Liberty Quote
Puritanism: The haunting fear that someone, somewhere, may be happy.— H. L. Mencken
-
Recent Comments
- Wal of Ipswich on “How is it playing out in Australia?”
- herodotus on Wednesday Forum: February 1, 2017
- Dr Faustus on “How is it playing out in Australia?”
- cohenite on Wednesday Forum: February 1, 2017
- village.prefect on “How is it playing out in Australia?”
- Defender of the faith on “How is it playing out in Australia?”
- HJ on “How is it playing out in Australia?”
- Up The Workers! on I reckon the deal is off
- Grigory M on Wednesday Forum: February 1, 2017
- Stimpson J. Cat on “How is it playing out in Australia?”
- thefrolickingmole on Wednesday Forum: February 1, 2017
- The Beer Whisperer on Wednesday Forum: February 1, 2017
- PeterF on “How is it playing out in Australia?”
- Bruce of Newcastle on Wednesday Forum: February 1, 2017
- john constantine on “How is it playing out in Australia?”
- Infidel Tiger on Wednesday Forum: February 1, 2017
- egg_ on Wednesday Forum: February 1, 2017
- thefrolickingmole on Wednesday Forum: February 1, 2017
- test pattern on Wednesday Forum: February 1, 2017
- egg_ on Wednesday Forum: February 1, 2017
- struth on Wednesday Forum: February 1, 2017
- mosomoso on “How is it playing out in Australia?”
- C.L. on Wednesday Forum: February 1, 2017
- Tailgunner on Wednesday Forum: February 1, 2017
- Tailgunner on Wednesday Forum: February 1, 2017
- Riccardo Bosi on Wednesday Forum: February 1, 2017
- Dan Phillips on Wednesday Forum: February 1, 2017
- Up The Workers! on Warren Mundine dumped
- calli on Wednesday Forum: February 1, 2017
- Myrddin Seren on Wednesday Forum: February 1, 2017
-
Recent Posts
- “How is it playing out in Australia?”
- Cross Post: Morgan Begg Revealed: how your taxes fund the 18c Fan Club
- Warren Mundine dumped
- About a week old, but still a worthy read
- I reckon the deal is off
- Chris Berg and Simon Breheny on 18C
- You can all take a flying leap
- An apple never falls far from the tree
- Re-defeat communism
- Useful family advice for students
- Left Type Thinking
- Wednesday Forum: February 1, 2017
- The economic idiot savants of our time
- Some good news from the Ruddster
- Just how bad are the employer/industry groups?
- Propaganda watch: Taxation
- No wonder Conroy resigned from the Parliament
- Cross Post: Philip Thompson High Taxes And Plain Packaging Fund North Korean Nukes And Terrorists
- Real Jobs in Renewable Energy
- Crony capitalists who gain from carbon taxes
- Treasury Tax Expenditures Statement – Here We Go Again
- Obama apologist speaks out: so what?
- If you think Trump is Hitler visit Auschwitz
- Hat tip – Geoengineering
- More Fake News
- Donald Trump Executive Orders – a bit of context
- Agenda setting by Abbott on energy needs to go further
- Pressures of populism pose problems for parliaments
- Monday Forum: January 30, 2017
- Extreme vetting
Archives
Pages
Blogroll
- 38 South
- ABC The Drum
- Alex
- All about Finance
- all right, all right
- Andrew Bolt
- Andrew McIntyre
- Andrew Norton – New
- Andrew Norton – Old
- Arnold Kling
- Aussie Macro Moments
- Becker – Posner
- Bet Metrix
- Bill Mitchell – billy blog
- Bob McGee
- Cafe Hayek
- Captain Capitalism
- Carpe Diem (New)
- Carpe Diem (Old)
- Causes of the crisis
- Chalk Bunny
- Chicago University – Pro Market
- Chris Kenny
- Chris Snowdon
- Club Troppo
- Conversable Economist
- Coordination Problem
- Core Economics
- Crapulous Coercion
- Daniel Greenfield
- David Boaz
- Dick Puddlecote
- Dover_Beach
- Econ Journal Watch
- EconAcademics
- Econbrowser
- EconLog
- Econofact
- Econometrics Beat
- Economic Education Initiative
- Essential Hayek
- Fama/French
- Fault Lines
- Fear the boom and bust
- Fiscal Times
- Foundation for Economic Education
- Free Banking
- Freedom and Prosperity Academy
- Freedom Watch
- Greg Mankiw
- Guido Fawkes
- Harry Clarke
- Harry Clarke (Temporary)
- Hayek Project
- Hey … What did I miss?
