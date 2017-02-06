Government by Direct Technocracy

Writing in Project Syndicate, Parag Khanna, a senior fellow at the Lee Kuan Yew School of Public Policy at the National University of Singapore and the author of Technocracy in America: Rise of the Info-State, advocates for a form of government, a direct technocracy.
For those whose jaws just hit the ground, according to Professor Google, a technocracy is:
government or control of society or industry by an elite of technical experts.
Although not surprised that such an idea has percolated to the top of academia, you know from where the technocrats come, the notion that it has been given oxygen still amazes.
I could be wrong here, but was not Soviet central planning based on a technocratic governing model? According to Loren Graham, in 1986, 89% of Soviet Politburo members were engineers.
Anyone want to keep a book on how long before the Greens propose this model?
Breathtaking.
Six years ago?
Putting humanity in a kangaroo court
No doubt he already had ideas about who the stewards of the ‘scientifically defined space’ would be.
Ok he’s probably not a Greens party member but he sure is on their speed dial.
Why is the data miner’s daughter, a former Google executive, head of the ABC?
A. Long and distinguished career in public broadcasting?
B. Track record of achievements in public broadcasting?
C. Deep and abiding involvement in public broadcasting?
D. Passing interest in public broadcasting?
E. None of the above
Rise, like lions after slumber
In unvanquishable number!
Shake your chains to earth like dew
Which in sleep had fallen on you:
Ye are many—they are few!
Percy Bysshe Shelley
Engineers are better than lawyers.
Better at what?
Government by technocracy: EU, UN.
With Society having turned a blind eye to all the institutions in the West becoming indoctrinated with Socialism/Marxism and the impossible act of not being able to say or do anything without being sued, surely it’s a bit late to be pointing out the obvious.
“I could be wrong here, but was not Soviet central planning based on a technocratic governing model?”
Yeah, but Mr Khanna didn’t have to look that far. He actually names Singapore as an example. And while I readily admit that Singapore does some things well, democracy and libertarianism are not among them.
Not sure that’s true, at least in government.
The return of the philosopher Kings, everything ancient is new again.
“Anyone want to keep a book on how long before the Greens propose this model?”
I understand the Greens already subscribe to the UN Agenda 21, or Agenda 2030 I think it is now.
The Panarchist take down of technocracy goes like this:
1. The technocrat claims decision making on the basis of objective analysis.
2. The knowledge for that objective analysis can only be based on testing.
3. Testing on humans requires informed consent.
4. Consequently, any policy proposal is only validly technocratic if a population is allowed to voluntarily choose to live under it.
5. Equality before the law requires that if some people are given the right to live under the preferred policies, everyone must be given that option.
6. Consequently, the only true and equitable technocracy is a panarchy.
Oops, “Mr” Khanna is an LSE PhD.
“Engineers are better than lawyers.”
“Better at what?”
Engineers make things work. Lawyers cover backsides.
All animals are equally technocratic, it ‘s just some animals are more equally technocratic than others.
Socialism/communism is always the same old totalitarianism trying (and failing) to mislead by wearing different name badges.
Does govt by only corrupt yoonyun officials constitute a technocratic system? If so, we have one in the DPRV.
Calling yoonyun officials academics is a stretch.
The back story on how the technocrats came to dominate government in the Anglosphere begins with the NDRC persuading Roosevelt to establish the Office of Scientific Research and Development (OSRD).
Following the war, the inaugural Chairman (Vannever Bush) recognised the danger the technocracy posed to the republic and warned Eisenhower.
A technocracy is an invitation to corruption and perpetual growth of the state apparatus.
Hardly surprising from a Singaporean academic. Arguably their state is already very close to such a thing and liberal democracy as we know it doesn’t quite exist in Singapore. Capitalism reigns supreme there but it is all to a large degree heavily state controlled with often the government itself the biggest player in all the major markets. Tamasek, the government owned investment company is invested in pretty much every nook and cranny of their economy that government considers strategic.. The Singaporeans being such a small country put their entire success down to such planning and it pervades their national pysche.
