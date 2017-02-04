Liberty Quote
I felt it my duty…to inflict upon the reader…my paradoxical conclusion: capitalism is being killed by its achievements.— Joseph Schumpeter
-
-
Open Forum: February 4, 2017
Looks like a good read, Obama’s list of false promises and failures. You have to remember that he was an Alinsky-trained radical.
https://www.amazon.com/dp/B01HE7KDWQ/ref=cm_cr_ryp_prd_ttl_sol_0
BTW, the Washington state Demorat Attorney-General Bob Ferguson — who is currently shaking his little girly fists at the alphamale in the White House by getting an injunction against the Trump travel ban — is the same piece of human shit persecuting Christian florist Barronelle Stutzman, who denied wedding flowers to a couple of pouves because of her religious beliefs.
Latest from the pope is a clumsily worded denunciation of those who do real estate deals and build skyscrapers but are mean to “refugees.”
Wink wink.
Francis – he’s very humble; ask him, he’ll tell you – thinks he’s terribly clever.
Related news today out of Rome:
Posters criticising Pope appear in Rome.
The pope’s team are loving it, though, because to be hated by orthodox Catholics is a badge of honour to them:
By “irritating many people,” Sodano of course means, irritating all the people the New York Times editorial board hates.
I’d be very interested to know how many of the homosexuals who received a virtue-signal “pardon” last week in the UK were arrested for crimes involving minors.
This is a brilliant sting:
Video:
Berkeley Students SUPPORT Man Waving ISIS Flag – Then ATTACK Same Guy When He Waves Israeli Flag.
Also wait for the moment when a student reminds him not to smoke as he waves the ISIS flag.
Vox Day mentioned that next book to go with his excellent,
“SJW’s Always Lie: Taking Down the Thought Police” –
https://www.amazon.com.au/SJWs-Always-Lie-Taking-Thought-ebook/dp/B014GMBUR4
Is “SJW’s ALWAYS DOUBLE DOWN” … and sure enough, I get back to the computer to look for more hot news and it’s a desert of dry bones old news and “unavailable” tweets and dead threads, even more so, much more so, than usual.
The They don’t care about being busted and called out, The They Always Double Down … fuckers … The They (as Molyneux also explains in his last video), are simply more committed to their agenda … it’s all They have … and what a horrible, terrible, nightmarish end, to throw away the blessed miracle of one’s life on.
Wacko The Australian runs a lavishly praising article to sell book by Clementine Ford:
Clementine Ford’s Fight Like a Girl: call to arms from local warrior.
Read the rest for a laugh.
CL, according to the MSM, the pollies foresaw that possibility:
On Outsiders. ‘ The ABC is like a Roman tin mine. All those pit ponies wandering around the tunnels, never seeing the light of day.”
That is correct interpretation of Caliphate law as it currently stands.
http://www.ibtimes.com/isis-beheads-cigarette-smokers-islamic-state-deems-smoking-slow-suicide-under-sharia-1815192
It’s good to know that Berkeley kids take some trouble to do their research.
Another possibly interesting read, David Horowitz on Trumpie’s Big Plan to save America
Very much a matter of which out of Good Trump and Bad Trump gets up most of their agenda.
Flannery O’Connor writes a good short story involving an artistic poseur and a Jesuit priest.
Warning – following the link will spoil the story.
“Most of them are very well-educated,” he said, “but the Jesuits are foolproof. A Jesuit would be able to discuss something besides the weather.” Already, remembering Ignatius Vogle, S.J., he could picture the priest. This one would be a trifle more worldly perhaps, a trifle more cynical. Protected by their ancient institution, priests could afford to be cynical, to play both ends against the middle. He would talk to a man of culture before he died – even in this desert! Furthermore, nothing would irritate his mother so much. He could not understand why he had not thought of this sooner.
“The Enduring Chill” tells the story of Asbury Porter Fox, a young man who returns to his hometown in the South after an unsuccessful attempt to make a living as a writer in New York. Suffering from a mysterious and possibly terminal illness, Asbury finds himself deeply unhappy both with his own failures and with the parochial surroundings in which he is to spend what he believes to be his last days. After rejecting a suggestion from his mother that he accept a visit from a local Methodist minister, Asbury offers another proposal:
http://jesuitjoe.blogspot.com.au/2007/03/flannery-oconnor-and-society-of-jesus.html?m=1
There goes that then.
srr;
Your efforts last night to defeat the spaminator were over the top. With friends like you, we don’t need enemas.
I hope you get a 48 hour ban.
‘I spit on the Australian flag and burn it’: Female navy officer under fire for shocking anti-Australia Day post on social media’
Colleague quoted in report: “She can have an agenda but shouldn’t use her uniform to promote it”.
I suggest we can do without the service of any defence personnel whose “agenda” involves desecrating the flag.
I preferred the old Pope.
“Can the Pope fuse a Sprenggranate 39?”
DHS and President Trump Respond To Activist Portland Ruling on Visa Restrictions…
Posted on February 4, 2017 by sundance
No single issue better reflects the politicized UniParty than immigration. In all things related to legal or illegal entry into the United States the Democrats and big government Republicans are united in their efforts to create a borderless America; expect little support for President Trump from the GOPe side of the aisle.
Two federal judges, Boston (Mass)* and Portland (OR)*, released two completely different opinions on the legality of President Trump’s temporary halt on Visa approvals from seven identified countries of concern. The Boston ruling* by Federal Judge Gorton upholds the executive authority and supports President Trump. The Portland ruling* by Federal Judge Robart halts the executive action.
Due to Judge Robart’s refusal to accept prior case law and supreme court rulings, and as an outcome of his inability to cite existing law to support his decision (READ HERE*), it is generally believed the Portland ruling will be “stayed”. The sum total of Robart’s ruling is merely seven pages of activist catch phrases, judicial activism, with no legal guiding citation.
Conversely, Judge Gorton firmly establishes his decision (READ HERE*) -to the benefit of the Executive Order- on prior precedent and current established judicial interpretations, and it is believed Gorton’s decision will be more in line with the final outcome of the challenges. Gorton’s 21 page ruling contains 51 legal citations to precedent and existing case law which guides his decision.
A good summary of why President Trump will likely win is HERE*.
However, in the interim, DHS is complying with the Portland injunction.
*Continue reading →
https://theconservativetreehouse.com/2017/02/04/dhs-and-president-trump-respond-to-activist-portland-ruling-on-visa-restrictions/
_________________
Yeah, I know, way too much reading for the voting majority, hence the need for, but “Throttling” of, the skilled heroes of the K.I.S.S. & MEME Army.
Ridicule of the ABC on Outsiders this morning was delivered in giga volts. Pure elixir in these times of Trumpweariness that the ABC brings upon us. Not smack of winning will ever cross their lips. Googles G. remains aloof and oblivious.
introduce an Australian identity card
The rationale is to counter the number of Indian students and workers coming here on false passports – 40% & 47% according to an ABC report – and later claiming residency and benefits (Indian migrants feature highly in unemployment figures apparently) .
I suggest a ban on immigration from India would be simpler, Pauline 😉
It isn’t if they all adhere to the letter of the law (which this cockhead did not).
Never fear.
All roads lead to the Supreme Court where our man will soon preside.
Mike Cernovich 🇺🇸 @Cernovich 2h2 hours ago
Mike Cernovich 🇺🇸 Retweeted
Lmfao! Great parody of people I discussed in the video. https://twitter.com/mlsscl/status/827991317632413697 …
This Tweet is unavailable.
__________
🙄
___________
Mike Cernovich 🇺🇸 @Cernovich 3h3 hours ago
Today, for example, the Twitter throttling story would be covered.
That’s example of stuff we want to talk about on The Right Mindset.
__________
😉 😀
Speaking of poseurs, did anyone watch the Shaun Micallef series Stairway to heaven? Me neither. I only saw the promos but from there it looked like the usual recipe of (a) pick crazy American Christian extremists and make fun of them, plus (b) act all respectful and ‘open minded’ in the presence of non-Christians worshipping rocks or Baron Samedi or whatever. I would actually watch an episode if the terminally smug Shaun could sit down with the smartest, wisest and most sophisticated man I’ve ever met, who was a Benedictine priest.
Surprise! Another fake Muslim ‘hate crime’.
GM is right about Outsiders. They absolutely smashed Insiders without even having a fresh episode to ridicule. Once Ol Leathery gets back standby for open season on the weekly false narrative by Latham, Cameron and Dean.
It will be beautiful to watch.
The Trump admin are pleased that they get to tackle the US judiciary problem so early on and on such good terrain. They knew they were going to have to have this fight and kneecap the out of control communist infested judiciary who are openly colluding with the left on how to Stop Trump(tm)
That bowtie wearing cuck judge has wrecked the plans to wage a low level legal war against trump. Trying to tell the government they can’t pick who comes into the country.
Lol.
I wonder if Trump will FDR them or Andrew Jackson them. Exciting times!
Je suis 🇺🇸 🇨🇭 🇳🇿
@stopdropnrotfl
@Cernovich
CNN Fakenews in one pic:
Milo is not altright and this is not a protest
https://twitter.com/stopdropnrotfl/status/828028415097794565
___
“Seriously dumb to call Antifa “fascists”.
Ineffective!
Use “commie,” as it has actual historical implications in the US”
..
Mike Cernovich 🇺🇸 @Cernovich 23m23 minutes ago
Mike Cernovich 🇺🇸 Retweeted Albert Leppo
Wrong.
How many movies are there on Stalin, Pol Pot, and Mao?
“Communist” has no power as a label.
Basic bitch boring.