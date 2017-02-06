How to Sabotage Productivity & Destroy an Organization

In 1944, the US Government’s Office of Strategic Services (OSS) drafted a booklet titled Simple Sabotage Field Manual. The OSS was the predecessor to the Central Intelligence Agency (CIA) and this manual is still available on the CIA’s web site.
Within this manual is a section, section 11, titled General Interference with Organisations and Production. Given some of the recommended strategies in the Manual, it appears that this Manual formed the basis of the staff policy manuals of many Australian government agencies.
Here are some examples of the organization and productivity killing gems:
Organizations and Conferences
• Insist on doing everything through “channels.” Never permit short-cuts to be taken in order to expedite decisions.
• Make “Speeches”. Talk as frequently as possible and at great length. Illustrate your “points” by long anecdotes and accounts of personal experiences. Never hesitate to make a few appropriate “patriotic” comments.
• When possible, refer all matters to committees, for “further study and consideration.” Attempt to make the committee as large as possible — never less than five.
• Bring up irrelevant issues as frequently as possible.
• Haggle over precise wordings of communications, minutes, resolutions.
• Refer back to matters decided upon at the last meeting and attempt to re-open the question of the advisability of that decision.
• Advocate “caution.” Be “reasonable” and urge your fellow-conferees to be “reasonable” and avoid haste which might result in embarrassments or difficulties later on.
Managers and Supervisors
• Demand written orders.
• “Misunderstand” orders. Ask endless questions or engage in long correspondence about such orders. Quibble over them when you can.
• In making work assignments, always sign out the unimportant jobs first. See that important jobs are assigned to inefficient workers.
• Insist on perfect work in relatively unimportant products; send back for refinishing those which have the least flaw.
• When training new workers, give incomplete or misleading instructions.
• Hold conferences when there is more critical work to be done.
• Apply all regulations to the last letter.
Employees
• Work slowly. Think out ways to increase the number of movements necessary on your job.
• Contrive as many interruptions to your work as you can.
• Do your work poorly and blame it on bad tools, machinery, or equipment.
• Never pass on your skill and experience to a new or less skilful worker.
Sounds like the Australian Political hand book.
A less violent version of Allinsky.
It’s not just the public service. Many large private companies work exactly like this.
P29 item 10:
This strategy has been supplemented by political correctness and virtue signaling nowadays.
P30 item 7:
For example, anything about Cory Bernardi or find astoundingly contorted ways to “prove” a Trump supporter might somehow be a tiny bit racist.
Issued to the British Civil Service, the APS and all bureaucracies of the West, no doubt.
Formed the curriculum of the Sir Humphrey Appleby/ Sir Arnold Robinson School (sorry, Training Centre) for Bureaucratic Management of Politicians.
Use of same exposed in “Yes, Minister/Yes, Prime Minister”
Exhibit A: Same sex beagle hoedowns.
Standard practice where I work, although I put it down to a lack of backbone by the managers rather than a deliberate decision to lower morale.
It has the same effect, though.
Note on page 3 about personal motivation:
But how could some guy in the 40’s have such deep understanding of modern Australia?
This is brilliant organizational economics
It seems ironic that they would codify standard workplace practice.
In some indigenous circles, these people are despised and denigrated as “Coolers”, there to cool any actual progress, so nothing ever happens.
This culture does not need to be overt.
It is absorbed like osmosis.
“It’s how we have always done it around here”