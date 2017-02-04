Open Forum: February 4, 2017

Posted on 12:01 am, February 4, 2017 by Sinclair Davidson
This entry was posted in Open Forum. Bookmark the permalink.

777 Responses to Open Forum: February 4, 2017

  2. Tom
    #2285581, posted on February 5, 2017 at 10:38 am

    BTW, the Washington state Demorat Attorney-General Bob Ferguson — who is currently shaking his little girly fists at the alphamale in the White House by getting an injunction against the Trump travel ban — is the same piece of human shit persecuting Christian florist Barronelle Stutzman, who denied wedding flowers to a couple of pouves because of her religious beliefs.

  3. C.L.
    #2285582, posted on February 5, 2017 at 10:39 am

    Latest from the pope is a clumsily worded denunciation of those who do real estate deals and build skyscrapers but are mean to “refugees.”

    Wink wink.

    Francis – he’s very humble; ask him, he’ll tell you – thinks he’s terribly clever.

    Related news today out of Rome:

    Posters criticising Pope appear in Rome.

    The text accused Francis of several interventions targeting conservatives, including what the posters called “the beheading of the Knights of Malta.”

    The pope’s team are loving it, though, because to be hated by orthodox Catholics is a badge of honour to them:

    The Vatican had no comment. But Father Antonio Spadaro, a Jesuit who is close to the Pope, said in a tweet that they were a sign that Francis was doing a good job and therefore irritating many people.

    By “irritating many people,” Sodano of course means, irritating all the people the New York Times editorial board hates.

  4. C.L.
    #2285583, posted on February 5, 2017 at 10:41 am

    I’d be very interested to know how many of the homosexuals who received a virtue-signal “pardon” last week in the UK were arrested for crimes involving minors.

  5. C.L.
    #2285586, posted on February 5, 2017 at 10:45 am

    This is a brilliant sting:

    Video:
    Berkeley Students SUPPORT Man Waving ISIS Flag – Then ATTACK Same Guy When He Waves Israeli Flag.

    Also wait for the moment when a student reminds him not to smoke as he waves the ISIS flag.

  6. srr
    #2285587, posted on February 5, 2017 at 10:50 am

    Riccardo Bosi
    #2285514, posted on February 5, 2017 at 8:38 am

    srr #2285483, posted on February 5, 2017 at 6:48 am

    Scott Adams ‏@ScottAdamsSays 2h2 hours ago
    Scott Adams Retweeted Ryan
    This is literally the most important thing you need to know about the world right now. (Has excellent profanity too.)
    ..
    @ScottAdamsSays It’s far more worst then that alone: It’s all out war on trump supporters:
    Throttling Theory
    Mister Metokur
    https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=dAAUD7jtFas
    4 Feb 2017
    Dead birds don’t fly

    Thanks srr, great link

    Vox Day mentioned that next book to go with his excellent,
    “SJW’s Always Lie: Taking Down the Thought Police”

    https://www.amazon.com.au/SJWs-Always-Lie-Taking-Thought-ebook/dp/B014GMBUR4

    Is “SJW’s ALWAYS DOUBLE DOWN” … and sure enough, I get back to the computer to look for more hot news and it’s a desert of dry bones old news and “unavailable” tweets and dead threads, even more so, much more so, than usual.

    The They don’t care about being busted and called out, The They Always Double Down … fuckers … The They (as Molyneux also explains in his last video), are simply more committed to their agenda … it’s all They have … and what a horrible, terrible, nightmarish end, to throw away the blessed miracle of one’s life on.

  7. C.L.
    #2285589, posted on February 5, 2017 at 10:54 am

    Wacko The Australian runs a lavishly praising article to sell book by Clementine Ford:

    Clementine Ford’s Fight Like a Girl: call to arms from local warrior.

    Australian feminist Clementine Ford is never one to shy away from combat or controversy, and her first book, Fight Like a Girl, is a fierce and personal call to arms in the campaign for women’s rights.

    The book has an evocative title and manifesto-like catchcry burned into its black cover, urging readers to unite in the battle, to “Raise voices. Raise courage. Raise the flag”.

    After the presidential election of Donald Trump, 2.6 million people did just that at women’s marches around the world. The comradeship demonstrated through the global protest is one embodied in Ford’s intentionally “galvanising” book. Her author’s note is signed “in solidarity”, a concept that Ford’s supporters vocally champion and her detractors obsessively decry…

    In brazen chapters, Fight Like a Girl charts Ford’s transition from the “sadly ignorant views” of her youth and, while guiding the reader, acknowledges the importance of education offered formally but also through life experience. “Being a girl in the world hurts”, she writes, and dedicates her final chapter to the very real, often violent and seemingly endless reasons to be angry. “It’s okay for you to acknowledge your rage and give it voice.”

    More serious stories are balanced with a self-deprecating humour that’s often missing from Ford’s columns. The chapter titled “Dicktionary” is full of incredibly shareable comedic definitions and passages: “Why not let us have at it in our supposedly small online echo chambers, slowly suffocating ourselves in semantic arguments, patchouli oil and the dreamcatchers we’ve woven from our own pubic hair?’’

    Read the rest for a laugh.

  8. Tom
    #2285590, posted on February 5, 2017 at 10:55 am

    I’d be very interested to know how many of the homosexuals who received a virtue-signal “pardon” last week in the UK were arrested for crimes involving minors.

    CL, according to the MSM, the pollies foresaw that possibility:

    The law does not apply to non-consensual sexual acts or those involving people under the age of consent.

  9. Geriatric Mayfly
    #2285591, posted on February 5, 2017 at 10:57 am

    On Outsiders. ‘ The ABC is like a Roman tin mine. All those pit ponies wandering around the tunnels, never seeing the light of day.”

  10. Tel
    #2285592, posted on February 5, 2017 at 11:00 am

    Also wait for the moment when a student reminds him not to smoke as he waves the ISIS flag.

    That is correct interpretation of Caliphate law as it currently stands.

    http://www.ibtimes.com/isis-beheads-cigarette-smokers-islamic-state-deems-smoking-slow-suicide-under-sharia-1815192

    But it seems smoking may be the vice that’s most offensive to ISIS, considering the severed head of an ISIS official that was reportedly found last month in eastern Syria with a cigarette in its mouth. “This is not permissible, Sheikh,” a note attached to the nearby corpse read in Arabic, the Los Angeles Times reported Thursday.

    It’s good to know that Berkeley kids take some trouble to do their research.

  11. Rafe
    #2285594, posted on February 5, 2017 at 11:05 am

    Another possibly interesting read, David Horowitz on Trumpie’s Big Plan to save America

    Very much a matter of which out of Good Trump and Bad Trump gets up most of their agenda.

  12. Goanna
    #2285595, posted on February 5, 2017 at 11:06 am

    Flannery O’Connor writes a good short story involving an artistic poseur and a Jesuit priest.
    Warning – following the link will spoil the story.

    “Most of them are very well-educated,” he said, “but the Jesuits are foolproof. A Jesuit would be able to discuss something besides the weather.” Already, remembering Ignatius Vogle, S.J., he could picture the priest. This one would be a trifle more worldly perhaps, a trifle more cynical. Protected by their ancient institution, priests could afford to be cynical, to play both ends against the middle. He would talk to a man of culture before he died – even in this desert! Furthermore, nothing would irritate his mother so much. He could not understand why he had not thought of this sooner.

    “The Enduring Chill” tells the story of Asbury Porter Fox, a young man who returns to his hometown in the South after an unsuccessful attempt to make a living as a writer in New York. Suffering from a mysterious and possibly terminal illness, Asbury finds himself deeply unhappy both with his own failures and with the parochial surroundings in which he is to spend what he believes to be his last days. After rejecting a suggestion from his mother that he accept a visit from a local Methodist minister, Asbury offers another proposal:

    http://jesuitjoe.blogspot.com.au/2007/03/flannery-oconnor-and-society-of-jesus.html?m=1

  13. Tom
    #2285596, posted on February 5, 2017 at 11:07 am

    Pauline Hanson has outlined her blueprint for Australia, which would include forcing newlyweds to have pre-nuptial agreements and changes to the tax system.

    “Family law is high on my agenda. It needs court-approved premarital agreements on finance and parental issues,” she told the Sunday Mail.

