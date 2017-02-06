David Leyonhjelm Guest Post on Assisted suicide in 2017

If you think it’s time the ban on assisted suicide was lifted in your state, you can lobby your local politician and ask them to do something about it. Indeed, you can do the same if you are opposed to assisted suicide and want the ban to remain. That’s what representative democracy is all about.
But if you’re from the Northern Territory or Canberra, don’t bother. The politicians who represent you in the territory parliaments have no power to change their laws, so lobbying them would be a waste of time. This has been the case since 1997, when Kevin Andrews, from the Melbourne suburb of Doncaster, succeeded in having a private member’s bill pass through the federal parliament which prohibited the parliaments of the NT and ACT from amending their own laws to remove the bans on assisted suicide.
This was an odd thing for a backbencher from Victoria to do. Kevin Andrews clearly wasn’t serving his constituents. He was closing down representative democracy and adult decision making for people who lived hundreds of kilometres away from his own constituents. Banning the people of the territories from making up their own mind about assisted suicide is government overreach. Rather than focus on cutting taxes and regulations and delivering basic government services, we have politicians who think their role is to tell other people how to live (and end) their lives.
The people of Victoria will get a chance to debate the details of assisted suicide this year, with the Victorian Government currently drafting up a bill. The people of NSW will have their chance too, with backbenchers from various parties to release a bill in coming weeks. A bill to remove the ban on assisted suicide recently failed in South Australia, with the vote in parliament tied at 23 to 23 before the speaker cast his vote against it. While that was a shame, that’s democracy in action.
But the people of the NT and ACT are denied any chance to pursue their own democratic approach.
I have a bill in the federal parliament that would overturn the Andrews bill and allow the parliaments of the territories to come to their own conclusions about assisted suicide. I’ll be pushing this bill hard this year. Those in favour of assisted suicide will support my bill, but I am also seeking support from those who oppose assisted suicide but nonetheless believe the territories should be free to debate and amend their own laws.
I support removing the ban for the simple reason that we should own our own lives. If we are not free to end our lives, with assistance if necessary, then we are not free at all. But I am also a supporter of federalism – the Commonwealth government should stick to its constitutionally prescribed role and not interfere in decisions that are the prerogative of the states and territories.
Clearly, if we are to allow assisted suicide it needs to occur with appropriate safeguards. Any decision to die must be explicitly and demonstrably voluntary and without coercion. No bill for assisted suicide will pass an Australian parliament if it allows doctors or family members to make the decision. This requires a broad conversation about how to ensure it is always voluntary.
Such a conversation will require considerably more honesty than is normally found in political debates. Who do we trust enough to verify that a much loved parent genuinely wants to die? What role should we allow government? The different approaches by the states and territories will be instructive in getting it right.
Governments are not playing a positive role at the moment. Governments ration care in public hospitals by putting elderly Australians on agonising waiting lists. There is a higher level of medical screw-ups in public hospitals compared to private hospitals. And it is governments that turn a blind eye when doctors induce death in patients who have not requested it. Legislating for assisted suicide will at least prompt governments to check that doctor induced deaths are only at the request of the patient.
Suicide has been legal for decades. Yet when we become too frail or ill to do it for ourselves, governments continue to intrude into this most fundamental personal decision. And if you live in the ACT or NT, there’s no point even telling your local MP how you feel.
David Leyonhjelm is a Senator for the Liberal Democrats
The ACT and NT are Commonwealth Territories. Their parliaments exist at the pleasure of the Commonwealth.
NT had a chance to be a state, and the people voted against it. As for the ACT, why does it even have a parliament at all?
I think their parliaments should be abolished and they should be governed directly by the Federal Government.
No, no and no.
There is no way on this earth that I will ever support the state having some kind of role in “allowing” people to “voluntarily” end their lives.
Such a provision will always be abused and will inevitably morph into something far more sinister.
Give it a rest. There are far more important issues you should be publicising.
I believe a certain Bob Hawke could answer that question (if he was still aware of who he was and what planet he was on).
I’m kind of sympathetic to the idea, as are most of my elderly family members. But we all know where this is going to end up. Anything that the Left controls will always be turned into a diabolical exercise of power. So no.
The real motivation for this among a not insignificant section of adult society is to make their own lives more convenient by offing their elderly relatives (as well as any severely disabled children). Always consider the feedback effects of a reform, because nothing is ever self-contained.
No – if you want to end your own life then go ahead and do it yourself. The idea of involving someone else in this abhorrent act of murder, is repellant on so many levels. The crisis of conscience involved should only be felt by the person who wishes to die, not by anyone co-opted to assist them, legally or otherwise. A thoroughly vile proposal by the Senator.
Spot on. Combine assisted suicide with state-funded healthcare and you have a disaster on your hands.
There have already been cases of vulnerable people in Europe who have been convinced to end their lives because they were ‘wasting the health system’s resources’.
G Triggs was complaining her human rights had been violated in the distant past.
She had to go the trouble of giving her child up for adoption.
