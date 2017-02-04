Open Forum: February 4, 2017

Posted on 12:01 am, February 4, 2017 by Sinclair Davidson
33 Responses to Open Forum: February 4, 2017

  3. classical_hero
    #2284436, posted on February 4, 2017 at 12:02 am

    I want to Rabz, Rabz.

  5. Zyconoclast
    #2284441, posted on February 4, 2017 at 12:05 am

    From the other thread.
    I don’t want to waste a good line

    Ok I admit it, I bought it from Woolies this morning.
    It’s amazing that, in bogan central Glendale, Woolies has built a sushi bar in the middle of their store staffed with actual Japanese people. Newcastle boganness is being terribly eroded.

    Speaking of bogans, the first time I went to New Castle I said to the person I was travelling with, “this must be where all the VK Commodores go to die.”

  6. rickw
    #2284445, posted on February 4, 2017 at 12:06 am

    An infowars segment containing a pretty good assessment of Trumbull:

    https://m.youtube.com/watch?v=GrHpcioLGOE

  7. Zyconoclast
    #2284446, posted on February 4, 2017 at 12:07 am

    Did anyone mention the latest Paris soon to be lone wolf attack?

  8. Zyconoclast
    #2284450, posted on February 4, 2017 at 12:09 am

    Why does anyone pay any attention to the crazy senator John McCain?

    Is his vote in the senate worth more than the other senators?

  9. Infidel Tiger
    #2284453, posted on February 4, 2017 at 12:11 am

    We need a national sorry day to apologise that Anthony Mundine.

    Very dumb result.

    Shames us all.

  11. jupes
    #2284455, posted on February 4, 2017 at 12:12 am

    Why does anyone pay any attention to the crazy senator John McCain?

    Because he is an anti-Trump Republican.

    The MSM love him in the same way they love John Hewson and Malcolm Fraser.

  12. Jannie
    #2284456, posted on February 4, 2017 at 12:13 am

    Rabz, I am not able to prove that I am old enough to watch that video. Google wants me to join them and I don’t even know them.

  13. Zyconoclast
    #2284457, posted on February 4, 2017 at 12:14 am

    GREEN WINS THE REMATCH!

    Wow. The judges have it 94-94, 96-94, 98-90 for a majority decision. Land Down Under booms out again as the crowd cheers. Mundine can’t believe it, neither can I to be honest.

    I had a bet that Mundine wound win a points decision.

  15. King Koala
    #2284461, posted on February 4, 2017 at 12:18 am

    Zyconoclast, what’s the story behind the shooting in Jesmond? The media is being vague but if I remember Jesmond correctly its full of diversity

  16. Rabz
    #2284462, posted on February 4, 2017 at 12:21 am

    Jannie – this was the version that I originally wanted to post.

    Trigger warning: Ample boozied brunettes bouncing around.

  19. Zyconoclast
    #2284465, posted on February 4, 2017 at 12:31 am

    I think we should help the French by sending over our police from Canberra.
    They will have it all sorted after a 10 minute chat with the suspect.

  20. m0nty
    #2284466, posted on February 4, 2017 at 12:31 am

    That 98-90 guy gave Green a perfect 10 in a round where he was docked a point. The fix was obviously in for the third.

  21. Infidel Tiger
    #2284467, posted on February 4, 2017 at 12:33 am

    The 98-90 judge just awarded me Miss World after the swimsuit comp.

    Mundine needs to 18c this result.

  22. Infidel Tiger
    #2284468, posted on February 4, 2017 at 12:35 am

    I’ll give you the heads up: Don’t slag off Green on Facebook… people who no idea about sport are very angry with me.

    I love making people furious and demented!

  23. Rabz
    #2284469, posted on February 4, 2017 at 12:37 am

    Machete-wielding numpty shouting ‘Allahu Akbar’ storms …

    … a city
    … a neighborehood
    … a house

    Near you.

    Get used to it, peoples. This is “the new normal”.

    All thanks to open borders imbeciles.

  24. Mark A
    #2284470, posted on February 4, 2017 at 12:42 am

    Infidel Tiger
    #2284468, posted on February 4, 2017 at 12:35 am
    I love making people furious and demented!

    Why?
    Feeling lonely? Want company?
    I think Green won on points, 98-90 is suss but.

  25. m0nty
    #2284471, posted on February 4, 2017 at 12:42 am

    Trump will nominate that 98-90 judge, a Hawaiian by name of Hubert Minn, as the next SCOTUS judge.

  26. Rabz
    #2284472, posted on February 4, 2017 at 12:43 am

    The death of Cassius Clay still has certain idiots pretending they’re really, really into the sweet science.

    Stick to climate science, you prepostosaurs – and you know who you are.

    Those global rake booms aren’t going to drive themselves.

  27. Zyconoclast
    #2284473, posted on February 4, 2017 at 12:44 am

    I just saw the video clip to this bizzare song.

    Contains some mild nudity including Donald Trump.

  28. dover_beach
    #2284474, posted on February 4, 2017 at 12:46 am

    From the OOT:

    This will eventually resolve itself through civil war.

    Listen to this pig claiming she’s a professor at NYU. Listen to this demented tirade.

    Just demented. She thinks the role of the NYPD is to protect students from certain ideas by bashing those that propound them.

  29. Infidel Tiger
    #2284475, posted on February 4, 2017 at 12:47 am

    Why?
    Feeling lonely? Want company?
    I think Green won on points, 98-90 is suss but.

    No. I enjoy my own company and the tender kiss and touch of my wife and the hugs of my beautiful children.

    I just can’t stand injustice and fraud. I am a warrior for truth and righteousness and bread being complimentary at restaurants.

  30. Mark A
    #2284476, posted on February 4, 2017 at 12:53 am

    Infidel Tiger
    #2284475, posted on February 4, 2017 at 12:47 am
    I just can’t stand injustice and fraud. I am a warrior for truth and righteousness and bread being complimentary at restaurants.

    You are selling yourself cheap, only the best bread rolls will do.

  31. Salvatore, Iron Publican
    #2284477, posted on February 4, 2017 at 12:55 am

    From the OOT:
    This will eventually resolve itself through civil war.
    Listen to this pig claiming she’s a professor at NYU. Listen to this demented tirade.
    Just demented. She thinks the role of the NYPD is to protect students from certain ideas by bashing those that propound them.

    Crikey, those coppers just stood there. One of them should have ticketed her for disturbing the peace, or something.

  32. Fred
    #2284478, posted on February 4, 2017 at 12:55 am

    Soldiers patrolling the streets of their own country, because of the enemy within.

    Welcome to the future of Western civilisation. Coming to a multicultural city near you.

  33. Spider
    #2284479, posted on February 4, 2017 at 12:56 am

    It’s incredible how little attention the UCLA Berkeley campus riots got in the media. I would imagine if two or more TRUMP supporters had kicked over a trash can the tape would have been worn out from constant replay every five minutes today. Instead the ABC today obsessed about whether or not Spicer got Turnbull’s name right.

    The ABC of course describe Milo as FAR RIGHT as they do anybody to the right of Malcontent.

    Milo and Tucker Carlson discuss how CNN and others try to label him as EXTREMIST who basically set off the rioters.

    Milo talks to Tucker Carlson

