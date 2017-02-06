Fakenews: never from the Left or Progressive Press (sure)

I’m still enjoying the exploding heads along with lots of other Cats. And here is another example. How dare the Treasurer, Scott Morrison, misuse the term fakenews. Doesn’t he realise that fakenews is a device used solely by fascists and supporters of Donald Trump to mislead naive voters to act against their own interests?
If you believe that, you also believe in the tooth fairy and Red Riding Hood.
Here’s the thing, fakenews is all over the place. What about that story about Hillary being shot at in Bosnia? What about Buzzfeed (quoted favourably in the story) releasing the concocted dossier about Donald Trump and Russian prostitutes? What about those stories about Muslims being attacked on the streets of New York after the election of Trump? All fakenews.
And the list goes on and on. Cats will have many examples of their own.
And good on politicians taking it up to journalists who do often just make things up (and hope that they can be players and make the made up things actually happen).
To Stephanie Peatling, I say: suck it, princess. This is the way of the world and all sides of politics will do whatever it takes. And by the way, I’m absolutely sure that Morrison knows what fakenews means; it’s you who doesn’t understand. But then that’s true of Fairfax more generally.
It’s the two word term du jour and Australian politicians are bandying it about with abandon.
But “Fake news” does not really mean what they think it means. (Could she get more condescending?)
You’re never going to believe what the Macquarie Dictionary has chosen as its word of the year…
The term refers to online news stories that look like real news but are based on incorrect information and assertions.
Fake news are not incorrect news stories that are later corrected when more facts come to light nor are they an accident.
They are deliberately written to spread misinformation and often to drive a political agenda.
It is a growing and increasingly profitable industry and the term was so big in 2016 that it was Macquarie Dictionary’s word of the year.
It has been around for a while but last November’s election took it to a new level after concerns were raised the plethora of fake news sites had helped swing the election result.
Buzzfeed investigated the prevalence of fake news and found that in the final three months of the presidential campaign, the top-performing fake election news stories on Facebook generated more engaged time than the top stories from major news outlets.
“During these critical months of the campaign, 20 top-performing false election stories from hoax sites and hyperpartisan blogs generated 8,711,000 shares, reactions, and comments on Facebook,” Buzzfeed reported.
“Within the same time period, the 20 best-performing election stories from 19 major news websites generated a total of 7,367,000 shares, reactions, and comments on Facebook.”
The Los Angeles Times spoke to the founders of one of the most successful fake news operations, LibertyWritersNews.
Two men behind the site went within six months from unemployed restaurant workers to running a website with hundreds of thousands of readers that attracted so much money from advertising the pair were embarrassed by their profits.
Then there was the case of the Macedonian teenagers writing pro Trump fake stories that were chalking up millions of readers and earning the authors a tidy income.
More than 100 domain names – all peddling untrue stories presented as if they were real – were traced to Macedonia.
But these sites are publishing something very different to the kind of “fake news” Australian politicians describe.
On Monday morning Treasurer Scott Morrison described reports of a push inside the Coalition to kickstart the marriage equality debate as “fake news”. Fairfax Media stands by its Saturday report that moderate MPs are preparing a push for the Coalition to abandon its policy for a plebiscite on same sex marriage.
Late last year, Resources Minister Matt Canavan took the ABC to task for the same thing in its reporting of the Adani coal mine. (Actually, Canavan’s point was different: he was talking about the deliberate attempts by the ABC, particularly Stephen Long, to sabotage the Adani project by any means.)
One Nation senators Pauline Hanson and Malcolm Roberts have embraced the phrase with gusto.
Even US President Donald Trump is in on the action and used the same phrase in an attempt to discredit the reports of his phone call with Prime Minister Malcolm Turnbull.
Politicians know exactly what they are doing when they call something fake news that is not fake news.
It has become a handy put down for politicians when they are asked about stories they do not like – whether it’s stories that contain facts they do not want to address or issues they just do not want to talk about.
Using the term is a form of dog whistling, of stoking people’s scepticism of traditional news media by suggesting that they are just making something up.
A politician accusing a newspaper or television station of fake news is a new way of attacking the media and one journalists have not yet begun to counter.
Instead of letting the accusation stand, reporters need to demand politicians produce evidence that the news they do not like is fake.
Brooke Binkowski, the managing editor of Snopes, an American rumour-debunking site, says the best way to counter fake news is with real news.
“We have also always had this misinformation, we’ve always had propaganda, we’ve always had disinformation, and we’ve always had BS,” she told The Atlantic.
“I do think fake news is always going to be part of the media and information ecosystem. I just think it needs to be balanced out by actual news. We have to bolster the immune system of journalism, because that’s going to be the only way out of this possible authoritarianism and inundation with fake news.”
Here is a nice compendium that Don Surber put together yesterday:
The Fake News so far in 2017
Impressive list, and it’s only February.
I can think of a couple more fake stories off the top of my head – about Tillerson and Bannon – that I’ve seen in the MSM.
I’m especially taken with Ms Peatling mentioning Buzzfeed doing a study of fake news, since they were the ones who started Piddlegate, which is the epitome of fake news. They are now being sued for defamation.
BuzzFeed sued over publication of Trump dossier, report says
That defines the entire ‘news’ production of the ABC, Fairfax, SBS and Ten News.
They’ve been churning out fake news for decades.
LOL. One has to admire their initiative. USRR, take note.
What a great time to be alive.
” reporters need to demand politicians produce evidence that the news they do not like is fake.”
This reporter has a contorted understanding of natural justice.
You need to excuse ScoMo. I expect he has soiled himself and his mind is elsewhere right at the moment.
Actually, I prefer Faux Facts. Much more Australian.
Uh-huh.
Buzzfeed are the adjudicators of Fake News, are they.
Well, they have a depth of experience in the field, I guess.
Fake news may not be a bad thing in some ways the constant lying will expedite the demise of the fauxfax leftist print media ,speeding up its inevitable demise . It may also inspire the ire of “liberal” career politicians to defund the left wing alpbc and sbs thus destroying the lefts taxpayer funded propaganda machine built up by the comrades over many years at no cost to them . So it could be good for Australia ,make us a cleaners place with less noisy vermin .
Believe nothing of what you read or hear and only 10% of what your lying eyes see. Easy fixed!
Reality is fake!
I wasn’t there!
Going on the events of the past year. If it’s reported by the MSM. It’s fake.
Never trust anyone who tells you “fake news” is the word of the year.
We know this itself, is actually fake news.
It’s two words.
Maybe the intrepid reporter will not peddle any more of this nonsense.
Did she at least question the editors of a dictionary and ask why they could not tell the difference between one word or two?
If they had evidence, they wouldn’t produce it?
Journalists that cannot counter it are called “activists”
Instead, ask the journalist to produce evidence for the claimed fake news and if the journalist can’t produce, sue them.
This widdle bubsy doesn’t want to have to compete as controller of the propaganda.
Can MSM journalists be this incredibly stupid?
Yes.
From American Thinker. This just about sums it up, both here and in the US.
The Press Eunuchs Rattling Their Cups
By Clarice Feldman
In Imperial China, the palace eunuchs were given cups (paos) in which their external genitalia were preserved in alcohol. Watching the once docile and obedient to Obama press continuing their rage at the new order reminded my friend Thomas Lipscomb of the scene in the movie The Last Emperor when the exiled eunuchs “proceed to demonstrate their anguish by waving their mummified masculinity and howling.” I cannot think of a better analogy to this week’s continuing media meltdown.
Excellent find Geri…… That gave me a damn good laugh….. “Proceed to demostrate their anguish by waving their mummified masculinity and howling”…… ah, the pictures in one’s head that that conjures up. 🙂
You want “Fake News”?
“The HONOURABLE Julia Gillard”!
Cop That!
A little off topic but I reckon Trump let that single Judge of lightly
Compare his Judgement ( with virtually no reasoning) https://assets.documentcloud.org/documents/3446215/Washington-v-Trump-Order.pdf
To that of the reasoning of the Boston Judge that refused to stay the Trumps Order
https://assets.documentcloud.org/documents/3445314/Boston-TRO-Expires.pdf
And the stupid question that the Seattle Judge asked during the hearing “how many terroristic attacks have there been since 9/11 by people from the 7 countries that would not have been given admitted to USA?” Firstly that is irrelevant, Trumps Order is about prospective risk based on his assessment with access to intelligence, Secondly Trumps Order is a temporary one for 3 months only, it might end up longer that is purely speculative.
There is a long history of the Supreme and Federal Circuit Appeal Courts refusing to go behind “the facially legitimate reason” for the exercise of power. Trumps appeal states that
“The Executive Order undeniably states a facially legitimate and bona fide reason— ensuring “the “proper review and maximum utilization of available resources for the screening of foreign nationals” and “that adequate standards are established to prevent infiltration by foreign terrorists.
One of the reasons why the US Courts don’t go behind the facially legitimate reason is because – Courts are particularly ill-equipped to second-guess the President’s prospective judgment about future risks
On previous authority the Appeal Court will need to find not only that the real reason for the Trump Order was to discriminate against Muslims but also that the Presidents assessment of the risk and the need for a review of immigration controls did not require a temporary travel ban. They would be making that decision without any of the intelligence and security information that the President is privy to.
I just cannot see how the Seattle Judges Order can stand . But Tehran against the liberal dominated 9the Circuit Court of Appeal has a record of only 1 out of 5 of their decisions being upheld by the US Supreme Court.
For those interested the detail is in here and well is worth a read
http://cdn.ca9.uscourts.gov/datastore/general/2017/02/04/17-35105%20motion.pdf
Bwhahahaha, I stopped reading after that.
VP – Quite true, as I commented on the open thread earlier. Obama stacked the intermediate courts during his tenure. Powerline has a couple posts on it which point out that Robart provided almost no legal argument in his judgement. Reeks. They also link to this one:
Byron York: Justice Department demolishes case against Trump order
It will be interesting what the 9th Circuit Court of Appeals does with this hot potato. They are lefty. But they are intelligent people who know that upholding Robart’s stay could cause a blowback of huge proportions. All Trump has to do is expedite Gorsuch’s appointment and any case will be struck down in Scotus. Which would be used by the GOP to beat on the Dems for about the next century.
Fake News is basically anything put out by the MSM…
Snopes has also fallen from grace which this journo should know. That she doesn’t is ignorance which means she is unfit to pass judgement on fake news or otherwise. If she does know it then she is a purveyor of fake news.
Bruce
I warched the Di-called legal experts on CBS,CNN,ABC(US) . None of them gave what could be regarded as impartial and expert commentary. Some didn’t even distinguish between the refusal to issue an Emergency Stay against the Seattle Judges Order and how temporary that decision was.
But it will be intriguing, I am becoming a supporter of the US Senate confirmation of Judges system.
One of the Appeal Court Judges on this appeal is a Michelle Friesland, regarded as a bit a liberal , some say leftie.
Here is a question ( From Senator Ted Cruz) and her response;
What are the judicially enforceable limits on the President’s ability to issue executive orders or executive actions?
Response: In Youngstown Sheet & Tube Co. v. Sawyer, 343 U.S. 579 (1952), the Supreme Court held that the President’s ability to issue an executive order “must stem either from an act of Congress or from the Constitution itself.” Id. at 585. Justice Jackson’s concurring opinion in Youngstown provided a “tripartite scheme” that the Supreme Court since has recognized “provides the accepted framework for evaluating executive action in this area.” Medellin v. Texas, 552 U.S. 491, 524 (2008). If confirmed, I faithfully would apply Supreme Court and Ninth Circuit precedent regarding executive orders and actions, just as I would all Supreme Court and Ninth Circuit precedent.
Be fascinating to see whether Judge Friedland lives up to this promise.
But where is the media balanced analysis. All we get is superficial claptrap.
Scott Morrison under Turnip’s time = the incredible shrinking man . Scomo’s ambition was stroked by the great interloper for his leadership support ( what a serpent MT is) , and now his once proud legacy as an achiever in govt will be forgotten with history . Unfortunately scomo is now forever tied to an incompetent administration as the chief financial architect. Suck it up mate ..
Trump has set up an enquiry into the Oz leak.And if you watch the KA Conway regarding the leak on Fox today , I reckon Trump thinks it was the Dud.
The possibility is there . Was fake news designed to (1) damage and pressure Trump in the US (2) make The Dud appear stronger than he really is and (3) Lock in the Barry Obama agreement.
Possibility of all three?
If any of the above gains traction in US the Dud will have irreparably have damaged Oz forever.
Stephanie Peatling? I’ll give you fake news – her twitter photo. There’s a few years of reclaimed youth in that pic.
Steph has reservations about explaining Islamic terror to her five year old:
I agree with her. There is no value in lying. There is nothing to gain from sharing the fairytale of the lone wolf.
In fairness to Steph, she is but one of the press gallery that has been targeted by the likes of old commie and retired journo Barry Tucker and his TruthInNewsMedia outfit – a project to permanently embed leftism in the MSM and boilerplate Mudrock666.
Remember folks, leftism and the tribal narrative, as brought to you by the purveyors of quality j’ism, is truthiness. Everything else is fascist propaganda. Steph says so and how could you not trust a woman wearing such fetching specs.
Peatling on fake news? Excuse me while I empty the contents of my guts.
So here we have Washington State publicly portraying their challenge to the Trump Order as purely legal, but the response to the Trump appeal against the single SeTtle Judge decision is nothing other than political and emoticonal.
From the two para Washingtons Into to their submissions in response
On January 27, President Trump unleashed chaos …. After hearing from Defendants, the district court entered the TRO, …..The effects of the TRO were positive and immediate, ….. families reunited, stranded students and faculty began returning to our States, and longtime State residents were able to return to their homes.
Defendants now ask this Court to unleash chaos again by staying the district court order. ….
It is probably how the left chooses which institutions to march on next – how much of its cache of credibility the can steal.
The otherworldly scientist, immaculate and impartial, who holds truth so high that he will perish in pursuit of it; or the shabby but tenacious journalist that has seen all the worst of humanity yet retains a certain naive dedication to telling the whole story to some remote but worth readership.
These heroic stereotypes, if they ever existed, are by far in the minority.
Scientists have mundane concerns like funding, job security, reputation etc. hence AGW. And look at Journos like raving harpy Barking Betty, or that bloated capon Jabba feigning solidarity with journos in countries where they actuallly are locked up or murdered.
Look at how they try to close debates with ‘scientist’ or ‘expert’.
Now there is this woman playing at ‘journalism’.
News Ltd had an item claining PHON and the Shooters Party in WA has had a bit of a chinwag, and agreed that JWH’s reasonable and necessary weapons laws were just peachy, and needed to stop rednecks running amok with shooters, going postal all over the shop. Only problem is it’s complete bollocks, and clearly designed to disrupt the vote of parties opposed to this fascism. This country’s getting worse than Albania under Enver Hoxha.
This country’s getting worse than Albania under Enver Hoxha.
I’ll bet Hoxha never spent several hundred million beer tokens to get a road NOT built, or several billions to get a desalination plant built because we were going to run out of water only to have construction delayed by floods.
Can we get some of Hoxha’s DNA and create a living clone? He’d have a good chance of being elected Premier of CFMEUistan and would be a vast improvement on our current one.
From Baldrick at 6:55 pm:
Pity Baldrick, you missed these truly splendid gems right at the end:
A fragile micro climate populated by the threatened howler monkey species?
So journalism is now a living entity? I have heard something like that before, from a bloke who reads the fossilised entrails of small dead animals and makes up fables about what he sees there.
No one is questioning the President’s powers as such, the issue is one of administrative law particularly that of what we call in Australia “legitimate expectations”. I guess you could say it is like estoppel on administrative law. Read the 1st ALCU brief filed on the matter. Their case was reasonable and sound. Constitutional issues arise otherwise because of constitutional writs.
Just terrible. Hopefully the Shooters, PHON, ALA and LDP will pick up votes as the public sees through this bilge.
A pro shooting cross bench in the WA upper house would be the ultimate in lefty head explosions.
So what is fake and what is the truth?
“All of my life I have been lying, even when I was telling the truth, because I wasn’t telling the truth for its own sake but only for my sake.”
No right or wrong here …. just challenges the thinking
Read more here ….
I don’t mind bias as long as someone is upfront about it.
I’d take Bill Maher over John Oliver any day.
Some more pertinent old news for trump fans…
http://imgur.com/gallery/bNo1B
Never mind that the 9/11 hijackers were from Egypt and Saudi Arabia. Judge wants to know how many terrorism arrests from these countries *not* including 9/11. Sneaky judge knows how to get airplay and a gotcha moment.
Mind you it gives pause for thought. If these two majority Mslim countries are such a threat, why hasn’t there been terrorists from them in 16 years? e.g. the Boston bombers were from Chechnya.