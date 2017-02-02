You can all take a flying leap

Here’s is Turnbull’s rather pathetic attempt to defend globalisation while being a bit loose with the truth. Export trade deals? They are trade deals – imports and exports, inward and outward foreign investment.
He really doesn’t seem to get it.
And by the way, Turnbull shouldn’t hide the protectionist policies that his party has been overseeing:
- Anti-dumping Commission;
- Re-regulation of the sugar industry;
- Ridiculous new restrictions on foreign investment in agriculture and agribusinesses;
- New hostility generally to foreign investment;
- Hand outs to particular industries, including Alcoa and Arrium (and others)
Give us a break, Malcolm. And you should not pretend that globalisation is a one-way street in which only our exporters gain. (Talk about the new mercantilist).
And you can talk up our bilateral trade deals all you like, but they are quite limited.
I’m the first to stand up for open competitive markets but Turnbull should be concentrating on making Australia competitive rather than slagging off at those with legitimate grievances.
Political opportunists want us to turn inward, and revert to higher barriers to trade and investment. But they are doing nothing more than playing on the fears and hardships of those in the community who feel they have not shared in the benefits of globalisation and technological change. They offer the false promise that subsidies and trade barriers, under the banner of Australian first, are the answer to protecting jobs.
But we have seen that film before. And it’s not a pretty one.
Whatever other countries may think, it is very clear that for Australia, more trade means more exports, which means more jobs and more opportunity.
Our big export trade deals have dramatically expanded the horizon for Australian business, large and small, regional and metro.
Those who oppose our export deals are really calling for less opportunity, diminished prosperity and fewer jobs.
What amazes me about all this is how people simply ignore the enriching effect that imports have on our lives.
No one ever seems to talk about how imports improve our lives and help raise living standards.
Worth recalling that TPP and TTIP were basically Obama initiatives.
Obama never did anything that didn’t further his cause.
I suspect quite a few festering easter eggs remain to be found in the TPP fine print.
Turnbull is better off negotiating bilateral agreements, to avoid such ideological crud.
Imports maybe good as long as we can pay and ships keep coming.
Obama never did anything that didn’t further his cause.
True, Bruce, but Obama’s “cause” wasn’t promoting the interests of the USA. (As Mark Steyn asked, “if Obama really had been the Manchurian Candidate, what would he have done differently?”)
What has Globalisation in the way this left wing Prime Minister thinks of it, (basically open borders, U.N. run, non countries) got to do with trade?
Trade and globalisation are not reliant upon each other.
Was that so e of the money the Cayman account made out of renewables investments with soros and goldman sachs ? Those Taxpayer subsidies are handy arent they ,saves using0 your own money .
