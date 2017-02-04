It is the values, stupid

A magnificent, and correct, diagnosis:
Why the seemingly sudden rejection here and around the world? Is it the spin, the broken promises, the talking points, the slogans, the leaking, the entitlements scandals, the white cars? No, many these of these things have been happening for millennia. The fact is the behaviour is simply getting worse. On both sides. The lack of respect for the office of prime minister — five in seven years; the now accepted idea that we are in perpetual campaign mode; the obsession with polls and polling; the lack of authenticity and of courage; the increase in hyper-partisanship; the obscene increase in the numbers of advisers and their influence; and the increasingly pervasive impact of vested interests. No one likes any of this, but the level of disgust is higher among ordinary people.
Add to this the values problem. Identity, outrage and victim politics has been embraced by Labor and progressive Liberals in a big way. Many ordinary Australians think it is inappropriate (to say the least) that we are teaching kids in schools it is perfectly normal to think you might be a boy if you are a girl and vice versa, or that it’s perfectly standard to be sexually active with multiple partners in your early teens; they shake their heads when students and political cartoonists are taken to court for being racist; they scratch their heads when a prosecutor is investigated by a corruption body for allegedly suggesting how an acquaintance might avoid a breathalyser test — when avoiding breathalyser tests is what thousands of Australians do every day when they take an alternative route home. These things are nuts and totally at odds with the values of middle Australia.
The most defining difference between insiders and outsiders here and around the world is their attitudes towards their country. In the suburbs and regions in Australia, people are proud to be Australian; they love Australia Day and Anzac Day; they think all immigrants should be vetted, they don’t like immigrants on welfare, they think it is 100 per cent fair for immigrants to integrate — after all, that’s what many of them did and it’s what made modern Australia. These are the views of the mainstream Right around the Western world.
Yet big swaths of those who inhabit and control our institutions think these attitudes are base and embarrassing. They would not be seen dead waving a flag and they think the world’s problems can be solved by simply opening borders.
More than that — and this is where it really bites, many are comfortable with laws or norms that result in their values being imposed on their fellow citizens: via 18C, for example, or via immigrant ghettos in other peoples’ suburbs. They have no problem at all (when it suits them) curtailing the freedoms our founders assumed (freedom of speech, of the press, fair trial, property rights, religious freedom) in favour of their values. This is what is new and driving the increasing divergence.
That is an extract from a talk to the CIS by Louise Clegg.
It does seem to me that the shared values that have maintained our society and civilisation are fracturing. The left for reasons best understood by themselves have chosen to normalise political violence and hate. I’m not convinced that extending parliamentary terms to four years and joint sittings of the parliament that would simply further empower “Labor and progressive Liberals” in their oppression is the solution to this problem. I had hoped that Malcolm Turnbull would be the type of politician (liberally minded, charming, and intelligent) to defuse this crisis – but so far he has pursued a government-as-usual approach.
MT not as hoped!
In fact, I feel the opposite.
These solutions have one purpose: to reduce the requirement to be accountable to the deplorable voters.
I am depressed that Qld voters agreed to four year terms. The polls beforehand were against it, I can only conclude people rocked up to the booth and went, “yeah nah. I hate these bastards and the less often I have to do this the better”, without thinking it through.
There is probably gross naked corruption going on – $100s millions handed over to the Clinton money laundering operation with no follow up ? However, unlike overseas, there is a fair argument that most of our Political Classes are too dumb or too ideological to graft bigtime like their overseas peers.
Still – you have to wonder how much of the billions flushed away is simply incompetence ?
Yet again – Exhibit A for all the above.
That is sickening.
Ah yes the Waffleworth intelligence. Much spoken of yet rarely seen. Just like his … um … argh … err … articulate speech. Stick a fork in him.
Clegg’s article is spot on. The Australian political system, from compulsory preferential voting, the Senate through to the Federation is incapable of providing a solution. We are no further advanced than theabsolute depths of the R-G-R years.
..
Champagne comedy.
” The left for reasons best understood by themselves have chosen to normalise political violence and hate.”
In Australia? I don’t think so.
Only in the verbal outbursts of the local frightbats that Tim Blair rightly mocks, surely.
Whereas in the US, it’s clear that we have the Clintons largely to thank for creating a network which has brought the nation to the brink of a fascist ‘Democrat’ takeover. The cancer there has had decades to spread and is almost fatal. Meanwhile, old leftists in the US voted for Trump.
Should we secede to the Aboriginal Nations, rather than signing a Treaty?
The problem is low wage growth, stagnant, worst for a very long time, and unreliable casualised workforce. It takes the oomph out of the economy while the politicians and/or elites live high on the hog and force social change on people, without asking.
Via Democrats outsourcing to rent-a-thug, presumably?
If Trumble the Waffler was a member of the greenfilth or labor, I could at least be completely unsurprised by his despicable “progressive” stances on so many issues.
But he isn’t, which is why I detest him and the venal morons who installed him with an undying passion.
Oh and just for once, could we please have a federal government that acts in the interests of this country and its citizens before all else? Seems that really is expecting too much these days.
It’s nearing HOP time, these corrupt narcissistic idiots just haven’t realised it yet.
I had hoped that Malcolm Turnbull would be the type of politician (liberally minded, charming, and intelligent) to defuse this crisis
I’m sure M. Turnbull is liberally minded, charming and intelligent, as many say. He looks the model of a PM. Barnaby Joyce, J. Bishop, Scott Morrison indeed seem very fond of him, I notice, and help him out a great deal with policy and statements and seem to guide him.
Sinclair,
You might as well set a date now on which you will sit down and re-examine your attitudes to Malcolm Turnbull. How about 1 April?
Seems to me all of the available evidence contradicts everything you think about him.
His reputation as highly intelligent – the smartest guy in the room – seems to have no substance whatsoever as he moves from one self-inflicted political disaster to the next.
Liberal-minded? He’s a left wing shill of long repute and has pushed the issues characteristically found on the other side of politics: more spending, not less; global warming policies which have led to punitive prices for electricity while undermining the stability of the national grid while delivering zero impact on carbon dioxide emissions or global temperatures; the squandering of $50 billion dollars on obsolete submarines, the last of which won’t be delivered until about 2050 – if it’s on schedule and on budget – and we then have to hope the untrustworthy French don’t decide to pervert Australian defence policy by withholding services and upgrades for the subs. They did similar things with the Mirage aircraft, yet here we go again.
As Ross Fitzgerald has noted in The Spectator, if Turnbull had a plan, a program, an idea or a clue, we’d have heard about it by now. We haven’t; he doesn’t.
Charming? His tawdry little connivance with Obama to set up President Trump in relation to the “refugees” on Manus and Nauru would say otherwise, as would his charmless decision not to contact the Trump camp when he was in the United States during the presidential campaign. And his graceless “don’t panic” speech when the US election results became clear was on a par with Shorten’s attempt at high level diplomacy in his “Trump is barking mad” comment.
If there is still a set of values which unites Australia, Malcolm Turnbull seems to support it in only the most superficial way. But, hey, I’d be happy to re-examine my attitudes too, if you’d only point out something significant he has achieved since knifing Tony Abbott.
I’m shocked. How long has this been going on?
Candy, Malcolm Turnbull needs to guide himself. He is spineless. Not leadership material and he should go.
Your comment about wages and jobs is correct; many people are feeling the pain and the politicians are, as in America until Trump, not listening and not trying to do anything constructive. The debt load carried by our country is exploding and there are too many passengers rather than real workers. Ridiculous positions are taken on poor evidence, climate change stuff in particular, and money is thrown away on vanity projects; people see this and despair.
People are also feeling tongue-tied, quite literally, by political correctness – that tape made in Germany illustrates this perfectly. No-one wants to go on record saying what they really think and what needs to be said. Only the ballot box can speak, but there does have to be leadership to vote for; we don’t have it yet.
Yes. No-one here has seen this coming. 😀
Actually, he has pursued a Regressive/Globalist agenda.
Abbott had his faults and was certainly far from perfect, but I do think he should have remained as PM to see out his term and then be judged by the electorate.
Is Clegg kidding?
1) This is a prosecutor! One of those enforcers of morality who, given the chance, would have us cast into jail for violating 18C.
2) We don’t fain heart attacks!
In the extract, Clegg overlooks the baleful politics of global warming. A more pernicious and ridiculous set of outcomes this rent-seeking religion wants to produce can hardly be imagined.
