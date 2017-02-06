Government by Direct Technocracy

Writing in Project Syndicate, Parag Khanna, a senior fellow at the Lee Kuan Yew School of Public Policy at the National University of Singapore and the author of Technocracy in America: Rise of the Info-State, advocates for a form of government, a direct technocracy.

For those whose jaws just hit the ground, according to Professor Google, a technocracy is:

government or control of society or industry by an elite of technical experts.

Although not surprised that such an idea has percolated to the top of academia, you know from where the technocrats come, the notion that it has been given oxygen still amazes.

I could be wrong here, but was not Soviet central planning based on a technocratic governing model? According to Loren Graham, in 1986, 89% of Soviet Politburo members were engineers.

Anyone want to keep a book on how long before the Greens propose this model?

Breathtaking.