The High Court, sitting as the Court of Disputed Returns, has ruled that Rod Culleton was never validly elected a senator. As the judgement states
Today the High Court unanimously held that Rodney Norman Culleton was a person who was convicted and subject to be sentenced for an offence punishable by imprisonment for one year or longer at the time of the 2016 federal election, and therefore was incapable of being chosen as a Senator under s 44(ii) of the Constitution.
Therefore Rod Culleton was never a senator and cannot be referred to as a ‘former senator’. He should be required to repay the salary falsely paid him over many months. The APH website should remove his name from the roll of former senators.
Thus ends the public career of a rather eccentric and mad West Australian. Perhaps he will return as the new senator’s chief of staff? How absurd.
This is what passes as Australian democracy in the 21st Century.
We are fucked.
Were there any votes in the Senate during Culleton’s (non) tenure that were decided by his vote? If so what is to be done about them given that he was never officially there?
Bullshit. READ the judgment. The conviction was annulled. This is just judges playing games with people’s lives. Catching butterflies etc.
“Legally” you are right but this judgment defies reason and justice.
[1] He lied to PH back in the Autumn when filling out his form nominating to rep PHON.
[2] He owed his win to PHON’s name and standing as an Indie would have have had zip chance.
I lost all sympathy for him yonks ago.
Bye Rod and good luck.
If the conviction was annulled…. Then there was no offence.
The time period is irrelevant. There can only be punitive measures if an offence was committed. As there was no offence, there can be NO penalty.
This is a bad ruling.
People should read the law. At the time he was elected he had been convicted of an offence carrying a penalty of imprisonment for one year or more…full stop. It matters not that at a later date his conviction was set aside nor would it matter had he been fined $10. The seriousness of the offence at the time is what matters. Not having a god-like ability to accurately foretell the future any subsequent dealing cannot be considered. At the time a certain state of affairs existed he and his advisers should have known the law. He is not the first to go this way.
I am sure he will claim a right of appeal despite there being none.
If you read the judgement, he was not only convicted of an offence, he was on the run with a bench warrant after him.
I think this Bush lawyer was a victim of his own arrogance.
If it showed up in court and asked for a discharge, looks like he would not have been convicted and therefore would have been eligible to be elected as a senator.
If only he had not gone on the run. there is good karma.
Why should he have to repay anything? Why should also his votes be vitiated?
Doesn’t the AEC check to see if all people nominated are eligible?
I agree that Culleton has turned out to be a totally unsuitable person to be Senator, but on a scale of wrongdoing, what he did was minor. Especially compared to an arseholes like Craig Thomson and Sam Dastyari.
He knew the law and still went ahead. It’s bad enough that Canberra corrupts them in time but to arrive corrupt is not on.
True, but it SHOULD matter.
One Nation – yep, let’s take them and their stopped clock policies seriously.
BTW, how is the erstwhile senator any more of a “person of ill repute” than Tits “barking mad” Peanut Head?
I must have missed that “ethics” class.
That so many are willing to consider voting for crazies like Rod Culleton and other weirdos says an awful lot about the the utter contempt in which the established political parties are held. Just imagine what would happen if there was a credible conservative option.
Imagining is the only option.
Rabz, their corrupt senator is out while Peanut Head is still there and so is the Backstabber Mal.
I don’t have a link, but West Australian newspapers report he’s being chased for a hundred grand in wages paid.