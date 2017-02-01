Liberty Quote
All words are cheap. The words of politicians – even when they’re interpreting their own legislation – are junk.— Chris Berg
-
Recent Comments
- srr on Wednesday Forum: February 1, 2017
- Mater on Wednesday Forum: February 1, 2017
- calli on Wednesday Forum: February 1, 2017
- Rev Archibald on Wednesday Forum: February 1, 2017
- Geriatric Mayfly on Wednesday Forum: February 1, 2017
- rickw on Wednesday Forum: February 1, 2017
- notafan on Wednesday Forum: February 1, 2017
- Tom on Wednesday Forum: February 1, 2017
- srr on Wednesday Forum: February 1, 2017
- Tom on Wednesday Forum: February 1, 2017
- vr on Wednesday Forum: February 1, 2017
- vr on Wednesday Forum: February 1, 2017
- srr on Wednesday Forum: February 1, 2017
- JohnA on You can all take a flying leap
- Rev. Archibald on Wednesday Forum: February 1, 2017
- srr on Wednesday Forum: February 1, 2017
- notafan on Wednesday Forum: February 1, 2017
- Shy Ted on Warren Mundine dumped
- Dan on I reckon the deal is off
- Dan on I reckon the deal is off
- min on Wednesday Forum: February 1, 2017
- srr on Wednesday Forum: February 1, 2017
- Mike of Marion on Wednesday Forum: February 1, 2017
- Tom on Wednesday Forum: February 1, 2017
- srr on Wednesday Forum: February 1, 2017
- The Beer Whisperer on Wednesday Forum: February 1, 2017
- JJF on I reckon the deal is off
- The Beer Whisperer on Wednesday Forum: February 1, 2017
- srr on Wednesday Forum: February 1, 2017
- John64 on Wednesday Forum: February 1, 2017
-
Recent Posts
- Warren Mundine dumped
- About a week old, but still a worthy read
- I reckon the deal is off
- Chris Berg and Simon Breheny on 18C
- You can all take a flying leap
- An apple never falls far from the tree
- Re-defeat communism
- Useful family advice for students
- Left Type Thinking
- Wednesday Forum: February 1, 2017
- The economic idiot savants of our time
- Some good news from the Ruddster
- Just how bad are the employer/industry groups?
- Propaganda watch: Taxation
- No wonder Conroy resigned from the Parliament
- Cross Post: Philip Thompson High Taxes And Plain Packaging Fund North Korean Nukes And Terrorists
- Real Jobs in Renewable Energy
- Crony capitalists who gain from carbon taxes
- Treasury Tax Expenditures Statement – Here We Go Again
- Obama apologist speaks out: so what?
- If you think Trump is Hitler visit Auschwitz
- Hat tip – Geoengineering
- More Fake News
- Donald Trump Executive Orders – a bit of context
- Agenda setting by Abbott on energy needs to go further
- Pressures of populism pose problems for parliaments
- Monday Forum: January 30, 2017
- Extreme vetting
- Post-modern press
- Australia Day awards controversy
Archives
Pages
Blogroll
- 38 South
- ABC The Drum
- Alex
- All about Finance
- all right, all right
- Andrew Bolt
- Andrew McIntyre
- Andrew Norton – New
- Andrew Norton – Old
- Arnold Kling
- Aussie Macro Moments
- Becker – Posner
- Bet Metrix
- Bill Mitchell – billy blog
- Bob McGee
- Cafe Hayek
- Captain Capitalism
- Carpe Diem (New)
- Carpe Diem (Old)
- Causes of the crisis
- Chalk Bunny
- Chicago University – Pro Market
- Chris Kenny
- Chris Snowdon
- Club Troppo
- Conversable Economist
- Coordination Problem
- Core Economics
- Crapulous Coercion
- Daniel Greenfield
- David Boaz
- Dick Puddlecote
- Dover_Beach
- Econ Journal Watch
- EconAcademics
- Econbrowser
- EconLog
- Econofact
- Econometrics Beat
- Economic Education Initiative
- Essential Hayek
- Fama/French
- Fault Lines
- Fear the boom and bust
- Fiscal Times
- Foundation for Economic Education
- Free Banking
- Freedom and Prosperity Academy
- Freedom Watch
- Greg Mankiw
- Guido Fawkes
- Harry Clarke
- Harry Clarke (Temporary)
- Hayek Project
- Hey … What did I miss?
