never believed any of that. His first action with respect to ‘living beyond our means’ was to raise the top marginal tax rate and he signed up to every single big spending program the Liars party proposed.

    It’s somewhat standard to play to your constituency during a campaign and then move to the middle if you win government. I wasn’t expecting huge things from Abbott given his last minute promises not to cut the ABC blah blah blah ( and I would not have cried if he broke the don’t cut the ABC promises) – too small target, left himself little room – but to be fair, he did get his big ticket items through- his stop the boats, cut the carbon tax etc. I was livid that he didn’t at least try to get 18C through. And yeah his tax policy, and his attempted PPL with the levy etc were outrageous. Hockey was as much to blame for that too. But he also planned to go to the next election with some IR reform etc. (and there he rightly called out business who didn’t want to do any heavy lifting in arguing that case either). He was the best of a bad lot. I don’t think we will see another decent Liberal PM unless we have a big influx of Libs from the conservative-libertarian end of the spectrum (as opposed to the left-libertarian and gay-left-green). Don’t see that happening in my lifetime.

  None
    #2283416, posted on February 3, 2017 at 2:46 am

    Reall? She let in over a million muzzos and possibly destroyed the EU. You may not like what she’s done, but she’s not a do nothing Chancellor.

    Yes really. She didn’t have to do anything to let a million muzzos in. Didn’t have to go for welfare reform, IR reform, pensions reform, nothing. Just sit back and let the motherfuckers in. Give the Germans a lecture on being tolerant, play to their guilt, and then go to her party meetings and say to her colleagues, yes, this is bad we will do something – then do nothing. In 20 years time the Germans are going to realise a million muzzos aren’t going to wipe their pension aged bums but won’t be in any position to complain. I hope that no other country in their right mind comes to their aid but rather shuts the door on them and lets them sink. This is the third time in a century that Germany has fucked up Europe. Three strikes and they should be out in my book. (I haven’t started on who they have screwed Greece, Italy etc etc)

  BorisG
    #2283419, posted on February 3, 2017 at 2:56 am

    No, none of the Trump supporters that I’ve met and mixed with have thought that at all. Quite the opposite.

    I said ‘voters’, not supporters. Yes his core supporters may have thought that he would be as mad as he was during the campaign. But I suspect his core supporters can be estimated to be about 40% of his vote (estimated from percentage in the primaries). The rest voted for him because of Hillary.

  dover_beach
    #2283421, posted on February 3, 2017 at 3:01 am

    I said ‘voters’, not supporters. Yes his core supporters may have thought that he would be as mad as he was during the campaign. But I suspect his core supporters can be estimated to be about 40% of his vote (estimated from percentage in the primaries). The rest voted for him because of Hillary.

    Please, please. There are a large number of people that voted for Trump both because they supported the direction he set forward AND because of Hillary. Those two positions are not mutually exclusive.

  dover_beach
    #2283422, posted on February 3, 2017 at 3:06 am

    Report: White House drafts executive order to expand religious freedom protections:

    President Donald Trump is reportedly planning to sign an executive order that would vastly expand religious freedom protections, including offering legal defenses to organizations and individuals who oppose same-sex marriage, contraception coverage and more.

    The Nation, a progressive magazine, was the first to obtain a copy of the alleged order, “Establishing a Government-Wide Initiative to Respect Religious Freedom,” which will grant protections to “any organization, including closely held for-profit corporations, operated for a religious purpose, even if its purpose is not exclusively religious.”

    The order calls on the departments of Health and Human Services, Labor and the Treasury to “immediately issue” an exemption to all religious organizations and individuals from having to comply with the Affordable Care Act’s requirements for employers to provide contraceptive coverage.

    The order reads:

    Persons and organizations do not forfeit their religious freedom when providing social services, education, or healthcare; earning a living, seeking a job, or employing others; receiving government grants or contracts: or otherwise participating in the marketplace, the public square, or interfacing with Federal, State or local governments.

    We have to keep winning. We have to win more!

  srr
    #2283423, posted on February 3, 2017 at 3:12 am

    I remember when lots of cats raved about how great Merkel was, cos, “economic powerhouse”, blah, bullshit, blah … and what’s with this trying to salvage something of Turnbull!? How demented are his installers, that they still think the dirt they trade in is leverage, instead of the career ending liability it is? The days of having the same taste in ‘art’ and ‘artists’ as the Podesta’s, being a ‘positive career move’, are well over.

  BorisG
    #2283424, posted on February 3, 2017 at 3:18 am

    Those two positions are not mutually exclusive.

    Of course not. But for about 60% of Republican voters in the primaries, Trump wasn’t the first choice.

  srr
    #2283425, posted on February 3, 2017 at 3:24 am

    Left Goes to War:
    Obama Official Suggests ‘Military Coup’ Against Trump

    ‘Get Rid’ of Him

    In a blog post for Foreign Policy magazine, Rosa Brooks, a former Obama administration official, outlined four ways to “get rid” of President Trump, including declaring him mentally unfit for command or carrying out a military coup.

    Brooks is a Schwartz senior fellow at the New America Foundation, which is funded by billionaire George Soros…

    http://www.breitbart.com/big-government/2017/02/02/ex-obama-official-suggests-military-coup-trump/
    _______________

    Paul Joseph Watson ‏@PrisonPlanet 2h2 hours ago

    The mainstream left is tacitly supporting a fascist group
    that is committing terrorism to crush civil rights in the U.S.

    Let that sink in.
    ..
    Last night’s riots added about 5 points to Trump’s approval rating.

    The left is self-immolating. We should celebrate.
    ______________________

    … and yet, all over ‘Libertarian’ ( 🙄 ), Land, ‘in the know‘, go to guys, are cracking the sads … 😀

  None
    #2283432, posted on February 3, 2017 at 3:42 am

    Seven boss Tim Worner is expected to be cleared of all allegations of wrongdoing over his affair with an ex-employee.

    Translation: Channel Seven elects to reward sexual predator and shaft his victims. No wonder the only woman member of the board resigned.

  srr
    #2283435, posted on February 3, 2017 at 3:56 am

    Nigel Farage Confronts EU Criticism of United States Presidency…
    Posted on February 1, 2017 by sundance

    Oh, this is brilliantly indignant. Stay with it, I don’t want to ruin the Farage proposition to the EU globalist corruptocrats by spoiling the best part.

    https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=M_3qv3rxRdc

    Continue reading →
    https://theconservativetreehouse.com/2017/02/01/nigel-farage-confronts-eu-criticism-of-united-states-presidency/

  dover_beach
    #2283437, posted on February 3, 2017 at 4:03 am

    Of course not. But for about 60% of Republican voters in the primaries, Trump wasn’t the first choice.

    Quite irrelevant. If they support his SCOTUS appointment, if they support the majority of his current EOs, and so on, then they support Trump because, politically, Trump is what he institutes as policy.

  notafan
    #2283440, posted on February 3, 2017 at 4:47 am

    But Abbott did cut the ABC and got called a liar.

    Nor did he committ to the out years on Gonski.

    I still want him back.

  None
    #2283441, posted on February 3, 2017 at 5:05 am

    Nor did he committ to the out years on Gonski.

    Unlike Gladys who is determined to get her hands on more Gonski of other people’s money.

  Leigh Lowe
    #2283442, posted on February 3, 2017 at 5:16 am

    A Golden Leak today.

  Tintarella di Luna
    #2283443, posted on February 3, 2017 at 5:21 am

    Would today’s Leak be a golden shower?

  Tom
    #2283444, posted on February 3, 2017 at 5:24 am

    I can’t believe my ears. Did Sean Spicer, WH press secretary, in his daily briefing, really just call Napping Lord Waffle “Prime Minister Trumball?” An Australian frightbat, obviously from Their ABC, had tried to get Spicer to say the Manus-Nauru country shopper deal might not go ahead after DJT called it a “dumb deal” on Twitter. Spicer said, while DJT respected the Australian people and Prime Minister Trumball, he was “incredibly disappointed” in the “horrible deal” negotiated with the Obambi administration. Surely, the Australian FMIC (TV and dead trees) are going to replay the tape to establish whether we have another “Prime Minister of Austria” moment. Trumball, by the way, is just the latest cannon fodder in the Washington Post‘s headless Trump Derangement. Its only backgrounding on the Manus-Nauru issue is to link to the usual open borders bullshit from the global left — in this case, Human Rights Watch. I had to laugh: Wapost says the conditions at Nauru and Manus are “deplorable”.

