Liberty Quote
Spare flab means spare dollars. If someone wants welfare on my taxes, I want them to be lean and hungry.— Sleetmute
-
Recent Comments
- notafan on Monday Forum: February 6, 2017
- srr on Monday Forum: February 6, 2017
- BorisG on Monday Forum: February 6, 2017
- srr on Monday Forum: February 6, 2017
- Tom on Monday Forum: February 6, 2017
- Tom on Monday Forum: February 6, 2017
- JC on Monday Forum: February 6, 2017
- Dave in Marybrook on Q&A Forum: February 6, 2017
- Cold-Hands on Monday Forum: February 6, 2017
- JC on Monday Forum: February 6, 2017
- BorisG on Monday Forum: February 6, 2017
- memoryvault on Monday Forum: February 6, 2017
- BorisG on Monday Forum: February 6, 2017
- Andrew M on Fakenews: never from the Left or Progressive Press (sure)
- Mark A on Monday Forum: February 6, 2017
- BorisG on Monday Forum: February 6, 2017
- Mark A on Monday Forum: February 6, 2017
- BorisG on Monday Forum: February 6, 2017
- JC on Monday Forum: February 6, 2017
- C.L. on Monday Forum: February 6, 2017
- C.L. on Monday Forum: February 6, 2017
- C.L. on Monday Forum: February 6, 2017
- Tom on Monday Forum: February 6, 2017
- squawkbox on Monday Forum: February 6, 2017
- Stimpson J. Cat on Monday Forum: February 6, 2017
- JC on Monday Forum: February 6, 2017
- Mark A on Monday Forum: February 6, 2017
- JC on Monday Forum: February 6, 2017
- Infidel Tiger on Monday Forum: February 6, 2017
- The Beer Whisperer on Monday Forum: February 6, 2017
-
Recent Posts
- Q&A Forum: February 6, 2017
- Fakenews: never from the Left or Progressive Press (sure)
- McCrann nails it
- David Leyonhjelm Guest Post on Assisted suicide in 2017
- Government by Direct Technocracy
- How to Sabotage Productivity & Destroy an Organization
- What is to be done?
- Monday Forum: February 6, 2017
- Again: no comment
- Patriot’s Day / Superbowl kickoff @ 10:30 am
- Cascading sales tax – again
- Sydney book launch on the 23rd of Feb: Making Australia Right
- Climate bombshell from NOAA whistle-blower. Expect more
- How’s it playing out in Canada?
- Cross Post: John Adams When hoard work is not rewarded
- Rod Culleton
- Venal ex local government officials
- It is the values, stupid
- Roundup Feb 4
- Energy policy’s slow inch away from the abyss
- Open Forum: February 4, 2017
- “How is it playing out in Australia?”
- Cross Post: Morgan Begg Revealed: how your taxes fund the 18c Fan Club
- Warren Mundine dumped
- About a week old, but still a worthy read
- I reckon the deal is off
- Chris Berg and Simon Breheny on 18C
- You can all take a flying leap
- An apple never falls far from the tree
- Re-defeat communism
Archives
Pages
Blogroll
- 38 South
- ABC The Drum
- Alex
- All about Finance
- all right, all right
- Andrew Bolt
- Andrew McIntyre
- Andrew Norton – New
- Andrew Norton – Old
- Arnold Kling
- Aussie Macro Moments
- Becker – Posner
- Bet Metrix
- Bill Mitchell – billy blog
- Bob McGee
- Cafe Hayek
- Captain Capitalism
- Carpe Diem (New)
- Carpe Diem (Old)
- Causes of the crisis
- Chalk Bunny
- Chicago University – Pro Market
- Chris Kenny
- Chris Snowdon
- Club Troppo
- Conversable Economist
- Coordination Problem
- Core Economics
- Crapulous Coercion
- Daniel Greenfield
- David Boaz
- Dick Puddlecote
- Dover_Beach
- Econ Journal Watch
- EconAcademics
- Econbrowser
- EconLog
- Econofact
- Econometrics Beat
- Economic Education Initiative
- Essential Hayek
- Fama/French
- Fault Lines
- Fear the boom and bust
- Fiscal Times
- Foundation for Economic Education
- Free Banking
- Freedom and Prosperity Academy
- Freedom Watch
- Greg Mankiw
- Guido Fawkes
- Harry Clarke
- Harry Clarke (Temporary)
- Hayek Project
- Hey … What did I miss?
- Homer Paxton
- Ideas@The Centre
- inCISe
- Institutional Economics
- International Liberty
- Jim Rose
- John Cochrane
- John Humphreys
- John Lott
- John Quiggin
- John Taylor
- Journal of Economic Perspectives
- Julie Borowski
- Keith Hennessey
- Legal Insurrection
- Liberty Law Blog
- Loaded Dogma
- Macrobusiness
- Mannkal Foundation
- Marginal Revolution
- Mark the Ballot
- Mark the Graph
- markedlymacrotoo
- Market Urbanism
- Master Resource
- Matt Ridley
- Menzies House
- Michael Oakeshott Association
- Michael Smith
- Mikayla Novak
- Minding the Campus
- Miranda Devine
- Money Illusion
- Muck and Mystery
- MyGovCost
- Natural Order – Christopher Lingle
- New Economist
- Niche Modeling
- Nick Cater
- Notes on Liberty
- Offsetting Behaviour
- Oliver Hartwich
- On Line Opinion
- Open Capitalism
- Opinion Dominion
- Other Right
- PERColator
- Peter Martin
- Philippa Martyr
- Piled Higher and Deeper
- Political Calculations
- Potemkin's Village
- Poverty Cure
- Prick with a fork
- Principles of Forecasting
- Quadrant Online
- Retraction Watch
- Retronaut
- Rhino economics
- ricardian ambivalence
- Robert Murphy
- Roger Kerr (archive)
- Rosemary Fryth
- School Watch
- Sensible Social Policy
- Skepticlawyer
- Sound Money
- Spiked
- Stephen Dawson
- Stephen Koukoulas
- Steve Schwartz
- Stimulus Watch
- Stop Gillard's Carbon Tax
- Streetwise Professor
- Stubborn Mule
- Taking Liberties (Simon Clark)
- Tax Check
- Tax Foundation
- Tax Rambling
- TaxProf
- The Baseline Scenario
- The Beacon
- The Black Steam Train
- The Marcus Review
- The Moronic Lodge
- The TaxPayers' Alliance
- The Visible Hand
- The Wentworth Report
- Think Markets
- Thomas the Think Engine
- Tim Blair
- Tim Worstall
- We are all dead
- William Briggs – Statistician
Meta
Monday Forum: February 6, 2017
This entry was posted in Open Forum. Bookmark the permalink.
927 Responses to Monday Forum: February 6, 2017
« Previous 1 2 3 4
« Previous 1 2 3 4
A bit of yours and a bit of mine, John64!
Next up on the Cat: Tel, MV and the gang rail against the ebil Soros-funded Satanic science conspiracy to hoodwink right-thinking people that the world is round.
I can’t yet imagine how Montage will get raked for this one, I’m sure it will happen though!
Ross is hugely entertaining.
Never heard of her. Sound like I’m lucky- I though you were talk about Alan Jones lol.
Turnbull’s fan-club in the media bleating about loyalty.
Hey … it’s amazing here in this world on the other side of the looking glass.
Yep. Especially to murderers, rapists and pedos.
Plus a bit of LL’s too, Tom!
Mix all three together and you’d probably get the exact quote.
Miranda Devine seems to be following the well worn path of watering down. See – Sir Frank Packer vs James. See – Frank Devine, a lion of journalism, Miranda’s father.
Letting his wife choose her name was probably the first of many mistakes.
Old VHS tape of Bernadi sacred pledge with Libs, film a bit grainy.
I think we all captured the spirit of Cameron’s broadside.
That is, that Turnbull is a vacuous, preening fuckwit who is all out of ideas, perhaps because his only ambition was to get his portrait in the Great Hall.
He’s not innovative or agile at all.
Agree Leigh but I think he also had a mission to suck us into that Paris sh*t
No it isn’t, but thanks for exposing your despotic loonery.
You are equating what the government does with how people react to that. How can you conflate the two you moron?
Of course renewable subsidies are irrational
People reacting to price incentives, is not irrational.
You can explain this away however you like – median voter, myth of the rational voter, that voters outnumber taxpayers etc.
Your insinuation is rather snide and your crankery on top of defending lunatic Dick Smith is beyond the pale.
Dick imports cheap Asian electronics to get rich, now he hates free trade.
Dick has kids, decides everyone else should stop breeding.
Stop defending this cancerous ass with your simpleton’s conflations.
True.
But I suspect that what drives him on that score is not a heartfelt belief in climate change, but rather that it was his undoing in 2009.
He is driven by a desire to get square with those who tore him down.
Brevity usually isn’t one of Ross Cameron’s strong suits but on this occasion he properly skewered Napping Lord Waffleworth of Trumball with fewer than 30 words.
And it advances international socialism- anyone who believes it’s about the environment is one of Lenin’s useful idiots.
Only 4,900 passengers on Ovation of the Seas (Quantum Class) – over 6,000 passengers on Allure of the Seas (Oasis Class). A cruise on the latter is available in the sunshine and blue water of the Caribbean and most enjoyable from January to April.
” a vacuous, preening f…wit”
: )
The story so far: In the brave new online world, advertising rates a decade ago were set at $50 per 1000 page views (the asking price that companies like Fakefax used to have on their rate cards when clown prince Greg Hywood decided he wanted to abandon print and go online). Online ad rates have since collapsed and online publishers are now getting as little as $2 per 1000 page views.
Print ad rates are still better than the equivalent of $50 per 1000 page views.
Clown Prince Hywood will be remembered as the lethal idiot who destroyed a great 186-year-old media empire.
Corey is killing me. I can’t wait another day. I hope he drops the stupid “Australian Majority” name.
On Sky, Ross Cameron apologises for dropping the F-bomb with the excuse: “I was quoting my imagination”.
Yes, we were watching that too. Ross Cameron often cracks me up. Such good sense and considered opinion, and the occasional piece of imagination. 🙂
Nah, I reckon Mal delivered on Paris in a quid pro quo for Gold in Sacks getting him off the hook over HIH.
I was watching PML for a bit, but that ALP party cat lady kept on repeating Mark Kenny’s talking points about Corey.
The narrative is that Bernardi betrayed the SA electorate for “jumping ship”. Guess what the ship was rotten and rudderless.
What has really happened:
The Liberal Party machine have betrayed their voters and members.
Credit where its due though, Trumball has done something we’ve been pleading for. The complete destruction of the Liberal Party.
From the videos on the web, it does not appear that Barron has autism. That being said there is something going on with his sensory processing and motor control. Despite him having older parents and the adverse epigenetic effect of that, he has the benefit of wealthy parents who could afford every early intervention known to man. Apparently the kiddie is great at computers.
Just put Gardasil in the TGA DAEN database (adverse events medicines) from 2011 to 2016. Over 2000 adverse reports in this 5 year period in Australia ranging from fainting, headaches, arthralgia, rashes, myalgia, nausea, fatigue etc. No deaths. Look it up yourself.
We expect informed consent (and choice) on every other medical intervention, why not vaccination. The whole thing is sinister.
Matt Ridley in the Times (via Oz) — Scientists need to take a stand against the politics dragging their field down:
Back in December, some American scientists began copying government climate data onto independent servers in what press reports described as an attempt to safeguard it from political interference by the Trump administration. There is to be a March for Science in April whose organisers say: “It is time for people who support scientific research and evidence-based policies to take a public stand and be counted.”
Well, today they have a chance to do just that, but against their own colleagues who stand accused of doing what they claim the Trump team has done. Devastating new testimony from John Bates, a whistleblowing senior scientist at America’s main climate agency, the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration, alleges that scientists themselves have been indulging in alternative facts, fake news and policy-based evidence.
