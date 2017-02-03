Cross Post: Morgan Begg Revealed: how your taxes fund the 18c Fan Club

One of the most obvious features of the parliamentary inquiry into section 18C of the Racial Discrimination Act has been the volume of government agencies and government-funded left-wing interest groups that have contributed to the body of submissions.
These beneficiaries of government largesse are uniformly in favour of more government, and defending the existing prohibition of offensive, insulting, humiliating and intimidating speech contained in section 18C.
One of these is the Cyber Racism and Community Resilience Research Group, an initiative of the Australian Research Council (government body), in collaboration with the Australian Human Rights Commission (another government body), VicHealth (a state government body) and the Federation of Ethnic Community Councils of Australia (which receives financial support from the federal government’s Department of Social Services and Department of Health).
The CRaCR’s Chief Investigator Professor Andrew Jakubowicz wrote an article at the academic opinion site The Conversation (funded partly by the Victorian government) challenging the results of an opinion poll commissioned by the Institute of Public Affairs published in The Australian on Tuesday. The poll showed that more people support removing the words ‘offend’ and ‘insult’ from section 18C than those opposing that change, whilst 95% of respondents felt that freedom of speech was important to them.
Professor Jakubowicz attempted to debunk what the IPA was “selectively trying to slip through to the inquiry and the press”, by reading the underlying poll data the IPA published on the front of its website, submitted directly to inquiry members, and attached to a media release sent directly to the press.
Jakubowicz’s debunking can itself be easily debunked. The poll results about the attitude towards amending 18C are largely similar to other polls conducted in the last five months by Galaxy Research, as well as polling conducted by Essential Research not commissioned by the IPA:
The main distinction between the September and November polls and the most recent is that people have moved out of the ‘Don’t know’ category and picked a side in the debate. In the aftermath of the dismissed QUT students case, and media attention of the complaint against cartoonist Bill Leak, this is hardly surprising.
Unsurprisingly the Australian Human Rights Commission’s race discrimination commissioner Tim Soutphommasane enthusiastically tweeted a link to the article to his 16,000 followers, which in turn was retweeted by the AHRC to its 45,000 followers.
In Jakubowicz’s submission to the inquiry (submission no. 54), he refers to “sustained self-serving and misleading criticism of Section 18C by a minority of privileged public commentators.” If groups like the IPA are privileged public commentators, what does that make the groups funded and promoted by numerous state and federal government agencies?
Morgan Begg is a Research Fellow at the Institute of Public Affairs. This expose first appeared in The Spectator.
It’s truely bizarre the left institutions go to to defend this.
My guess is that 18c is important to the left because once they have power and stack judges, it will be easy for them to say thing “promoting capitalism is offensive” and thus it well be the door to political oppression. general laws against being offensive are the same types of laws that most monarchs to protect against dissenters.
It’s so good to see that governments fund, out of consolidated revenue, all these groups that “represent” us and make submissions, while the general population must fund their own submissions to compete against their own taxation. This is rife within governments here; another example is the red meat industry, and Joyce’s infamous inquiry into beef cattle transaction levies where the Agricultural Dept put in a submission, they are funded by taxes and benefit from the levies and don’t pay the levy. This is just part of the unsustainable rent seeking mess we have in Australia. How long before it all collapses, it’s only a matter of time!
“CRaCR”- now that’s an acronym! It wouldn’t fly in the South.
All government funded organisations should be prohibited from submitting evidence to any parliamentary inquiry.
Why do we keep funding our opposition?
The people that are opposing free speech are evil.
Pure evil.
I would suggest to you, without looking, that there are NO groups fighting free speech who are not funded in some way by those they want to gain power over and secure that funding forever.
I would also suggest to you that if there was no funding available to oppose free speech, they wouldn’t give a shit about opposing free speech.
It is worth reading Susan Moriarty’s rant:
All the submissions can be found from Morgan’s link.
Launderers of stolen public monies.
The obvious conflict of interest that arises when publicly funded bodies lobby for more public funding is lost on the moral dwarfs of the left.