    The One Nation leader said under her vision for a “better Australia,” she would, she was Prime Minister, also cut the number of politicians, limit migration, introduce an Australian identity card, and axe the GST and consider a flat two per cent tax rate.

    She would also set up a royal commission into Islam.

    Senator Hansen said one of her priorities was changing the family law system to ease the burden on the courts. She would force couples into pre-nuptial agreements outlining how they would deal with their children and assets if a relationship broke down.

    “Family law is high on my agenda. I just think it needs a complete overhaul,” she told the newspaper. “It needs court-approved premarital agreements on finance and parental issues. So before someone goes into a relationship or a marriage, you must have a premarital agreement. It would be confidential (and lodged with courts).

    “We’ve got to free up our court system. It’s overloaded. A lot of judgments aren’t being handed down for years.”

  14. twostix
    #2285598, posted on February 5, 2017 at 11:10 am

    introduce an Australian identity card

    There goes that then.

  15. Winston Smith EWLOB26051952M
    #2285599, posted on February 5, 2017 at 11:11 am

    srr;
    Your efforts last night to defeat the spaminator were over the top. With friends like you, we don’t need enemas.
    I hope you get a 48 hour ban.

  16. Roger
    #2285600, posted on February 5, 2017 at 11:14 am

    ‘I spit on the Australian flag and burn it’: Female navy officer under fire for shocking anti-Australia Day post on social media’

    Colleague quoted in report: “She can have an agenda but shouldn’t use her uniform to promote it”.

    I suggest we can do without the service of any defence personnel whose “agenda” involves desecrating the flag.

  17. lotocoti
    #2285601, posted on February 5, 2017 at 11:14 am

    “Is the Pope a Catholic?”

    I preferred the old Pope.
    “Can the Pope fuse a Sprenggranate 39?”

  18. srr
    #2285602, posted on February 5, 2017 at 11:18 am

    DHS and President Trump Respond To Activist Portland Ruling on Visa Restrictions…
    Posted on February 4, 2017 by sundance

    No single issue better reflects the politicized UniParty than immigration. In all things related to legal or illegal entry into the United States the Democrats and big government Republicans are united in their efforts to create a borderless America; expect little support for President Trump from the GOPe side of the aisle.

    Two federal judges, Boston (Mass)* and Portland (OR)*, released two completely different opinions on the legality of President Trump’s temporary halt on Visa approvals from seven identified countries of concern. The Boston ruling* by Federal Judge Gorton upholds the executive authority and supports President Trump. The Portland ruling* by Federal Judge Robart halts the executive action.

    Due to Judge Robart’s refusal to accept prior case law and supreme court rulings, and as an outcome of his inability to cite existing law to support his decision (READ HERE*), it is generally believed the Portland ruling will be “stayed”. The sum total of Robart’s ruling is merely seven pages of activist catch phrases, judicial activism, with no legal guiding citation.

    Conversely, Judge Gorton firmly establishes his decision (READ HERE*) -to the benefit of the Executive Order- on prior precedent and current established judicial interpretations, and it is believed Gorton’s decision will be more in line with the final outcome of the challenges. Gorton’s 21 page ruling contains 51 legal citations to precedent and existing case law which guides his decision.

    A good summary of why President Trump will likely win is HERE*.

    However, in the interim, DHS is complying with the Portland injunction.
    *Continue reading →
    https://theconservativetreehouse.com/2017/02/04/dhs-and-president-trump-respond-to-activist-portland-ruling-on-visa-restrictions/
    _________________

    Yeah, I know, way too much reading for the voting majority, hence the need for, but “Throttling” of, the skilled heroes of the K.I.S.S. & MEME Army.

  19. Geriatric Mayfly
    #2285603, posted on February 5, 2017 at 11:18 am

    Ridicule of the ABC on Outsiders this morning was delivered in giga volts. Pure elixir in these times of Trumpweariness that the ABC brings upon us. Not smack of winning will ever cross their lips. Googles G. remains aloof and oblivious.

  20. Roger
    #2285604, posted on February 5, 2017 at 11:20 am

    introduce an Australian identity card

    The rationale is to counter the number of Indian students and workers coming here on false passports – 40% & 47% according to an ABC report – and later claiming residency and benefits (Indian migrants feature highly in unemployment figures apparently) .

