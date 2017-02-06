Again: no comment

Emissions reduction, curriculum changes central to new Sustainability Plan
That’s according to the University’s first institution-wide Sustainability Plan 2017-2020, an ambitious four-year strategy that will position Melbourne as a sector-leader in sustainability according to Vice-Principal Administration and Finance and Chief Financial Officer, Allan Tait.
The Plan also pushes for sustainability to become a more prominent part of all undergraduate curricula, as well as outlining the University’s response to calls to divest from fossil fuel-intensive companies.
“The University has a responsibility to lead strongly and act decisively in addressing global societal challenges, such as building a more sustainable world.”
“The Sustainability Plan clearly outlines the University’s commitment to this important task and highlights how Melbourne is acting on this front across all areas of the institution, with holistic actions and targets that will assist in tackling the impacts of climate change.”
On divestment, the University recognises that climate change impacts result in increased risk and potential opportunities for its investments, and that it must act to mitigate this risk. It therefore plans to establish within a year a sustainable investment framework for evaluating and managing material climate change risk, and which will set out the criteria for divestment from and investment in listed equities.
This framework will as far as possible cover factors such as a company’s emissions intensity, emissions reduction plans, alignment to the outcomes of global climate change agreements and investment in and transition to renewable energy.
“Within four years, the University will be divested from, or in the process of divesting from, any material holdings that don’t satisfy the requirements of this framework,” said Mr Tait. “This approach, and that of all of the commitments in this Plan, reflects the consolidated efforts and collective will of the University community.”
The Plan is the result of a more than 12 months of public consultation process that commenced in late 2015 with the development of the University’s Sustainability Charter. This process saw nearly 500 attendees across two events as well as hundreds of email submissions into the development of both the Plan and the Charter.
While the Charter establishes the high-level principles and values the University wishes to adopt when it came to sustainability, the Plan sets out a range of clear targets and priority actions for how the institutions will meet these principles.
Other key aims for the Plan include:
•Reducing emissions by 20,000 tonnes of carbon per year by 2020 through on-campus energy projects such as solar, wind and geothermal;
•Increasing the number of University of Melbourne graduates who can demonstrate a specialisation in environment and sustainability;
•Replacing 10 per cent of University car parking spaces with bicycle parking by 2018;
•Publishing a university-wide Biodiversity Management Plan; and,
•Developing industry partnerships that emphasise our resources for sustainability research.
The University is home to approximately 1300 researchers who apply their expertise in fields relevant to sustainability and resilience said Mr Tait, and in partnership with industry, government and communities, this will support the transition to a more sustainable future.
“The plan is more than just a public statement of our commitment to sustainability. It sets out an ambitious path towards new modes of governance and operations in a warming world, and reiterates our desire to work with industry to support and assist the transition to a lower emissions future.”
No. This is misguided rubbish and indicates how far universities have strayed from their core business.
And the taxpayer funds thus garbage? Bring on the clowns!
De-population and de-industrialisation should revert to a people free planet nicely.
Replacing 10 per cent of University car parking spaces with bicycle parking by 2018;
Only 10%? Why not all of them? And while we’re at it, it’s time for carbon neutral push bike manufacture.
Any bets on whether Allan Tait is likely to lose his parking space and be relegated to the bicycle track?
All taxpayer funding of this place should be withdrawn
We want carbon neutral carbon fibre bikes and we want them now!
Classes on the grass?
If the preposterous dump was shut down these noble goals could be achieved immediately.
#universitiesagainstTrump
Follow the money, the business depends on mass importation of client herds to provide taxpayer funding for their short term indulgance.
The ability to corruptly sell Australian residency under the pretence of selling degrees in Stalin worship as an export industry needs to end immediately.
“The plan is more than just a public statement of our commitment to sustainability. It sets out an ambitious path towards new modes of governance and operations in a warming world …”
Sounds like a plan to take over the government.
So they are planning to build scaffolding, around a function which is minor and ancillary to their main activity which, as herodotus above pointed out, they have completely forgotten.
Another excellent target for the Rabz Doctrine.
