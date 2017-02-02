Re-defeat communism

In breaking news the UK Parliament has voted to leave the EU.
The British parliament has this morning voted overwhelming in favour of triggering the Lisbon Treaty article 50 and begin the formal process of leaving the European Union.
It means the Prime Minister Theresa May has now been given authority to trigger article 50 and she is on track to do so by the end of March, which she had promised to do.
The vote of 498 to 114 came just ahead of the tabling of a White Paper tomorrow outlining the government’s position on Brexit.
To be fair – having the parliament vote before triggering Article 50 is the appropriate thing to do. Yet somehow the Remainers thought that this was a deal-breaker. Mrs May had the whip hand – if the Parliament had not voted to leave after a decisive Leave victory she would have simply called a general election.
They should immediately repeal the European Communities Act 1972 given what the Supreme Court said in the Miller case.
In the UK Telegraph this morning there is an absurd claim by former ambassador to the EU Sir Ivan Rogers that the EU will demand a GBP50 million Brexit bill:
Even if it were agreed,how would it be collected?
This debate has exposed the fact that some of the civil servants involved,are not to put to fine a point on it,insane.
Thanks for the warning. My Spacechook feed will be filled with weeping and wailing all day.
The last line of the Remainers’ defence is to claim the terms of Brexit are so onerous that it constitutes a changed and unforeseen circumstance, and then demand another referendum on those terms.
Good on them.
But, but, didn’t some judges recently decree that Brexit couldn’t go ahead?
Who do these “parliamentarians” think they are?
Trump is right I’m tired of all this winning. But I can sleep and start again with the winning bigly
The 50 billion exit charge is hilarious. They don’t even try to justify it. They just say flat out that EU will take massive hit to its coffers. UK have dodged a bullet big time here.
I posted the same question on the British blog,
‘What are they going to do if not paid? Invade? The tried it a few times and got a bloody nose for it, will they ever learn?’
Who do these “parliamentarians” think they are?
Some of them think that they are there to save the stupid, misguided British people from themselves.
The Guardian praises Ken Clarke, the sole Conservative contra:
So a big ‘fuck you’ to the 17 million who used their conscience and judgement, informed by their life experience of the EU and four years of debate. Such silly little people…
Prime Minister Theresa May has scented the winds of change.
What a pity that Malcontent doesn’t possess a similar olfactory ability.
EU is oh so 1950’s. Good idea, now outdated like most politicians.
A Lurker – MT doesn’t know what’s what. Never will.
What about the Lords though? Can they still bollock the whole thing up?
To be fair – having the parliament vote before triggering Article 50 is the appropriate thing to do.
No it wasn’t, the referendum was all that was necessary, that is, the parliament/executive taking expressed instruction from the people.
Quadrant has a good opinion on this and why the Westminster system is totally stuffed.
Nearly a win.
Re the EU saying it will miss out on 50 billion because the UK leaves:
As they used to say on Monty Python, “oh what a giveaway!”
If that in itself doesn’t justify the “leave” vote, what would?
Niw Mrs Msy about those leftist judges ? Check them out. they are lawyers ,bound to have done a criminal act at some time . Rabz ,shocking innit? Parliamentarians carrying on as if they were Appointed !
UN next.
Actually, the vote by “parliament” was only a vote by the House of Commons. So it’s good news, but not the great news we can hope for assuming that the Lords also passes the Bill in three weeks’ time. But that’s no certainty (although I expect it to happen), so celebration is premature.
(Reposted after fixing typo!)
It is appropriate – parliament did vote to enter the EU and parliament is sovereign.
The Remoaners really thought parliament would vote against Brexit.
A German Empire headed by deviants, drunks and mediocrities with fake tans, run by addled technocrats on behalf of lobbyists. Which chews off its own foot so it can chuck it at the Russians.
Yeah, I could leave that.
Why and miss out on this:
Europe’s robots to become ‘electronic persons’ under draft plan
Insure your lawnmower! EU directive means they join mobility scooters and golf buggies among vehicles that must be covered
What’ll everyone do for a good belly laugh ?
True enough.
However the House of Lords can delay, but cannot act as a permanent obstruction of Bills coming through from the lower house in the same way that the Australian Senate does. If the Lords did not pass the Brexit Bill, it would go back to Parliament and, if voted again, the Bill would come back to the Lords on the basis that if they veto it again, it will be deemed approved.
If Australia is to contemplate Senate reform, this would be one to consider.
Go, go!
Just reading ,British MPs voting for Brexit , “obeying the will of the people as indicated by the referendum, Bullshit we are voting against our left ideas in order to save our well paid careers never mind the ideaology. Wot about my career . Politicians are rubbish arent they where do they get the bastards ?
Theresa May: Thug Life
Yes, politicians are rubbish.
Auberon Waugh wrote of The Power Urge – how ‘those who do not suffer from this urge may have difficulty in understanding it”. I believe he’s right; they want to make decisions, watch them put into effect – press a button and watch us all jump.
“If Australia is to contemplate Senate reform, this would be one to consider.”
There should be a convention here – as there is in the UK – that the upper house will not block any legislation a winning party includes in their election manifesto.
If you take a policy to the people and are elected or re-elected, you should have the right to expect that policy will be implemented, regardless of the makeup of the Senate.
If it remained a free trade agreement like it was in the 1950s there would be no issue. Instead communists let loose after the wall came down found an ideal institution to capture and bend to their needs. It morphed from free trade area to full blown supranational one-party state with Potemkin parliament in the 90s.
African farmers couldn’t give their production away thanks to the trade barriers, just so some French farmer could make a “profit” milking his herd of three cows.
Angus Black at 0934,
Just use the UK Labour Party trick, create sufficient new lords to gain the requisite majority.
What’s with the anti-German shit?
Wake up dot. The Krauts will never change. They are evil people attempting domination through other means.
The shit sniffing lunatics have been thrashed by the Brits 3 times in a century.
Rule Brittania!
Megan
#2282125, posted on February 2, 2017 at 7:57 am
Thanks for the warning. My Spacechook feed will be filled with weeping and wailing all day.
Same same. A couple of letard mates are still wailing and gnashing their teeth over Killary losing and keep posting anything and everything that is Anti Don the Emperor. It is bloody monotonous.
Oh how I know, Beertruk. The whole Horror Story of The Evil Trump has become exceedingly tedious.
I am of proud Anglo Saxon ancestry.
As in my ancestor’s ancestor’s came from Anglen.
Google it, moron.