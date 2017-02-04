Venal ex local government officials

The amalgamation of local councils in NSW is justified – there were far too many small, inefficient and corrupt councils (look at those in, say, the former Auburn city council where councillors such as Salim Mehajer voted upon development proposals where they had a personal interest).
Six councils continue to take legal action to prevent the mergers, with Woollahra Council, for example, having spent more than $850,000 of ratepayers’ money on legal action to try and save the jobs of the mayor (Toni Zeltzer) and councillors. What an outrageous waste of money. What greed and self indulgence. They are now hoping new premier, Gladys Berejiklian, will reverse the decision of the Baird Government. That would be foolish indeed. While Baird made many mistakes, council amalgamations was his most important reform. Voters will have the opportunity to elect new councils to the larger entities over the next 12 months.
And the legal action is futile – local councils are creations of the state government and it is entirely within the power of the NSW Government to create and destroy local councils as has happened in other states and at other times.
Just before Christmas last year, the NSW Court of Appeal threw out the council’s appeal against the merger. The mayor now wants to take the case to the High Court – quite happily throwing more ratepayers’ money at lawyers. What a disgrace, and the Australian Government and NSW Government should ensure that councils fighting against the merger receive no further funding.
But of course, it may be the last chance to enrich lawyer friends.
Victorian councils were merged many years ago and ratepayers are certainly no better off and, most would suggest that they are worse off. I have not heard of one good word said by anyone towards any council, anywhere in Victoria.
Large, mega-councils are a breeding ground for politicians (mostly Labor/Green), have little to no understanding of their constituents (or desire to understand) and fail to provide the basic services that were the bread and butter of councils past.
Councils nowadays get involved in a myriad of boondoggles that waste ratepayer funds simply to serve the pretentious needs of councillors, who often conduct business behind closed doors so that their ratepayers cannot be privy to their sordid goings on.
Mega-councils were the worst thing Victoria ever implemented.
My opinions do not count it seems! Taxpayers money is being used without my permission. Why not abolish more of the useless state and federal bureaucracy? I don’t know any of these by first name, unlike my local mayor.
Councils………..don’t start me.
As if less but bigger will stop the absolutely lawless councils.
They are unconstitutional as they are.
They are just a service department of state government and cannot make law as recognised in our constitution, and are out of control criminals whether large or small.
Some of the greatest threats to our nation are to be found in local councils and the unconstitutional behaviour or our corrupt left wing state judiciary that attempt to validate them.
Also just a service dept (revenue collection ACN , ABN) of state government.
In ignorance of what the real savings are or aren’t – I’m ignorant – not obliviously well informed like you – I do know that the old system paid councillors, including the mayor, absolute peanuts – a few $000 a year for what is often an almost 24/7 job. The council staff, in their multitudes – often because of unrepealed (that’s how lazy Liberal governments behave) hard-core leftist state legislation, are paid princely amounts. Council Managers 1/2 million plus enormous perks, multiple “directors” 200-250,000 and all the way down. And they turn off each night and weekend. This is where there would be enormous savings if the “back office” could be centralised. In some councils where the councillors aren’t dilettantes – as on the seaboard – where they are really there because of mission / power trip – the Auburn like councillors make up for their lack of pay by running the council as part of their developer job description. In the case of Woollahra to where I’ve just moved, there’s nothing in it money-wise for the councillors in maintaining the current system but amalgamation of back office – manager down – might improve the footpaths – generally bad compared to Waverley, by releasing wads of money – rates are actually quite reasonable in Woollahra. If Baird had prepared a genuine case, council by council with their costs and benefits and a proper estimate on an amalgamated basis, we might actually know where amalgamation is bad and where it is good or what other alternatives – e.g. back office sharing existed. And if we also had an estimate of the savings if all of the accumulated crazy – large green legislation were removed, we might be able to make a wise judgement.
I’d suggest Woollahra hasn’t acted frivolously. To say the money was spent saving the positions that pay about $10k, or to bracket them with Salim ibn-Mehajer is grossly unfair. There are certainly Councils that should have been amalgamated, or even better, levelled and salted. WMC is not one of those.