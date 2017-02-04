Liberty Quote
All words are cheap. The words of politicians – even when they’re interpreting their own legislation – are junk.— Chris Berg
-
-
Open Forum: February 4, 2017
The State of Washington also made a major error in allocating constitutional due process rights to aliens, in effect allowing the entire world population to have US constitutional rights.
Thank you cohenite. I don’t have all of the legal latin, etc., but any ruling that seemed to me to be relying on a double negative had to be suspect. If all aliens have US constitutional rights we will have accepted a new global order, but controlled by whom?
Gavin McInnes @Gavin_McInnes 10h10 hours ago
Still had pepper spray on my clothes when I got home.
My non-white kid broke out in hives after hugging me.
Antifa are going to die.
The EO relies upon existing law.
Trying to get yourself thrown out is one thing.
She’s more likely to be thrown overboard.
Saw the article about the ‘Apex’ attack in Mitcham.
Local MP called it a first.
Just the first to get media coverage, actually.
Hi Gab , g’ daughter worked a couple of weeks in hospital delivering babies in Arusha. Some bad conditions there as well like 3 mums and bubs to a single bed , competed with flies in op room during c section. Village was 6 hs by car or 10 hrs by bus which is how she travelled. . She said the Masi mothers were cruel to their kids , burning face with hot wire if they were naughty. I Was there 30 years ago and did not see this . But then on safari staying in good hotels in Serengeti and Ngorngoro.
Every constitutional lawyer who has looked at Trump’s law has said it is valid, just and righteous.
‘I spit on the Australian flag and burn it’: Female navy officer under fire for shocking anti-Australia Day post on social media’
I can’t make out her badges of rank, but, if she is actually an officer, shouldn’t she be called on to show cause why she should continue to hold the Queens commission? Oh, and isn’t O’Shane a rather (in) famous name in indigenous circles?
Was it Mona?
Gotta learn to walk before you can run. One of my kookas, late of the nest, went into a trot the other day to get to the mince ball. Beak plunged into the dirt, and the novice went arse over. Quite amusing.
I still don’t get how Shindy was a “Telstra Businesswoman of the Year”…
Mulberries? Yep. But hard to deny when you have been knicking them from the neighbour’s tree. Stains are a dead giveaway.
Blackberries?
Yep.
Just made jam from the ones growing wild in the ddriveway
Superb.
I hate them 11 months months of the year but love them in February.
Figs ?
Not so much
I am above seamen/semen jokes Mater.
Well, I am at 21:00.
Check back in an hour.
Just a SWOD.
Back in the good old days of the NDA, that sort of nonsense would’ve been sorted fairly quickly.
Even quicker under The Articles.
😉
I still don’t get how Shindy was a “Telstra Businesswoman of the Year”…
The way that Batty women gets AOTY
And
Fahour gets an AO
One nightstick swing at a time.
That Lauren Southern video posted here this morning has convinced me.
We are idiots if we keep turning the other cheek.
It’s nearing ten hole docs and rip their throats out time.
Why is the stupid b**** still in the Navy? Why did she even join?
The blackberry jam was made using … da da dah … The Thermomix.
All that juicy taxpayer funded compo isn’t going to claim itself.
Exhibit A: Jacquie Jacquie Lambie.
For Leigh.
http://m.wikihow.com/Make-Blackberry-Wine
The White Ensign must be a colossal affront.
Being permanently assigned to the Colour Party would be a jolly jape.
It’s really frustrating i cannot multi Italexit ($2) with other bets. Singles only.
Because the ADF goes out of its way to recruit Aboriginals and other victims like her. Diversity is a strength don’t you know?
They even fly the Aboriginal and TSI flags on bases now.
They will never sack her.
Adding the black snake to wine? That is an industry no-no.
Thanks, Min.
cohenite at 2004,
Another example of the ignorance of the MSM, based on the photo she seems to be a junior rating.
The MSM seem to think that because all police are “officers”, then everyone in a uniform is also an officer.
Trump really was a genius getting the Police, Armed Forces, Border Patrol, Bikers and Veterans on board. He’s a couple of steps ahead of the left. He’s anticipated their every move.
