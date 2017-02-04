Liberty Quote
Open Forum: February 4, 2017
1,275 Responses to Open Forum: February 4, 2017
Even the most insipid, talentless union hack the ALP has vomited up in years can’t keep Waffleworth in the game.
ExMuslim TV @ExMuslim_TV 3h3 hours ago
“If you don’t defend your freedom against the ones who want to steal it, you will lose it one day.”
Kacem, Moroccan #ExMuslim
https://twitter.com/ExMuslim_TV/status/828156231231602689
BTW, I don’t mean to speak ill of my sapphic neighbours. They’re good people.
Only as long as they don’t start playing AFL.
Muddy
#2286172, posted on February 5, 2017 at 10:33 pm
Well hello! Chinese development of multiple warhead technology began when the Clinton administration gave them a big leg-up with their space program. Transfer the ability to launch multiple satellites over to missiles and multiple warheads, and BAM!
[Same source].
Not so. Under the Clinton administration the OMC was under State rather than Defence and they allowed the export of US made commercial satellites for launch on Chinese rockets. No multiple satellite launch or MIRV technology involved whatsoever only top level acoustic, structural and power interface specs for the launch/satellite involved.
Subsequently, as part of the Republican push to nail Clinton there was a cynical attempt to beat this up as technology transfer-it wasn’t, it was commercial. Subsequently OMC moved back under Defence when the administration changed and now there are no export licenses for US made satellites or components if they are to be launched on Chinese rockets.
Why is sheilas football even a thing?
How come all these vagina fisting freaks don’t watch or play netball? The girls are actually really good at that.
No, the whole reason lezzo kick it to me is suddenly a thing is because it’s a way to underneath masculine pursuits and strip boys and young men of yet another release and an avenue of pleasure where females aren’t around to ruin.
Fuck me. The only place young men will be able to cop a moments peace is gay bath houses soon.
I still remember when they would set up free drug testing in Melbourne
That’s “ALPFL”, thanks, Zyco.
M0nty sure has been conspicuous in his absence.
I mean really, this guy, spent a week flexing his flabby arms about thoughts of his hero antifa losers running around “punching Nazis”, then these Mosley inspired blackshirts actually do go out and riot and bash and terrorise a bunch of people and he disappears (as predicted).
ExMuslim TV @ExMuslim_TV 4h4 hours ago
“Once people knew I left islam, the manhunt began.”
Kacem, Moroccan #ExMuslim
https://twitter.com/ExMuslim_TV/status/828155169716240384
Kingsman.
The ultimate battle.
No weapon (this one is mine!)
‘I’ll show you what is yours.’
Secret cache of weapons revealed.
He takes the umbrella.
#winning!
P
I, like Mayfly, got my passengerial wings on a Douglas DC3. It was glorious and all our rivets must have been in good nick.
BTW Mayfly, I meant to ash
Dammit
I was about to ASK Mayfly if he remembers whether Bristow ever had any (cough) luck with Miss Pretty of Kleenaphone.
The second half of outsiders (which I only saw a couple of hours ago) was bloody hilarious.
It included a massive rant about ol’ Scrote Face ($579,354), Antonio Jones Jr ($405,185), some other idiot whose name escapes me and why the ALPBC is such an offensive, inexcusable joke (at our expense).
“Those social justice wankers in Fitzroy and Balmain aren’t going to be able to inform themselves.”
“The lazy, tax hoovering buggers aren’t back from their WEB in Byron until March, FFS.”
Comedy gold. There should be more of it.
For this evenings entertainment, have some classic Screamin’ Jay Hawkins.
He claimed to have fathered over 50(!) kids.
Why do Feminists always draw themselves to look thinner?
“Intersectional Feminists believe that all body types are healthy and should be empowered.
Specifically, they believe that there’s absolutely nothing wrong with being obese/fat, and they demand representation for fat people in TV shows, movies, comics and video games.
They rally against what they call “unrealistic body standards“, and claim that “real women have curves“.
So why is it that every time Feminists cartoonize or draw themselves, they always make themselves look thinner and smaller?”
h/t SDA
Trumps revolutionary gov and the muslim brotherhood are similar.
And you’re similar to a cancerous testicle.
Only less fun.
Twostix, monty is taking a break to spend more time with his family 😀
Go get me my shotgun
Great soundtrack.
Indeed they do.
But between the thorax and the hips the curve should be concave not convex.
Otherwise you’re just a tubby tart, really.
Watching Team America again.
The “Film Actors Guild” (FAG) being sucked in by Kim Jong Il.
It loses nothing with the passage of time.
Just watched Susan Sarandon cop it and Sean Penn get eaten by a kitten.
Nice.
“Triple-bagger” c/- SDA.
I was having a life, actually. My last weekend opportunity before work takes over until October.
Kingsman.
Hero rips off the artificial leg of the Jaws lady and uses it to skewer the baddie…
(Samuel Jackson having a great time!)
See you and raise you the final fight scene of Iron Sky.
Da lady uses her stiletto heel with extreme prejudice.
What a fine movie though. Both fine movies!
This pretence that Wymminses Football is in any way relevant is the most subversive concept floated in Western civilisation in a century.