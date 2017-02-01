Wednesday Forum: February 1, 2017

Posted on 5:00 pm, February 1, 2017 by Sinclair Davidson
1,804 Responses to Wednesday Forum: February 1, 2017

  1. Bruce of Newcastle
    #2284056, posted on February 3, 2017 at 5:28 pm

    While I’m on such things Fairfax is up to its usual crap.

    ‘Clean coal’ would push up power bills more than wind, solar or gas: analysts

    That’s odd. My impression is that ultra-supercritical coal plants run at such high efficiency they are cheaper than older conventional ones, so we could expect them to churn out electricity at $20-30/MWh. Anyway who are these ‘experts’?

    An analysis by Bloomberg New Energy Finance released on Friday found this type of plant was the most expensive and dirtiest source of mainstream electricity supply available.

    Bloomberg is so green I stopped reading it, so their New Energy Finance weenies must be so viridian that they’d stand out in a field of alfalfa.

    In a separate analysis, the Climate Institute estimated …

    Oh my aching sides!

  2. dweezy2176
    #2284057, posted on February 3, 2017 at 5:30 pm

    ABC Online is running a photograph of a massive pro-Turnbull protest at the Australian embassy in Washington.

    The word is out … “Smokin’ Joe’s” evening smorgasbord .. free entry to the first 22 signs

  3. Stimpson J. Cat
    #2284059, posted on February 3, 2017 at 5:30 pm

    And it you are grappling with the enormity of seventy-seven years, here’s comfort from Einstein:
    “Do not worry about your difficulties in Mathematics. I can assure you mine are still greater.”

    Too f*cking complicated Lizzie.
    Advice for old people is simple:
    Don’t fall over and don’t f*cking skateboard like Gunner.

    I am oldish so I can say that and not be racist of course.

  4. C.L.
    #2284060, posted on February 3, 2017 at 5:31 pm

    Well, this is bizarre:

    Quade Cooper’s fight a ‘disgrace’.

    Boxing fans say Quade Cooper should be “ashamed of yourself” for an apparent mismatch in his next fight on the Mundine-Green undercard on Friday night.

    Only, all is not what it seems – if you watch the whole thing.
    That said, dude – you’re a tad out of shape.

  5. Rabz
    #2284062, posted on February 3, 2017 at 5:31 pm

    Great Uncle Bulgaria’s one weakness is his daily copy of The Womble Times, from which he gets information about the outside world and which he’s often heard to insist “never lies”

    Another sucker unable to recognise “fake news” as she is purveyed.

  6. Stimpson J. Cat
    #2284063, posted on February 3, 2017 at 5:33 pm

    My winning comment for the day – nicely done!

    Honestly it’s like no one here has any interest or idea or experience in the military, or military tactics, or history apart from me.
    Ridiculous.
    🙂

  7. struth
    #2284065, posted on February 3, 2017 at 5:34 pm

    There will be a lot of work in PM Struth’s first week because I have promised Him the ability to strike from the sea with a fixed-wing capability by the end of His first seven days.

    I will need forces suitable to take out preliminary strikes on the A.B.C.
    We will immediately , upon being sworn in, put all government funded media up for sale.
    We don’t think we have anyone stupid enough to buy it.
    However on the seventh day, after all staff have been notified to evacuate to the real world outside, we will launch the attack , codenamed Rabz.
    As a fitting memorial to the programs produced on the former sites of the ABC, nuclear powered electrical gereration plants will be established.

  8. Mater
    #2284066, posted on February 3, 2017 at 5:36 pm

    “These leaks did not come from Australia in any shape or form,” Mr Beazley said on ABC radio adding that they came from Trump’s office.

    Yet from the very same article:

    A STAFFER in the Prime Minister’s office has been suspended after posting anti-Trump propaganda to her social media page.

    Kim might be right, but that’s a BIG call under the circumstances.

  9. Rabz
    #2284067, posted on February 3, 2017 at 5:37 pm

    a photograph of a massive pro-Turnbull protest at the Australian embassy in Washington

    That is one of the funniest things I’ve seen in a long time – and to think that your average American is often cruelly denounced as a staggering ignoramus.

  10. H B Bear
    #2284068, posted on February 3, 2017 at 5:38 pm

    Nancy is out and about.

    Good to see Megagenius beclowned so comprehensively. And it is only February.

  11. Top Ender
    #2284069, posted on February 3, 2017 at 5:38 pm

    Aye aye sir!

    (Aside to aide: Jeez, a PM who makes decisions swiftly – this bloke’s a Triumph)

  12. H B Bear
    #2284070, posted on February 3, 2017 at 5:39 pm

    Nice head tilt on that protester. They could have at least set fire to a car or something.

