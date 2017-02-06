How to Sabotage Productivity & Destroy an Organization

In 1944, the US Government’s Office of Strategic Services (OSS) drafted a booklet titled Simple Sabotage Field Manual. The OSS was the predecessor to the Central Intelligence Agency (CIA) and this manual is still available on the CIA’s web site.

Within this manual is a section, section 11, titled General Interference with Organisations and Production. Given some of the recommended strategies in the Manual, it appears that this Manual formed the basis of the staff policy manuals of many Australian government agencies.

Here are some examples of the organization and productivity killing gems: