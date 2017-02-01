Wednesday Forum: February 1, 2017

Posted on 5:00 pm, February 1, 2017 by Sinclair Davidson
1,602 Responses to Wednesday Forum: February 1, 2017

  1. Infidel Tiger
    #2283740, posted on February 3, 2017 at 12:56 pm

    BREAKING: According to sources, the Australian PM was displeased when President Trump referred to his country as “Criminal Island.”

    How many times do I have to tell you simpletons this was a joke made by Neontaster on twitter.

  2. srr
    #2283741, posted on February 3, 2017 at 12:56 pm

    First, the Fascists attack with lies …

    There would be no second, if other cowards didn’t join in the lies, for fear of also being lied about …

    … it ends in blood and death … good one, cowards.

  3. Mother Lode
    #2283742, posted on February 3, 2017 at 12:57 pm

    Good news for Ben Shapiro bad news for ‘clock boy’

    That is great, Nota.

    It is weird, but it seems that so many remnants of the dark and shackled Obama years are not slowly decaying, but falling away with little resistance.

    I suppose you need the evil wizard to keep continuously re-weaving their spell for it to keep working.

  4. H B Bear
    #2283743, posted on February 3, 2017 at 12:58 pm

    Seven boss Tim Worner is expected to be cleared of all allegations of wrongdoing over his affair with an ex-employee.

    Not by the Kangaroo Court I’ll bet.

  5. egg_
    #2283744, posted on February 3, 2017 at 12:58 pm

    Mr Trumble?

    Rhymes with Trouble.
    “Not another phone call from PM Trouble of Astraya?!”

  6. Mother Lode
    #2283745, posted on February 3, 2017 at 12:58 pm

    According to sources, the Australian PM was displeased when President Trump referred to his country as “Criminal Island.”

    Yeah, ‘cos Trumball has so much love for ordinary Australians. He’s their champion.

    Or maybe he just doesn’t like people slagging off what he sees as belonging to him.

  7. Philippa Martyr
    #2283746, posted on February 3, 2017 at 12:59 pm

    Prime Minister Trumball.

    Still leader of the Trumball Coalition Team, or TURNCOAT™ for short.

    Oh, the day just gets better and better.

  8. Nic
    #2283747, posted on February 3, 2017 at 12:59 pm

    Johanna, apart from being control freaks in the studio, they have compiled a range of great songs , where the lyrical subtext and backstory is as good as the tight groove.

  9. Mother Lode
    #2283748, posted on February 3, 2017 at 12:59 pm

    First, the Fascists attack with lies …

    Are we taking ‘traitors’?

    Are we talking…me?

  10. Philippa Martyr
    #2283749, posted on February 3, 2017 at 12:59 pm

    Prime Minister Trumbull of Criminal Island.

    ahahahahahahahaha

  11. struth
    #2283750, posted on February 3, 2017 at 1:00 pm

    13 days into his presidency and China, Mexico and Australia are the new axis of evil while Putin is a good guy.

    It is amazing the way the Trump Government is able to expose rancid socialism and bring it out from it’s den kicking and screaming.

    So there should be no surprises, Australia has been put immediately under the spot light.

    How dare our Prime Minister still try to push bomb chuckers on to our ally and protector, once the administration changed.
    Wouldn’t the slightest amount of integrity and wisdom turn you immediately to plan B, and not even bring this up with the states and the Don.
    What sort of a moron would you have to be, to see what is going on in the states, and still press this issue?
    Can somebody get Julie Bishop out of the dress shop?

    Socialism is emotion.
    It is very, very dumb, and very ignorant.
    Emotions (and bad ones, like envy) trump facts and thinking.
    Our Prime Minister and our country are socialist. through and through……In every way.
    No wonder the façade dropped so quickly with the slightest interaction with the Trump administration.

