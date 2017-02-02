Warren Mundine dumped

I discovered via The Bolt Report that Warren Mundine has been dumped as chair of the Indigenous Advisory Council. Not only is the notion of Warren Mundine being dumped quite astonishing but even more astonishing is that this story doesn’t seem to have been widely reported – although perhaps the Trump-Turnbull phone leak has crowded out most other news.

Here is the ABC:

The body established by Tony Abbott to advise the prime minister on Indigenous issues has temporarily ceased to exist, but Malcolm Turnbull’s office says it is still committed to keeping it.

The ABC understands Cabinet will approve the appointment of a new head and some new members when it meets next week.

Indigenous Advisory Council (IAC) head Warren Mundine has been informed his role and the body itself — established after the 2013 election — have been dissolved.

Mr Mundine is understood to have received an email from the Department of Prime Minister and Cabinet to inform him that all further meetings and activities were now cancelled.

Mr Mundine has not been officially informed by Mr Turnbull himself.