Not entirely au fait with this one, but it looks like more winning just around the corner. If not winning for us, then more writhing agony and night sweats for the progs., who by now should be as near as spent. “If Trump signs a religious freedom EO, this country will EXPLODE. That’s not a threat that’s a PROMISE. Get yourselves ready.” Huff.Post Queer Exec. Editor (They’s emphasis.)
Plus Duck Dynasty and everyone in America who owns a legal firearm. 😀
Trump is a genius.
The left still have no idea. Idiots.
Totalitarian filth.
egg at 2022 and Delta A at 2024,
And also important for defining by sarcasm self important but useless types like Trumbull, in the acronym FIGJAM, expanded to F*** I’m Good, Just Ask Me!
For Western Australian Cats, with a liking for single malt, Tallisker Skye goes on special at your local Bottle Mart on Wednesday, 8th February at $67 a bottle.
Why shouldn’t he?
Jefferson would be smiling.
Keelhauling was still an option in those days, wasn’t it?
Your Country in Half a Sonnet
Are you Happy Australia?
Ready to change direction yet?
I guess not.
You need more pain.
Not to worry,
I’m sure it will be delivered.
Good and hard.
Why would you drink that when you can have Western Australia’s (and probably the world’s) finest.
Don’t forget Pigman and Uncle Ted.
Stains are a dead giveaway.
A tip to help you cover your mulberry thieving: rub a green mulberry across the stains and they will disappear.
You’re welcome.
Antifas are in for a big shock. And they walked straight into the trap. There will be zero public sympathy for them.
Word to the wise you leaky sphinctered freak, it’s the Jesus freaks who are tooled up and righteous. Good luck taking down Jed, Billy Bob and Cletus with your rhinestone encrusted strap on, sweetheart.
Why is the stupid b**** still in the Navy? Why did she even join?
Diversity?
Riccardo,
One suspects that for most, the pain will not be attributed to the true cause of the same, thus a realisation that there is a need for change will not occur. Certainly not for those who see the world through the usual filters. Pain is simply a further opportunity for the ‘problem solvers’ to offer their services. For a heavy price, of course.
Riccardo,
Have you ever listened to the Secure Freedom Radio podcasts (via iTunes) with Frank Gaffney? Mostly they feature security-related issues, and I’ve found them quite interesting.
Awesome Mosquebourne derby.
Linesman overuled, own goal counted.
Victory up 2-1.
Timmy Cahill red carded without even setting foot on the pitch.
The Articles were still being posted in the Defence Force Discipline Act era.
Nearly every offence* was “punishable by death or any other punishment hereafter mentioned.”
Hanging was the method.
Bonus fact: tying a noose was/is a prohibited activity for all crew, excepting the XO** and the Buffer.
*From memory, the despicable acts were downgraded from death to eight years.
**The XO because the Buffer wasn’t expected to tie his own noose.
Thanks for the heads up – I’ll give that a try. It’s been a few years since I brought Limeburner – they used to sell it at “The Grove” vineyard in Margaret River.
Delta A
#2285092, posted on February 4, 2017 at 6:38 pm
Hermannsburg, called in there after coming down the Tanami track a few years ago. For starters the caravan park is surrounded by a high barbed wire topped fence and the local supermarket has signs on how to contact a relative in prison, visiting hours etc.
Buying some stuff in the supermarket an overweight indigene women had a kid in tow. The kid was behaving normally-‘can I have an ice cream?, can I have an ice cream?….’ eliciting the motherly response-
‘Shut up you little cxnt!’
Unfortunately it isn’t the worst place out there.
Consider this.
It is entirely possible that we might see the Hells Angels providing security free of charge for an openly gay guy running a speaking tour entitled “Dangerous Faggot”.
And the reason he needs security is because the inclusive left want to engage in a bit of poofter bashing.
Strange days indeed.
LOL. There are few things funnier than violence-threatening homosexuals.
The shocking sleeper provision in the Banking Act that John Adams was talking about – the government can confiscate gold at a price they determine during a “crisis” (or perhaps a real one).
My god, read the whole thing:
PART IV–GOLD
40. Operation of Part
41. Transfer of gold out of Australia
42. Delivery of gold
43. Vesting of gold delivered
44. Payment for gold
45. Limitation of sale and purchase of gold
46. Limitation on working of gold
47. Application of Part
48. Exemptions
BANKING ACT 1959 – SECT 40
Operation of Part
(1) This Part shall not be in operation except as provided by this section.
(2) Where the Governor-General is satisfied that it is expedient so to do, for the protection of the currency or of the public credit of the Commonwealth, the Governor-General may, by Proclamation, declare that this Part, or such of the provisions of this Part as are specified in the Proclamation, shall come into operation, and this Part, or the provisions so specified, shall thereupon come into operation.
(3) Where the Governor-General is satisfied that it is no longer expedient, for the protection of the currency or of the public credit of the Commonwealth, that this Part, or any of the provisions of this Part, should remain in operation, the Governor-General may, by Proclamation, declare that this Part, or such of the provisions of this Part as are specified in the Proclamation, shall cease to be in operation, and thereupon this Part, or the provisions so specified, shall cease to be in operation.
BANKING ACT 1959 – SECT 41
Transfer of gold out of Australia
(1) A person shall not, except with the consent in writing of the Reserve Bank, take or send any gold out of Australia.
(2) A person commits an offence if:
(a) the person contravenes subsection (1); and
(c) there is no instrument in force under section 48 exempting the person from the application of this subsection.
Penalty: 200 penalty units.
Note 1: Chapter 2 of the Criminal Code sets out the general principles of criminal responsibility.
Note 2: If a body corporate is convicted of an offence against this subsection, subsection 4B(3) of the Crimes Act 1914 allows a court to impose a fine of up to 5 times the penalty stated above.
(3) An offence against subsection (2) is an indictable offence.
BANKING ACT 1959 – SECT 42
Delivery of gold
(1) Subject to this Part, a person who has any gold in the person’s possession or under the person’s control, not being:
(a) gold coins the total value of the gold content of which does not exceed the prescribed amount; or
(b) gold lawfully in the possession of that person for the purpose of being worked or used by that person in connexion with the person’s profession or trade;
shall deliver the gold to the Reserve Bank, or as prescribed, within one month after the gold comes into the person’s possession or under the person’s control or, if the gold is in the person’s possession or under the person’s control on any date on which this Part comes into operation, within one month after that date.
(1A) A person commits an offence if:
(a) the person fails to comply with subsection (1); and
(c) there is no instrument in force under section 48 exempting the person from the application of this subsection.
Penalty: 50 penalty units.
Note 1: Chapter 2 of the Criminal Code sets out the general principles of criminal responsibility.
Note 2: If a body corporate is convicted of an offence against this subsection, subsection 4B(3) of the Crimes Act 1914 allows a court to impose a fine of up to 5 times the penalty stated above.
(2) Where a person who has gold lawfully in the person’s possession for the purpose of being worked or used by the person in connexion with the person’s profession or trade ceases to have that purpose in respect of that gold, the person shall deliver the gold to the Reserve Bank, or as prescribed, within one month after the person has ceased to have that purpose in respect of that gold.
(3) A person commits an offence if:
(a) the person fails to comply with subsection (2); and
(c) there is no instrument in force under section 48 exempting the person from the application of this subsection.
Penalty: 50 penalty units.
Note 1: Chapter 2 of the Criminal Code sets out the general principles of criminal responsibility.
Note 2: If a body corporate is convicted of an offence against this subsection, subsection 4B(3) of the Crimes Act 1914 allows a court to impose a fine of up to 5 times the penalty stated above.
BANKING ACT 1959 – SECT 43
Vesting of gold delivered
All gold delivered in pursuance of section 42 shall thereupon vest in the Reserve Bank absolutely, free from any mortgage, charge, lien, trust or other interest in or affecting the gold, and the Reserve Bank shall pay for the gold, to the person delivering the gold, on behalf of all persons having any interest in the gold, an amount determined in accordance with section 44 and the Reserve Bank shall not be under any liability to any other person claiming any interest in the gold.