    Do the right thing Mal.
    1) Immediately ring up Trump and let him know that as a friend and an adult of some integrity, you would never allow people like this to be handed over to a friend.
    Tell him you will try to be a grown up and handle the situation yourself, and you do not expect him to honour a gotcha from O Bummer.
    2) Stop offshore detention immediately and let the arseholes detained go, with the warning that they will be shot at (we aim to kill) if they cross into Australian territory without permission.
    3) Resign immediately as you must now realise the hatred in the electorate toward you even with the narcissism you so proudly flaunt as if it is confidence, when it is a true mental disorder.
    4) You are in way over your head and you know it. Get out before there will be no one left that will be able to be fooled at future U.N. dinner parties where you will attempt to whitewash your incompetence.

  12. calli
    #2283751, posted on February 3, 2017 at 1:02 pm

    How many times do I have to tell you simpletons this was a joke made by Neontaster on twitter.

    LOL. It has a certain trufyness about it.

  13. calli
    #2283752, posted on February 3, 2017 at 1:03 pm

    Australia needs another Trumball Rebellion.

  14. Andrew
    #2283754, posted on February 3, 2017 at 1:05 pm

    But in a further insult to Turnbull, White House press secretary Sean Spicer repeatedly mispronounced the Australian Prime Minister’s name as “Trunbull”.

    I predicted yesterday that he would announce “Screw Michael Turnbull, the deal is off.” So I was close.

  15. Snoopy
    #2283755, posted on February 3, 2017 at 1:06 pm

    It’s not very often that Australia makes headlines in the United States, but today the nation is front page in light of President Donald Trump’s tirade on the refugee deal made with the Obama administration, prompting American officials to send their condolences.

    Trump did what Madame Skeletor and her luvvie mates in LA couldn’t do. All for the cost of a phone call.

  17. Roger
    #2283757, posted on February 3, 2017 at 1:07 pm

    Do the right thing Mal. Immediately ring up Trump and let him know that as a friend and an adult of some integrity, you would never allow people like this to be handed over to a friend.

    We’ll be sending them to Canada instead.

  18. Stackja
    #2283758, posted on February 3, 2017 at 1:09 pm

    MSM making up stories again?

  19. Tom
    #2283759, posted on February 3, 2017 at 1:09 pm

    Prime Minister Trumball

    Philippa, you need to give His Potential Greatness™ his correct title:

    Austrian President Maocolm Trumball

  20. Mother Lode
    #2283760, posted on February 3, 2017 at 1:09 pm

    Still leader of the Trumball Coalition Team, or TURNCOAT™ for short.

    Trumball’s
    Useless,
    Raking,
    Napping,
    Coalition
    Of
    Adoring
    Trumballites

  21. struth
    #2283761, posted on February 3, 2017 at 1:11 pm

    That didn’t work.
    I’ll try again soon.

  22. egg_
    #2283762, posted on February 3, 2017 at 1:11 pm

    Prime Minister Tumbril of Criminal Island?

  23. Philippa Martyr
    #2283763, posted on February 3, 2017 at 1:12 pm

    Quick update on Trumblotto –

    1-Feb-17 Econocrat
    3-Feb-17 P

    Thank you for playing. Forthcoming entries:

    4-Feb-17 Cold-Hands
    6-Feb-17 Dr Faustus
    9-Feb-17 Lysander

    And a final PS to Grigory M: I might have considered a late entry, but given that you are habitually nasty to my imaginary friend Lizzie, as well as to other perfectly inoffensive Cats and Kittehs, I will have to refuse.

  24. Grigory M
    #2283764, posted on February 3, 2017 at 1:14 pm

    Madame Cadaver has gone awfully quiet.

  25. Philippa Martyr
    #2283765, posted on February 3, 2017 at 1:14 pm

    Austrian President Maocolm Trumball

    Austrian President Michael Trumball.

    Oh, I am shaking and chortling like a big wobbly happy jelly today.

  28. struth
    #2283769, posted on February 3, 2017 at 1:17 pm

    Pictures work better on left wing morons.

  29. egg_
    #2283770, posted on February 3, 2017 at 1:18 pm

    Austrian President Mofo Trumball in Trumps’ mind?

