Sydney book launch on the 23rd of Feb: Making Australia Right

The book is a collection of articles on what needs to be done to turn the Australian economy up, and includes three of us from Catallaxy: Judy Sloan, Alan Moran and myself. It will also be launched in Sydney by Tony Abbott during which I imagine he will make a few remarks that will find themselves in the media the next day. If you can get there, you should. Conveniently timed for after work, an easy train ride from the CBD and interesting people to talk to, as well as an opportunity to buy the book. Here are the details. Make sure you RSVP.

Making Australia Right

Edited James Allan To be launched by

Hon Tony Abbott, Other speakers include

Peter Kurti (MC)

James Allan (Editor) Venue: MLC Building, Auditorium, Ground floor, 105 Miller St, Nth Sydney Date: 23 February, 6pm RSVP Essential: sales@connorcourt.com or by calling 0497900685