  Tintarella di Luna
    #2283445, posted on February 3, 2017 at 5:25 am

    Is Trump a man we can trust? asks Paul Kelly today — the question is begged about Turnbull — we Australians already know what political dunce Malcolm Turnbull is but most of all we know what a treacherous snake he is – now Donald Trump and the world knows both those things about the Prime Minister of Australia. Turnbull has made Australia a pariah to our longest-aligned ally

  Tintarella di Luna
    #2283447, posted on February 3, 2017 at 5:28 am

    A Golden Leak today.

    Leigh Lowe the Magnificat – too subtle for this sleep deprived gattina.

  Leigh Lowe
    #2283450, posted on February 3, 2017 at 5:38 am

    Infidel Tiger
    #2283372, posted on February 3, 2017 at 12:46 am
    Failed loser and internationally recognised wrongologist Paul Kelly is upset with Trump.

    Someone needs to padlock the doors to The Australian, light it on fire and spray the xunts with petrol.

    You’ve gone all pyro of late … Telstra exchanges, newspaper offices.
    Not saying it’s not deserved, mind you.

  Leigh Lowe
    #2283452, posted on February 3, 2017 at 5:44 am

    Infidel Tiger
    #2283184, posted on February 2, 2017 at 10:19 pm
    Fresh from trying to sell beer with fat losers Seth Rogen and Amy Schumer, Budweiser does this:

    Are Amy Schumer and Chuck Schumer related?
    (Maybe she got the Budweiser gig because they thought her name was Schooner).
    It’s possible.

  Tom
    #2283453, posted on February 3, 2017 at 5:44 am

    According to Wapost, Milo Yiannopoulos is a “hate monger”. FMD. Zero self-awareness.

  Leigh Lowe
    #2283454, posted on February 3, 2017 at 5:46 am

    Merely providing an update on my early morning activities, Tinta.
    Is Mr Leak’s cartoon out also?

  Leigh Lowe
    #2283455, posted on February 3, 2017 at 5:56 am

    Malchiavelli Trumball just met his match.

  Tom
    #2283456, posted on February 3, 2017 at 6:02 am

    The tape is in! White House briefing by DJT’s press secretary Sean Spicer. The ABC frightbat asks her question about the “dumb deal” on country shoppers at 15m45s. Spicer responds by talking about the president’s conversation with “Prime Minister Trumball“. How embarrassment! Napping Lord Waffle is such a global nobody the White House misprounounces his name!

    And I’m tipping it’s deliberate.

  None
    #2283457, posted on February 3, 2017 at 6:02 am

    Thanks for the WaPo link Tom. Just reading some of the thousands of comments. American lefties are positively unhinged. And I don’t think US meeja realise how much popular support Trump has here. Gonna be a fun 4 years.

  B Shaw
    #2283459, posted on February 3, 2017 at 6:05 am

    Nothing “merely” about Leigh Lowe.

  Tom
    #2283460, posted on February 3, 2017 at 6:06 am

    This is shaping up as one of Australia’s news stories of the year: Napping Lord Waffle’s political career being emulsified by DJT and the White House! My tip of a March leadership spill in Canberra is making a miraculous comeback.

  dover_beach
    #2283461, posted on February 3, 2017 at 6:06 am

    Are Amy Schumer and Chuck Schumer related?

    Cousins.

  Baldrick
    #2283462, posted on February 3, 2017 at 6:08 am

    srr
    #2283423, posted on February 3, 2017 at 3:12 am
    I remember when lots of cats raved about how great Merkel was …

    No srr I believe that was when you were commenting on Mamamia.

  Baldrick
    #2283464, posted on February 3, 2017 at 6:11 am

    Brilliant Leak, thanks Tom.

  Tom
    #2283465, posted on February 3, 2017 at 6:13 am

    The Trumball debacle is also the lead story in the Wall Street Journal:

    Trump Refugee Dispute Strains Australian Alliance

    President’s ridicule of pact to accept people from Pacific camps tests ties, revives flashpoint for Canberra

  Mark A
    #2283466, posted on February 3, 2017 at 6:14 am

    Tom
    #2283446, posted on February 3, 2017 at 5:27 am

    Tom
    Reading the comments on that link is depressing. I’m not surprised that there is such violence against anything remotely conservative in the US.

  Leigh Lowe
    #2283467, posted on February 3, 2017 at 6:22 am

    Thanks dover…
    I was really just joking, but it makes sense.
    The sooky-brat gene is dominant.

  feelthebern
    #2283469, posted on February 3, 2017 at 6:28 am

    Up early Leigh?
    You usually don’t check in til later in the day.
    Wet the bed?

