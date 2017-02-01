Liberty Quote
-
Wednesday Forum: February 1, 2017
1,602 Responses to Wednesday Forum: February 1, 2017
How many times do I have to tell you simpletons this was a joke made by Neontaster on twitter.
First, the Fascists attack with lies …
There would be no second, if other cowards didn’t join in the lies, for fear of also being lied about …
… it ends in blood and death … good one, cowards.
That is great, Nota.
It is weird, but it seems that so many remnants of the dark and shackled Obama years are not slowly decaying, but falling away with little resistance.
I suppose you need the evil wizard to keep continuously re-weaving their spell for it to keep working.
Not by the Kangaroo Court I’ll bet.
Rhymes with Trouble.
“Not another phone call from PM Trouble of Astraya?!”
Yeah, ‘cos Trumball has so much love for ordinary Australians. He’s their champion.
Or maybe he just doesn’t like people slagging off what he sees as belonging to him.
Prime Minister Trumball.
Still leader of the Trumball Coalition Team, or TURNCOAT™ for short.
Oh, the day just gets better and better.
Johanna, apart from being control freaks in the studio, they have compiled a range of great songs , where the lyrical subtext and backstory is as good as the tight groove.
Are we taking ‘traitors’?
Are we talking…me?
Prime Minister Trumbull of Criminal Island.
ahahahahahahahaha
It is amazing the way the Trump Government is able to expose rancid socialism and bring it out from it’s den kicking and screaming.
So there should be no surprises, Australia has been put immediately under the spot light.
How dare our Prime Minister still try to push bomb chuckers on to our ally and protector, once the administration changed.
Wouldn’t the slightest amount of integrity and wisdom turn you immediately to plan B, and not even bring this up with the states and the Don.
What sort of a moron would you have to be, to see what is going on in the states, and still press this issue?
Can somebody get Julie Bishop out of the dress shop?
Socialism is emotion.
It is very, very dumb, and very ignorant.
Emotions (and bad ones, like envy) trump facts and thinking.
Our Prime Minister and our country are socialist. through and through……In every way.
No wonder the façade dropped so quickly with the slightest interaction with the Trump administration.
Do the right thing Mal.
1) Immediately ring up Trump and let him know that as a friend and an adult of some integrity, you would never allow people like this to be handed over to a friend.
Tell him you will try to be a grown up and handle the situation yourself, and you do not expect him to honour a gotcha from O Bummer.
2) Stop offshore detention immediately and let the arseholes detained go, with the warning that they will be shot at (we aim to kill) if they cross into Australian territory without permission.
3) Resign immediately as you must now realise the hatred in the electorate toward you even with the narcissism you so proudly flaunt as if it is confidence, when it is a true mental disorder.
4) You are in way over your head and you know it. Get out before there will be no one left that will be able to be fooled at future U.N. dinner parties where you will attempt to whitewash your incompetence.
LOL. It has a certain trufyness about it.
Australia needs another Trumball Rebellion.
I predicted yesterday that he would announce “Screw Michael Turnbull, the deal is off.” So I was close.
Trump did what Madame Skeletor and her luvvie mates in LA couldn’t do. All for the cost of a phone call.
I have found this link of George Soros as a young SS nazi down the bottom of the page.
Do the right thing Mal. Immediately ring up Trump and let him know that as a friend and an adult of some integrity, you would never allow people like this to be handed over to a friend.
We’ll be sending them to Canada instead.
MSM making up stories again?
Philippa, you need to give His Potential Greatness™ his correct title:
Trumball’s
Useless,
Raking,
Napping,
Coalition
Of
Adoring
Trumballites
That didn’t work.
I’ll try again soon.
Prime Minister Tumbril of Criminal Island?
Quick update on Trumblotto –
1-Feb-17 Econocrat 3-Feb-17 P
Thank you for playing. Forthcoming entries:
4-Feb-17 Cold-Hands
6-Feb-17 Dr Faustus
9-Feb-17 Lysander
And a final PS to Grigory M: I might have considered a late entry, but given that you are habitually nasty to my imaginary friend Lizzie, as well as to other perfectly inoffensive Cats and Kittehs, I will have to refuse.
Madame Cadaver has gone awfully quiet.
Austrian President Michael Trumball.
Oh, I am shaking and chortling like a big wobbly happy jelly today.
I understand that most US colleges/unis have really big endowment funds some of them in the billions.
Does anyone know how big is The Berks?
Could it be big enough to ride out Trump?
I finds it!
The answer is no.
try again
Pictures work better on left wing morons.
Austrian President Mofo Trumball in Trumps’ mind?
Which reminds me – some of you weren’t around late last night when I dug up embarrassing old encomiums (encomia? enemata?) to the World’s Greatest Potentially Great Prime Minister.™
So here they are again:
A lovely one from 2013.
A lovely one from 2014.
JC, I am not having a go at you; you are easily forgiven, but Samuel J and Doomlord are much less easily forgiven …
And FISKY – FISKY you bloody traitor.
In fact, Fisky, you bloody traitor, I am going to post this as well.
Time to Think The Unthinkable. – from July 2013
struth
Fake.
Of course!
My apologies for the mistake.
Matthias Trunchpole
Say G’day in LA.
Say F^ck me in DC?
Australo Pithecus Monkey Trumball?
That duplicitous mountebank. Not a word out of her in support of the fourth leader she supported into office.
I, for one, welcome our new overlord President Trumbull of the Republic of Australia.
Last thing on his bucket list.
Oh, and anyone who thinks that the mispronounciation of his name was an accident hasn’t been paying attention. The message is clear – you are an untrustworthy slimeball and a festering carbuncle on the right buttock of democracy.
Mr Trump seems to be a man who has spent his life doing, more than talking. He must have met uncountable bull artists who try to sell him snake oil.
Waffler and bull-artist Turnbull is very much the wrong man to take on dealing with President Trump. Abbott would be so much more capable, with his laconic thoughtful approach. There may be no one else in the Liberals with Abbott’s level of self-assurance and polite control. I wonder who even in the ALP could match that.
Turnbull was a merchant banker? Did his daddy own the bank? Can you imagine meetings discussing Plutarch or whatever, why did anyone put up with him in the business world?
PM Rumphole?
Far too busy taking selfies with John Travolta.
Looks like Kylie Minogue is destined to be a lonely barren old cat lady.
A warning ladies – surrounding yourself with homosexual men never ends well for sheilas.
The yanks get very offended when you point out that Botany Bay was only started when the Poms couldn’t keep sending convicts to the US colonies(many to Virginia) because of that unpleasantness in 1776, and the lack of supply of very cheap labour was one of the proximate causes of black slavery in the US . They started sending them as far back as the early 1600s. https://www.jstor.org/stable/1833611?seq=2#page_scan_tab_contents
Thanks Doc, some of the comments in those posts are gold.
Loved this observation:
Did Malcolm’s daddy own the bank?
No. He was ‘in hotels’, I think.
And said to be the most handsome man in Sydney town.
Mal-combe Tardball
Tumbril’s holding the poisoned chalice?
Like the Grauniad…hehehehe…
Heavy Losses At The Guardian
How unfortunate. Won’t be long now before they say they’re going outside and maybe some while.
What’s even more hilarious is watching Pirate Pete trying to revivify the festering corpse.
Can I vote in Struth for Prime Minister – well, for a month or so anyway – due to his rant up thread?
(If you get in Struth, can I be Defence Minister for a few days so I can reverse the sub deal and buy 12 Virginias instead?)
Isn’t merchant banking supposed to be tough, hard dealing ruthlessly competitive? Did little Malcy phone it in while ensconced with a volume of Catullus in the broom closet?
The Stick Insect really is a cockroach.
Absolutely brilliant speech by Nigel Farage was posted earlier by srr at 3:56-worth reposting.
Video.
Madame Cadaver has gone awfully quiet.
Doorstop yesterday in Sydney.
Spelling, people.
ABC Online says Spicer called him Trumble.
I like it.
Lawyer for a merchant bank I believe.
Excellent advice from Struth, hire this man!
“Do the right thing Mal.
1) Immediately ring up Trump and let him know that as a friend and an adult of some integrity, you would never allow people like this to be handed over to a friend.
Tell him you will try to be a grown up and handle the situation yourself, and you do not expect him to honour a gotcha from O Bummer.
2) Stop offshore detention immediately and let the arseholes detained go, with the warning that they will be shot at (we aim to kill) if they cross into Australian territory without permission.
3) Resign immediately as you must now realise the hatred in the electorate toward you even with the narcissism you so proudly flaunt as if it is confidence, when it is a true mental disorder.
4) You are in way over your head and you know it. Get out before there will be no one left that will be able to be fooled at future U.N. dinner parties where you will attempt to whitewash your incompetence.”
“Lawyer for a merchant bank I believe.”
Aaaaah! I am become enlightened now!
Blighme no!
Malton Trumbo.
Noooooo.!I am just about to admit I was wrong about the George Soros Photo.
Politicians don’t admit stuff like that, ……oh hang on a sec.
In the context of prevailing statistical imperatives and expected increase in data flow over the next quarter being downgraded to a simplification process of conflicting performance assessments, it may seem at a subjectable level that the hypothesis, based on performance expectations garnered before this one blip in the statistical narrative, could be conceived as factually inappropriate in this one particular instance, although all necessary channels and information presented to me at the time would have seen these conclusions be the logical result.
Excellent!
He killed a man in the street for no reason, destroyed his wife’s life as well …
He gets six years.
The judge praises the killer and says, hey, it’s bad for everyone:
Here is some of that “genuine remorse and contrition”:
No – he was in business with Whitlam’s son. Monetising their Sydney maaaaates network.
So, those lessons in Ruddlish appear to have worked a treat.
If anyone missed it Antifa went the full fascist against Milo in UC Berkeley yesterday.
Which leads to this…
Berkeley Blowback: Milo Book Sales Soar 12,740% Overnight
Bwahahaha! Winning!
So the accepted truth is that the Trump team are leaking information to their trusted friends at the WaPo about the Trumbule phone call?
Riiiiiiight.
Didn’t he make his first pile as an ozemail investor?
Trump’s pilot is richer than Turnbull.
Go for it.
As long as you’re not female, or trans…whatever.
I hereby name my new defence minister “mad dog” Top Ender.
That’s the narrative I gathered from Kochie (reliable type that he is) on Sunrise this morning.
Even Armytage uttered a moue of contempt and raised her coiffed eyebrows.
Poor old Arfur Stickidonuts tried the same thing with Eddie Obeid. Poor bastard has to make do with a health ministry these days
President Trumball of the Republic of Austria.
Geddit right!
Murray Trumbull, Premier of Austria.
There are worse things in life.
Being married to someone who doesn’t love you, and is only interested in your money and your female (or male) friends, is one of them.
Cats are great. Especially mine. He’s da boofullist ickle man in da whole world.
President Trumball of the Criminal Island Republic of Austria.
I have been following the ruckus at Channel 7 with interest. It seems to have all gone very quiet over there now.
Sir Humphrey Appleby would so proud.
Somehow, Kylie sitting all alone stroking her pussy is not a fitting end.
What can I do to help?
Great about Milo’s book, BoN.
Didn’t one of the Frightbats declare it would not get anywhere near the sales as one of her fevered idols?
5th on Amazon and not even to be released for one and a half months.
The ABC:
Surprise, the ABC lobbying again for open borders.
Okay, so Australia should look after people that the US decides not to admit because they are potential terrorists. Anyone see any problems with this brilliant plan?
Okay, so Australia should look after people that the US decides not to admit because they are potential terrorists. Anyone see any problems with this brilliant plan?
Perhaps the Kangaroo Court might have a view on this?
Trumball is an idiot for going behind then President-Elect Trump’s back to do a deal with Obama five days after Trump won the election.
Not exactly something a “smartest man in the room” would do.
That undie furore was, pun intended, below the belt though. Seriously, I felt sorry for her for that, what a crime eh?
Well, we don’t have all the information, but on the face of it, it looks like just another series of excuses about why a murderer shouldn’t be held fully accountable.
For a start, what is a “mild intellectual disability?” Does that mean that his IQ is below 90, or 80, or what? And, even if that is what it means, how is it relevant? I (and no doubt others here) have met plenty of people who were not born with much in the way of IQ, but are good people who wouldn’t hurt a fly.
He “expressed a desire …” I won’t even finish the sentence. He expressed a desire to murder someone, and did it.
Six years.
What a disgrace.
The WaPo reporter interviewed by Bolt last night confirmed that the leak was not from Trump. And it wasn’t just that phone call either.
This is the bit that interests me the most. If there’s a leak he’d better get it under control quick smart. I wouldn’t be a bit surprised if it’s some sort of electronic surveillance installed under Obama. Whatever it was, they seemed to have the full transcripts of the conversations.
This will end well.
Beat me to it. Shane Dowling reckons she’s been raising a lot more than eyebrows.
These people have been vetted and deemed unsuitable to be granted access to Australian soil. Why does this moron want to expose Australians to more threats?
Sargon of Akkad on Punching Nazis at the UC Berkeley Riots. Well worth watching.
Very good, there are some very clever people on this blog.
Boilerplate leftist open-borders pap. Written by Michelle Grattan. What else would you expect?
I aplogise.
How embarrassment. 🙂
Extreme vetting.
Mrs Magoo must figure there is no point indoctrinating the next generation of j’ism sprayers and there will be nothing left by the time they graduate. Like everyone just try and clamber onto the staff co-op.
Ross Cameron, a former minister for Turnbull’s Liberal Party, said the leaked call could spell the end of his premiership, adding: ‘He’s finished.’
http://www.dailymail.co.uk/news/article-4183186/President-Donald-Trump-phone-Australian-Malcolm-Turnbull.html
Extreme vetting.
As should be practiced on all illegals.
Michelle Grattan says Malcolm should walk
.
I’m just loving the Australian media trying to work an angle on the Trump/Trumble kerfuffle that will smack down local ‘right-wingers.’
1. Hey, right-wingers, Trump humiliated Turnbull!
Good.
2. Um … Hey, right-wingers, Turnbull doesn’t like Trump!
Good.
3. Well, we’re going to send those Syrian Muslims to the US!
Good.
4. Well … fuck … we’re not sending them; Turnbull will lose face!
Good.
Keep trying, losers.
Re the Berkeley riots, where were the police for so long? Sargon reports that the Mayor of Berkeley told the police to stand down and that they only intervened when things spiraled as they do in a riot. There really is a lot of scum and lees that needs to be cleaned out.
Vaterboarding?