Suicide is not a fundamental personal decision, ffs.
This is how dumb modern liberalism sounds. We must be free to…kill ourselves! The experience of the Netherlands and Belgium doesn’t cause any pause for these numbnuts, and their ‘safeguards’ are utterly useless.
Because Tom Uren, ALP Minister for Territories decided that the ACT should have one, totally ignoring the referendum which showed the ACT was very much against the idea. The ACT branch of the ALP was the most left-leaning of all branches, and probably still retains that title, although Vic and SA must now be close seconds.
Any law on this subject will always be subject to abuse by unscrupulous people ,no matter what “safeguards “lawyers write in ,all laws canbe manipulated and distorted from the originsl meaning by shifty lawyers and activite appointed judges . The less power the bastards are allowed the less damage they can inflict ,never trust politicians ,lawyers or lefty journalists , used car dealers are much more reliable
So in the national context of
1. massive, debilitating government debt levels, and
2. consequent government exploration of ripping further revenue from the productive sector
3. abysmal government leadership on any issue
4. importation of people who hate us and consequent growth of the welfare budget
5. increasing gang crime in capital cities
DL decides the burning issue is whether it should be legal for someone to “help” terminate life.
Out of touch tax eater.
LDP has achieved what?
Leyonhjelm always has to add at least one element of crazy into otherwise rational arguments.
Private hospitals do not have A&E departments. They do not service the lower socio-economic demographic, which brings its own set of health issues. They do not deliver premature babies and prefer C-section deliveries to reduce hospital risk and assist in scheduling… and so on.
Nor is it reasonable to suggest doctors “induce death” and then have their crimes covered by a complicit government.
Imagine yourself in extreme pain with no possibility of escape. Then yes, this would constitute a most basic freedom from suffering.
I am amazed at the gall of these political mumbskulls playing God . A bunch of tenth rate lawyers and party aparatchiks ,”arent we clexer ,we were elected you know ,” worse than judges at least judges are annointed ,sorry appointed .
Freedom from suffering? Suffering is part of the human condition. And we have painkillers.
The Hawke Govt decision to establish the currently existing system in the ACT is a mixed blessing, depending on your point of view. If I remember correctly, the rationale at the time was that it would reduce the cost of maintaining the feather-bedded lifestyle of the mainly Commonwealth public serpents who were being unduly subsidized by the nation as a whole. “But we must have these gold-plated facilities because we’re the national capital, doncha know. We couldn’t possibly be required to live in low-rent standards like western Sydney where the plebes live.” Why on earth not? quoth Hawke et al, quite reansonably.
So, it was done and the subsidies were reduced to pretty much the Parliamentary Triangle, and the wailing and gnashing of teeth, rending of garments, sackcloth and ashes have continued ever since. But Hawke and Co were fully aware that the ACT was solid and virtually eternal ALP territory, so it also could serve as yet another nursery and training ground for the ALP. Win, win for the ALP, not so much for the Coalition. Nevertheless, Australia’s taxpayers living in relative suburban squalor are the main beneficiaries.
Someone else (eg. your mother) can decide whether or not to abort our effort to be born. So then in what way do we own our own lives? You want to prove ownership of your life by destroying it. There’s some strange logic sweeping through the land.
Assisted suicide is the nadir of Western liberalism.
So, we have abortion on demand and now proposals for Granny’s green dream. Should we also re-visit the death penalty for capital crimes?
Sure, the principle is fine, but when you look at so many things government gets involved with, you have to worry about the practice.
They can’t seem to balance a budget. When the Constitution gives a clear list of items to focus on they decide to get involved with healthcare and education instead. The word “marriage” which used to have a pretty clear meaning now supposedly a vote in Parliament can make it mean something new. If they can redefine one word, presumably all words are subject to the same treatment, up to and including words like “voluntary” and “coercion”. John Howard already redefined the idea of national “defence” to mean invading Iraq.
You can understand the atmosphere of caution surrounding this.
Although I have no doubt this article was posted with the best intentions, it does broadly fit in the following dot points of the previous post:
• Make “Speeches”. Talk as frequently as possible and at great length. Illustrate your “points” by long anecdotes and accounts of personal experiences. Never hesitate to make a few appropriate “patriotic” comments.
• When possible, refer all matters to committees, for “further study and consideration.” Attempt to make the committee as large as possible — never less than five.
• Bring up irrelevant issues as frequently as possible.
• Haggle over precise wordings of communications, minutes, resolutions.
• Refer back to matters decided upon at the last meeting and attempt to re-open the question of the advisability of that decision.
The government is the scary thing.
The left (and therefore, soon enough, the supposed ‘right wing’ party) is already starting a conversation (i.e. Propaganda campaign) directed at forcing the elderly from their homes as their persistent living interferes with the desires of young ‘uns.
mizaris is right (not for the first time).
We put a lot of time and resources in the mental health sector into stopping people killing themselves.
So why do we do this at one end of the scale – and then try to legislate to allow other really vulnerable people to end their lives with the help of medical staff who may find this morally impossible?
Stimpy, any thoughts? You’re at the pointy end of the mental health system more than most of us.
Actually, dover_beach, I agree with him on that. It IS a highly personal decision, and in fact it’s probably the most personal decision a human being can make.
BUT: Just because something is a ‘personal’ decision, doesn’t mean it doesn’t have colossal public and social implications.
I believe this – and I tell people this – so that they can at least start to stop blaming themselves when their nearest and dearest commit suicide.
It was that individual’s choice to go through with that. Nothing you could have said or done would have stopped them. That’s what I mean by ‘highly personal choice’.
Suicide – a highly personal decision – has horrible knock-on effects. So does active euthanasia, legalised or illegal.
We have a SUICIDE PREVENTION STRATEGY.
Can someone please rationalise this for me?
We put a lot of time and resources in the mental health sector into stopping people killing themselves.
Just wait until it is actually introduced, Pippa, we’ll have people killing themselves because they’re depressed.
In fact, wasn’t at least one of Nitschke’s victims in that category? She didn’t actually have anything wrong with her other than depression – and I don’t mean to downplay depression, which I have suffered myself – but almost by definition a wish to kill yourself while depressed is not a properly rational decision.
Legally assisted suicide will cause depraved people and charlatans to flock to the fledgling ‘kill an old person’ industry, in the same way abortion clinics appear to attract disturbed individuals.
There is enough problems going on with shysters and scam artists fleecing old people as it is, let’s not give them the ability to dispose of the evidence while they are at it.
I have witnessed some horrible behaviour by families when it comes to the aged. The whole thing is an unfortunate month Python sketch someone took as a good idea. No.
To think my pencil once wavered over the Lib Dems, thankfully it moved on. Kill the old people and let everyone else in. What could go wrong?
Has the Senator for Gay Marriages fought vociferously for the rights of a child seconds from birth by attacking full term abortion which is legal in Tasmania and Victoria and is being pushed to be available Australia wide?
What manner of man could possibly remain silent on this issue?
Just under two years ago I watched my Mother lose a four year battle with multiple primary and secondary cancers. Her last three weeks were horrific to the point where it visibly effected hardened medical staff (and they were magnificent). Despite this, she didn’t want to die and faught it till her dying breath.
It was her choice, her will, her right.
Any party that enables that such legislation that’s open to such horrendous abuse of power will never get my vote.
My grandfathers generation faught a world war to prevent this kind of overreach from unchecked government. I’ll be dammed if I’ll tollerate that crap while I still draw breath.
Got that Senator?
We already have people killing themselves because they’re depressed.
And in countries with legalised euthanasia, that slippery slope has already begun.
We already have people killing themselves because they’re depressed.
By medically assisted suicide, I meant.
And in countries with legalised euthanasia, that slippery slope has already begun
Capital punishment? Goodness, Ruthm that’s a bit harsh. You might accidentally kill an innocent man.
So, we have abortion on demand and now proposals for Granny’s green dream. Should we also re-visit the death penalty for capital crimes?
No, just pass a law stating that murder, rape or treason are legally deemed, irrebuttably and irrevocably, to be a request for assisted suicide.
[PS if anyone thinks that governments won’t conscript “health professionals” into the “kill unwanted old people” industry, take a look at the laws in CFMEUistan compelling health professionals to help people find abortion providers.]
I’m kind of sympathetic to the idea, as are most of my elderly family members. But we all know where this is going to end up. Anything that the Left controls will always be turned into a diabolical exercise of power. So no.
This is pretty much the issue in a nut shell, is it reasonable?: possibly, can government be trusted to not completely fuck it up?: unequivocal no.
Therefore: Absolutely not!
This is pretty much how it pans out around the world, places that love government give it a green light, places that have a healthy suspicion of government competence and malice give it a red light.
If it was ever to become legislated, then the model must be similar in structure to that which you would administer capital punishment. ie. no bloody doctors and just peers and effectively a trial.
I find it very odd that a country which gets queasy about killing rapists and murderers aims to kill the very young and very old with gay abandon, actually it’s worse than that: with great pride.
Perhaps the best example of our grotesquely inverted values.
This is the wet dream of Nazis.
You might want to note he’s written a fully costed alternative budget each year, with tax cuts and fiscal rectitude.
Blame Hockey, Abbott, Turnbull and Morrison for that one.
These comparisons to executing innocent men and Nazis are just hysterical nonsense.
There is no way we should ever have the death penalty as long as we retain the modern day absurdity that is majority jury verdicts.
No, the principle isn’t fine. Whether the decision is ‘voluntary and without coercion’ is of secondary significance, what is of primary significance to the person, A, considering suicide and to the persons considering assisting A commit suicide (typically this means actually killing A) are the reasons A is choosing suicide. If the former was of primary significance then we would provide it on demand and for any reason.
Philippa, I’m not proposing the decision is impersonal or social, I’m suggesting that the proposal that there is a problem, To be or not to be, that provides the possibility of such a decision, is absurd, and any such decision, irrational.