That’s the only bit that makes sense. One assumes that a reasonable % of the faculty and student body is poor / local / hippy / virtue-signalling enough to ride bikes as a preference. It’s perfectly appropriate to cater to those scumbags, since they are paying a healthy sum to be there.
As for the rest of it, I genuinely can’t understand why anyone would choose to go to an AUS uni. Sure, it’s convenient for the locals when Pahn is paying for a good part of it. But for a foreign student?? I know a guy in Singapore who sends his kids here. I couldn’t believe it! Whether or not SingU is a great uni or not, at least you know they spend a 3 year degree learning stuff, and not just setting fire to Cory666’s electoral office.
The idea of wind in the inner city is preposterous (actually, it’s pretty fucking useless everywhere). Solar? Sure – for water heating. (1957 called, they want credit for their energy saving initiatives.) Heat the pool, heat showers for the dorm rooms – that’s great. About 60 yrs overdue, but anyhow.
I think it’s unlikely to be viable for actual power but who knows at the rate the DPRV’s power prices were soaring even before Hazelwood’s death? There might be some limited teaching potential from a solar array, for the electrical engineering types. I could live with one on a roof somewhere.
How the flying fuck do they plan to be carbon neutral for electricity in 4 years????? That can ONLY be achieved by paying massive subsidies of our money to Big Wind. I’d almost suggest legislating that they are not allowed to externalise their virtue signalling – but unfortunately that would simply force them to stupider shit than that. But there’s no great skill in writing a mammoth cheque to Big Wind. It’s not Agile OR Innovative.
1300 sustainability researchers? Wtf do these people do? Why slots the government fund then? What are they doing that industry apparently can’t?
Must be pretty simple for these twits. What if they relied on supplying goods as well as ‘services’?
Should be made to smelt glass, or steel or aluminium, or use machinery to make something to fund themselves and see where they end up.
But definitely intellectually neutral, if they understand the thinking process at all.
ARC grant money will have to be cut from current levels to match the percentage of taxation gained from carbon neutral economic activity.
@herodotus: ‘Sounds like a plan to take over the government.’
Yep. And I have no doubt they are very serious about it, too. In this respect, Paul Johnson’s ‘Heartless Lovers of Mankind’ provides a useful lesson, though it really only scratches the surface of intellectual calumny.
Has someone put a suspicious substance in Victoria’s water supply? The place is a basket case.
No more lights, heating or aircon. The First People’s could be upset without the smoking ceremonies.
LOL. When I was at uni I bought a bike and used a bicycle parking space, with a chain and padlock.
It lasted less than a week.
I bought another bike and talked the department into letting me keep it inside the building, which I did for the next few years until I reached the magic six year milestone which qualified me for a car parking permit.
If I were a bicycle rebirther I’d be at Uni Melbourne like a shot.
@herodotus: ‘Sounds like a plan to take over the government.’
And here you will find the blueprint:
http://catallaxyfiles.com/2017/02/06/government-by-direct-technocracy/
How many thousand hours hours of “work” went into producing this rubbish? How can it be sustainable to continue to employ the people who produced it (on second thoughts, who would want to)? Where in the University’s charter is it required to be “sustainable”? Somebody must have read the OSS guide referred to in the later post to have developed the lack of common sense to produce such drivel.
Melbourne Uni, stop the garbage and do what you are supposed to be doing – educate students effectively so they can make a useful contribution to society. With just a little more properly directed effort, you may even produce a positive result.
They will have budgeted for the witch hunting.
Feathers are sustainable but treacle will substitute for evil tar.
Anyone looking for higher learning in Australia wouldn’t be starting with the universities.
The University of Melbourne Act 2009, sect 6 (3) (h) says the university:
(h) may do anything else necessary or convenient to be done for or in connection with its objects, powers and functions.
Worse, sect 6 (4) says:
(4) The University may exercise its powers and functions—
(a) within and outside Victoria; and
(b) outside Australia.
They’re after world domination. Crazy wankers.
As a sector leader in sustainable tertiary education, Melbourne University is now signalling that the Australian Government may now commence a program of divesting its primary responsibility for public funding of higher education at the university.
Only 10%? Why not all of them?
All those researchers into sustainability have to have somewhere to park their cars.
create carbon.
The science is settled.