  13. C.L.
    #2284071, posted on February 3, 2017 at 5:40 pm

    Michael Hutak has an intelligent piece on ‘The Everest.’
    Maybe it’s not the great thing I thought it could be. Mmm.

  14. dweezy2176
    #2284072, posted on February 3, 2017 at 5:41 pm

    Cats are great. Especially mine. He’s da boofullist ickle man in da whole world.

    I’ve got 6 of them plus a bloody, big, golden labrador!

  15. Bruce of Newcastle
    #2284073, posted on February 3, 2017 at 5:42 pm

    Live long and prosper!

    Astronaut returns from space younger than twin (Oz, paywalled probably)

    When the American astronaut Scott Kelly landed in Kazakhstan last year after 340 days in space he was a changed man. He came back 2in taller, 15lb lighter and with a burning urge to jump into a swimming pool.

    He and his identical twin Mark, also a retired astronaut, may be the most exhaustively studied siblings in the history of science. Each time one of them went into space while the other remained on Earth, both would carry out dozens of experiments, from cognitive exercises to genetic sequencing and armpit swabs for bacteria.

    Analysis of Mr Kelly’s cells led by Susan Bailey, professor of radiation cancer biology at Colorado State University, has given weight to these worries. Early results suggest that the 52-year-old astronaut’s telomeres, protective caps on the ends of chromosomes, got longer before shrinking back to normal after a few months on Earth.

    The findings, presented at a meeting of NASA’s Human Research Programme, fly in the face of conventional thinking about sending people into space. Telomeres are supposed to get shorter as we age. They are about 11,000 molecules long when we are born and dwindle to 4000 or so in old age, leaving our DNA increasingly vulnerable to damage.

    So there you go, any shorties who want 2 inches added to their height should become an astronaut.

  16. memoryvault
    #2284075, posted on February 3, 2017 at 5:43 pm

    ABC Online is running a photograph of a massive pro-Turnbull protest at the Australian embassy in Washington.

    Earlier today I emailed the Office of the President, to reassure him, as an ordinary conservative Australian, that his actions with regards our lame excuse for a PM were not only acceptable, but being applauded by many here.

    I pointed out that Lord Waffleworth is something of a joke amongst conservative Australians, and invited President Trump to put the boot into our politicians as much as he wanted. While I realise Trump himself will never read my email, I reckon if a few people responded this way it might be reassuring to his administration in light of all the concocted, bad publicity.

    Email response page here.

    If you agree, promote the idea elsewhere.

  17. rickw
    #2284076, posted on February 3, 2017 at 5:45 pm

    Day 9 – ban descendants from certain MENA countries from the ADF.

  18. struth
    #2284077, posted on February 3, 2017 at 5:46 pm

    So there you go, any shorties who want 2 inches added to their height should become an astronaut.

    Ya gonna get that vacuum pump after all?

  19. Geriatric Mayfly
    #2284078, posted on February 3, 2017 at 5:54 pm

    Allow me to butt in Mole. Probably a kestrel after the moth, more than likely a Nankeen Kestrel.

  20. Myrddin Seren
    #2284079, posted on February 3, 2017 at 5:55 pm

    “These leaks did not come from Australia in any shape or form,” Mr Beazley said on ABC radio adding that they came from Trump’s office.

    And other than the scribblers from the WaPo confiding this to Bomber Beazley – how could he possibly assert this ?

    He said American officials who feel that they can’t get messages to the President will likely leak to help their cause.

    And what message would Trump’s own office not be able to get through to The Boss, such that they would then leak to their best friends at the WaPo ?

    Lucky for the Bomber he is only talking to Their ABC, where these logical inconsistencies don’t rate a mention.

  21. cohenite
    #2284081, posted on February 3, 2017 at 5:56 pm

    Journalism as a profession is dead.

    Journalism hasn’t been a profession since Sherlock Holmes died.

  22. calli
    #2284082, posted on February 3, 2017 at 5:58 pm

    leaks did not come from Australia in any shape or form,” Mr Beazley said on ABC radio adding that they came from Trump’s office.

    And Kim would know that, how?

    I diagnose ADD.

  23. calli
    #2284083, posted on February 3, 2017 at 5:59 pm

    Sorry Myrddin. Refreshed too late.

  24. Bruce of Newcastle
    #2284085, posted on February 3, 2017 at 6:00 pm

    Space the final frontier.

    United Arab Emirates to launch first ever Islamic mission to Mars

    THE United Arab Emirates is preparing to become the first Islamic nation to launch a mission to Mars.

    In 2020, an unmanned craft called Hope will take off from Japan and travel to the red planet.
    Last year, religious leaders in the UAE issued a fatwa forbidding Muslims from landing on Mars.
    However, the robotic spaceship will not actually touch down on the Martian surface.