  Combine Dave
    #2283472, posted on February 3, 2017 at 6:30 am

    From what I have seen in TV footage, the Bonnyrigg student stabber appears to be of SE Asian, possibly Vietnamese descent, in which case unlikely to be Muzzo-inspired.

    Rohingya refugee? Have you seen the pics of the ‘boy’ in question?

    Doesn’t look like a boy.

  Leigh Lowe
    #2283474, posted on February 3, 2017 at 6:34 am

    Up early Leigh?
    You usually don’t check in til later in the day.
    Wet the bed?

    Big day yesterday.
    Crashed early.
    Woke up early.
    Distraught that no-one is defending our Dear Leader against Trump.

  feelthebern
    #2283476, posted on February 3, 2017 at 6:41 am

    I reckon Malcolm didn’t sleep last night.
    Show ponies like him can not take ridicule at all.
    I am loving everyone moment of Trump schooling him.

  Herodotus
    #2283478, posted on February 3, 2017 at 6:47 am

    Perhaps Trump could sign a decree saying that both the scientologists and islam are no longer recognised as churches, but business and political enforcement organisations, respectiveley.

  A Lurker
    #2283479, posted on February 3, 2017 at 6:47 am

    My tip of a March leadership spill in Canberra is making a miraculous comeback.

    Yes – I predicted an Ides of March downfall for Turnbull too.

  Baldrick
    #2283480, posted on February 3, 2017 at 6:52 am

    Distraught that no-one is defending our Dear Leader against Trump.

    I’m pretty sure TheirABC will be putting a story together for 4 Corners to give Malturd some reactionary talking points against Trump.

  Tintarella di Luna
    #2283482, posted on February 3, 2017 at 6:58 am

    Leigh Lowe
    #2283454, posted on February 3, 2017 at 5:46 am
    Merely providing an update on my early morning activities, Tinta.
    Is Mr Leak’s cartoon out also?
    Leigh Lowe
    #2283455, posted on February 3, 2017 at 5:56 am
    Malchiavelli Trumball just met his match.

    You very funny man Mr Leigh Lowe

  Herodotus
    #2283483, posted on February 3, 2017 at 7:05 am

    Arnie to Trump: how about we swap jobs so the nation can sleep comfortably ….

    1. Arnie wasn’t so great as governor of California, and
    2. We had to accept eight years of the Obaminator while losing sleep worrying that the world was being made an unsafe place by his appalling mismanagement both domestically and in foreign policy.

  srr
    #2283484, posted on February 3, 2017 at 7:06 am

    Paul Joseph Watson ‏@PrisonPlanet 27m27 minutes ago

    This is the new left. Fascism has returned under the guise of liberalism.

    The Truth About the Berkeley Riot

    https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=hwzffeICkP8

  Herodotus
    #2283485, posted on February 3, 2017 at 7:07 am

    The March Spill – the march of progress? We can but hope.

  Tom
    #2283486, posted on February 3, 2017 at 7:09 am

    The Trumball mispronunciation story now leading the Fakefacts Radio news. It’s going to be fascinating to see whether Their ABC makes an issue of it on AM and thereby deal Trumball’s political career a potentially fatal blow. Fox News replaying a Trumball ABC interview, in which he is forced to suckhole Trump in spite of his humiliation.

    DJT and Bannon planned this. Masterful.

  Mark A
    #2283488, posted on February 3, 2017 at 7:13 am

    Tom
    #2283486, posted on February 3, 2017 at 7:09 am
    Fox News replaying a Trumball ABC interview, in which he is forced to suckhole Trump in spite of his humiliation.

    DJT and Bannon planned this. Masterful.

    I doubt it, when it comes to Mr Turnbull no pre planning required.
    He supplies and steps on rakes.

  John64
    #2283490, posted on February 3, 2017 at 7:18 am

    Mr Trumble? Wasn’t he a pretty good off spinner about 100 years ago?

    Perhaps Lord Waffleworth can respond in kind by referring to the U.S. President as Mr Trumper.

  srr
    #2283491, posted on February 3, 2017 at 7:22 am

    Paul Joseph Watson ‏@PrisonPlanet 2h2 hours ago

    Berkeley.

    First they came for the “neo-nazis”.
    Then they came for the Milo fans.
    Then they came for Trump voters.