- Homer Paxton
- Ideas@The Centre
- inCISe
- Institutional Economics
- International Liberty
- Jim Rose
- John Cochrane
- John Humphreys
- John Lott
- John Quiggin
- John Taylor
- Journal of Economic Perspectives
- Julie Borowski
- Keith Hennessey
- Legal Insurrection
- Liberty Law Blog
- Loaded Dogma
- Macrobusiness
- Mannkal Foundation
- Marginal Revolution
- Mark the Ballot
- Mark the Graph
- markedlymacrotoo
- Market Urbanism
- Master Resource
- Matt Ridley
- Menzies House
- Michael Oakeshott Association
- Michael Smith
- Mikayla Novak
- Minding the Campus
- Miranda Devine
- Money Illusion
- Muck and Mystery
- MyGovCost
- Natural Order – Christopher Lingle
- New Economist
- Niche Modeling
- Nick Cater
- Notes on Liberty
- Offsetting Behaviour
- Oliver Hartwich
- On Line Opinion
- Open Capitalism
- Opinion Dominion
- Other Right
- PERColator
- Peter Martin
- Philippa Martyr
- Piled Higher and Deeper
- Political Calculations
- Potemkin's Village
- Poverty Cure
- Prick with a fork
- Principles of Forecasting
- Quadrant Online
- Retraction Watch
- Retronaut
- Rhino economics
- ricardian ambivalence
- Robert Murphy
- Roger Kerr (archive)
- Rosemary Fryth
- School Watch
- Sensible Social Policy
- Skepticlawyer
- Sound Money
- Spiked
- Stephen Dawson
- Stephen Koukoulas
- Steve Schwartz
- Stimulus Watch
- Stop Gillard's Carbon Tax
- Streetwise Professor
- Stubborn Mule
- Taking Liberties (Simon Clark)
- Tax Check
- Tax Foundation
- Tax Rambling
- TaxProf
- The Baseline Scenario
- The Beacon
- The Black Steam Train
- The Marcus Review
- The Moronic Lodge
- The TaxPayers' Alliance
- The Visible Hand
- The Wentworth Report
- Think Markets
- Thomas the Think Engine
- Tim Blair
- Tim Worstall
- We are all dead
- William Briggs – Statistician
Meta
Wednesday Forum: February 1, 2017
This entry was posted in Open Forum. Bookmark the permalink.
1,329 Responses to Wednesday Forum: February 1, 2017
« Previous 1 … 4 5 6
« Previous 1 … 4 5 6
Yes I suppose many of his voters thought that too. Need to watch what they think mid-term.
No, none of the Trump supporters that I’ve met and mixed with have thought that at all. Quite the opposite.
Agree. Abbott already faced a snide senate but he did get some things through – like the carbon tax repeal. But I knew the minute Abbott was dumped that we would go full bore Italian. Australia is more or less toast now.
It’s somewhat standard to play to your constituency during a campaign and then move to the middle if you win government. I wasn’t expecting huge things from Abbott given his last minute promises not to cut the ABC blah blah blah ( and I would not have cried if he broke the don’t cut the ABC promises) – too small target, left himself little room – but to be fair, he did get his big ticket items through- his stop the boats, cut the carbon tax etc. I was livid that he didn’t at least try to get 18C through. And yeah his tax policy, and his attempted PPL with the levy etc were outrageous. Hockey was as much to blame for that too. But he also planned to go to the next election with some IR reform etc. (and there he rightly called out business who didn’t want to do any heavy lifting in arguing that case either). He was the best of a bad lot. I don’t think we will see another decent Liberal PM unless we have a big influx of Libs from the conservative-libertarian end of the spectrum (as opposed to the left-libertarian and gay-left-green). Don’t see that happening in my lifetime.
Yes really. She didn’t have to do anything to let a million muzzos in. Didn’t have to go for welfare reform, IR reform, pensions reform, nothing. Just sit back and let the motherfuckers in. Give the Germans a lecture on being tolerant, play to their guilt, and then go to her party meetings and say to her colleagues, yes, this is bad we will do something – then do nothing. In 20 years time the Germans are going to realise a million muzzos aren’t going to wipe their pension aged bums but won’t be in any position to complain. I hope that no other country in their right mind comes to their aid but rather shuts the door on them and lets them sink. This is the third time in a century that Germany has fucked up Europe. Three strikes and they should be out in my book. (I haven’t started on who they have screwed Greece, Italy etc etc)
*how not who
I said ‘voters’, not supporters. Yes his core supporters may have thought that he would be as mad as he was during the campaign. But I suspect his core supporters can be estimated to be about 40% of his vote (estimated from percentage in the primaries). The rest voted for him because of Hillary.
Please, please. There are a large number of people that voted for Trump both because they supported the direction he set forward AND because of Hillary. Those two positions are not mutually exclusive.
Report: White House drafts executive order to expand religious freedom protections:
We have to keep winning. We have to win more!
