Re-defeat communism

In breaking news the UK Parliament has voted to leave the EU.

The British parliament has this morning voted overwhelming in favour of triggering the Lisbon Treaty article 50 and begin the formal process of leaving the European Union.

It means the Prime Minister Theresa May has now been given authority to trigger article 50 and she is on track to do so by the end of March, which she had promised to do.

The vote of 498 to 114 came just ahead of the tabling of a White Paper tomorrow outlining the government’s position on Brexit.