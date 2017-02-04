Roundup Feb 4

Gerard Henderson’s media watchdog back on duty. h/t Fess in the comments. Freedom of speech evening. Looks interesting. What is the Q Society of Australia?
Trumpwatch. Polls suggest his move on refugees has popular support. And why not, he is just following Bill Clinton and Barack Obama in some respects.
A Dan Mitchell collection. Hot off the press – just say no to the addictive drug of Keynesian spending. On rentseekers backing a carbon tax. On smaller government as the ultimate anti-corruption policy. On border-adjustable taxation.
Left-leaning advocates like “destination-based” tax systems such as the DBCFT because such systems undermine tax competition and give politicians more ability to increase tax rates.
The “border adjustability” in the plan is contrary to the rules of the World Trade Organization (WTO) and there’s a significant risk that politicians might try to “fix” the plan by turning it into a value-added tax.
In theory, the import tax in the DBCFT is not necessarily protectionist, but the machinations of to justify that assertion, combined with the conflict it creates in the business community, undermine the consensus for reform.
The weather. Briefing notes for debates with warming alarmists. See how you go on the New York Times test of your position on climate and power-related issues facing the Donald. Alan Moran’s energy report. Elron Musk, a superstar of moochers.
World trade – visual. Striking map of world shipping.
Think tanks at work. Recent activities at the Centre for Indonesian Policy Studies. Think tanks of the world – more than you ever wanted to know.
Aint Science wonderful! Flipping the poles.
BTW – from Drudge.
A little taste of the Maunder Minimum redux –
The Recoldening is not going to be pleasant – given how many resources have been diverted in to fragile, unreliable energy systems.
Myrddin – Much squawking going on in the old country at the moment…
Npower’s shocking 15% energy price hikes spark calls for government crackdown on Big Six
Don’t bother hitting the link as it’s the Mirror who want you to do all sorts of flaming hoops to read the story. But the headline is fun because it is due to government policy that they’re hiking the power price, so Mirror wants the government to crackdown on their own policy or something.
For a better link here’s the Daily Caller:
British Power Bills To Rise 15% Due To Green Energy Policies
I think if UK consumers want electricity prices to be sane again they’ll have to go find a Trump of their own. Incidentally UKIP’s Paul Nuttall looks like romping home in the upcoming byelection.
Hottest Year Evah!
Vikings grew barley in Greenland.
“A sensational find at the bottom of an ancient rubbish heap in Greenland suggests that Vikings grew barley on the island 1,000 years ago.
The find is final proof that the first Vikings to live in Greenland did grow barley – the most important ingredient in brewing beer, making a form of porridge or baking bread, traditionally seen as staple foods in the Vikings’ nutritional diet.”
http://sciencenordic.com/vikings-grew-barley-greenland
Will NYT stop publication to save the environment?
Freedom of speech evening. Looks interesting. What is the Q Society of Australia?
“Q Society of Australia Inc is a not-for-profit civil rights organisation, run by a dedicated group of volunteers. Our supporters come from different ethnicities and creeds, all bound by a common goal: To inform Australians about Islam.” – from this link.
There will also be a “Defending Freedom of Speech” dinner in Melbourne on the 10th February. Speakers will include the “Halal Choices” girl Kirralie Smith, Senator Cory Bernardi, Dr Mark Durie, George Christensen MP, Debbie Robinson (President, ALA), Angry Anderson, Ross Cameron, Larry Pickering and Gabrielle Lord. Details and bookings for both the Sydney and Melbourne events can be found here.
Great Roundup, Rafe. Thanks.
To add to Rafe’s roundup… Gerard Henderson is back from his WEB with a new edition of media watchdog http://thesydneyinstitute.com.au/media-watch-dog/
Thanks Fess, and Ant. I will put Gerard in the body of the post for people who are too busy to scan the comments.
Hi Rafe,
Under the “Weather” sub-heading, you refer to “Elron Musk”.
Perhaps you were confusing him with L. Ron. Hubbard. Easy to do.
Thank YOU Rafe. Always interesting links in your roundup and I often get to Gerard’s mwd through your link. I don’t often comment here but I follow the Cats with great interest. Thanks again to all of you.