  30. Philippa Martyr
    #2283771, posted on February 3, 2017 at 1:18 pm

    Which reminds me – some of you weren’t around late last night when I dug up embarrassing old encomiums (encomia? enemata?) to the World’s Greatest Potentially Great Prime Minister.™

    So here they are again:

    A lovely one from 2013.

    A lovely one from 2014.

    JC, I am not having a go at you; you are easily forgiven, but Samuel J and Doomlord are much less easily forgiven …

    And FISKY – FISKY you bloody traitor.

  31. Philippa Martyr
    #2283772, posted on February 3, 2017 at 1:19 pm

    In fact, Fisky, you bloody traitor, I am going to post this as well.

    Time to Think The Unthinkable. – from July 2013

  32. Myrddin Seren
    #2283773, posted on February 3, 2017 at 1:19 pm

    struth

    I have found this link of George Soros as a young SS nazi down the bottom of the page.

    Fake.

    Soros — born in 1930 — was only nine years old when World War II began and 14 when the war ended in Europe in 1945, he couldn’t have joined the SS, whose minimum age requirement was 17, even if he had wanted to. Moreover, Soros would never have met the SS requirement for pure “Aryan” heritage.

    The mislabeled photo is easily debunked using a reverse image search. The young man portrayed in the Waffen SS uniform is Oskar Groening, a Nazi who served at Auschwitz from 1942 through the end of World War II

  33. Tom
    #2283774, posted on February 3, 2017 at 1:20 pm

    Austrian President Michael Trumball.

    Of course!

    My apologies for the mistake.

  35. John64
    #2283776, posted on February 3, 2017 at 1:23 pm

    Trump did what Madame Skeletor and her luvvie mates in LA couldn’t do. All for the cost of a phone call.

    Say G’day in LA.

    Say F^ck me in DC?

  36. Mother Lode
    #2283777, posted on February 3, 2017 at 1:23 pm

    Australo Pithecus Monkey Trumball?

  37. Nic
    #2283778, posted on February 3, 2017 at 1:25 pm

    Trump did what Madame Skeletor and her luvvie mates in LA couldn’t do. All for the cost of a phone call.

    That duplicitous mountebank. Not a word out of her in support of the fourth leader she supported into office.

  38. johanna
    #2283779, posted on February 3, 2017 at 1:25 pm

    I, for one, welcome our new overlord President Trumbull of the Republic of Australia.

    Last thing on his bucket list.

    Oh, and anyone who thinks that the mispronounciation of his name was an accident hasn’t been paying attention. The message is clear – you are an untrustworthy slimeball and a festering carbuncle on the right buttock of democracy.

  39. one old bruce
    #2283780, posted on February 3, 2017 at 1:28 pm

    Mr Trump seems to be a man who has spent his life doing, more than talking. He must have met uncountable bull artists who try to sell him snake oil.

    Waffler and bull-artist Turnbull is very much the wrong man to take on dealing with President Trump. Abbott would be so much more capable, with his laconic thoughtful approach. There may be no one else in the Liberals with Abbott’s level of self-assurance and polite control. I wonder who even in the ALP could match that.

    Turnbull was a merchant banker? Did his daddy own the bank? Can you imagine meetings discussing Plutarch or whatever, why did anyone put up with him in the business world?

  40. egg_
    #2283781, posted on February 3, 2017 at 1:28 pm

    Matthias Trunchpole

    PM Rumphole?

  41. John64
    #2283782, posted on February 3, 2017 at 1:29 pm

    That duplicitous mountebank. Not a word out of her in support of the fourth leader she supported into office.

    Far too busy taking selfies with John Travolta.

  42. Infidel Tiger
    #2283784, posted on February 3, 2017 at 1:30 pm

    Looks like Kylie Minogue is destined to be a lonely barren old cat lady.

    A warning ladies – surrounding yourself with homosexual men never ends well for sheilas.

  43. Diogenes
    #2283785, posted on February 3, 2017 at 1:31 pm

    Criminal Island.