    See how this ends?

    https://twitter.com/PrisonPlanet/status/827213765833801730
    ..
    They have no argument.
    They called us racists.
    It worked for a while.
    Not anymore.
    All they have left is violence.

  The Beer Whisperer
    #2283492, posted on February 3, 2017 at 7:25 am

    And at the very end, when this very articulate young lady actually praises the peaceful protesters but notes they are in the minority, he asks sarcastically, “Are you surprised?”

    And on the subject of reading between the lines, did anyone hear what that nasty Palacechook had to say yesterday? She switched from the cause of the murder being a dangerous man being let out on bail to reminding everyone how men are the biggest threat to women.

    She basically switched blame from their faulty, ideologically driven judiciary to all men. What an untrustworthy fucking arsehole.

  The Beer Whisperer
    #2283494, posted on February 3, 2017 at 7:29 am

    Don’t hide from here, Muttley.

    You can be proud of yourself, being an inspiration to our very own PM in not only stepping on rakes wherever they lay, but actively finding them. Be proud!

  srr
    #2283496, posted on February 3, 2017 at 7:34 am

    Paul Joseph Watson ‏@PrisonPlanet 3h3 hours ago

    This is the narrative that is emboldening domestic terrorists like Antifa.

    The deranged left has embraced jihad.

    https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=hwzffeICkP8
    ____________

    Ah yes, cars as bombs and bones broken in gang bashings, and lying mobs of lying liars, lying that the victims of violent liars, ‘deserved it and had it coming‘, oh, and that, ‘it didn’t happen‘, 🙄 so it’s cool for the lying mobs of lying liars to keep mocking and attacking their victims … that is how the narrative still goes; emboldening and recruiting yet more domestic terrorists …

  Tom
    #2283497, posted on February 3, 2017 at 7:39 am

    Panahi:

    You have to admire Trump’s powers of perception; it took six months for most of the Australian media, and much of the public, to figure out the PM is a dud — Trump did it in just 25 minutes.

    If you hit a paywall, Google Trump’s powers of perception on PM.

  Mike of Marion
    #2283498, posted on February 3, 2017 at 7:42 am

    dover_beach
    #2283461, posted on February 3, 2017 at 6:06 am
    Are Amy Schumer and Chuck Schumer related?

    Cousins.

    Is there a “trailer park” scenario somewhere in the lineage?

  srr
    #2283499, posted on February 3, 2017 at 7:46 am

    This is the narrative that is emboldening domestic terrorists like Antifa.

    The deranged left has embraced jihad.

    Yep, the deranged Left wants their share of the freedoms they helped force the tolerant West to give Jihadis …

    Paul Joseph Watson ‏@PrisonPlanet 3h3 hours ago

    Shouts of ‘Allahu Akbar’ erupt in court as Rotherham men JAILED for child sex abuse.
    NOTHING TO DO WITH ISLAM.

    http://www.express.co.uk/news/uk/762292/Rothernham-abuse-trial-Allah-akbar-jail

  min
    #2283500, posted on February 3, 2017 at 7:46 am

    I thought I heard that Trump had cut Federal money to Berkeley in a twitter

  notafan
    #2283504, posted on February 3, 2017 at 7:51 am

    I thought deplorables had Turnbull figured out when they dumped him as leader of the opposition in 2009.

  Rev. Archibald
    #2283506, posted on February 3, 2017 at 8:00 am

    You have to admire Trump’s powers of perception; it took six months for most of the Australian media, and much of the public, to figure out the PM is a dud — Trump did it in just 25 minutes.

    ..
    Hey.
    I said the same thing on here last night.
    Anyone made a “load the Trumballs” quip yet?
    If not, I claim that one too.

  srr
    #2283508, posted on February 3, 2017 at 8:05 am

    Old Holbornski ✘ ‏@Holbornlolz 4h4 hours ago

    “Vile Nazi, preaching hate”

    https://twitter.com/Holbornlolz/status/827194199535665152
    ..
    Sargon of Akkad ‏@Sargon_of_Akkad 5h5 hours ago

    Congratulations on you new gig at the Guardian, @GodfreyElfwick!

    https://twitter.com/Sargon_of_Akkad/status/827185225893572610
    ________________

    Yeah, fuck the bleeding obvious, screw the truth, just parrot the narrative that won’t get you punched and leave you bleeding, and will get you a gig as a professional liar … and there’s still a world of idiots who believe that’s smart … and better yet, brand themselves, committed to that club …

  vr
    #2283509, posted on February 3, 2017 at 8:09 am

    The first pro-Australia article in the NYT in a while.