I remember when lots of cats raved about how great Merkel was, cos, “economic powerhouse”, blah, bullshit, blah … and what’s with this trying to salvage something of Turnbull!? How demented are his installers, that they still think the dirt they trade in is leverage, instead of the career ending liability it is? The days of having the same taste in ‘art’ and ‘artists’ as the Podesta’s, being a ‘positive career move’, are well over.
Of course not. But for about 60% of Republican voters in the primaries, Trump wasn’t the first choice.
Left Goes to War:
Obama Official Suggests ‘Military Coup’ Against Trump
‘Get Rid’ of Him
In a blog post for Foreign Policy magazine, Rosa Brooks, a former Obama administration official, outlined four ways to “get rid” of President Trump, including declaring him mentally unfit for command or carrying out a military coup.
Brooks is a Schwartz senior fellow at the New America Foundation, which is funded by billionaire George Soros…
http://www.breitbart.com/big-government/2017/02/02/ex-obama-official-suggests-military-coup-trump/
_______________
Paul Joseph Watson @PrisonPlanet 2h2 hours ago
The mainstream left is tacitly supporting a fascist group
that is committing terrorism to crush civil rights in the U.S.
Let that sink in.
..
Last night’s riots added about 5 points to Trump’s approval rating.
The left is self-immolating. We should celebrate.
______________________
… and yet, all over ‘Libertarian’ ( 🙄 ), Land, ‘in the know‘, go to guys, are cracking the sads … 😀
Translation: Channel Seven elects to reward sexual predator and shaft his victims. No wonder the only woman member of the board resigned.
Nigel Farage Confronts EU Criticism of United States Presidency…
Posted on February 1, 2017 by sundance
Oh, this is brilliantly indignant. Stay with it, I don’t want to ruin the Farage proposition to the EU globalist corruptocrats by spoiling the best part.
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=M_3qv3rxRdc
Continue reading →
https://theconservativetreehouse.com/2017/02/01/nigel-farage-confronts-eu-criticism-of-united-states-presidency/
Quite irrelevant. If they support his SCOTUS appointment, if they support the majority of his current EOs, and so on, then they support Trump because, politically, Trump is what he institutes as policy.
If you missed the link, Leak.
But Abbott did cut the ABC and got called a liar.
Nor did he committ to the out years on Gonski.
I still want him back.
Unlike Gladys who is determined to get her hands on more
Gonskiof other people’s money.
A Golden Leak today.
Would today’s Leak be a golden shower?
I can’t believe my ears. Did Sean Spicer, WH press secretary, in his daily briefing, really just call Napping Lord Waffle “Prime Minister Trumball?” An Australian frightbat, obviously from Their ABC, had tried to get Spicer to say the Manus-Nauru country shopper deal might not go ahead after DJT called it a “dumb deal” on Twitter. Spicer said, while DJT respected the Australian people and Prime Minister Trumball, he was “incredibly disappointed” in the “horrible deal” negotiated with the Obambi administration. Surely, the Australian FMIC (TV and dead trees) are going to replay the tape to establish whether we have another “Prime Minister of Austria” moment. Trumball, by the way, is just the latest cannon fodder in the Washington Post‘s headless Trump Derangement. Its only backgrounding on the Manus-Nauru issue is to link to the usual open borders bullshit from the global left — in this case, Human Rights Watch. I had to laugh: Wapost says the conditions at Nauru and Manus are “deplorable”.
Is Trump a man we can trust? asks Paul Kelly today — the question is begged about Turnbull — we Australians already know what political dunce Malcolm Turnbull is but most of all we know what a treacherous snake he is – now Donald Trump and the world knows both those things about the Prime Minister of Australia. Turnbull has made Australia a pariah to our longest-aligned ally
Wapost link: https://www.washingtonpost.com/world/national-security/no-gday-mate-on-call-with-australian-pm-trump-badgers-and-brags/2017/02/01/88a3bfb0-e8bf-11e6-80c2-30e57e57e05d_story.html?utm_term=.c109b892849b&wpisrc=nl_most-draw14&wpmm=1
Leigh Lowe the Magnificat – too subtle for this sleep deprived gattina.
You’ve gone all pyro of late … Telstra exchanges, newspaper offices.
Not saying it’s not deserved, mind you.
Are Amy Schumer and Chuck Schumer related?
(Maybe she got the Budweiser gig because they thought her name was Schooner).
It’s possible.
According to Wapost, Milo Yiannopoulos is a “hate monger”. FMD. Zero self-awareness.
Merely providing an update on my early morning activities, Tinta.
Is Mr Leak’s cartoon out also?