    The yanks get very offended when you point out that Botany Bay was only started when the Poms couldn’t keep sending convicts to the US colonies(many to Virginia) because of that unpleasantness in 1776, and the lack of supply of very cheap labour was one of the proximate causes of black slavery in the US . They started sending them as far back as the early 1600s. https://www.jstor.org/stable/1833611?seq=2#page_scan_tab_contents

  44. Rabz
    #2283786, posted on February 3, 2017 at 1:32 pm

    Thanks Doc, some of the comments in those posts are gold.

    Loved this observation:

    he did kill off republicanism in Australia, albeit unintentionally. Credit where credit’s due.

  45. B Shaw
    #2283787, posted on February 3, 2017 at 1:32 pm

    Did Malcolm’s daddy own the bank?
    No. He was ‘in hotels’, I think.
    And said to be the most handsome man in Sydney town.

  46. one old bruce
    #2283788, posted on February 3, 2017 at 1:32 pm

    Mal-combe Tardball

  47. egg_
    #2283789, posted on February 3, 2017 at 1:33 pm

    Not a word out of her in support of the fourth leader she supported into office.

    Tumbril’s holding the poisoned chalice?

  48. Bruce of Newcastle
    #2283790, posted on February 3, 2017 at 1:33 pm

    I finds it!
    The answer is no.

    Like the Grauniad…hehehehe…

    Heavy Losses At The Guardian

    The Guardian has warned staff to expect further heavy losses, as the newspaper said it expects to burn through another £90m in cash this year.

    It has recorded negative cash flow of £60m so far in the current financial year and is on track for another £30m by April, executives told a meeting at its King’s Cross headquarters.

    The outflow so far is roughly equivalent to last year, when Guardian Media Group, the publisher of the Guardian and the Observer, went on to report a loss before tax and exceptional items of £68.7m. After tax and one-off charges, the company’s losses topped £200m.

    The Guardian is seeking to sharply cut its costs by laying off staff, reducing the size of its office and scaling back its overseas ambitions. The cuts have not yet staunched the flow of red ink, however.

    Its losses are funded by the Scott Trust, a charitable trust set up to secure the future of the Guardian. The cash reserve was depleted by £95m last year to leave a reserve of £743m. The further negative cash flow this year is likely to erode the endowment again.

    How unfortunate. Won’t be long now before they say they’re going outside and maybe some while.

  49. Rabz
    #2283791, posted on February 3, 2017 at 1:34 pm

    What’s even more hilarious is watching Pirate Pete trying to revivify the festering corpse.

  50. Top Ender
    #2283792, posted on February 3, 2017 at 1:35 pm

    Can I vote in Struth for Prime Minister – well, for a month or so anyway – due to his rant up thread?

    (If you get in Struth, can I be Defence Minister for a few days so I can reverse the sub deal and buy 12 Virginias instead?)

  51. one old bruce
    #2283793, posted on February 3, 2017 at 1:35 pm

    Isn’t merchant banking supposed to be tough, hard dealing ruthlessly competitive? Did little Malcy phone it in while ensconced with a volume of Catullus in the broom closet?

  52. H B Bear
    #2283794, posted on February 3, 2017 at 1:35 pm

    That duplicitous mountebank. Not a word out of her in support of the fourth leader she supported into office.

    The Stick Insect really is a cockroach.

  53. Harlequin Decline
    #2283795, posted on February 3, 2017 at 1:37 pm

    Absolutely brilliant speech by Nigel Farage was posted earlier by srr at 3:56-worth reposting.

    Video.

  55. C.L.
    #2283797, posted on February 3, 2017 at 1:37 pm

    Spelling, people.
    ABC Online says Spicer called him Trumble.
    I like it.

  56. Entropy
    #2283798, posted on February 3, 2017 at 1:37 pm

    Turnbull was a merchant banker?

    Lawyer for a merchant bank I believe.

  57. one old bruce
    #2283799, posted on February 3, 2017 at 1:39 pm

    Excellent advice from Struth, hire this man!

