Liberty Quote
Lawless violence the bourgeois stratum may accept or even applaud when thoroughly roused or frightened, but only temporarily.— Joseph Schumpeter
-
Recent Comments
- Spider on Open Forum: February 4, 2017
- Fred on Open Forum: February 4, 2017
- Salvatore, Iron Publican on Open Forum: February 4, 2017
- Mark A on Open Forum: February 4, 2017
- Infidel Tiger on Open Forum: February 4, 2017
- dover_beach on Open Forum: February 4, 2017
- Zyconoclast on Open Forum: February 4, 2017
- Rabz on Open Forum: February 4, 2017
- m0nty on Open Forum: February 4, 2017
- Mark A on Open Forum: February 4, 2017
- Rabz on Open Forum: February 4, 2017
- Infidel Tiger on Open Forum: February 4, 2017
- Infidel Tiger on Open Forum: February 4, 2017
- m0nty on Open Forum: February 4, 2017
- Zyconoclast on Open Forum: February 4, 2017
- Zyconoclast on Open Forum: February 4, 2017
- Zyconoclast on Open Forum: February 4, 2017
- Rabz on Open Forum: February 4, 2017
- King Koala on Open Forum: February 4, 2017
- Infidel Tiger on Wednesday Forum: February 1, 2017
- Fisky on Open Forum: February 4, 2017
- H B Bear on Wednesday Forum: February 1, 2017
- Zyconoclast on Open Forum: February 4, 2017
- Jannie on Open Forum: February 4, 2017
- jupes on Open Forum: February 4, 2017
- Mark A on Open Forum: February 4, 2017
- Infidel Tiger on Open Forum: February 4, 2017
- Zyconoclast on Wednesday Forum: February 1, 2017
- Fisky on Wednesday Forum: February 1, 2017
- Zyconoclast on Open Forum: February 4, 2017
-
Recent Posts
- Open Forum: February 4, 2017
- “How is it playing out in Australia?”
- Cross Post: Morgan Begg Revealed: how your taxes fund the 18c Fan Club
- Warren Mundine dumped
- About a week old, but still a worthy read
- I reckon the deal is off
- Chris Berg and Simon Breheny on 18C
- You can all take a flying leap
- An apple never falls far from the tree
- Re-defeat communism
- Useful family advice for students
- Left Type Thinking
- Wednesday Forum: February 1, 2017
- The economic idiot savants of our time
- Some good news from the Ruddster
- Just how bad are the employer/industry groups?
- Propaganda watch: Taxation
- No wonder Conroy resigned from the Parliament
- Cross Post: Philip Thompson High Taxes And Plain Packaging Fund North Korean Nukes And Terrorists
- Real Jobs in Renewable Energy
- Crony capitalists who gain from carbon taxes
- Treasury Tax Expenditures Statement – Here We Go Again
- Obama apologist speaks out: so what?
- If you think Trump is Hitler visit Auschwitz
- Hat tip – Geoengineering
- More Fake News
- Donald Trump Executive Orders – a bit of context
- Agenda setting by Abbott on energy needs to go further
- Pressures of populism pose problems for parliaments
- Monday Forum: January 30, 2017
Archives
Pages
Blogroll
- 38 South
- ABC The Drum
- Alex
- All about Finance
- all right, all right
- Andrew Bolt
- Andrew McIntyre
- Andrew Norton – New
- Andrew Norton – Old
- Arnold Kling
- Aussie Macro Moments
- Becker – Posner
- Bet Metrix
- Bill Mitchell – billy blog
- Bob McGee
- Cafe Hayek
- Captain Capitalism
- Carpe Diem (New)
- Carpe Diem (Old)
- Causes of the crisis
- Chalk Bunny
- Chicago University – Pro Market
- Chris Kenny
- Chris Snowdon
- Club Troppo
- Conversable Economist
- Coordination Problem
- Core Economics
- Crapulous Coercion
- Daniel Greenfield
- David Boaz
- Dick Puddlecote
- Dover_Beach
- Econ Journal Watch
- EconAcademics
- Econbrowser
- EconLog
- Econofact
- Econometrics Beat
- Economic Education Initiative
- Essential Hayek
- Fama/French
- Fault Lines
- Fear the boom and bust
- Fiscal Times
- Foundation for Economic Education
- Free Banking
- Freedom and Prosperity Academy
- Freedom Watch
- Greg Mankiw
- Guido Fawkes
- Harry Clarke
- Harry Clarke (Temporary)
- Hayek Project
- Hey … What did I miss?
- Homer Paxton
- Ideas@The Centre
- inCISe
- Institutional Economics
- International Liberty
- Jim Rose
- John Cochrane
- John Humphreys
- John Lott
- John Quiggin
- John Taylor
- Journal of Economic Perspectives
- Julie Borowski
- Keith Hennessey
- Legal Insurrection
- Liberty Law Blog
- Loaded Dogma
- Macrobusiness
- Mannkal Foundation
- Marginal Revolution
- Mark the Ballot
- Mark the Graph
- markedlymacrotoo
- Market Urbanism
- Master Resource
- Matt Ridley
- Menzies House
- Michael Oakeshott Association
- Michael Smith
- Mikayla Novak
- Minding the Campus
- Miranda Devine
- Money Illusion
- Muck and Mystery
- MyGovCost
- Natural Order – Christopher Lingle
- New Economist
- Niche Modeling
- Nick Cater
- Notes on Liberty
- Offsetting Behaviour
- Oliver Hartwich
- On Line Opinion
- Open Capitalism
- Opinion Dominion
- Other Right
- PERColator
- Peter Martin
- Philippa Martyr
- Piled Higher and Deeper
- Political Calculations
- Potemkin's Village
- Poverty Cure
- Prick with a fork
- Principles of Forecasting
- Quadrant Online
- Retraction Watch
- Retronaut
- Rhino economics
- ricardian ambivalence
- Robert Murphy
- Roger Kerr (archive)
- Rosemary Fryth
- School Watch
- Sensible Social Policy
- Skepticlawyer
- Sound Money
- Spiked
- Stephen Dawson
- Stephen Koukoulas
- Steve Schwartz
- Stimulus Watch
- Stop Gillard's Carbon Tax
- Streetwise Professor
- Stubborn Mule
- Taking Liberties (Simon Clark)
- Tax Check
- Tax Foundation
- Tax Rambling
- TaxProf
- The Baseline Scenario
- The Beacon
- The Black Steam Train
- The Marcus Review
- The Moronic Lodge
- The TaxPayers' Alliance
- The Visible Hand
- The Wentworth Report
- Think Markets
- Thomas the Think Engine
- Tim Blair
- Tim Worstall
- We are all dead
- William Briggs – Statistician
Meta
Open Forum: February 4, 2017
This entry was posted in Open Forum. Bookmark the permalink.
Is everybody ready for some rock ‘n’ roll?
1
I want to Rabz, Rabz.
4?
From the other thread.
I don’t want to waste a good line
Ok I admit it, I bought it from Woolies this morning.
It’s amazing that, in bogan central Glendale, Woolies has built a sushi bar in the middle of their store staffed with actual Japanese people. Newcastle boganness is being terribly eroded.
Speaking of bogans, the first time I went to New Castle I said to the person I was travelling with, “this must be where all the VK Commodores go to die.”
An infowars segment containing a pretty good assessment of Trumbull:
https://m.youtube.com/watch?v=GrHpcioLGOE
Did anyone mention the latest Paris soon to be lone wolf attack?
Why does anyone pay any attention to the crazy senator John McCain?
Is his vote in the senate worth more than the other senators?
We need a national sorry day to apologise that Anthony Mundine.
Very dumb result.
Shames us all.
10th
Because he is an anti-Trump Republican.
The MSM love him in the same way they love John Hewson and Malcolm Fraser.
Rabz, I am not able to prove that I am old enough to watch that video. Google wants me to join them and I don’t even know them.
GREEN WINS THE REMATCH!
Wow. The judges have it 94-94, 96-94, 98-90 for a majority decision. Land Down Under booms out again as the crowd cheers. Mundine can’t believe it, neither can I to be honest.
I had a bet that Mundine wound win a points decision.
Lol, Australiafail
Zyconoclast, what’s the story behind the shooting in Jesmond? The media is being vague but if I remember Jesmond correctly its full of diversity
Jannie – this was the version that I originally wanted to post.
Trigger warning: Ample boozied brunettes bouncing around.
http://www.smh.com.au/world/french-soldier-shoots-knifewielding-man-trying-to-enter-louvre-museum-in-paris-20170203-gu5d3r.html
French soldier shoots knife-wielding man trying to enter Louvre museum in Paris
http://www.express.co.uk/news/world/762621/Paris-Louvre-museum-man-suitcase-terror-fears-French-soldier
TERROR IN PARIS: Machete-wielding man shouting ‘Allahu Akbar’ storms Louvre
I think we should help the French by sending over our police from Canberra.
They will have it all sorted after a 10 minute chat with the suspect.
That 98-90 guy gave Green a perfect 10 in a round where he was docked a point. The fix was obviously in for the third.
The 98-90 judge just awarded me Miss World after the swimsuit comp.
Mundine needs to 18c this result.
I’ll give you the heads up: Don’t slag off Green on Facebook… people who no idea about sport are very angry with me.
I love making people furious and demented!
… a city
… a neighborehood
… a house
Near you.
Get used to it, peoples. This is “the new normal”.
All thanks to open borders imbeciles.
Infidel Tiger
#2284468, posted on February 4, 2017 at 12:35 am
I love making people furious and demented!
Why?
Feeling lonely? Want company?
I think Green won on points, 98-90 is suss but.
Trump will nominate that 98-90 judge, a Hawaiian by name of Hubert Minn, as the next SCOTUS judge.
The death of Cassius Clay still has certain idiots pretending they’re really, really into the sweet science.
Stick to climate science, you prepostosaurs – and you know who you are.
Those global rake booms aren’t going to drive themselves.
I just saw the video clip to this bizzare song.
Contains some mild nudity including Donald Trump.
From the OOT:
Just demented. She thinks the role of the NYPD is to protect students from certain ideas by bashing those that propound them.
No. I enjoy my own company and the tender kiss and touch of my wife and the hugs of my beautiful children.
I just can’t stand injustice and fraud. I am a warrior for truth and righteousness and bread being complimentary at restaurants.
Infidel Tiger
#2284475, posted on February 4, 2017 at 12:47 am
I just can’t stand injustice and fraud. I am a warrior for truth and righteousness and bread being complimentary at restaurants.
You are selling yourself cheap, only the best bread rolls will do.
Crikey, those coppers just stood there. One of them should have ticketed her for disturbing the peace, or something.
Soldiers patrolling the streets of their own country, because of the enemy within.
Welcome to the future of Western civilisation. Coming to a multicultural city near you.
It’s incredible how little attention the UCLA Berkeley campus riots got in the media. I would imagine if two or more TRUMP supporters had kicked over a trash can the tape would have been worn out from constant replay every five minutes today. Instead the ABC today obsessed about whether or not Spicer got Turnbull’s name right.
The ABC of course describe Milo as FAR RIGHT as they do anybody to the right of Malcontent.
Milo and Tucker Carlson discuss how CNN and others try to label him as EXTREMIST who basically set off the rioters.
Milo talks to Tucker Carlson