Venal ex local government officials

The amalgamation of local councils in NSW is justified – there were far too many small, inefficient and corrupt councils (look at those in, say, the former Auburn city council where councillors such as Salim Mehajer voted upon development proposals where they had a personal interest).

Six councils continue to take legal action to prevent the mergers, with Woollahra Council, for example, having spent more than $850,000 of ratepayers’ money on legal action to try and save the jobs of the mayor (Toni Zeltzer) and councillors. What an outrageous waste of money. What greed and self indulgence. They are now hoping new premier, Gladys Berejiklian, will reverse the decision of the Baird Government. That would be foolish indeed. While Baird made many mistakes, council amalgamations was his most important reform. Voters will have the opportunity to elect new councils to the larger entities over the next 12 months.

And the legal action is futile – local councils are creations of the state government and it is entirely within the power of the NSW Government to create and destroy local councils as has happened in other states and at other times.

Just before Christmas last year, the NSW Court of Appeal threw out the council’s appeal against the merger. The mayor now wants to take the case to the High Court – quite happily throwing more ratepayers’ money at lawyers. What a disgrace, and the Australian Government and NSW Government should ensure that councils fighting against the merger receive no further funding.