Warren Mundine dumped

I discovered via The Bolt Report that Warren Mundine has been dumped as chair of the Indigenous Advisory Council. Not only is the notion of Warren Mundine being dumped quite astonishing but even more astonishing is that this story doesn’t seem to have been widely reported – although perhaps the Trump-Turnbull phone leak has crowded out most other news.
The body established by Tony Abbott to advise the prime minister on Indigenous issues has temporarily ceased to exist, but Malcolm Turnbull’s office says it is still committed to keeping it.
The ABC understands Cabinet will approve the appointment of a new head and some new members when it meets next week.
Indigenous Advisory Council (IAC) head Warren Mundine has been informed his role and the body itself — established after the 2013 election — have been dissolved.
Mr Mundine is understood to have received an email from the Department of Prime Minister and Cabinet to inform him that all further meetings and activities were now cancelled.
Mr Mundine has not been officially informed by Mr Turnbull himself.
That is pretty poor.
The more important point is that Malcolm Turnbull should be spending more time talking to, and listening to, people like Warren Mundine than, say, many of the people who infest his office.
He’ll be replaced by Choc Mundine. Lord Waffles wants someone on his own intellectual level.
Warren is on The Drum now with Judith Sloan. Warren loyally and courteously explains the position was at the end of it’s term and what is being done is what’s important. He thought a phone call would have been nice but no big deal.
Ellen Fanning haughtily announced it today on Teh Dumb, where Warren was a panel member.
Snap, Habib.
Choc would be a wonderful ambassador for indigenous folk across Australia.
You know it makes sense, Mal.
You don’t say.
Potential greatness fading.
We await the announcement of Mundine’s replacement with some interest.
Nova Perris come on down.
No, there is another Mundine, who cal also bridge the white-racism-gap for Muslims.
That’s the plan Maol, huh.
Innovative!
Agile!
It’s…it’s…agivative!!!
Abbott666 disease must be expunged!
Anything touched by that carrier of conservatism is infected. Cleanse it!
Maybe Turnbull should consider spending a week in an outback town each year doing carpentry.
When is Turnbull being dumped? A nation can only take so much ruin.
This is true but what difference has Mundine and his panel made?
Old news! Warren Mundine interviewed on 2GB this morning.
That’s Nova Tim Tam Peris to you.
Very poor form indeed.
It’s normal to say in person something like “thank you, you have done a great job and we wish you the best ” under circumstances of a job finishing up. It’s how you end things.
No, there is plenty of ruin in a nation young lad.
The only thing worse than Lord Waffleworth doing nothing in his Point Piper bunker is when he actually does something. No Potential Greatness here either I’m afraid.
Can all us Liberal party members get a Pozible or Gofundme going to collect $1.75 mil to buy Mal out of the Lodge? It would be worth it, surely.
Warren Mundine seems to have common sense, a rare commodity these days. He also seems polite, affable and trustable. He is not suited for much in Australian politics.
Yep Warren had been spending too much time in the wrong company for Turnip . You know , saying things that are practical , dismissing fringe identity shit and the like.
Turnip clearly wants a more progressive, compassionate voice to stir the pot for those without a voice .
Seriously ,the fact that this government and its “leader” are keeping Shorten in the game says it all .
You guys are actually ashamed of funding your own election, instead of it being extorted from unknowing workers through the superannuation honeypot?
Cucks.
Warren Mundine was on PMLive last night moments after the announcement was on the newsbreak at 9pm, PM said that Mundine had been informed by email.
The line seemd to be that Abbott set up the IAC, so Turdball has to destroy it.
Both houses sit next Tuesday; all members and senators arrive in Canberra over the weekend.
Monday seems like a good option.
I’d be much happier if these vermin all paid their own costs to produce the hours of brainless bollocks that infest the airwaves every election, which are completely ignored, rather than thieving it from taxpayers. They’re the direct beneficiaries anyway. There’s something particularly galling about being forced to fund moronic publicity campaigns to elevate vile, venal douchebags into positions where they can generally cornhole us, sans lube.
Malturd’s having such a bad week before Parliament resumes. Not a good way to enjoy $1.75 million.
Here’s a crazy idea for Malcolm:
New IAC
-Warren Mundine
-Bess Price
-Jacinta Price
-Adam Giles.
Job done.
I would support that fundraiser.
Maolcolm’s Liberals, cuckroaches the lot of them
Au contraire. All of the Aboriginal leadership have failed to improve the lot of remote area Aboriginals despite decades of their policy and billions spent. They all should go, Gooda, Dodsons, O’Donohue, Langton ad infinitum. Things won’t improve until Aboriginal leadership, if it must remain so, open up their lands to industries that provide real jobs and genuine opportunity. There are many examples of improvements out there but not where the “leaders” have said no to this.
Shy Ted #2283503, posted on February 3, 2017, at 7:51 am
That won’t happen until we can expunge the cancerous concept of “the noble savage” from our thinking.
I’m sure the Waffler will be only too pleased to announce Michael Mansell as the new chair of the Indigenous Advisory Council.
That’s how clueless the fat waffling windbag is.
Paul Murray announced this on SKY a couple of nights ago and interviewed Mundine. I tried unsuccessfully on three occasions to leave a comment on Bolta’s blog as there was not even a whisper there.
Before being too harsh on the Government it would be interesting to find out just how much the Indigenous Advisory Council cost the taxpayer and what results it produced.
Good malcolm ruddbull is being innovative ,he will abolish all indigenius bodies ,and liberate the indigenius from u.n,communist ,opressiob , treating them exactly the same as other Australians , That phone call must have really got him going ,Good on Yez Donald .
I have a lot of respect for Warren Mundine. I am sure he will have no trouble finding somewhere else that he can make a real difference.
Jacinta and Bess Price plus Anthony Dillon would make great members of an advisory board.
Shy Ted you got it in one.
Get rid of the “industry” that for years has fed off “Aboriginal Funding”, totaling $billions, whilst many Aborigines in their homelands in the North have seen no benefits.