    I suggest a ban on immigration from India would be simpler, Pauline 😉

  21. Leigh Lowe
    #2285605, posted on February 5, 2017 at 11:21 am

    The judge who over turned Trumps order is from Seattle. Does this mean that judges from all around USA can over rule EO’s by the President. Seems crazy.

    It isn’t if they all adhere to the letter of the law (which this cockhead did not).
    Never fear.
    All roads lead to the Supreme Court where our man will soon preside.

  22. srr
    #2285606, posted on February 5, 2017 at 11:21 am

    Mike Cernovich 🇺🇸 ‏@Cernovich 2h2 hours ago

    Mike Cernovich 🇺🇸 Retweeted

    Lmfao! Great parody of people I discussed in the video. https://twitter.com/mlsscl/status/827991317632413697
    This Tweet is unavailable.
    __________
    🙄
    ___________
    Mike Cernovich 🇺🇸 ‏@Cernovich 3h3 hours ago

    Today, for example, the Twitter throttling story would be covered.
    That’s example of stuff we want to talk about on The Right Mindset.
    __________
    😉 😀

  23. cuckoo
    #2285607, posted on February 5, 2017 at 11:23 am

    Flannery O’Connor writes a good short story involving an artistic poseur and a Jesuit priest.

    Speaking of poseurs, did anyone watch the Shaun Micallef series Stairway to heaven? Me neither. I only saw the promos but from there it looked like the usual recipe of (a) pick crazy American Christian extremists and make fun of them, plus (b) act all respectful and ‘open minded’ in the presence of non-Christians worshipping rocks or Baron Samedi or whatever. I would actually watch an episode if the terminally smug Shaun could sit down with the smartest, wisest and most sophisticated man I’ve ever met, who was a Benedictine priest.

  24. Senile Old Guy
    #2285608, posted on February 5, 2017 at 11:23 am

    Surprise! Another fake Muslim ‘hate crime’.

    A student at a Wisconsin college was arrested for defacing his own dorm room door with anti-Muslim graffiti in order to get attention, according to police. Officials at Beloit College in Beloit, Wisconsin, were shocked when a student, 20-year-old Michael Kee, reported that anti-Muslim threats appeared on his door and on a wall outside his dorm room. The student told police he felt he was being threatened over his religion and ethnicity. Police initially treated the incident as a hate crime, but after an investigation they determined that the student had perpetrated a fraud and painted the graffiti himself, according to WQRF.

  25. custard
    #2285609, posted on February 5, 2017 at 11:26 am

    GM is right about Outsiders. They absolutely smashed Insiders without even having a fresh episode to ridicule. Once Ol Leathery gets back standby for open season on the weekly false narrative by Latham, Cameron and Dean.

    It will be beautiful to watch.

  26. twostix
    #2285610, posted on February 5, 2017 at 11:26 am

    The Trump admin are pleased that they get to tackle the US judiciary problem so early on and on such good terrain. They knew they were going to have to have this fight and kneecap the out of control communist infested judiciary who are openly colluding with the left on how to Stop Trump(tm)

    That bowtie wearing cuck judge has wrecked the plans to wage a low level legal war against trump. Trying to tell the government they can’t pick who comes into the country.

    Lol.

    I wonder if Trump will FDR them or Andrew Jackson them. Exciting times!

  27. srr
    #2285611, posted on February 5, 2017 at 11:28 am

    Je suis 🇺🇸 🇨🇭 🇳🇿
    ‏@stopdropnrotfl
    @Cernovich

    CNN Fakenews in one pic:

    Milo is not altright and this is not a protest

    https://twitter.com/stopdropnrotfl/status/828028415097794565
    ___

    “Seriously dumb to call Antifa “fascists”.
    Ineffective!
    Use “commie,” as it has actual historical implications in the US”
    ..
    Mike Cernovich 🇺🇸 ‏@Cernovich 23m23 minutes ago

    Mike Cernovich 🇺🇸 Retweeted Albert Leppo

    Wrong.
    How many movies are there on Stalin, Pol Pot, and Mao?
    “Communist” has no power as a label.
    Basic bitch boring.