    “Do the right thing Mal.
    1) Immediately ring up Trump and let him know that as a friend and an adult of some integrity, you would never allow people like this to be handed over to a friend.
    Tell him you will try to be a grown up and handle the situation yourself, and you do not expect him to honour a gotcha from O Bummer.
    2) Stop offshore detention immediately and let the arseholes detained go, with the warning that they will be shot at (we aim to kill) if they cross into Australian territory without permission.
    3) Resign immediately as you must now realise the hatred in the electorate toward you even with the narcissism you so proudly flaunt as if it is confidence, when it is a true mental disorder.
    4) You are in way over your head and you know it. Get out before there will be no one left that will be able to be fooled at future U.N. dinner parties where you will attempt to whitewash your incompetence.”

  58. one old bruce
    #2283800, posted on February 3, 2017 at 1:40 pm

    “Lawyer for a merchant bank I believe.”

    Aaaaah! I am become enlightened now!

  59. P
    #2283801, posted on February 3, 2017 at 1:41 pm

    Australia needs another Trumball Rebellion.

    Blighme no!

  61. struth
    #2283805, posted on February 3, 2017 at 1:46 pm

    Can I vote in Struth for Prime Minister – well, for a month or so anyway – due to his rant up thread?

    Noooooo.!I am just about to admit I was wrong about the George Soros Photo.
    Politicians don’t admit stuff like that, ……oh hang on a sec.

    In the context of prevailing statistical imperatives and expected increase in data flow over the next quarter being downgraded to a simplification process of conflicting performance assessments, it may seem at a subjectable level that the hypothesis, based on performance expectations garnered before this one blip in the statistical narrative, could be conceived as factually inappropriate in this one particular instance, although all necessary channels and information presented to me at the time would have seen these conclusions be the logical result.

  62. Harlequin Decline
    #2283806, posted on February 3, 2017 at 1:46 pm

    Riccardo Bosi
    #2283570, posted on February 3, 2017 at 9:28 am
    Malcolm’s Got His Mojo Back – A farce in one act

    Excellent!

  63. C.L.
    #2283807, posted on February 3, 2017 at 1:46 pm

    He killed a man in the street for no reason, destroyed his wife’s life as well …
    He gets six years.
    The judge praises the killer and says, hey, it’s bad for everyone:

    The court heard that Jones had been diagnosed with a mild intellectual disability, and he had expressed a desire to undergo anger management after being sentenced.

    Justice Harrison found that he had good prospects for rehabilitation, no history of violence and had shown genuine remorse and contrition.

    “The events that give rise to these proceedings are a tragedy for all concerned,” Justice Harrison said.

    “The Wiltons have lost an important and well-loved member of their family. Mr Jones has managed in a fit of thoughtlessness to alter the course of his life forever. Both families will have significant difficulties ever being able to come to terms with these tragic events.”

    Here is some of that “genuine remorse and contrition”:

    When his fiance, the registered owner of the car, told police she did not know who was driving it at the time Mr Wilton was injured, Jones told her: “you’ve just f—ed my whole life…I f—ing told you what to say when it happened”.

    He also told his mother in another intercepted phone call: “might as well go and f—ing own up to it with all these c—s dobbing me in”. The next day he handed himself in to police.

  64. H B Bear
    #2283808, posted on February 3, 2017 at 1:47 pm

    Turnbull was a merchant banker?
    Lawyer for a merchant bank I believe.

    No – he was in business with Whitlam’s son. Monetising their Sydney maaaaates network.

  65. Rabz
    #2283809, posted on February 3, 2017 at 1:48 pm

    In the context of prevailing statistical imperatives and expected increase in data flow over the next quarter being downgraded to a simplification process of conflicting performance assessments, it may seem at a subjectable level that the hypothesis, based on performance expectations garnered before this one blip in the statistical narrative, could be conceived as factually inappropriate in this one particular instance, although all necessary channels and information presented to me at the time would have seen these conclusions be the logical result.

    So, those lessons in Ruddlish appear to have worked a treat.

  66. Bruce of Newcastle
    #2283810, posted on February 3, 2017 at 1:51 pm

    If anyone missed it Antifa went the full fascist against Milo in UC Berkeley yesterday.
    Which leads to this…

    Berkeley Blowback: Milo Book Sales Soar 12,740% Overnight

    Sales of Milo’s book have increased 12,740% overnight sending it rocketing from 642nd to 5th ranked best-seller on Amazon. Pretty impressive considering the book is not even released until March 14th 2017.