- Homer Paxton
- Ideas@The Centre
- inCISe
- Institutional Economics
- International Liberty
- Jim Rose
- John Cochrane
- John Humphreys
- John Lott
- John Quiggin
- John Taylor
- Journal of Economic Perspectives
- Julie Borowski
- Keith Hennessey
- Legal Insurrection
- Liberty Law Blog
- Loaded Dogma
- Macrobusiness
- Mannkal Foundation
- Marginal Revolution
- Mark the Ballot
- Mark the Graph
- markedlymacrotoo
- Market Urbanism
- Master Resource
- Matt Ridley
- Menzies House
- Michael Oakeshott Association
- Michael Smith
- Mikayla Novak
- Minding the Campus
- Miranda Devine
- Money Illusion
- Muck and Mystery
- MyGovCost
- Natural Order – Christopher Lingle
- New Economist
- Niche Modeling
- Nick Cater
- Notes on Liberty
- Offsetting Behaviour
- Oliver Hartwich
- On Line Opinion
- Open Capitalism
- Opinion Dominion
- Other Right
- PERColator
- Peter Martin
- Philippa Martyr
- Piled Higher and Deeper
- Political Calculations
- Potemkin's Village
- Poverty Cure
- Prick with a fork
- Principles of Forecasting
- Quadrant Online
- Retraction Watch
- Retronaut
- Rhino economics
- ricardian ambivalence
- Robert Murphy
- Roger Kerr (archive)
- Rosemary Fryth
- School Watch
- Sensible Social Policy
- Skepticlawyer
- Sound Money
- Spiked
- Stephen Dawson
- Stephen Koukoulas
- Steve Schwartz
- Stimulus Watch
- Stop Gillard's Carbon Tax
- Streetwise Professor
- Stubborn Mule
- Taking Liberties (Simon Clark)
- Tax Check
- Tax Foundation
- Tax Rambling
- TaxProf
- The Baseline Scenario
- The Beacon
- The Black Steam Train
- The Marcus Review
- The Moronic Lodge
- The TaxPayers' Alliance
- The Visible Hand
- The Wentworth Report
- Think Markets
- Thomas the Think Engine
- Tim Blair
- Tim Worstall
- We are all dead
- William Briggs – Statistician
Meta
Wednesday Forum: February 1, 2017
This entry was posted in Open Forum. Bookmark the permalink.
1,804 Responses to Wednesday Forum: February 1, 2017
« Previous 1 … 6 7 8
« Previous 1 … 6 7 8
While I’m on such things Fairfax is up to its usual crap.
‘Clean coal’ would push up power bills more than wind, solar or gas: analysts
That’s odd. My impression is that ultra-supercritical coal plants run at such high efficiency they are cheaper than older conventional ones, so we could expect them to churn out electricity at $20-30/MWh. Anyway who are these ‘experts’?
Bloomberg is so green I stopped reading it, so their New Energy Finance weenies must be so viridian that they’d stand out in a field of alfalfa.
Oh my aching sides!
ABC Online is running a photograph of a massive pro-Turnbull protest at the Australian embassy in Washington.
The word is out … “Smokin’ Joe’s” evening smorgasbord .. free entry to the first 22 signs
And it you are grappling with the enormity of seventy-seven years, here’s comfort from Einstein:
“Do not worry about your difficulties in Mathematics. I can assure you mine are still greater.”
Too f*cking complicated Lizzie.
Advice for old people is simple:
Don’t fall over and don’t f*cking skateboard like Gunner.
I am oldish so I can say that and not be racist of course.
Well, this is bizarre:
Quade Cooper’s fight a ‘disgrace’.
