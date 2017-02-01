Wednesday Forum: February 1, 2017

Posted on 5:00 pm, February 1, 2017 by Sinclair Davidson
This entry was posted in Open Forum. Bookmark the permalink.

2,008 Responses to Wednesday Forum: February 1, 2017

1 7 8 9
  1. Rev. Archibald
    #2284387, posted on February 3, 2017 at 11:17 pm

    Does she think the crowd is there for the fight?
    They’re all there to see Mundine hit the canvas.

    ..
    Muhammad Ali played that game for years.
    People showed up hoping to see him get his big mouth shut.

  2. H B Bear
    #2284388, posted on February 3, 2017 at 11:18 pm

    The success of a fight can be measured by the number of Australia’s organised crime community that turn up.

  3. jupes
    #2284389, posted on February 3, 2017 at 11:18 pm

    Why oh why was Rene Russo cast in the Thomas Crown Affair remake?

    Why did they even bother with the remake?

  4. Pedro the Ignorant
    #2284390, posted on February 3, 2017 at 11:19 pm

    $1800 for a pub to show the Green/Mundine goat rodeo.

  5. jupes
    #2284391, posted on February 3, 2017 at 11:20 pm

    Update Rd 1:

    Mundine rocks Green with a blow in the second minute of the fight, as the referee was separating the pair when they’d been locked up in a corner. There’s a stoppage, and Mundine has been docked a point already.

  6. Rabz
    #2284392, posted on February 3, 2017 at 11:21 pm

    Cut him some slack. Steyn is the greatest free speech fighter on the planet.

    Indeed. I’ve paid good money to go and hear Steyn speak, on more than one occasion. He and Tim Blair were the two key figures whose writings drove my decision to renounce leftism post 9/11.

    The cognitive dissonance was too loud to ignore. They cut through the unrelenting cacophony with simple, witty messages aimed at illustrating that straying from the mindlessly baa’ing flock was not a death sentence, but the ultimate form of liberation.

    The regrets have been non existent.

  7. jupes
    #2284393, posted on February 3, 2017 at 11:24 pm

    Update rd 1:

    I’d probably give that one to Mundine, but he had a point deducted so I reckon we’re all square. That was a hugely controversial start, The Man playing the part of villain brilliantly so far.

  8. jupes
    #2284394, posted on February 3, 2017 at 11:26 pm

    Update Rd 2:

    Very tight round, lots of clinching but I think Green shaded it…just. Really even fight so far.

1 7 8 9

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *