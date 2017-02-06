McCrann nails it

I’m sure Terry won’t mind if I repost his magnificent column from the Weekend Australian (which is now wrapping up fish and chips, metaphorically speaking).

Yes, the Treasury has put out another mischievous Tax Expenditure Statement loaded with all sorts of hidden values the most basic of which is that the government owns everything and anything that is returned to individuals should be regarded as a concession and calculated as a tax expenditure.

The treatment of owner occupied dwellings is not only spurious – when did any major political party talk about levying capital gains tax on our homes? – but is also wrong. Because if our homes were to be taxed on their capital gains, we would also be able to deduct all the costs associated with purchasing and owning them, including mortgage repayments. Needless to say, this is completely overlooked by Treasury.

As Terry points out, such a policy would be cash flow negative for some time as people held off selling and then only selling after claiming all the costs of purchasing and owning.

The bigger point is what has relatively newly installed Treasury Secretary, John Fraser, been doing with his time. If he can’t be bothered fixing this document, that has been crying out for serious correction and pruning for years (it can’t be axed because there is a legislative requirement to release the TES), can he bothered doing anything worthwhile to fix the Treasury to ensure that sound economic policy advice is given? You can reach your own conclusion.

Here is the column:

The embarrassing mush that Federal Treasury produced in its annual Tax Expenditures Statement was bad enough in its own terms. What’s worse was how it pointed to the total decline into utter irrelevance of an institution that used to be the very foundation of rigorously rational policy analysis and advice.