Malchiavelli Trumball just met his match.
The tape is in! White House briefing by DJT’s press secretary Sean Spicer. The ABC frightbat asks her question about the “dumb deal” on country shoppers at 15m45s. Spicer responds by talking about the president’s conversation with “Prime Minister Trumball“. How embarrassment! Napping Lord Waffle is such a global nobody the White House misprounounces his name!
And I’m tipping it’s deliberate.
Thanks for the WaPo link Tom. Just reading some of the thousands of comments. American lefties are positively unhinged. And I don’t think US meeja realise how much popular support Trump has here. Gonna be a fun 4 years.
Trumball. Gold.
Nothing “merely” about Leigh Lowe.
This is shaping up as one of Australia’s news stories of the year: Napping Lord Waffle’s political career being emulsified by DJT and the White House! My tip of a March leadership spill in Canberra is making a miraculous comeback.
Cousins.
No srr I believe that was when you were commenting on Mamamia.
Brilliant Leak, thanks Tom.
The Trumball debacle is also the lead story in the Wall Street Journal:
Tom
#2283446, posted on February 3, 2017 at 5:27 am
Tom
Reading the comments on that link is depressing. I’m not surprised that there is such violence against anything remotely conservative in the US.
Thanks dover…
I was really just joking, but it makes sense.
The sooky-brat gene is dominant.
Up early Leigh?
You usually don’t check in til later in the day.
Wet the bed?
They’re both terrible.
Rohingya refugee? Have you seen the pics of the ‘boy’ in question?
Doesn’t look like a boy.
Big day yesterday.
Crashed early.
Woke up early.
Distraught that no-one is defending our Dear Leader against Trump.
I reckon Malcolm didn’t sleep last night.
Show ponies like him can not take ridicule at all.
I am loving everyone moment of Trump schooling him.
everyone = every
Perhaps Trump could sign a decree saying that both the scientologists and islam are no longer recognised as churches, but business and political enforcement organisations, respectiveley.
Yes – I predicted an Ides of March downfall for Turnbull too.
I’m pretty sure TheirABC will be putting a story together for 4 Corners to give Malturd some reactionary talking points against Trump.
You very funny man Mr Leigh Lowe
Arnie to Trump: how about we swap jobs so the nation can sleep comfortably ….
1. Arnie wasn’t so great as governor of California, and
2. We had to accept eight years of the Obaminator while losing sleep worrying that the world was being made an unsafe place by his appalling mismanagement both domestically and in foreign policy.
Paul Joseph Watson @PrisonPlanet 27m27 minutes ago
This is the new left. Fascism has returned under the guise of liberalism.
The Truth About the Berkeley Riot
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=hwzffeICkP8
The March Spill – the march of progress? We can but hope.
The Trumball mispronunciation story now leading the Fakefacts Radio news. It’s going to be fascinating to see whether Their ABC makes an issue of it on AM and thereby deal Trumball’s political career a potentially fatal blow. Fox News replaying a Trumball ABC interview, in which he is forced to suckhole Trump in spite of his humiliation.
DJT and Bannon planned this. Masterful.
Tom
#2283486, posted on February 3, 2017 at 7:09 am
Fox News replaying a Trumball ABC interview, in which he is forced to suckhole Trump in spite of his humiliation.
DJT and Bannon planned this. Masterful.
I doubt it, when it comes to Mr Turnbull no pre planning required.
He supplies and steps on rakes.
Mr Trumble? Wasn’t he a pretty good off spinner about 100 years ago?
Perhaps Lord Waffleworth can respond in kind by referring to the U.S. President as Mr Trumper.
Paul Joseph Watson @PrisonPlanet 2h2 hours ago
Berkeley.
First they came for the “neo-nazis”.
Then they came for the Milo fans.
Then they came for Trump voters.
See how this ends?
https://twitter.com/PrisonPlanet/status/827213765833801730
..
They have no argument.
They called us racists.
It worked for a while.
Not anymore.
All they have left is violence.
And on the subject of reading between the lines, did anyone hear what that nasty Palacechook had to say yesterday? She switched from the cause of the murder being a dangerous man being let out on bail to reminding everyone how men are the biggest threat to women.
She basically switched blame from their faulty, ideologically driven judiciary to all men. What an untrustworthy fucking arsehole.
Don’t hide from here, Muttley.
You can be proud of yourself, being an inspiration to our very own PM in not only stepping on rakes wherever they lay, but actively finding them. Be proud!
Paul Joseph Watson @PrisonPlanet 3h3 hours ago
This is the narrative that is emboldening domestic terrorists like Antifa.
The deranged left has embraced jihad.
