You can all take a flying leap

Here’s is Turnbull’s rather pathetic attempt to defend globalisation while being a bit loose with the truth. Export trade deals? They are trade deals – imports and exports, inward and outward foreign investment.

He really doesn’t seem to get it.

And by the way, Turnbull shouldn’t hide the protectionist policies that his party has been overseeing:

Anti-dumping Commission;

Re-regulation of the sugar industry;

Ridiculous new restrictions on foreign investment in agriculture and agribusinesses;

New hostility generally to foreign investment;

Hand outs to particular industries, including Alcoa and Arrium (and others)

Give us a break, Malcolm. And you should not pretend that globalisation is a one-way street in which only our exporters gain. (Talk about the new mercantilist).

And you can talk up our bilateral trade deals all you like, but they are quite limited.

I’m the first to stand up for open competitive markets but Turnbull should be concentrating on making Australia competitive rather than slagging off at those with legitimate grievances.