    Bwahahaha! Winning!

  67. Infidel Tiger
    #2283811, posted on February 3, 2017 at 1:53 pm

    So the accepted truth is that the Trump team are leaking information to their trusted friends at the WaPo about the Trumbule phone call?

    Riiiiiiight.

  68. John64
    #2283812, posted on February 3, 2017 at 1:54 pm

    No – he was in business with Whitlam’s son. Monetising their Sydney maaaaates network.

    Didn’t he make his first pile as an ozemail investor?

  69. C.L.
    #2283813, posted on February 3, 2017 at 1:55 pm

    Trump’s pilot is richer than Turnbull.

  70. struth
    #2283814, posted on February 3, 2017 at 1:56 pm

    If you get in Struth, can I be Defence Minister for a few days so I can reverse the sub deal and buy 12 Virginias instead?)

    Go for it.
    As long as you’re not female, or trans…whatever.
    I hereby name my new defence minister “mad dog” Top Ender.

  71. calli
    #2283815, posted on February 3, 2017 at 1:57 pm

    That’s the narrative I gathered from Kochie (reliable type that he is) on Sunrise this morning.

    Even Armytage uttered a moue of contempt and raised her coiffed eyebrows.

  72. Infidel Tiger
    #2283816, posted on February 3, 2017 at 1:57 pm

    No – he was in business with Whitlam’s son. Monetising their Sydney maaaaates network.

    Poor old Arfur Stickidonuts tried the same thing with Eddie Obeid. Poor bastard has to make do with a health ministry these days

  73. Philippa Martyr
    #2283817, posted on February 3, 2017 at 1:57 pm

    I, for one, welcome our new overlord President Trumbull of the Republic of Australia.

    President Trumball of the Republic of Austria.

    Geddit right!

  74. Infidel Tiger
    #2283818, posted on February 3, 2017 at 2:00 pm

    Murray Trumbull, Premier of Austria.

  75. Philippa Martyr
    #2283819, posted on February 3, 2017 at 2:01 pm

    Looks like Kylie Minogue is destined to be a lonely barren old cat lady.

    There are worse things in life.

    Being married to someone who doesn’t love you, and is only interested in your money and your female (or male) friends, is one of them.

    Cats are great. Especially mine. He’s da boofullist ickle man in da whole world.

  76. Grigory M
    #2283820, posted on February 3, 2017 at 2:01 pm

    President Trumball of the Criminal Island Republic of Austria.

  77. Philippa Martyr
    #2283821, posted on February 3, 2017 at 2:02 pm

    Even Armytage uttered a moue of contempt and raised her coiffed eyebrows.

    I have been following the ruckus at Channel 7 with interest. It seems to have all gone very quiet over there now.

  78. Pedro the Ignorant
    #2283822, posted on February 3, 2017 at 2:03 pm

    In the context of prevailing statistical imperatives and expected increase in data flow over the next quarter being downgraded to a simplification process of conflicting performance assessments, it may seem at a subjectable level that the hypothesis, based on performance expectations garnered before this one blip in the statistical narrative, could be conceived as factually inappropriate in this one particular instance, although all necessary channels and information presented to me at the time would have seen these conclusions be the logical result.

    Sir Humphrey Appleby would so proud.

  79. struth
    #2283823, posted on February 3, 2017 at 2:04 pm

    Looks like Kylie Minogue is destined to be a lonely barren old cat lady.

    Somehow, Kylie sitting all alone stroking her pussy is not a fitting end.

    What can I do to help?

  80. Mother Lode
    #2283825, posted on February 3, 2017 at 2:05 pm

    Great about Milo’s book, BoN.

    Didn’t one of the Frightbats declare it would not get anywhere near the sales as one of her fevered idols?

    5th on Amazon and not even to be released for one and a half months.