  Tom
    #2283511, posted on February 3, 2017 at 8:10 am

    As I expected, Their ABC has totally ignored the Trumball slight to spare, their man Napping Lord Waffle, the embarrassment.

    Oh and ahahahaha!!! The country shoppers on Manus Island, some of whom a few months ago said they didn’t want to live in Trump’s USA, now say they’re worried that the Obambi deal won’t go ahead.

    And of course the ABC calls on Napping Lord Waffle to reopen the floodgates to country shoppers.

  srr
    #2283512, posted on February 3, 2017 at 8:11 am

    Paul Joseph Watson ‏@PrisonPlanet 6h6 hours ago

    Conway: Media emboldened Berkeley rioters.

    http://www.zerohedge.com/news/2017-02-02/conway-accuses-media-emboldening-berkeley-protesters

    “What’s going on out there is what’s going on all across the country,” Conway, a key aide to President Trump, said on Fox News’s “Fox & Friends” Thursday.

    “You have protesters who feel very emboldened,” added Conway, who served as Trump’s 2016 presidential campaign manager. “They’ve got media cameras following them, they give interviews.”

    “I don’t even know if they know what they’re protesting. Really, what is it, the free speech? Having someone on your campus who has a dissenting point of view or wants to present an alternative point of view?”

    Conway said students lashing out at Yiannopoulos, who is a popular figure with the alt-right, are in for a rude awakening upon graduation.

    “In the real world, when these kids grow up and try to find jobs – which they will in the Trump economy – [they’ll see] life doesn’t work that way, folks.”

    Here is Conway’s full interview with Fox:

    https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=VLrRlJL7DWs

  Tom
    #2283513, posted on February 3, 2017 at 8:14 am

    A snippet of real news trickled down in the blizzard of fake news on Their ABC AM this morning: the US government has already hired security contractors in PNG to rescreen the country shoppers, so the Obambi deal will go ahead.

  rickw
    #2283515, posted on February 3, 2017 at 8:15 am

    You have to admire Trump’s powers of perception; it took six months for most of the Australian media, and much of the public, to figure out the PM is a dud — Trump did it in just 25 minutes.

    Magnificent! The fact that Trumball is a dud was pretty obvious to most.

  Geriatric Mayfly
    #2283516, posted on February 3, 2017 at 8:18 am

    Abject cruelty as it may have been, the picture at Bare Naked Islam a few days ago, of a bleeding dog with its ears cut off by Muzzos, was only a practice run. Child bride in Afghanistan has her ears cut off because she looked at another man. Breitbart News Network.

  Rev Archibald
    #2283517, posted on February 3, 2017 at 8:20 am

    Tom
    #2283511, posted on February 3, 2017 at 8:10 am
    As I expected, Their ABC has totally ignored the Trumball slight to spare, their man Napping Lord Waffle, the embarrassment.

    ..
    Did anyone on here expect the Trump Presidency to be as truly awesome as it is turning out to be?
    Be honest now.
    I hoped for this, but I never thought it possible.
    The pumped up kicks we are now experiencing should be illegal.
    The Trump – Trumball phone call brings enjoyment even without having to be heard.
    Just a few snippets on Twitter and Mal’s reaction tells you everything you need to know for a jolt of pure joy.
    Now come on, did anyone expect it to be this good?

  calli
    #2283518, posted on February 3, 2017 at 8:21 am

    Distraught that no-one is defending our Dear Leader against Trump.

    Kochie is. Apparently Trump is the leaker, the WaPo printed a true and accurate version of the phone call and “that’s not the way you shoukd treat a friend”.

    Is this the narrative so far?

  Mater
    #2283519, posted on February 3, 2017 at 8:22 am

    You have to admire Trump’s powers of perception

    The real skill was coming up with a nickname for ‘Trumbull’ that hadn’t already been used on this blog!

  srr
    #2283520, posted on February 3, 2017 at 8:24 am

    Antifa –

    ‘Are we the Baddies?’
    Mitchell and Webb Funny Nazi Sketch

    https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=hn1VxaMEjRU

    Yes Antifa, yes you are the baddies.

