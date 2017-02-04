Open Forum: February 4, 2017

Posted on 12:01 am, February 4, 2017 by Sinclair Davidson
1,053 Responses to Open Forum: February 4, 2017

  1. Riccardo Bosi
    #2285893, posted on February 5, 2017 at 5:52 pm

    Stimpson J. Cat #2285620, posted on February 5, 2017 at 11:41 am

    My favorite Mister Metokur Tweet exposing Youtube. Brendan Maclean is Australian. DO NOT WATCH THE VIDEO. DO NOT WATCH THE VIDEO.

    I watched the video. It was a different class of revulsion to that which I feel when I watch ISIS videos of beheadings, but it was revulsion just the same.

    Thanks Stimpy.

    PS I won’t be watching again. Once is enough.

  2. Stimpson J. Cat
    #2285894, posted on February 5, 2017 at 5:53 pm

    Jesus Lord.

    You wouldn’t have been able to tell.

    BOOM!!!!!

  3. JC
    #2285895, posted on February 5, 2017 at 5:53 pm

    Joe

    I got it from Drudge. Men wearing make up.

    Men in make-up…

    Cosmetics shake-up…

    Get a load of this.

  4. Turnip
    #2285896, posted on February 5, 2017 at 5:53 pm

    Yeah. Anyone got family friends they’ve had for 10 years, and tell their Ten yo daughter, in front of the parents, that she’s more rootable than her mother?

    Yeah. Exactly the sort of conversation most blokes start.

    Well,we were on a date at a PIZZA parlour!

  6. JC
    #2285899, posted on February 5, 2017 at 5:56 pm

    Lady Liberty is an image of a Roman or Greek goddess.

  7. Stimpson J. Cat
    #2285900, posted on February 5, 2017 at 5:56 pm

    PS I won’t be watching again. Once is enough.

    It will certainly drive millions of young men to embrace their inner gayness, that’s for sure.
    He is a positive role model for all gays, unlike that Evil Nazi Queen Milo.
    Just imagine if Trump sees that video after the Trumbull fiasco.

    He will literally nuke us back to an Pre-white Settlement Age.

  8. Stimpson J. Cat
    #2285901, posted on February 5, 2017 at 5:57 pm

    Well,we were on a date at a PIZZA parlour!

    Reeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeally?

  9. Tom
    #2285902, posted on February 5, 2017 at 5:59 pm

    Joe, to read that FT.com piece, Google Made-up men reflect changing $50bn male grooming industry.

  10. Gab
    #2285904, posted on February 5, 2017 at 5:59 pm

    Oliver Stone’s Untold History of the US – anyone seen the series? Is it worthwhile watching or is it just the usual lefty crap?

  11. Stimpson J. Cat
    #2285905, posted on February 5, 2017 at 6:00 pm

    Lady Liberty is an image of a Roman or Greek goddess.

    Anyone got a photo of the Muhammad the Enslaver statue in Rio?

  12. calli
    #2285906, posted on February 5, 2017 at 6:00 pm

    Here’s the Statue of Liberty story. From the Smithsonian, no less.

    The swamp is as vast as the mighty Mississippi.

  14. Infidel Tiger
    #2285910, posted on February 5, 2017 at 6:03 pm

    Der Spiegel’s cover has Trump beheading the Statue Of Liberty this week.

    They actually think he’s worse than ISIS.

  15. Gab
    #2285912, posted on February 5, 2017 at 6:03 pm

    Here’s the Statue of Liberty story.

    They really are grasping at straws. I thought the Smith was a reputable institution.

    Another one bites the dust.

  17. Turnip
    #2285914, posted on February 5, 2017 at 6:05 pm

    Well,we were on a date at a PIZZA parlour!

    Reeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeally?

    I’m old enough to remember when Pizza meant pizza.

    h/t Seinfeld.

  18. jupes
    #2285916, posted on February 5, 2017 at 6:06 pm

    Oliver Stone’s Untold History of the US – anyone seen the series? Is it worthwhile watching or is it just the usual lefty crap?

    There is probably a reason the ‘history’ is “untold”.

  19. .
    #2285918, posted on February 5, 2017 at 6:08 pm

    JC

    The page cannot be found
    The page may have been removed, had its name changed, or is just temporarily unavailable.

  20. H B Bear
    #2285919, posted on February 5, 2017 at 6:09 pm

    The Trumpening is sending the Leftoids over the edge.

  21. Geriatric Mayfly
    #2285920, posted on February 5, 2017 at 6:11 pm

    H.B.Bear Like the Gadarene swine that they are.

  22. Zulu Kilo Die Onuitspeeklike
    #2285922, posted on February 5, 2017 at 6:12 pm

    Oliver Stone’s Untold History of the US – anyone seen the series? Is it worthwhile watching or is it just the usual lefty crap?

    Anyone who is “inspired and informed” by Charles Beard, Gar Alperovitz and Noam Chomsky is guilty of writing “leftist crap.”

  23. JC
    #2285923, posted on February 5, 2017 at 6:12 pm

    Dot

    I reckon they took it down because it doesn’t work also if you follow the link from the twitter page.

    Fucking, fucking arseholes.

  24. Woolfe
    #2285924, posted on February 5, 2017 at 6:14 pm

    Think they took it down I took a photo of my twitter reply.

  25. Gab
    #2285925, posted on February 5, 2017 at 6:14 pm

    You make a valid point, zulu

  26. Geriatric Mayfly
    #2285926, posted on February 5, 2017 at 6:17 pm

    Blaring headline at PJMedia. ‘Ageing Rock Star Springsteen “Embarrassed” By Trump. Whereas Music-Lovers Are Embarrassed By Bruce’s Music.” What says the Goose?

  28. Ragu
    #2285930, posted on February 5, 2017 at 6:22 pm

    This is myinterior monologue on a recent outing with my daughter. We’re not at the circus or an auction – the setting is a barbecue.

    There’s your answer. Full of shit.

    I don’t mind nutjobs, I just wish the lady versions would buy Whiskas by the pallet and be unheard and unseen.

  29. Gab
    #2285932, posted on February 5, 2017 at 6:27 pm

    And the first man on the moon was a muslim!

  30. Geriatric Mayfly
    #2285935, posted on February 5, 2017 at 6:29 pm

    That dog in a burqa Woolfe, could inflame the Muslim world to flash point. Again.

  31. wivenhoe
    #2285936, posted on February 5, 2017 at 6:29 pm

    And the first man on the moon was a muslim!

    Only because they invented the “Stargate” to get there, before next call to prayer.

  32. srr
    #2285937, posted on February 5, 2017 at 6:30 pm

    The Trumpening is sending the Leftoids over the edge.

    … and especially the IT Crowd and Netheads of The Left 😀 …

    Meet The 3 NON-RUSSIAN Hackers Behind The Hacks:
    Brothers Abid, Imran, and Jamal Awan

    http://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2017/02/meet-3-non-russian-hackers-behind-hacks-brothers-abid-imran-jamal-awan/
    _____________

    Three Sketchy House Intel Staffers Fired During Probe of Security Breach….
    Posted on February 4, 2017 by sundance

    This is, well, sketchy – to say the least. The Daily Caller is reporting that three House Intelligence “staffers” have been fired as part of an ongoing security probe.

    Abid Awan, Imran Awan and Jamal Awan, are three brothers who worked within the IT department for members of the House Permanent Intelligence Committee.

    Yes, you read that correctly.

    You might remember, the House Intelligence Committee is part of the deepest oversight network with responsibility over the most sensitive and secretive government intelligence, including covert anti-terrorism activity. The Majority Chairman (Nunes) and Minority Chair (Schiff) sit on the CIA oversight team known as the “Intelligence Gang of Eight“*:

    [image: congressional-intelligence-gang-of-eight-2017]

    UPDATE!!! It would be imprudent of CTH not to point out the “TIMING” here. By nature of the relationship to the G08 oversight aspect* – the recently authorized Trump operation in Yemen would have been a part of the advance briefing to this very select oversight committee. The exact same oversight committee these three brothers worked in the IT department for….

    ♦ Does the firing have any potential attachment to the outcome in Yemen?

    ♦ Exactly like Benghazi, the Washington DC cover your ass machine would never, ever allow sunlight upon such a consequential intelligence compromise. They would never allow, nor even launch, an investigation in that regard. Too dangerous.

    So you decide.

    (Via Daily Caller) Three brothers who managed office information technology for members of the House Permanent Select Committee on Intelligence and other lawmakers were abruptly relieved of their duties on suspicion that they accessed congressional computer networks without permission.

    *Continue reading →
    https://theconservativetreehouse.com/2017/02/04/three-sketchy-house-intel-staffers-fired-during-probe-of-security-breach/#more-128161

    … it’s like the normies finally clicked – they don’t have to, ‘understand how the tech works‘ (the perennial excuse for tech heads who get busted being traitorous dickheads), they only have to understand that it’s been captured by the enemy, who are just your average, imperfect Leftist humans, spinning bullshit excuses every time they get busted.

  33. Stimpson J. Cat
    #2285938, posted on February 5, 2017 at 6:31 pm

    I just wish the lady versions would buy Whiskas by the pallet and be unheard and unseen.

    Leave Annie out of this.
    Actually where is Annie?
    IT have you been naughty?

  34. H B Bear
    #2285939, posted on February 5, 2017 at 6:31 pm

    Looks like CBS “News” is trying to destroy itself before The Donald gets a chance to.

  35. Ragu
    #2285941, posted on February 5, 2017 at 6:33 pm

    Researchers say that the French, a catholic country, gave a gift to the USA, another catholic country, a yuuuuge statue of a muslim woman.

    Are these researchers on prescription meds or homebake?

  36. Stimpson J. Cat
    #2285942, posted on February 5, 2017 at 6:33 pm

    … it’s like the normies finally clicked

    F*cking normies srr.
    Those f*cking normies in my stream.
    I am literally nodding my head furiously like a crazy man.
    🙂

  37. srr
    #2285945, posted on February 5, 2017 at 6:37 pm

    Sorry IG deleted this pic. Obviously mistook it for some kind of Roman God Phallic symbol ………

    https://www.instagram.com/p/BQF_Y2Fgv5W/

  38. Riccardo Bosi
    #2285946, posted on February 5, 2017 at 6:37 pm

    Gab #2285932, posted on February 5, 2017 at 6:27 pm

    And the first man on the moon was a muslim!

    Gab, re the Statue of Liberty, if you really want to send the twitterverse into a tiz, ask whether she was sunni or shia.

  40. srr
    #2285949, posted on February 5, 2017 at 6:38 pm

    All about guns!
    ‏@gunophilia

    Repost from @jessejamesfirearms Bridging the gap between engraving and sculpture.
    #JJFU “… http://ift.tt/2kBVgQy

  41. Anthony
    #2285951, posted on February 5, 2017 at 6:41 pm

    Infidel Tiger
    #2285910, posted on February 5, 2017 at 6:03 pm
    Der Spiegel’s cover has Trump beheading the Statue Of Liberty this week.

    They actually think he’s worse than ISIS.

    ‘It takes one to know, she cries.
    And puts her hands in her back pockets,
    Bette Davis style.’

    Apologies to Bob but, correct me if I’m wrong, the Nazis had a pretty close connection to Islam in WWII. And relied on the philosophical works of Mad Alf Hitler to attempt the destruction of our society. And they’re still at it!

  42. Tel
    #2285952, posted on February 5, 2017 at 6:42 pm

    I was pan frying a steak for dinner tonight… flipped it in the pan and it landed on edge. Wasn’t expecting that, doesn’t happen often. Tried to do it the second time but couldn’t get it.

    So there you go, you won’t hear exciting lifestyle action like this from Liz and Grigs.

  43. P
    #2285953, posted on February 5, 2017 at 6:43 pm

    I mentioned upthread Sid Marshall whom I worked for in 1947-1950 at Bankstown selling tickets for Marshall Airways Joyflights over Sydney.
    Once a month we had to travel to The Entrance, and my job was to sell tickets for joyflights over Ettalong and surrounds and I travelled there in Sid’s Puss Moth piloted by Ron Gow.

  45. Snoopy
    #2285955, posted on February 5, 2017 at 6:45 pm

    Tried to do it the second time but couldn’t get it.

    Minute steak can be tricky like that.

  46. Delta A
    #2285957, posted on February 5, 2017 at 6:47 pm

    I was pan frying a steak for dinner tonight… flipped it in the pan and it landed on edge

    A four inch new York sirloin?

  47. calli
    #2285958, posted on February 5, 2017 at 6:48 pm

    Until “researchers” come up with Bartholdi’s original working drawings, the Liberty -in-a-burqa story is just a pile of wishful fairy floss. Based on the fact that Bartholdi, like many artists of his time, visited Egypt and became entranced by the art and architecture.

    Egypt mania was a thing in France for decades, running into the 20th century. The icing on the cake was the discovery of a certain almost unknown young Pharoah’s tomb by Howard Carter.

  48. Tel
    #2285959, posted on February 5, 2017 at 6:48 pm

    Snoopy: this was definitely a two and a half minute steak. Then again, if anyone fries any steak longer than three minutes there’s a big problem.

  49. P
    #2285960, posted on February 5, 2017 at 6:50 pm

    The joyflights I sold tickets for at Bankstown were for Sid Marshall’s Anson and the Douglas.

  50. calli
    #2285961, posted on February 5, 2017 at 6:50 pm

    Rib eye. Next time use the handle, Tel.

  51. Zulu Kilo Die Onuitspeeklike
    #2285963, posted on February 5, 2017 at 6:53 pm

    Malcolm Turnbull insists there will be no deal with Donald Trump on sending troops to the Middle East in exchange for his controversial agreement on refugees, despite the US president’s obvious anger at the outcome.

    The Prime Minister said there was “absolutely” no request from Mr Trump in return for an arrangement that could see the US accept some of the refugees on Manus Island and Nauru.

    “We assess all requests for military assistance on their merits and there is no linkage, no linkage at all, between an arrangement relating to refugee resettlement and any other matters,” he told the Nine Network’s 60 Minutes, which is screening an interview with the Prime Minister tonight.

    Mr Trump’s warning against China’s military ambitions have also sparked concerns he would want Australia to send a ship in support of a “freedom of navigation” exercise to protest against the construction of Chinese bases in the South China Sea.

    Mr Turnbull’s comments were aired on Nine News on Sunday night ahead of an interview with the Prime Minister by the network’s political editor Laurie Oakes for the 60 Minutes program.

    From the Oz.

  52. Geriatric Mayfly
    #2285964, posted on February 5, 2017 at 6:53 pm

    February 5 1884
    Today, at the Brébant dinner, we talked about the crushing of the minds of children and young men under the huge volume of things taught them. We agree that an experiment was being carried out on the present generation of which it was impossible to predict the consequences. And in the course of the discussion somebody advanced the ironical idea that our present-day system of universal education might well deprive society of the educated man and endow it with the educated woman: not a reassuring prospect for the husbands of the future. The Brothers Goncourt.

  53. Tel
    #2285965, posted on February 5, 2017 at 6:54 pm

    A four inch new York sirloin?

    No, just the regulation 18mm wide slice from a Bindaree Angus fillet (slightly dry aged so just a bit stiffer than typical, which helps it stand on edge but I really wasn’t planning for that).