  81. Senile Old Guy
    #2283826, posted on February 3, 2017 at 2:05 pm

    The ABC:

    It’s the last thing Prime Minister Malcolm Turnbull would want to do, or will do. But what he should do is walk away from the deal he struck with the Obama administration for the United States to take refugees from Nauru and Manus Island. He should then persuade his cabinet to grant a one-off amnesty, and let these people settle in Australia.

    Surprise, the ABC lobbying again for open borders.

    No-one can predict where this imbroglio will now go. As one senior Australian source put it: “We are like a cork bobbing on the sea”. Logic would suggest that Mr Trump would want to ditch “this dumb deal”, which sits at odds with his suspension of the US refugee intake and must look inconsistent to his rusted-on supporters. But equally, he could go the other way and decide there were pluses — in terms of sway over Australia — in keeping it. If he does proceed with it, the deal could be scuttled in practice by the US “extreme vetting” process excluding most of the refugees. That would leave Australia, after having endured the diplomatic agony, still with responsibility for the people.

    Okay, so Australia should look after people that the US decides not to admit because they are potential terrorists. Anyone see any problems with this brilliant plan?

  82. Nic
    #2283827, posted on February 3, 2017 at 2:09 pm

    Okay, so Australia should look after people that the US decides not to admit because they are potential terrorists. Anyone see any problems with this brilliant plan?

    I can’t believe that Trump wasn’t ruder to Trunchpole:

    “so, let me get this right, you’ve got 1200 people you dont want in your own country, but somehow you think they won’t be a risk to mine? Geddoudda here”.

  83. H B Bear
    #2283828, posted on February 3, 2017 at 2:10 pm

    Even Armytage uttered a moue of contempt and raised her coiffed eyebrows.

    Perhaps the Kangaroo Court might have a view on this?

  84. Gab
    #2283829, posted on February 3, 2017 at 2:10 pm

    Trumball is an idiot for going behind then President-Elect Trump’s back to do a deal with Obama five days after Trump won the election.

    Not exactly something a “smartest man in the room” would do.

  85. Nic
    #2283830, posted on February 3, 2017 at 2:11 pm

    I have been following the ruckus at Channel 7 with interest. It seems to have all gone very quiet over there now.

    That undie furore was, pun intended, below the belt though. Seriously, I felt sorry for her for that, what a crime eh?

  86. johanna
    #2283831, posted on February 3, 2017 at 2:11 pm

    C.L.
    #2283807, posted on February 3, 2017 at 1:46 pm

    He killed a man in the street for no reason, destroyed his wife’s life as well …
    He gets six years.
    The judge praises the killer and says, hey, it’s bad for everyone:

    The court heard that Jones had been diagnosed with a mild intellectual disability, and he had expressed a desire to undergo anger management after being sentenced.

    Justice Harrison found that he had good prospects for rehabilitation, no history of violence and had shown genuine remorse and contrition.

    “The events that give rise to these proceedings are a tragedy for all concerned,” Justice Harrison said.

    “The Wiltons have lost an important and well-loved member of their family. Mr Jones has managed in a fit of thoughtlessness to alter the course of his life forever. Both families will have significant difficulties ever being able to come to terms with these tragic events.”

    Here is some of that “genuine remorse and contrition”:

    When his fiance, the registered owner of the car, told police she did not know who was driving it at the time Mr Wilton was injured, Jones told her: “you’ve just f—ed my whole life…I f—ing told you what to say when it happened”.

    He also told his mother in another intercepted phone call: “might as well go and f—ing own up to it with all these c—s dobbing me in”. The next day he handed himself in to police.

    Well, we don’t have all the information, but on the face of it, it looks like just another series of excuses about why a murderer shouldn’t be held fully accountable.

    For a start, what is a “mild intellectual disability?” Does that mean that his IQ is below 90, or 80, or what? And, even if that is what it means, how is it relevant? I (and no doubt others here) have met plenty of people who were not born with much in the way of IQ, but are good people who wouldn’t hurt a fly.

    He “expressed a desire …” I won’t even finish the sentence. He expressed a desire to murder someone, and did it.

    Six years.

    What a disgrace.

