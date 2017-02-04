Open Forum: February 4, 2017

Posted on 12:01 am, February 4, 2017 by Sinclair Davidson
This entry was posted in Open Forum. Bookmark the permalink.

1,275 Responses to Open Forum: February 4, 2017

1 4 5 6
  1. H B Bear
    #2286192, posted on February 5, 2017 at 10:49 pm

    But the Newspoll survey of 1734 people taken from last Thursday to yesterday shows there has been no gain for Labor or lift for Bill Shorten, with the ALP’s primary vote unchanged at 36 per cent since early ­December and a drop in personal support for the Labor leader.

    Even the most insipid, talentless union hack the ALP has vomited up in years can’t keep Waffleworth in the game.

  2. srr
    #2286193, posted on February 5, 2017 at 10:50 pm

    ExMuslim TV ‏@ExMuslim_TV 3h3 hours ago

    “If you don’t defend your freedom against the ones who want to steal it, you will lose it one day.”
    Kacem, Moroccan #ExMuslim

    https://twitter.com/ExMuslim_TV/status/828156231231602689

  3. Zyconoclast
    #2286194, posted on February 5, 2017 at 10:52 pm

    BTW, I don’t mean to speak ill of my sapphic neighbours. They’re good people.

    Only as long as they don’t start playing AFL.

  4. Harlequin Decline
    #2286195, posted on February 5, 2017 at 10:52 pm

    Muddy
    #2286172, posted on February 5, 2017 at 10:33 pm
    Well hello! Chinese development of multiple warhead technology began when the Clinton administration gave them a big leg-up with their space program. Transfer the ability to launch multiple satellites over to missiles and multiple warheads, and BAM!
    [Same source].

    Not so. Under the Clinton administration the OMC was under State rather than Defence and they allowed the export of US made commercial satellites for launch on Chinese rockets. No multiple satellite launch or MIRV technology involved whatsoever only top level acoustic, structural and power interface specs for the launch/satellite involved.
    Subsequently, as part of the Republican push to nail Clinton there was a cynical attempt to beat this up as technology transfer-it wasn’t, it was commercial. Subsequently OMC moved back under Defence when the administration changed and now there are no export licenses for US made satellites or components if they are to be launched on Chinese rockets.

  5. Infidel Tiger
    #2286196, posted on February 5, 2017 at 10:53 pm

    Why is sheilas football even a thing?

    How come all these vagina fisting freaks don’t watch or play netball? The girls are actually really good at that.

    No, the whole reason lezzo kick it to me is suddenly a thing is because it’s a way to underneath masculine pursuits and strip boys and young men of yet another release and an avenue of pleasure where females aren’t around to ruin.

    Fuck me. The only place young men will be able to cop a moments peace is gay bath houses soon.

  6. slackster
    #2286197, posted on February 5, 2017 at 10:54 pm

    I still remember when they would set up free drug testing in Melbourne

  7. Rabz
    #2286198, posted on February 5, 2017 at 10:54 pm

    That’s “ALPFL”, thanks, Zyco.

  8. twostix
    #2286199, posted on February 5, 2017 at 10:56 pm

    M0nty sure has been conspicuous in his absence.

    I mean really, this guy, spent a week flexing his flabby arms about thoughts of his hero antifa losers running around “punching Nazis”, then these Mosley inspired blackshirts actually do go out and riot and bash and terrorise a bunch of people and he disappears (as predicted).

  9. srr
    #2286200, posted on February 5, 2017 at 10:57 pm

    ExMuslim TV ‏@ExMuslim_TV 4h4 hours ago

    “Once people knew I left islam, the manhunt began.”
    Kacem, Moroccan #ExMuslim

    https://twitter.com/ExMuslim_TV/status/828155169716240384

  10. Bruce of Newcastle
    #2286201, posted on February 5, 2017 at 10:58 pm

    Kingsman.
    The ultimate battle.
    No weapon (this one is mine!)
    ‘I’ll show you what is yours.’
    Secret cache of weapons revealed.
    He takes the umbrella.

    #winning!

  11. Axel
    #2286202, posted on February 5, 2017 at 10:58 pm

    P
    I, like Mayfly, got my passengerial wings on a Douglas DC3. It was glorious and all our rivets must have been in good nick.
    BTW Mayfly, I meant to ash

  12. Axel
    #2286203, posted on February 5, 2017 at 11:02 pm

    Dammit
    I was about to ASK Mayfly if he remembers whether Bristow ever had any (cough) luck with Miss Pretty of Kleenaphone.

  13. Rabz
    #2286204, posted on February 5, 2017 at 11:02 pm

    The second half of outsiders (which I only saw a couple of hours ago) was bloody hilarious.

    It included a massive rant about ol’ Scrote Face ($579,354), Antonio Jones Jr ($405,185), some other idiot whose name escapes me and why the ALPBC is such an offensive, inexcusable joke (at our expense).

    “Those social justice wankers in Fitzroy and Balmain aren’t going to be able to inform themselves.”

    “The lazy, tax hoovering buggers aren’t back from their WEB in Byron until March, FFS.”

    Comedy gold. There should be more of it.

  14. Porcelain Monkey
    #2286205, posted on February 5, 2017 at 11:03 pm

    For this evenings entertainment, have some classic Screamin’ Jay Hawkins.

    He claimed to have fathered over 50(!) kids.

  15. egg_
    #2286206, posted on February 5, 2017 at 11:03 pm

    Why do Feminists always draw themselves to look thinner?

    “Intersectional Feminists believe that all body types are healthy and should be empowered.

    Specifically, they believe that there’s absolutely nothing wrong with being obese/fat, and they demand representation for fat people in TV shows, movies, comics and video games.

    They rally against what they call “unrealistic body standards“, and claim that “real women have curves“.

    So why is it that every time Feminists cartoonize or draw themselves, they always make themselves look thinner and smaller?”

    h/t SDA

  16. Zyconoclast
    #2286207, posted on February 5, 2017 at 11:06 pm

    Trumps revolutionary gov and the muslim brotherhood are similar.

    And you’re similar to a cancerous testicle.

    Only less fun.

  17. Gab
    #2286208, posted on February 5, 2017 at 11:10 pm

    Twostix, monty is taking a break to spend more time with his family 😀

  19. egg_
    #2286210, posted on February 5, 2017 at 11:15 pm

    Kingsman

    Great soundtrack.

  20. Leigh Lowe
    #2286212, posted on February 5, 2017 at 11:17 pm

    They rally against what they call “unrealistic body standards“, and claim that “real women have curves“.

    Indeed they do.
    But between the thorax and the hips the curve should be concave not convex.
    Otherwise you’re just a tubby tart, really.

  21. Leigh Lowe
    #2286213, posted on February 5, 2017 at 11:21 pm

    Watching Team America again.
    The “Film Actors Guild” (FAG) being sucked in by Kim Jong Il.
    It loses nothing with the passage of time.
    Just watched Susan Sarandon cop it and Sean Penn get eaten by a kitten.
    Nice.

  22. egg_
    #2286216, posted on February 5, 2017 at 11:24 pm

    between the thorax and the hips the curve should be concave not convex.

    “Triple-bagger” c/- SDA.

  23. m0nty
    #2286218, posted on February 5, 2017 at 11:26 pm

    I was having a life, actually. My last weekend opportunity before work takes over until October.

  24. Bruce of Newcastle
    #2286219, posted on February 5, 2017 at 11:28 pm

    Kingsman.

    Hero rips off the artificial leg of the Jaws lady and uses it to skewer the baddie…
    (Samuel Jackson having a great time!)

    See you and raise you the final fight scene of Iron Sky.
    Da lady uses her stiletto heel with extreme prejudice.

    What a fine movie though. Both fine movies!

  25. Leigh Lowe
    #2286220, posted on February 5, 2017 at 11:28 pm

    This pretence that Wymminses Football is in any way relevant is the most subversive concept floated in Western civilisation in a century.

1 4 5 6

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *