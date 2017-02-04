The High Court, sitting as the Court of Disputed Returns, has ruled that Rod Culleton was never validly elected a senator. As the judgement states

Today the High Court unanimously held that Rodney Norman Culleton was a person who was convicted and subject to be sentenced for an offence punishable by imprisonment for one year or longer at the time of the 2016 federal election, and therefore was incapable of being chosen as a Senator under s 44(ii) of the Constitution.

Therefore Rod Culleton was never a senator and cannot be referred to as a ‘former senator’. He should be required to repay the salary falsely paid him over many months. The APH website should remove his name from the roll of former senators.

Thus ends the public career of a rather eccentric and mad West Australian. Perhaps he will return as the new senator’s chief of staff? How absurd.