As for a technocracy , this line of thought goes all the way back to the early strands of socialism in the 19th century, and also to the emergence of the Bismarckian model for the German state that emerged in the later part of the 19th century, that was the precursor to World war one. . Hayek spends some time on this topic in the Road to Serfdom with the German mind arguably predisposed to higher forms of “organisation”. It was these two seeds of thought, socialism on the one hand and a highly organized society along technocratic and millitary lines that became fused in the 1920’s in the ideology of the Nazis. Of course they threw into the mix as well the whole Aryan race bit as well, but technocracy in an extreme form was very much at the heart of their thinking.
“Parag Khanna, a senior fellow at the Lee Kuan Yew School of Public Policy at the National University of Singapore” Says it all really
” Aryan race bit as well,”
Eugenics was all the rage amongst quite a bit of academia on both sides of the Atlantic in the 1920s.
Long established web resource for Technocracy stuff
Technocracy depends on monitoring all human activity – though given the Peter Principle and similar empirical rules, I can’t see it ever actually working; there are simply too many retards in the public sector.
It’s already here, look up algorithmic warfare.
They already herd the sheeple through social networks in whatever way then want just by releasing fake news!
Big data, neural networks and AI has been happening for years and is getting better everyday. Those in the tech world who are perceptive will have already noticed how they influence trends in tech development and use open source contributors to do all the work for them in accelerating their tools of control. Why do you think IOT, AI and the cloud are the current buzz trends along with meta data collection. These psychopaths are way smarter than the average tech head, let alone the average sheeple.
You mean we can just go down to Goldman Sachs and Deutsche Bank to get a change of national/state leadership?
Better still, they’ll actually deliver without being asked?
But seriously, appointee-technocrat-lobbyist is a power system already in place. From Stettin in the Baltic to Lisbon on the Atlantic, an iron techno-curtain has descended across Europe.
Just looking at American Thinker and came across this which sound very similar:
Google redefines ‘fascism’ as ‘right wing’ movement
“Most American Thinker readers know perfectly well that fascism amounts to organizing the citizenry and economy into associations of various sorts that collectively represent their groups to the authoritarians at top, and that its promise of putting strong power into the hands of “experts” who would improve society was very attractive to progressives of the earlier parts of the Twentieth century. Jonah Goldberg’s bestselling book Liberal Fascism closed the case.”
We already have a lot of ‘Prescribed’ Industry organizations in this country, controlled & funded from Canberra.
Howard gets it.
The thing is, social proof is still necessary to persuade the sheeple. A well corodinated brand jihad attack on google and facebook would eliminate them as valid social proof. The mercenaries of dystopia can still be defeated.
If you’ve ever met any ‘technical experts’ or senior bureaucrats, you’d quickly realise that you don’t want these morons making any decisions on your behalf.
Mr. Khanna just puts the ‘aca’ in academentia…
I worked in the former Soviet Union, everyone seemed to be an economist or engineer. I do’t know about the economists, but the engineers were pretty hopeless
In the Soviet Union the only acceptable intellectual was the materialist.
Producing something.
The Soviet Union proved that education is not the key to economic success. It had “experty” of all kinds, as well as a highly developed literary culture, but it still stagnated politically, socially, and economically.
What it lacked was not education, but venture capitalists, and everything that flows from them.
John Derbyshire wrote about the 75th advent of Brave New World 10 years ago, then Derb began to ask what would be wrong with a world like that. (I’m not sure he addressed the latter question directly at length, but it came up in his more casual comments). He found fault with Huxley’s limited focus, but not with the world he describes. I was flabbergasted at first, ‘But surely…., and then there’s….’.
Maybe the best argument against it is Sandra Bullock and Stallone’s Demolition Man.
Technocracy is a serious threat to liberty. It is already everywhere, to legitimise it is the final nail in the coffin. I remember being horrified by its ideas back in 2oo2 after talking to some nutcase advocate I met. Since then, as he predicted, it has spread like a cancer quietly through political ranks, academia, education through hegemony.” It is a way of thinking” that needs to be annihilated. Given a choice between Trumpian chaos and the crazy technocrats in every element of our lives, from climate change to politics, I choose the Trumpian way, I figure we have a better chance at liberty as unlikely as it is. The technocrats should be respected, we shouldn’t be complacent about them or dismissive. They need to disempowered and soon.
Conning the public that they have the vision of the anointed.
Let’s be honest. You don’t really need an engineer to build a house or a residential road.
High rise or tunnel? Yeah sure, I’d employ an engineer.