If we are lucky, Turnbull will pick up some courage from Trump. Thankfully, Australia no longer has to join America in its fight against the air, so we can drop that one. I look forward to an Aussie-style watered down drift in the direction of America and Britain, same as occurred during the 80s.
This might yet be the Anglo-century, given that Europe is busy with self-destruction, China can hardly hold itself together, Russia, well, remains the Russia we have known and loved for centuries, Japan is deeply addicted to a Koolaid that lays it low, and India, oh, poor, poor India. Did I forget to mention Africa and South America? (Venezuala!) Oh, and the middle east. They’ve been busy tearing each other to shreds for 10,000 years. I see no reason for them to stop now, not when there’s still lots of last century’s weapons to try out, in the name of you-know-who.
I am comforted by the fact that in eight years many of the most egregious personalities of the left will have retired. I am, of course, fearful of the replacement bunch, but hoping they are less cagey and never gain favour.
Funded by the evil and poisonous spider, Soros.
Their turnhewson and Lady Skeletor are utterly hellbent on the complete balkanization of Australia, down to placing settlement plantations into the meanest collection of rural hovels that still cling to obsolete Australia.
Once quiet international conventions are eternally committed to, the client herd airlifts are streamlined, the funding of international social justice ‘charities’ locked in, the supremacy of international tribunals submitted to, then Australia can be safely handed over to the shortfilth and their greens to finish the establishment of the crushing power of the Stalinist state to exploit the proles living as battery farmed humans in the Judge Dredd controlled megacities.
..
Candy is wrong about nearly everything, including wages.
High wages for protected big union- big government- big business complex workers are killing us, killing investment, killing new small business.
” The left for reasons best understood by themselves have chosen to normalise political violence and hate.”
In Australia? I don’t think so.
Only in the verbal outbursts of the local frightbats that Tim Blair rightly mocks, surely.
You must not get out much.
The feral left here have plenty of form when it comes to threats and violence.
I re-evaluate my views continually.
… by caving in to the Left on global warming, gay marriage, freedom of speech and all the other things Clegg mentioned. Guaranteed to get a tummy rub from Snowcone and the rest of his favourites on The Snowcone Variety Hour only to see the goalposts shifted and the demands begin again.
Lord Waffleworth is, and has always been, part of the problem.
Interesting to me, given the tenor of these comments, that so many comments elsewhere on this site are so ready to bag Australia’s contribution to the US Alliance. I wonder often whether the internet has a nasty effect of causing people to become fixed on views from overseas. The fashionable left likes to imbibe the bathwater of wet celebrities while the fashionable right mimic every tokenism blathered by people who tell them what they want to hear.
Seems to me that the public more generally is completely over the profession of political hackery on both sides and wants leadership that delivers against real concerns rather than the artifice and posturing that many of the hacks have retained from their college “debates”.
Like many, I’ve reservations about Turnbull. But he is very clearly a better option than Abbott and of course Shorten is a classic in the political dalek mode.
We ALL know what the problems are and we ALL know what the solutions are, but name a single politician in this country who is actively doing something about it – no, not talking, DOING.
Breathalisergate was a ridiculous witch-hunt, a punishment by process.
My views on MT don’t need re-evaluation! He is MT!
More delusions. Abbott at least accomplished something; Turnbull has accomplished nothing. Abbott spoke up about Islamic terrorism. Turnbull called the Bourke Street attack a ‘criminal attack’.
If politicians were restricted to one term in a lifetime and political donations restricted to $10 per person or organisation oer annum I doubt we would be in the trouble we are in. All laws and spending subject to consent by referenda ,instant recall for disobeying the voters , withdrawal fro u.n.communist gang repeal of all leftist laws ,one year performence based contracts for PS and judges that would be a start .
Individual families can be in recession, because of casualisation of the workforce, the total control of the bottom rung of the ladder of opportunity by social justice job placement agencies, the prolonging of dependent childhood into the early twenties, housing unaffordability of world class, social justice electricity prices, vehicle expenses and a host of other burdens, but………
As long as the mass importation of client herds can boost the total growth numbers of Big Australia, the admission of how downtrodden the obsolete proles have become never has to be made.
Their turnhewson can even take the pension from obsolete proles and use the money to establish welfare funded settlement plantations of their replacements in their communities, and suggest that the elderly depensioned proles should volunteer to work for their replacements as services to diversity.