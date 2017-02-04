Liberty Quote
In political activity . . . men sail a boundless and bottomless sea; there is neither harbour for shelter nor floor for anchorage, neither starting-place nor appointed destination. The enterprise is to keep afloat on an even keel.— Michael Oakeshott
Open Forum: February 4, 2017
David Beckham goes up higher in my estimations after this:
He’s exactly right.
Good points memory vault.
Looks like marriage will be between Adam and Steve after all then.
The ever-present spectre of DV seems to be the go-to gift that keeps on giving; saw Rosie Batty’s head pop up on the box again recently, sans specs.
Yes- been around since 1983
More enablers like her would see more kids heads caved in.
Same in my estimation.
But he made one or 2 mistakes.
He should have had either you or me or both of us representing him.
I reckon I could piss it in to get him a knighthood.
All we’d have to say is we’re sending Maocum over to England and they would have given us anything.
Charlie will do anything.
Or the Greek one, as per Zorba. All men (and sometimes including women) in a circle, or as individuals. Or are you thinking of the individual whirling dervishes?
Thank you muchly, posted on twitter and gab.
Daily Mail are getting their frilly’s in a twist because Gert Wilders, the Dutch Politician calling for an end on Muslim migration to Holland, is of part Indonesian descent…he must have had an immigrant in his past…..Newsflash, you fvckwits, Indonesia was a Dutch colony for a few hundred years…
Saw a bit of Cossack dancing in Moscow; but not as much as in that clip above. Beats men in tights.
I love it when men wear across the shoulder ammunition belts as regalia when they dance. 🙂
Yes, Top Ender. And the original legislation won’t contain any meaningful safeguards for people who don’t want to be involved. We’ll have a tsunami of marriage celebrants, butchers, bakers and candlestick makers all hauled before the HRC on discrimination charges then sued into financial ruin after being found guilty.
Both the Fibs and the Liars will run around chanting “unintended consequences” while the carnage of morally motivated people continues. Legislative fixes will be promised, and eventually delivered, long after the last uncooperative cake decorator has been declared bankrupt. Long before then the SJW’s in general, and the gays in particular, will have moved on to destroy their next target, whatever or whoever it may be.
They’ll go fully Jonestown if they find out Joanna Lumley was born in Kashmir.
All that is wrong with the west is encapsulated in this one young piece of shit.
Claiming to be a professor gives her more of a right to opinion than others, as she has been told that she is tertiary educated and therefore superior, without ever existing in the real world and understanding squat about it.
She is youngish and insulated.
She is a tax leach, yes we fund these types to do this.
She is a violent totalitarian.
An extremist.
She is low class.
She is vulgar.
She is in a position to, and is, brainwashing the young with anti western Marxism.
She is using the situation to grandstand and virtue signal in front of her brainwashed troops.
She needs a good root.
She is not going to get one.
So she will continue.
She is everything wrong with the west today.
A lying femarxist banshee now screaming as her lair gets light thrust on it for the first time.
Universities have been taken over by the feeble insanity of leftism.
They have nothing except violence, and who is surprised that they use it ?
Fascism, leftism, be it socialism, communism, or what ever ism you call it.
They own the “isms”
For those interested, some nice pix of the future HMAS Hobart on trials this week.
One of three Air Warfare destroyers being commissioned into the RAN.
Yes, without doubt. And it is all intended and planned. All enabled by the waffler.
Bloody hell. Why does CUA if people flaunt NIMBY rules about living in garden shed ala Smith?