Only, all is not what it seems – if you watch the whole thing.
That said, dude – you’re a tad out of shape.
Another sucker unable to recognise “fake news” as she is purveyed.
My winning comment for the day – nicely done!
Honestly it’s like no one here has any interest or idea or experience in the military, or military tactics, or history apart from me.
Ridiculous.
🙂
I will need forces suitable to take out preliminary strikes on the A.B.C.
We will immediately , upon being sworn in, put all government funded media up for sale.
We don’t think we have anyone stupid enough to buy it.
However on the seventh day, after all staff have been notified to evacuate to the real world outside, we will launch the attack , codenamed Rabz.
As a fitting memorial to the programs produced on the former sites of the ABC, nuclear powered electrical gereration plants will be established.
Yet from the very same article:
Kim might be right, but that’s a BIG call under the circumstances.
That is one of the funniest things I’ve seen in a long time – and to think that your average American is often cruelly denounced as a staggering ignoramus.
Good to see Megagenius beclowned so comprehensively. And it is only February.
Aye aye sir!
(Aside to aide: Jeez, a PM who makes decisions swiftly – this bloke’s a Triumph)
Nice head tilt on that protester. They could have at least set fire to a car or something.
Michael Hutak has an intelligent piece on ‘The Everest.’
Maybe it’s not the great thing I thought it could be. Mmm.
Cats are great. Especially mine. He’s da boofullist ickle man in da whole world.
I’ve got 6 of them plus a bloody, big, golden labrador!
Live long and prosper!
Astronaut returns from space younger than twin (Oz, paywalled probably)
So there you go, any shorties who want 2 inches added to their height should become an astronaut.
Earlier today I emailed the Office of the President, to reassure him, as an ordinary conservative Australian, that his actions with regards our lame excuse for a PM were not only acceptable, but being applauded by many here.
I pointed out that Lord Waffleworth is something of a joke amongst conservative Australians, and invited President Trump to put the boot into our politicians as much as he wanted. While I realise Trump himself will never read my email, I reckon if a few people responded this way it might be reassuring to his administration in light of all the concocted, bad publicity.
Email response page here.
If you agree, promote the idea elsewhere.
Day 9 – ban descendants from certain MENA countries from the ADF.
Ya gonna get that vacuum pump after all?
Allow me to butt in Mole. Probably a kestrel after the moth, more than likely a Nankeen Kestrel.
And other than the scribblers from the WaPo confiding this to Bomber Beazley – how could he possibly assert this ?
And what message would Trump’s own office not be able to get through to The Boss, such that they would then leak to their best friends at the WaPo ?
Lucky for the Bomber he is only talking to Their ABC, where these logical inconsistencies don’t rate a mention.
Journalism hasn’t been a profession since Sherlock Holmes died.
And Kim would know that, how?
I diagnose ADD.
Sorry Myrddin. Refreshed too late.
Space the final frontier.
United Arab Emirates to launch first ever Islamic mission to Mars
Why? I can’t think of anything else to say, this is so completely mad.
Dear Mr President,
Regarding the Australian – USA refugee “deal”.
Please do not step away from protecting US interests on this issue.
Australians respect that, we only wish we got the same from Mr Trumballs.
Don’t worry too much, rickw.
Generally, they leave it to others to defend their right to despise our country.
Sydney racing is run by complete and utter knobs. It’s dominated by the breeders who have ruined Australian racing.
Perth gets bigger crowd to our big race days and we didn’t need to blow $100m on a grandstand that is useless for watching racing or punting.
Seven making Trump’s tweet all about Australia and not about the rubbish deal stitched up by a bitter departing President.
Remember when Michelle said smugly that her husband wasn’t a lame duck? I wonder how many other land mines the creep left.
Still on the scrollback,and the medicinal marijuana.
My CashSense is tingling.
Superboel.
Patriots @ $1.65…
Any Cats or Kittehs care to add anything?
I diagnose ADD.
Let me stop you right there.
Nurse.
I am the only Doctor with any real qualifications around here.
I shall diagnose who is mentally ill in our country and the circumstances in which they are treated.
