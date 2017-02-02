Chris Berg and Simon Breheny on 18C

Posted on 2:29 pm, February 2, 2017 by Sinclair Davidson

5 Responses to Chris Berg and Simon Breheny on 18C

  1. RobK
    #2282602, posted on February 2, 2017 at 2:53 pm

    Good effort. To me, the point that needs to be driven harder is that State laws and other laws cover this area (racism especially). Why have layer on layer, teach people the law, in grade school preferably. Most people don’t understand common or civil law. Laws should be understood by all.

  2. RobK
    #2282610, posted on February 2, 2017 at 3:00 pm

    Unfortunately Brandis’ right to bigotry comment was a massive own goal of lasting repercussions for the Libs…. A biggy.

  3. Roger
    #2282611, posted on February 2, 2017 at 3:02 pm

    A deliberate own goal (sabotage) or just George’s usual ineptitude, do you think?

  4. B Shaw
    #2282612, posted on February 2, 2017 at 3:03 pm

    It is a very good effort.

  5. cementafriend
    #2282670, posted on February 2, 2017 at 3:49 pm

    If We had citizen initiated referendum (as part of the constitution to be followed by parliament as in Switzerland) 18C would have been removed by now. Free speech is part of the Swiss and USA constitutions. Through CIR it would also be part of our constitution. We should also have recall as in some states of the USA and Switzerland. Some of the green senators who block everything in the senate need to be removed.
    I note CIR is part of the PHON election platform.
    In Switzerland there were something like three referendum days through last year with about 4 referenda at each. As with Australia the “no” vote prevailed for about 75% of the questions put (all Green proposed ones got “n”). However, the point is the cost is nothing like the plebiscite which was to be put about marriage in Australia. The cost in Switzerland has no significance in their budget. I think it is done electronically. In the past referanda were conducted by hands raised in the market place or town Halls.