    Why? I can’t think of anything else to say, this is so completely mad.

  25. rickw
    #2284087, posted on February 3, 2017 at 6:00 pm

    Dear Mr President,

    Regarding the Australian – USA refugee “deal”.

    Please do not step away from protecting US interests on this issue.

    Australians respect that, we only wish we got the same from Mr Trumballs.

  26. Mater
    #2284088, posted on February 3, 2017 at 6:01 pm

    Day 9 – ban descendants from certain MENA countries from the ADF.

    Don’t worry too much, rickw.
    Generally, they leave it to others to defend their right to despise our country.

  27. Infidel Tiger
    #2284089, posted on February 3, 2017 at 6:02 pm

    Michael Hutak has an intelligent piece on ‘The Everest.’
    Maybe it’s not the great thing I thought it could be. Mmm.

    Sydney racing is run by complete and utter knobs. It’s dominated by the breeders who have ruined Australian racing.

    Perth gets bigger crowd to our big race days and we didn’t need to blow $100m on a grandstand that is useless for watching racing or punting.

  28. calli
    #2284091, posted on February 3, 2017 at 6:03 pm

    Seven making Trump’s tweet all about Australia and not about the rubbish deal stitched up by a bitter departing President.

    Remember when Michelle said smugly that her husband wasn’t a lame duck? I wonder how many other land mines the creep left.

  29. Tailgunner
    #2284092, posted on February 3, 2017 at 6:03 pm

    Still on the scrollback,and the medicinal marijuana.
    My CashSense is tingling.
    Superboel.
    Patriots @ $1.65…
    Any Cats or Kittehs care to add anything?

  30. Stimpson J. Cat
    #2284093, posted on February 3, 2017 at 6:05 pm

    I diagnose ADD.

    Let me stop you right there.
    Nurse.
    I am the only Doctor with any real qualifications around here.

    I shall diagnose who is mentally ill in our country and the circumstances in which they are treated.

  31. calli
    #2284094, posted on February 3, 2017 at 6:06 pm

    Attention Deprivation Disorder, Dr. Stimps.

    The indications are overwhelming.

  32. Stimpson J. Cat
    #2284095, posted on February 3, 2017 at 6:06 pm

    Why? I can’t think of anything else to say, this is so completely mad.

    Allah wills it.

  33. Stimpson J. Cat
    #2284096, posted on February 3, 2017 at 6:08 pm

    Superboel.

    Thank f*ck there was no “w” in there.
    Would have been weird.

  34. Winston Smith EWLOB26051952M
    #2284099, posted on February 3, 2017 at 6:16 pm

    I’m surprised no one has come up with ‘Trembull’.

  35. rickw
    #2284101, posted on February 3, 2017 at 6:18 pm

    I’m surprised no one has come up with ‘Trembull’.

    Nice! No one should ever refer to him by his correct name every again!

  36. Myrddin Seren
    #2284102, posted on February 3, 2017 at 6:25 pm

    THE United Arab Emirates is preparing to become the first Islamic nation to launch a mission to Mars.

    If the Aliens think the hijra and the jihad are the next steps in mankind’s move in to space – we are done.

  38. Dan Phillips
    #2284105, posted on February 3, 2017 at 6:30 pm

    The Quran, which is the perfect word of Allah, says that the Sun sets in a muddy pond. The UAE Hope spacecraft has solar panels, so they will be tracking the Sun. They should be able to find the muddy pond when the Sun sets.

  40. Tailgunner
    #2284107, posted on February 3, 2017 at 6:30 pm

    Trumps Man, Brady, to play a blinder.
    Post match gives credit to Deplorables. And Trump. And God.
    Not uber hot gf.
    Gunners Lock of the Week. My! That’s a Big Lock!

  41. Tailgunner
    #2284108, posted on February 3, 2017 at 6:31 pm

    Thanks Riccardo 🙂
    Succinct.

  42. C.L.
    #2284109, posted on February 3, 2017 at 6:31 pm

    Pardon, Andrew Bolt?

    Leftist journalists urge assassination, assault and smashing stuff.

    But the problem with the Left is that they see Hitlers and Nazis everywhere. Trump is a “Hitler”, Trump supporters are “Nazis” and even opponents of the new racism are, perversely, “bigots” and “Nazis”, too. And I suspect many in the Left are itching for an excuse to punch them all.

    Their arguments may be sound, but their definition of the enemy cannot be trusted. What they are urging each other towards are street battles where arguments are settled by fists, rocks and even guns.

    There arguments may be sound? WTF is he talking about?

  43. struth
    #2284111, posted on February 3, 2017 at 6:32 pm

    Why? I can’t think of anything else to say, this is so completely mad.

    “Aliensnackbar”

  45. test pattern
    #2284113, posted on February 3, 2017 at 6:36 pm

    ‘Their arguments may be sound’

    ‘There are essentially four ways to get rid of a crummy president’

    http://foreignpolicy.com/2017/01/30/3-ways-to-get-rid-of-president-trump-before-2020-impeach-25th-amendment-coup/

  46. thefrolickingmole
    #2284114, posted on February 3, 2017 at 6:38 pm

    The Gruinaid has a bold new feature which invites its readers to “burst their bubble” by reading articles fro the right.

    Somehow* through weird luck** or act of God*** they manage to stumble**** EVERY SINGLE TIME onto articles by the bow tie brigade critical of Trump. Amazing eh.
    They burst their bubble by seeking out articles that confirm their worldview.

    ** Deliberately
    ** By deliberate searching
    *** using google
    **** deliberately seek out

    Burst your bubble: five conservative articles to read as Trump riles libertarians

    How Populism Stumbles
    Publication: The New York Times
    Author: Ross Douthat is the conservative voice on the New York Times’s op-ed page.

    Liberalism in the Balance
    Publication: Bleeding Heart Libertarians
    Author: Steve Horwitz is an academic economist at St Lawrence University in New York.

    Number of Americans Killed by Terrorists Who’ve Entered U.S. as Refugees? ZERO
    Publication: Reason
    Author: Nick Gillespie is a big wheel in the Libertarian movement.

    Donald Trump’s Refugee Ban was a Disaster
    Publication: Commentary
    Author: A couple of months ago we offered some faint praise in our bio of Mr Rothman, and he was kind enough to give us a shout-out on Twitter. Hi again, Noah!

    Trump’s Executive Order on Refugees – Separating Fact from Hysteria
    Publication: National Review
    Author: David French bemoaned Trump’s nomination

  47. egg_
    #2284115, posted on February 3, 2017 at 6:40 pm

    Cat Lady, Ellen Fanning, now hosting Teh Dumb?

  48. Infidel Tiger
    #2284116, posted on February 3, 2017 at 6:42 pm

    There arguments may be sound? WTF is he talking about?

    Someone wants a dinner party invite and a scratch under the chin.

  49. Bruce of Newcastle
    #2284118, posted on February 3, 2017 at 6:43 pm

    These people are shameless.

    Scientists blast lack of NHMRC funding on climate

    Australia’s premier medical research funder provides almost no research into climate change impacts on health despite the issue providing “a huge challenge for the health sector”, a group of leading scientists say in a new paper.

    I was interested in who was behind this claim, so I read on…

    The near total lack of medical research into climate change and health comes despite heatwaves already killing more Australians than any other natural hazard. For instance, severe heat in the days prior to the 2009 Black Saturday fires killed more than twice the 173 bushfire fatalities, said Andy Pitman, one of the authors.

    Andy Pitman! Oz climateer royalty! He must be scratching for grants right now. Enjoy Mr Trump, Andy.

    There’s more climateer gold in the story. I won’t soil the Cat with their names, except the for the “journalist” who wrote it. That would be a Peter Hannam.

    It is green turtles all the way down.

  50. The Beer Whisperer
    #2284120, posted on February 3, 2017 at 6:43 pm

    Day 6 – ban women from all combat positions.

    I dunno about that. “Hey, shiela. Wanna root? U could be dead tomorrow” doesn’t work work when they’re confined to quarters in conflict.

  51. thefrolickingmole
    #2284121, posted on February 3, 2017 at 6:44 pm

    Geriatric Mayfly

    Slightly different coloring but yes, looking at a google thats he bird.

  52. Grigory M
    #2284123, posted on February 3, 2017 at 6:45 pm

    And a final PS to Grigory M: I might have considered a late entry, but given that you are habitually nasty to my imaginary friend Lizzie, as well as to other perfectly inoffensive Cats and Kittehs, I will have to refuse.

    Ah well – them’s the breaks. Refusal accepted. 🙂

    BTW – your imaginary friend only exists in her own fantasies – imagine that. And there are no such animals as “perfectly inoffensive Cats and Kittehs” – no imperfectly inoffensive ones either. 😉

  53. cohenite
    #2284128, posted on February 3, 2017 at 6:52 pm

    The chickens are coming home to roost. Victorian coalition MP has friend attacked by black Africans; blames daniel andrews. But isn’t Trump’s plaything letting in more of the poor refugees?

  54. herodotus
    #2284130, posted on February 3, 2017 at 6:52 pm

    Once again it can be observed that Grigory doesn’t care for anyone here (unless they’re naïve enough to suck up to him) and is only here to be a complete, “imperfect” pest.