  87. Indolent
    #2283832, posted on February 3, 2017 at 2:12 pm

    So the accepted truth is that the Trump team are leaking information to their trusted friends at the WaPo about the Trumbule phone call?

    The WaPo reporter interviewed by Bolt last night confirmed that the leak was not from Trump. And it wasn’t just that phone call either.

    This is the bit that interests me the most. If there’s a leak he’d better get it under control quick smart. I wouldn’t be a bit surprised if it’s some sort of electronic surveillance installed under Obama. Whatever it was, they seemed to have the full transcripts of the conversations.

  88. Infidel Tiger
    #2283833, posted on February 3, 2017 at 2:13 pm

    Richard 🐸 SpencerVerified account
    ‏@RichardBSpencer

    As a society we must ensure free speech protections. Milo should return to Berkeley. If he doesn’t, I will.

    This will end well.

  89. John64
    #2283834, posted on February 3, 2017 at 2:13 pm

    Even Armytage uttered a moue of contempt and raised her coiffed eyebrows.

    Perhaps the Kangaroo Court might have a view on this?

    Beat me to it. Shane Dowling reckons she’s been raising a lot more than eyebrows.

  90. Gab
    #2283835, posted on February 3, 2017 at 2:13 pm

    He should then persuade his cabinet to grant a one-off amnesty, and let these people settle in Australia.

    These people have been vetted and deemed unsuitable to be granted access to Australian soil. Why does this moron want to expose Australians to more threats?

  92. Harlequin Decline
    #2283838, posted on February 3, 2017 at 2:15 pm

    Leigh Lowe
    #2283709, posted on February 3, 2017 at 12:12 pm

    Extreme vetting.

    Very good, there are some very clever people on this blog.

  93. John64
    #2283840, posted on February 3, 2017 at 2:15 pm

    Surprise, the ABC lobbying again for open borders.

    Boilerplate leftist open-borders pap. Written by Michelle Grattan. What else would you expect?

  94. johanna
    #2283841, posted on February 3, 2017 at 2:17 pm

    Philippa Martyr
    #2283817, posted on February 3, 2017 at 1:57 pm

    I, for one, welcome our new overlord President Trumbull of the Republic of Australia.

    President Trumball of the Republic of Austria.

    Geddit right!

    I aplogise.

    How embarrassment. 🙂

  96. H B Bear
    #2283843, posted on February 3, 2017 at 2:18 pm

    Mrs Magoo must figure there is no point indoctrinating the next generation of j’ism sprayers and there will be nothing left by the time they graduate. Like everyone just try and clamber onto the staff co-op.

  97. P
    #2283845, posted on February 3, 2017 at 2:19 pm

    Ross Cameron, a former minister for Turnbull’s Liberal Party, said the leaked call could spell the end of his premiership, adding: ‘He’s finished.’
    http://www.dailymail.co.uk/news/article-4183186/President-Donald-Trump-phone-Australian-Malcolm-Turnbull.html

  98. struth
    #2283846, posted on February 3, 2017 at 2:19 pm

    Extreme vetting.
    As should be practiced on all illegals.

  100. C.L.
    #2283849, posted on February 3, 2017 at 2:21 pm

    I’m just loving the Australian media trying to work an angle on the Trump/Trumble kerfuffle that will smack down local ‘right-wingers.’

    1. Hey, right-wingers, Trump humiliated Turnbull!
    Good.
    2. Um … Hey, right-wingers, Turnbull doesn’t like Trump!
    Good.
    3. Well, we’re going to send those Syrian Muslims to the US!
    Good.
    4. Well … fuck … we’re not sending them; Turnbull will lose face!
    Good.

    Keep trying, losers.

  101. dover_beach
    #2283850, posted on February 3, 2017 at 2:22 pm

    Re the Berkeley riots, where were the police for so long? Sargon reports that the Mayor of Berkeley told the police to stand down and that they only intervened when things spiraled as they do in a riot. There really is a lot of scum and lees that needs to be cleaned out.

  102. egg_
    #2283851, posted on February 3, 2017 at 2:23 pm

    Extreme vetting.

    Vaterboarding?