Dr Bates’s essay on the Climate Etc. website (and David Rose’s story in The Mail on Sunday) documents allegations of scientific misconduct as serious as that of the anti-vaccine campaign of Andrew Wakefield. Dr Bates’s boss, Tom Karl, a close ally of President Obama’s science adviser, John Holdren, published a paper in 2015, deliberately timed to influence the Paris climate jamboree. The paper was widely hailed in the media as disproving the politically inconvenient 18-year pause in global warming, whose existence had been conceded by the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change (IPCC) two years earlier.
Dr Bates says Mr Karl based the “pausebuster” paper on a flawed land-surface data set that had not been verified or properly archived; and on a sea-surface set that corrected reliable data from buoys with unreliable data from ship intakes, which resulted in a slightly enhanced warming trend. Science magazine is considering retracting the paper. A key congressional committee says the allegations confirm some of its suspicions.
Dr Bates is no “denier”; he was awarded a gold medal by the US government in 2014 for his climate-data work. Having now retired he writes of “flagrant manipulation of scientific integrity guidelines and scientific publication standards”, of a “rush to time the publication of the paper to influence national and international deliberations on climate policy” and concludes: “So, in every aspect of the preparation and release of the data sets leading into [the report], we find Tom Karl’s thumb on the scale pushing for, and often insisting on, decisions that maximise warming and minimise documentation.”
This is more than just a routine scientific scandal. First, it comes as scientists have been accusing President Trump and other politicians of politicising science. Second, it potentially contaminates any claim that climate science has been producing unbiased results. Third, it embarrasses science journalists who have been chronicling the growing evidence of scientific misconduct in medicine, toxicology and psychology, but ignored the same about climate science because they approve of the cause, a habit known as noble-cause corruption.
Colleagues of Mr Karl have been quick to dismiss the story, saying that other data sets come to similar conclusions. This is to miss the point and exacerbate the problem. If the scientific establishment reacts to allegations of lack of transparency, behind-closed-door adjustments and premature release so as to influence politicians, by saying it does not matter because it gets the “right” result, they will find it harder to convince Mr Trump that he is wrong on things such as vaccines.
Besides, this is just the latest scandal to rock climate science. The biggest was climategate in 2009, which showed scientists conspiring to ostracise sceptics, delete emails, game peer review and manipulate the presentation of data, including the truncation of a tree-ring-derived graph to disguise the fact that it seemed to show recent cooling (“hide the decline”). The scientists concerned were criticised by two rather perfunctory inquiries, but have since taken to saying they were “exonerated”.
There was the case of the paper the IPCC relied upon to show that local urban warming was not distorting global data sets, which turned out to be based partly on non-existent data from 49 Chinese weather stations; the Scandinavian lake sediment core used “upside down” to imply sudden warming; the chart showing unprecedented recent warming that turned out to depend on a single larch tree in Siberia; the southern hemisphere hockey-stick chart that had been created by the omission of inconvenient data series; the Antarctic temperature trend that turned out to depend on splicing together two weather station records.
Then there was the time when a well known climate scientist, Peter Gleick, stole the identity of a member of a think tank so he could leak confidential documents along with a fake one. Stephan Lewandowsky had to retract a paper about the psychology of climate scepticism that seemed to be full of methodological flaws and bizarre reasoning.
And don’t forget Rajendra Pachauri, chairman of the IPCC for 13 years and often described as the “world’s top climate scientist”. He had to retract his “voodoo science” dismissal of a valid finding that contradicted claims from Dr Pachauri’s own research institute about Himalayan glaciers, which had led to a lucrative grant. That scandal resulted in a highly critical report into the IPCC by several of the world’s top science academies, which recommended among other things that the IPCC chairman stand down after one term. Dr Pachauri ignored this, kept his job and toured the world while urging others not to, before resigning over a personal scandal allegation.
I have championed science all my adult life. It is humankind’s greatest calling. That is why I deplore those who drag down its reputation by breaching its codes of conduct for political reasons, and I have no time for those excusing these enormities. They foment anti-intellectualism and play directly into the hands of people such as Mr Trump. Under the Obama administration,” says Professor Judith Curry, Dr Bates’s colleague, “I suspect that it would have been very difficult for this story to get any traction.” Yikes.