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=hwzffeICkP8 …
____________
Ah yes, cars as bombs and bones broken in gang bashings, and lying mobs of lying liars, lying that the victims of violent liars, ‘deserved it and had it coming‘, oh, and that, ‘it didn’t happen‘, 🙄 so it’s cool for the lying mobs of lying liars to keep mocking and attacking their victims … that is how the narrative still goes; emboldening and recruiting yet more domestic terrorists …
Panahi:
If you hit a paywall, Google Trump’s powers of perception on PM.
dover_beach
#2283461, posted on February 3, 2017 at 6:06 am
Are Amy Schumer and Chuck Schumer related?
Cousins.
Is there a “trailer park” scenario somewhere in the lineage?
Yep, the deranged Left wants their share of the freedoms they helped force the tolerant West to give Jihadis …
Paul Joseph Watson @PrisonPlanet 3h3 hours ago
Shouts of ‘Allahu Akbar’ erupt in court as Rotherham men JAILED for child sex abuse.
NOTHING TO DO WITH ISLAM.
http://www.express.co.uk/news/uk/762292/Rothernham-abuse-trial-Allah-akbar-jail
I thought I heard that Trump had cut Federal money to Berkeley in a twitter
I thought deplorables had Turnbull figured out when they dumped him as leader of the opposition in 2009.
Red Lettered at DRUDGE –
McCain calls Oz ambassador to express support after Trump exchange…
http://thehill.com/homenews/senate/317536-mccain-calls-australian-ambassador-to-express-support-after-trump-incident
..
Hey.
I said the same thing on here last night.
Anyone made a “load the Trumballs” quip yet?
If not, I claim that one too.
Old Holbornski ✘ @Holbornlolz 4h4 hours ago
“Vile Nazi, preaching hate”
https://twitter.com/Holbornlolz/status/827194199535665152
..
Sargon of Akkad @Sargon_of_Akkad 5h5 hours ago
Congratulations on you new gig at the Guardian, @GodfreyElfwick!
https://twitter.com/Sargon_of_Akkad/status/827185225893572610
________________
Yeah, fuck the bleeding obvious, screw the truth, just parrot the narrative that won’t get you punched and leave you bleeding, and will get you a gig as a professional liar … and there’s still a world of idiots who believe that’s smart … and better yet, brand themselves, committed to that club …
The first pro-Australia article in the NYT in a while.
oops here is the link: NYT article
As I expected, Their ABC has totally ignored the Trumball slight to spare, their man Napping Lord Waffle, the embarrassment.
Oh and ahahahaha!!! The country shoppers on Manus Island, some of whom a few months ago said they didn’t want to live in Trump’s USA, now say they’re worried that the Obambi deal won’t go ahead.
And of course the ABC calls on Napping Lord Waffle to reopen the floodgates to country shoppers.
Paul Joseph Watson @PrisonPlanet 6h6 hours ago
Conway: Media emboldened Berkeley rioters.
http://www.zerohedge.com/news/2017-02-02/conway-accuses-media-emboldening-berkeley-protesters …
A snippet of real news trickled down in the blizzard of fake news on Their ABC AM this morning: the US government has already hired security contractors in PNG to rescreen the country shoppers, so the Obambi deal will go ahead.
Good news for Ben Shapiro bad news for ‘clock boy’
You have to admire Trump’s powers of perception; it took six months for most of the Australian media, and much of the public, to figure out the PM is a dud — Trump did it in just 25 minutes.
Magnificent! The fact that Trumball is a dud was pretty obvious to most.
Abject cruelty as it may have been, the picture at Bare Naked Islam a few days ago, of a bleeding dog with its ears cut off by Muzzos, was only a practice run. Child bride in Afghanistan has her ears cut off because she looked at another man. Breitbart News Network.
..
Did anyone on here expect the Trump Presidency to be as truly awesome as it is turning out to be?
Be honest now.
I hoped for this, but I never thought it possible.
The pumped up kicks we are now experiencing should be illegal.
The Trump – Trumball phone call brings enjoyment even without having to be heard.
Just a few snippets on Twitter and Mal’s reaction tells you everything you need to know for a jolt of pure joy.
Now come on, did anyone expect it to be this good?
Kochie is. Apparently Trump is the leaker, the WaPo printed a true and accurate version of the phone call and “that’s not the way you shoukd treat a friend”.
Is this the narrative so far?
The real skill was coming up with a nickname for ‘Trumbull’ that hadn’t already been used on this blog!
Antifa –
‘Are we the Baddies?’
Mitchell and Webb Funny Nazi Sketch
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=hn1VxaMEjRU
Yes Antifa, yes you are the baddies.