BANKING ACT 1959 – SECT 44
Payment for gold
The amount to be paid for any gold delivered in pursuance of section 42 shall be an amount determined in accordance with such price as is fixed and published by the Reserve Bank or, at the option of the person delivering the gold, such amount as is determined in an action for compensation against the Reserve Bank.
BANKING ACT 1959 – SECT 45
Limitation of sale and purchase of gold
(1) Subject to this Part:
(a) a person shall not sell or otherwise dispose of gold to a person other than the Reserve Bank or a person authorized in writing by the Reserve Bank to purchase gold; and
(b) a person, other than the Reserve Bank or a person so authorized, shall not buy or otherwise obtain gold from any person.
(1A) A person commits an offence if:
(a) the person fails to comply with subsection (1); and
(c) there is no instrument in force under section 48 exempting the person from the application of this subsection.
Penalty: 200 penalty units.
Note 1: Chapter 2 of the Criminal Code sets out the general principles of criminal responsibility.
Note 2: If a body corporate is convicted of an offence against this subsection, subsection 4B(3) of the Crimes Act 1914 allows a court to impose a fine of up to 5 times the penalty stated above.
(1B) An offence against subsection (1A) is an indictable offence.
(2) A person may buy gold from the Reserve Bank or from a person authorized in writing by the Reserve Bank to sell gold, and the Reserve Bank or a person so authorized may sell gold to a person, for the purpose of its being worked or used by the purchaser in connexion with the person’s profession or trade.
(3) A person authorized by the Reserve Bank under this section shall comply with such directions relating to gold as are given to the person by the Reserve Bank.
(4) A person commits an offence if:
(a) the person fails to comply with subsection (3); and
(c) there is no instrument in force under section 48 exempting the person from the application of this subsection.
Penalty: 200 penalty units.
Note 1: Chapter 2 of the Criminal Code sets out the general principles of criminal responsibility.
Note 2: If a body corporate is convicted of an offence against this subsection, subsection 4B(3) of the Crimes Act 1914 allows a court to impose a fine of up to 5 times the penalty stated above.
(5) An offence against subsection (4) is an indictable offence.
BANKING ACT 1959 – SECT 46
Limitation on working of gold
(1) A person shall not work or use in manufacture any gold, not being gold lawfully in the person’s possession for the purpose of being worked or used by the person in connexion with the person’s profession or trade.
(2) A person commits an offence if:
(a) the person fails to comply with subsection (1); and
(c) there is no instrument in force under section 48 exempting the person from the application of subsection (1).
Penalty: 200 penalty units.
Note 1: Chapter 2 of the Criminal Code sets out the general principles of criminal responsibility.
Note 2: If a body corporate is convicted of an offence against this subsection, subsection 4B(3) of the Crimes Act 1914 allows a court to impose a fine of up to 5 times the penalty stated above.
(3) An offence against subsection (2) is an indictable offence.
BANKING ACT 1959 – SECT 47
Application of Part
(1) This Part does not apply to wrought gold, not being wrought gold worked or manufactured in contravention of this Part.
(2) In this section, wrought gold means gold and gold alloys which on view have apparently been worked or manufactured for professional or trade purposes and includes the waste products arising from the working or manufacturing of gold and gold alloys for professional or trade purposes.
BANKING ACT 1959 – SECT 48
Exemptions
The Reserve Bank may, by instrument in writing, and either wholly or to the extent specified in the instrument, exempt a person from the application of the whole or any of the provisions of this Part and, so long as the exemption continues, that person is exempt accordingly
Because the Australian Navy is a sissy outfit that has about as much chance of being in a shooting war as Molly Meldrum.
LOL – the Berisha sounding off in his fabulous Albanglish about the Muscat.
Woo-hoo.
Australia’s greatest female athlete, Michelle Jenneke, wins at the Nitro.
Good Lord, she’s looking good (and fit).
Superannuation, the family home, gold, untouched bank savings – there is nothing sacred to government.
476,323 bn AUD Commonwealth securities on issue.
Add in state debts and it is near 700 bn AUD, and none of it being paid off – just growing.
This isn’t going to end well.
What is The Nitro?
Is this some jiggling event.
Something for the Naval lass to contemplate, perhaps even aspire to: