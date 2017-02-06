Fakenews: never from the Left or Progressive Press (sure)

I’m still enjoying the exploding heads along with lots of other Cats. And here is another example. How dare the Treasurer, Scott Morrison, misuse the term fakenews. Doesn’t he realise that fakenews is a device used solely by fascists and supporters of Donald Trump to mislead naive voters to act against their own interests?

If you believe that, you also believe in the tooth fairy and Red Riding Hood.

Here’s the thing, fakenews is all over the place. What about that story about Hillary being shot at in Bosnia? What about Buzzfeed (quoted favourably in the story) releasing the concocted dossier about Donald Trump and Russian prostitutes? What about those stories about Muslims being attacked on the streets of New York after the election of Trump? All fakenews.

And the list goes on and on. Cats will have many examples of their own.

And good on politicians taking it up to journalists who do often just make things up (and hope that they can be players and make the made up things actually happen).

To Stephanie Peatling, I say: suck it, princess. This is the way of the world and all sides of politics will do whatever it takes. And by the way, I’m absolutely sure that Morrison knows what fakenews means; it’s you who doesn’t understand. But then that’s true of Fairfax more generally.