Dr Bates calls for more ethics teaching in science and for “respectful discussion of different points of view” — which we were emptily promised after climategate. It is time for the many brilliant scientists who are discovering great insights into quasars and quarks, Alzheimer’s and allergies, into neurons, fossils, telomeres and ice ages, to “take a public stand and be counted” against the politicisation of some science within their own ranks.
Sounds enjoyable. For next year, maybe. I’ve been to Jamaica, long ago, but would love to tour around that area now. Rum and more rum. Flying in and out and island hopping is fun – as we found out Pete (who mentioned this on page 1) re the Hawaiian Islands. 8 days and you’re done, back in Sydney, and if the school holidays are out of whack tell the headmaster they were sick and to rack off, it’s educational, and they were recuperating. Just watched Blackadder 11 on Fox Classics – Miranda Richardson shows how – who’s Queenie?
A reminder: Chris Kenny is hosting a new show on sky Monday to Thurday 11pm to midnight, previewing what’s in the next day’s papers with guests including Tim Blair and other voices of reason. I’m usually asleep, but tonight I’m watching.
If he did, it’s an outlier. For the most, his political positions are barely distinguishable from the Greens.
This dickhead banned NT Aborigines from allowing immensely rich trophy hunters to cull humongous crocodiles, using local tourist facilities. You know, the big crocs that eat the locals, and are being unofficially culled by the locals whenever possible.
Apparently, it offended the greenies in his inner city electorate. As they dined on lamb racks or beef steaks, they were appalled at the thought of someone making money out of killing crocs. Especially Aborigines.
Respect for what Aborigines want is always selective.
This is quixotic. It is an impossible dream based on the past actions of scientists. Scientists are people and have their faults. Science at this time is captured by academia which in turn is captured by the long march of communism. It is little more than lysenkoism. Academia has become a sinecure for the conformist and a desert for ideas.
Media Watch. Apparently only right wing people responsible for Fake news on Facebook. Left wing create funny satirical memes. Well there you go.
Of the couple of thousand posts I received about the American election 98% were anti-Trump. I could count the pro Trump posts fake or otherwise on two hands.
Don’t know where all these right wing Fake posts are ending up. I haven’t seen them.
As they’ve enabled him, they deserve what they get.
Da Hairy Ape showed me some colour maps of these ‘adjustments’, like come here Lizzie and comprehend de enormity of dis – showing where the actual monitoring stations are located, and then how they are bled into a vast area where there are no monitoring stations. On no grounds other than that it seemed like a good idea in order to confound the data for political purposes. He was apoplectic about it.
He has a PhD in Science and takes it very seriously, this toying with data.
Chill pill, sweetie, I tell him. We live in troubled times. Trump won the Superbowl. Live for the wins.
I’d give him credit if it wasn’t simply an accidental byproduct of his preening narcissism, ego driven treachery and Lucy.
Johanna and calli this is from Wikipaedia re Hunt.
Sorta gives idea about where he is coming from.
He went on to Melbourne Law School, where he won a prize for a final-year thesis he co-authored, titled A Tax to Make the Polluter Pay
How frequently have any scientists spoken out publicly about the ‘climate disruption’ scam in the last few decades?
Miranda and Bolt won’t last the week. I doubt it will last the end of tomorrow. I couldn’t tolerate more than 10 minutes of it tonight. I don’t blame him for threatening to walk out…she wouldn’t let him finish a point.
Hunt’s electorate is based around Mornington which I thought would have been old style Bolte types but who knows these days!
I MUST ditch Yahoo email and return to gmail or something else. I have to suffer their Trump Derangement Syndrome every time I use Yahoo. Why he won’t hold Melania’s hand in public and other beat ups. All the time. First up; a nasty pic of Trump and a denigrating and often salacious headline. It’s everywhere. MSM madness, and people believe it, they swallow the fabricated narrative.
Abbott666 had nothing on this, and I thought that was bad enough. This is a worldwide mania.
Devine is on all week? Where’s Steve Price?
In a South African jungle. She said she’s on for the next 5 weeks :-/
Did you go to the toilet in the ad breaks?
Cats are desperate to know. Also, what were you wearing?
And, what were you thinking, apart from Me! Me! Me?
Let me know how it goes. I’m going to bed now but I’ll try not to wake you in the early morn.
: )
So was m0ron. Started gloating during the first half too. A real premature extrapolator.
Has anyone seen the two of them at the same time?
Lizzie I think the treatment Abbott got was a test run for what’s happening to El Trumpo. Hopefully he’s tougher and doesn’t have someone like Tumble white anting him. One good thing about the US system is the Prez can pick whoever he likes for his cabinet.
I was the voice of reason actually. I had to convince my very fairweather Pats fans (like most of you are) that it was not all over at halftime.
I “went” for ATL because they beat Green Bay. Which was rather shallow because when the Pats came back…well I satrted going for them anyway.
Unlike most tribalist space cadets here, I actually actively follow NFL.
Imagine the conversation at the Captain’s table with Septimus:
Hey, are these Matt Ridley’s words, or Bates’? Judith Curry’s statement about what amounts to the prostitution of science under Obama seems out of place in this context. Mr. Trump is hardly the enemy in this issue, especially when it comes to the hijacking of any science concerning climatic variation.
Lets temper your over enthusiastic invidiousness.
This is what roger originally wrote:
No. It isn’t.
You can decry the government policy, but acting to the incentive isn’t irrational.
Wrong thread I know but did not watch this evening.
When are we going to see somèthing like
ABC Q&A ✔ @QandA
In the #QandA audience tonight: COALITION 37%, ALP 35%, GREENS 13% ONE NATION 15%
Tom, thanks for reproducing the admirable Matt Ridley’s article.
Looks like the dam is breaking.
Give Grigs a break. Recounting multi-culti experiences is part of life’s rich tapestry.
Captains soon learn to be tremendously interested in whatever paying passengers say. 🙂
Good for you.
Just take it one day at a time. I’m here for you buddy.
We have work to do eradicating the QANDA demon from these gin lane conservatives.
Miranda mentioned tonight she was filling in for Price for the next five weeks while Price is “in the jungle” for some “reality TV” show.
If I was 2GB management, I would be convening a meeting tomorrow with Devine to instruct her that Blot is the reigning Australian ratings-winning talent in that timeslot and her job is to NOT talk over him. And if she doesn’t like it, seeya later.
Sounds like Ray Hadley on Ch9 rugby league. Terrible. He talked over the King and Sterlo.
No Ray. You DO NOT know more than Sterlo and Wally regarding football.
You are the king of galston gorge truck fuck ups.
Say what, Barista? Grigory M doesn’t eat cheese and crackers. He eats Tamari Almonds – and Rice Cracker Snacks (like they serve before dinner in Business Class) – but usually only when he’s having a well-earned icy cold Asahi Super Dry at the end of the day’s work. 🙂
I’ve had the privilege of dining at more then one Captains table, and met some of the most interesting characters I’ve ever met. Grogaarly’s efforts at conversation wouldn’t really make the grade, I’m afraid.
Ed Krayewski @edkrayewski Feb 3
“First they came for the Nazis and, well, fuck them. Then they started expanding the definition of Nazi…”
Trump Derangement Syndrome is similar to Abbott666 disease.
Triumphant appears to be moving fast with the EO’s. Abbott666 also started fast but showed a complete lack of stamina while carry Ambasadoor at Large in the saddle bags.
Hopefully Triumphant won’t have simolar issues.
In the interests of science how many cats here have been vaccinated and how many have personally contracted autism as the result of a vaccine?
Vaccination gave me aspergers, add, bipolar, and a few others.
I am 51.9912% certain of it.
Who here is a lawyer?
Asking for a friend.
Lizzie😂
Gladly, but please advise which arm or leg.
Thanks
Can’t decide whether this is kiddie pron or simply an insult to our collective intelligence.
The Daily Life village is at least one short of an idiot.
