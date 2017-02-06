Government by Direct Technocracy

Writing in Project Syndicate, Parag Khanna, a senior fellow at the Lee Kuan Yew School of Public Policy at the National University of Singapore and the author of Technocracy in America: Rise of the Info-State, advocates for a form of government, a direct technocracy.
For those whose jaws just hit the ground, according to Professor Google, a technocracy is:
government or control of society or industry by an elite of technical experts.
Although not surprised that such an idea has percolated to the top of academia, you know from where the technocrats come, the notion that it has been given oxygen still amazes.
I could be wrong here, but was not Soviet central planning based on a technocratic governing model? According to Loren Graham, in 1986, 89% of Soviet Politburo members were engineers.
Anyone want to keep a book on how long before the Greens propose this model?
Breathtaking.
Six years ago?
Putting humanity in a kangaroo court
No doubt he already had ideas about who the stewards of the ‘scientifically defined space’ would be.
Ok he’s probably not a Greens party member but he sure is on their speed dial.
Why is the data miner’s daughter, a former Google executive, head of the ABC?
A. Long and distinguished career in public broadcasting?
B. Track record of achievements in public broadcasting?
C. Deep and abiding involvement in public broadcasting?
D. Passing interest in public broadcasting?
E. None of the above
Rise, like lions after slumber
In unvanquishable number!
Shake your chains to earth like dew
Which in sleep had fallen on you:
Ye are many—they are few!
Percy Bysshe Shelley
Engineers are better than lawyers.
Better at what?
Government by technocracy: EU, UN.
With Society having turned a blind eye to all the institutions in the West becoming indoctrinated with Socialism/Marxism and the impossible act of not being able to say or do anything without being sued, surely it’s a bit late to be pointing out the obvious.
“I could be wrong here, but was not Soviet central planning based on a technocratic governing model?”
Yeah, but Mr Khanna didn’t have to look that far. He actually names Singapore as an example. And while I readily admit that Singapore does some things well, democracy and libertarianism are not among them.
Not sure that’s true, at least in government.
The return of the philosopher Kings, everything ancient is new again.
“Anyone want to keep a book on how long before the Greens propose this model?”
I understand the Greens already subscribe to the UN Agenda 21, or Agenda 2030 I think it is now.
The Panarchist take down of technocracy goes like this:
1. The technocrat claims decision making on the basis of objective analysis.
2. The knowledge for that objective analysis can only be based on testing.
3. Testing on humans requires informed consent.
4. Consequently, any policy proposal is only validly technocratic if a population is allowed to voluntarily choose to live under it.
5. Equality before the law requires that if some people are given the right to live under the preferred policies, everyone must be given that option.
6. Consequently, the only true and equitable technocracy is a panarchy.
Oops, “Mr” Khanna is an LSE PhD.
“Engineers are better than lawyers.”
“Better at what?”
Engineers make things work. Lawyers cover backsides.
All animals are equally technocratic, it ‘s just some animals are more equally technocratic than others.
Socialism/communism is always the same old totalitarianism trying (and failing) to mislead by wearing different name badges.