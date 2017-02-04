It is the values, stupid

A magnificent, and correct, diagnosis:

Why the seemingly sudden rejection here and around the world? Is it the spin, the broken promises, the talking points, the slogans, the leaking, the entitlements scandals, the white cars? No, many these of these things have been happening for millennia. The fact is the behaviour is simply getting worse. On both sides. The lack of respect for the office of prime minister — five in seven years; the now accepted idea that we are in perpetual campaign mode; the obsession with polls and polling; the lack of authenticity and of courage; the increase in hyper-partisanship; the obscene increase in the numbers of advisers and their influence; and the increasingly pervasive impact of vested interests. No one likes any of this, but the level of disgust is higher among ordinary people.

Add to this the values problem. Identity, outrage and victim politics has been embraced by Labor and progressive Liberals in a big way. Many ordinary Australians think it is inappropriate (to say the least) that we are teaching kids in schools it is perfectly normal to think you might be a boy if you are a girl and vice versa, or that it’s perfectly standard to be sexually active with multiple partners in your early teens; they shake their heads when students and political cartoonists are taken to court for being racist; they scratch their heads when a prosecutor is investigated by a corruption body for allegedly suggesting how an acquaintance might avoid a breathalyser test — when avoiding breathalyser tests is what thousands of Australians do every day when they take an alternative route home. These things are nuts and totally at odds with the values of middle Australia.

The most defining difference between insiders and outsiders here and around the world is their attitudes towards their country. In the suburbs and regions in Aust­ralia, people are proud to be Australian; they love Australia Day and Anzac Day; they think all immigrants should be vetted, they don’t like immigrants on welfare, they think it is 100 per cent fair for immigrants to integrate — after all, that’s what many of them did and it’s what made modern Australia. These are the views of the mainstream Right around the Western world.

Yet big swaths of those who inhabit and control our institutions think these attitudes are base and embarrassing. They would not be seen dead waving a flag and they think the world’s problems can be solved by simply opening borders.

More than that — and this is where it really bites, many are comfortable with laws or norms that result in their values being imposed on their fellow citizens: via 18C, for example, or via immigrant ghettos in other peoples’ suburbs. They have no problem at all (when it suits them) curtailing the freedoms our founders assumed (freedom of speech, of the press, fair trial, property rights, religious freedom) in favour of their values. This is what is new and driving the increasing divergence.