A five year old child can prove ” carbon neutral” is unattainable rot by constantly asking “how” to any answer these insulated wankers give.
Also note the language.
The university recognises…………….
The university recognises f/all.
The left wing dipshits with their snouts in the trough, spruiking this shit, are not “the university”
They are nothing short of criminals who are intent on using taxes to further their political agenda, against the accepted reasons for funding your institution, by those taxpayers.
Allan Tait, it is you.
It is not the “university”.
You are attempting to justify your actions and divert responsibility to an inanimate object.
As the chief financial officer of the university, you are responsible to make sure those taxes are used as the tax payers and the country expect.
You have a duty to do so.
This is not the “University”
It is you.
You are a criminal.
Replace all staff car parking by bike spots.
Shit University full of whingy private school prats from the south-eastern suburbs.
Perhaps they should not even be bothering with bicycles, but rather Shanks’ pony and a bit pf public transport. They could achieve carbon neutrality next week.
Must be getting old ,I can remeber when there used to be a real university in the Melbourne suburb of Carlton they used to teach people subjects which would be usefull for the rest of their lives Still I suppose it keeps a few Narxists in luxury . Dont know what happened to it been replaced ny a school of left politics dont know what earthly use that will be to students in their futures . Suppose it keeps a few useless Narxists in luxury , still I cant see the point in that . As for masses of bike riders in the area recipe for disaster ,still its not far from a hospital for those who get run over .
Simple. This university is run for the benefit of staff, not the students.
They are planning to drill for hot rocks – on the university’s campus ?
Really ??
If BS was a sustainable power source, the University of Melbourne – and others like them – would have enough renewable power for umpteen years!
sustainability, great in theory so lets put in practise, cut off the base load power and then see how they go
OK, “Carbon Neutral” by 2030.
By that time, the University will:
Completely dispense with all transport of it’s people via public and personal vehicles, as these use fossil fuel, either directly as in engines, or indirectly as in charging an electric car;
Completely dispense with the intake of food and drink, as these items are invariably grown with the aid of machinery, which exclusively uses fossil fuel;
Completely dispense with the use of telephones and the internet, as these device – off campus – are powered by fossil fuel;
Completely dispense with the wearing of clothing -warm or cool – as these items, although possibly made by hand in an Indonesian sweat shop, by workers on 2 cents an hour, will be transported to their backs, by ship or aircraft, which exclusively use fossil fuel;
Completely dispense with all maintenance, painting etc, as these will use products made exclusively by fossil fuel;
Completely dispense with the use of electric jugs, air conditioners, computers, calculators, paper, pencils and toilet paper, as all these items are manufactured in factories powered by fossil fuel, and/or use materials (Plastic) produced from the fossil fuel itself.
To the Professors and Drs infesting this cesspool of intellectuals, I say this, “I don’t mind if you say you will reduce your Carbon Footprint by a small amount – 5 or 10% reduction sounds reasonable – by riding your bikes on the footpath. But please, do not be so stupid as to think that I’ll swallow your ‘The University of Melbourne will be carbon neutral before 2030’ inane drivel.
All this does in convince me further, that there is a significant number of professional intellectuals, claiming to be both smart and logical, when in fact – clearly demonstrated so often – are both stupid and illogical.”
The fact that “educators” think that by riding bicycles they will bring carbon (sic) levels back down to 350 ppm is scary.
Miltonf at 0909,
I prefer abolishing all staff car parking spaces.
Let’s see some real committment here!
‘Simple. This university is run for the benefit of staff, not the students.’
No. It doesn’t give a hoot for most of its staff. It is run for folk with long and fancy titles and a sense of vast self-importance to match. The staff, like the students, just get in the way.
‘If BS was a sustainable power source, the University of Melbourne – and others like them – would have enough renewable power for umpteen years!’
Oh yes, as a previous posting from Judith Sloan showed, those excruciating ‘Dear Colleagues’ circulars from the VC are only fit for burning. And the one (re)usable aspect of many of the secular elect of such institutions is as agricultural fertiliser after they have been recycled (pun intended). Too thick skinned to make a viable lampshade, though.
Exactly ! Lets see Leadership by Example !