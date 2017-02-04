Liberty Quote
We must reject the idea that every time a law’s broken, society is guilty rather than the lawbreaker.— Ronald Reagan
-
-
Open Forum: February 4, 2017
Stimpson J. Cat #2285620, posted on February 5, 2017 at 11:41 am
I watched the video. It was a different class of revulsion to that which I feel when I watch ISIS videos of beheadings, but it was revulsion just the same.
Thanks Stimpy.
PS I won’t be watching again. Once is enough.
Jesus Lord.
You wouldn’t have been able to tell.
BOOM!!!!!
Joe
I got it from Drudge. Men wearing make up.
Men in make-up…
Cosmetics shake-up…
Get a load of this.
Well,we were on a date at a PIZZA parlour!
Stimson
I think CBS took the page down out of embarrassment.
https://twitter.com/CBSNews/status/828015283709304832?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw
Lady Liberty is an image of a Roman or Greek goddess.
PS I won’t be watching again. Once is enough.
It will certainly drive millions of young men to embrace their inner gayness, that’s for sure.
He is a positive role model for all gays, unlike that Evil Nazi Queen Milo.
Just imagine if Trump sees that video after the Trumbull fiasco.
He will literally nuke us back to an Pre-white Settlement Age.
Well,we were on a date at a PIZZA parlour!
Reeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeally?
Joe, to read that FT.com piece, Google Made-up men reflect changing $50bn male grooming industry.
Oliver Stone’s Untold History of the US – anyone seen the series? Is it worthwhile watching or is it just the usual lefty crap?
Lady Liberty is an image of a Roman or Greek goddess.
Anyone got a photo of the Muhammad the Enslaver statue in Rio?
Here’s the Statue of Liberty story. From the Smithsonian, no less.
The swamp is as vast as the mighty Mississippi.
First Male CoverGirl James Charles Meets Ellen
Der Spiegel’s cover has Trump beheading the Statue Of Liberty this week.
They actually think he’s worse than ISIS.
They really are grasping at straws. I thought the Smith was a reputable institution.
Another one bites the dust.
Thanks JC, Tom.
I’m old enough to remember when Pizza meant pizza.
h/t Seinfeld.
There is probably a reason the ‘history’ is “untold”.
JC
The page cannot be found
The page may have been removed, had its name changed, or is just temporarily unavailable.
The Trumpening is sending the Leftoids over the edge.
H.B.Bear Like the Gadarene swine that they are.
Anyone who is “inspired and informed” by Charles Beard, Gar Alperovitz and Noam Chomsky is guilty of writing “leftist crap.”
Dot
I reckon they took it down because it doesn’t work also if you follow the link from the twitter page.
Fucking, fucking arseholes.
Think they took it down I took a photo of my twitter reply.
You make a valid point, zulu
Blaring headline at PJMedia. ‘Ageing Rock Star Springsteen “Embarrassed” By Trump. Whereas Music-Lovers Are Embarrassed By Bruce’s Music.” What says the Goose?
The original Mona Lisa
There’s your answer. Full of shit.
I don’t mind nutjobs, I just wish the lady versions would buy Whiskas by the pallet and be unheard and unseen.
And the first man on the moon was a muslim!
That dog in a burqa Woolfe, could inflame the Muslim world to flash point. Again.
And the first man on the moon was a muslim!
Only because they invented the “Stargate” to get there, before next call to prayer.
… and especially the IT Crowd and Netheads of The Left 😀 …
… it’s like the normies finally clicked – they don’t have to, ‘understand how the tech works‘ (the perennial excuse for tech heads who get busted being traitorous dickheads), they only have to understand that it’s been captured by the enemy, who are just your average, imperfect Leftist humans, spinning bullshit excuses every time they get busted.
I just wish the lady versions would buy Whiskas by the pallet and be unheard and unseen.
Leave Annie out of this.
Actually where is Annie?
IT have you been naughty?
Looks like CBS “News” is trying to destroy itself before The Donald gets a chance to.
Researchers say that the French, a catholic country, gave a gift to the USA, another catholic country, a yuuuuge statue of a muslim woman.
Are these researchers on prescription meds or homebake?
… it’s like the normies finally clicked
F*cking normies srr.
Those f*cking normies in my stream.
I am literally nodding my head furiously like a crazy man.
🙂
Gab #2285932, posted on February 5, 2017 at 6:27 pm
Gab, re the Statue of Liberty, if you really want to send the twitterverse into a tiz, ask whether she was sunni or shia.
She was a Sufi.
All about guns!
@gunophilia
Repost from @jessejamesfirearms Bridging the gap between engraving and sculpture.
#JJFU “… http://ift.tt/2kBVgQy
Infidel Tiger
#2285910, posted on February 5, 2017 at 6:03 pm
Der Spiegel’s cover has Trump beheading the Statue Of Liberty this week.
They actually think he’s worse than ISIS.
‘It takes one to know, she cries.
And puts her hands in her back pockets,
Bette Davis style.’
Apologies to Bob but, correct me if I’m wrong, the Nazis had a pretty close connection to Islam in WWII. And relied on the philosophical works of Mad Alf Hitler to attempt the destruction of our society. And they’re still at it!
I was pan frying a steak for dinner tonight… flipped it in the pan and it landed on edge. Wasn’t expecting that, doesn’t happen often. Tried to do it the second time but couldn’t get it.
So there you go, you won’t hear exciting lifestyle action like this from Liz and Grigs.
I mentioned upthread Sid Marshall whom I worked for in 1947-1950 at Bankstown selling tickets for Marshall Airways Joyflights over Sydney.
Once a month we had to travel to The Entrance, and my job was to sell tickets for joyflights over Ettalong and surrounds and I travelled there in Sid’s Puss Moth piloted by Ron Gow.
Interesting perspective:
http://physicsfromtheedge.blogspot.com.au/2017/02/proxima-centauri-or-bust.html
Minute steak can be tricky like that.
I was pan frying a steak for dinner tonight… flipped it in the pan and it landed on edge
A four inch new York sirloin?
Until “researchers” come up with Bartholdi’s original working drawings, the Liberty -in-a-burqa story is just a pile of wishful fairy floss. Based on the fact that Bartholdi, like many artists of his time, visited Egypt and became entranced by the art and architecture.
Egypt mania was a thing in France for decades, running into the 20th century. The icing on the cake was the discovery of a certain almost unknown young Pharoah’s tomb by Howard Carter.
Snoopy: this was definitely a two and a half minute steak. Then again, if anyone fries any steak longer than three minutes there’s a big problem.
The joyflights I sold tickets for at Bankstown were for Sid Marshall’s Anson and the Douglas.
Rib eye. Next time use the handle, Tel.
From the Oz.
February 5 1884
Today, at the Brébant dinner, we talked about the crushing of the minds of children and young men under the huge volume of things taught them. We agree that an experiment was being carried out on the present generation of which it was impossible to predict the consequences. And in the course of the discussion somebody advanced the ironical idea that our present-day system of universal education might well deprive society of the educated man and endow it with the educated woman: not a reassuring prospect for the husbands of the future. The Brothers Goncourt.
No, just the regulation 18mm wide slice from a Bindaree Angus fillet (slightly dry aged so just a bit stiffer than typical, which helps it stand on edge but I really wasn’t planning for that).