Attention Deprivation Disorder, Dr. Stimps.
The indications are overwhelming.
Why? I can’t think of anything else to say, this is so completely mad.
Allah wills it.
Superboel.
Thank f*ck there was no “w” in there.
Would have been weird.
I’m surprised no one has come up with ‘Trembull’.
I’m surprised no one has come up with ‘Trembull’.
Nice! No one should ever refer to him by his correct name every again!
If the Aliens think the hijra and the jihad are the next steps in mankind’s move in to space – we are done.
Talcum Stumble?
The Quran, which is the perfect word of Allah, says that the Sun sets in a muddy pond. The UAE Hope spacecraft has solar panels, so they will be tracking the Sun. They should be able to find the muddy pond when the Sun sets.
Gunner, Patriots to win
Trumps Man, Brady, to play a blinder.
Post match gives credit to Deplorables. And Trump. And God.
Not uber hot gf.
Gunners Lock of the Week. My! That’s a Big Lock!
Thanks Riccardo 🙂
Succinct.
Pardon, Andrew Bolt?
Leftist journalists urge assassination, assault and smashing stuff.
There arguments may be sound? WTF is he talking about?
“Aliensnackbar”
Happy Birthday, P.
‘Their arguments may be sound’
‘There are essentially four ways to get rid of a crummy president’
http://foreignpolicy.com/2017/01/30/3-ways-to-get-rid-of-president-trump-before-2020-impeach-25th-amendment-coup/
The Gruinaid has a bold new feature which invites its readers to “burst their bubble” by reading articles fro the right.
Somehow* through weird luck** or act of God*** they manage to stumble**** EVERY SINGLE TIME onto articles by the bow tie brigade critical of Trump. Amazing eh.
They burst their bubble by seeking out articles that confirm their worldview.
** Deliberately
** By deliberate searching
*** using google
**** deliberately seek out
Burst your bubble: five conservative articles to read as Trump riles libertarians
How Populism Stumbles
Publication: The New York Times
Author: Ross Douthat is the conservative voice on the New York Times’s op-ed page.
…
Liberalism in the Balance
Publication: Bleeding Heart Libertarians
Author: Steve Horwitz is an academic economist at St Lawrence University in New York.
…
Number of Americans Killed by Terrorists Who’ve Entered U.S. as Refugees? ZERO
Publication: Reason
Author: Nick Gillespie is a big wheel in the Libertarian movement.
…
Donald Trump’s Refugee Ban was a Disaster
Publication: Commentary
Author: A couple of months ago we offered some faint praise in our bio of Mr Rothman, and he was kind enough to give us a shout-out on Twitter. Hi again, Noah!
…
Trump’s Executive Order on Refugees – Separating Fact from Hysteria
Publication: National Review
Author: David French bemoaned Trump’s nomination
Cat Lady, Ellen Fanning, now hosting Teh Dumb?
Someone wants a dinner party invite and a scratch under the chin.
These people are shameless.
Scientists blast lack of NHMRC funding on climate
I was interested in who was behind this claim, so I read on…
Andy Pitman! Oz climateer royalty! He must be scratching for grants right now. Enjoy Mr Trump, Andy.
There’s more climateer gold in the story. I won’t soil the Cat with their names, except the for the “journalist” who wrote it. That would be a Peter Hannam.
It is green turtles all the way down.
I dunno about that. “Hey, shiela. Wanna root? U could be dead tomorrow” doesn’t work work when they’re confined to quarters in conflict.
Geriatric Mayfly
Slightly different coloring but yes, looking at a google thats he bird.
Ah well – them’s the breaks. Refusal accepted. 🙂
BTW – your imaginary friend only exists in her own fantasies – imagine that. And there are no such animals as “perfectly inoffensive Cats and Kittehs” – no imperfectly inoffensive ones either. 😉
The chickens are coming home to roost. Victorian coalition MP has friend attacked by black Africans; blames daniel andrews. But isn’t Trump’s plaything letting in more of the poor refugees?
Once again it can be observed that Grigory doesn’t care for anyone here (unless they’re naïve enough to suck up to him) and is only here to be a complete, “imperfect” pest.