Ezra Levant 🇨🇦Verified account
@ezralevant
Imagine thinking this; imagine saying it; imagine making it; imagine approving it; imaging publishing it. With impunity. To applause.
https://twitter.com/ezralevant/status/827652486345457665
http://www.dailymail.co.uk/news/article-4194120/Dylan-Voller-released-Don-Dale-today.html
Anybody care to speculate on how long it will be before he’s back inside?
It could be a career ending move. Who would be game enough to arrest him?
Made me peckish now, Barista – so I’m having a bit of raisin toast with olive spread. 😉
My understanding is that Vollers was “a person of interest” to the South Australian coppers, and they weren’t talking pinching the milk money.
Just sharing a moment with Tom, there, toots.
It’s not illegal. Not even flirting; Hairy was there.
Get over yourself.
From The Age
“On Saturday, CFMEU construction and general division secretary John Setka labelled the Andrews government “a f–king disgrace” on Twitter, after Police Minister Lisa Neville praised Grocon on social media for the company’s work cleaning up Wye River after last summer’s fire”.
I am so looking forward to the Boral blackmail case v Setka and his mates but likewise if they is not convicted I will be very disappointed. Disappointed but not surprised.
Listened to Devine and Bolt and it was just boring. Devine seemed too keen to get one up on Bolt and it was a repetitive discussion with hardly any callers. Neither would concede their point and Bolt not used to being contradicted so much. If they keep on like that I might have to start voting to get Price back quicker !
You’ll find them at Tony Heller’s Real Climate Science blog, dunderhead.
Matt Ridley is not unaware of them either.
Some nice late evening music:
Ennio Morricone – Once Upon A Time In America
Have they already forgotten Gabrielle Giffords? …………oh that’s right, it’s different when the left say it.
Tailgunner, what’s the payout on the Bowl today ? Do they pay on the draw ? Or do they pay on the final result after extra time ? How did you finish up ?
Of all the miserable, sneaking, thieving lowlife bastards that ever drew breath…..
Somebody keep him away from CBDs and VX Commodores.
Who recommended Finkel to Abbott? He wouldn’t have come up with some Melburnistani climate wallah on his own.
One of the long list of screw ups from TA. He must either be the worst personnel selector in history or he was a long term ALP ‘ sleeper’
Why is there a position called chief scientist?
Don’t they have the CSIRO?
Doesn’t the Dept of Science etc already exist?
They both give the scary lefty crap already. Why have one more overpaid public servant.
He can keep his Jon but only if he comes to work dressed like this.
Will someone flash the all-clear signal when the tedious anti-vax debate is over?
Poor form to drag Barron into it. He’s ten, people, and none of you have an inkling of what he is really like.
Yup, that’s how you “share a moment:” with someone you have never met on a public blog.
You’re not very good at this, are you?
I am very much better at it than you are, my dear.
Another vat of wine yet?
Media Watch’s Paul Barry using the NYTimes as a reference.
Aunty Jack
No ripping off arms this quiet Monday evening.
It has reached that time of the evening when John Commenos would rightly be feeling some unnecessary agro was being flared again. I’m off to bed now to rejoin Part 2 of ‘The Light Between Oceans”, which today my friend who lent me the book says is devastating. I guess I can cope, although it is a tough book on any mother. Going to the movies tomorrow with some chickieflick friends. Cheers, Johanna.
I was interested in seeing what the crowd numbers actually were after reading Media Watch’s fake news and what should come up.
So I Googled and what should come up at Vox. This would have to be the funniest crawling to authority ever.
A fucking crowd scientist?
Maybe I missed it, but do people find it appropriate when president attacks judges whose decisions he disagrees with?
Speaking of colour temperature maps, I’m always intrigued by the rolling 24 hour temperature map that features on ABC television news weather reports. It seems that the threshold for the angry red colour is 25 c. Just two degrees celsius hotter than the ABC’s airconditioned Ultimo offices.
Hun, I’ve been reading those sites for decades.
Don’t assume that everyone is as stupid as you and your lunch mates.
Like this Boris?
http://www.cbsnews.com/news/alito-winces-as-obama-slams-supreme-court-ruling/
Poor form to drag Barron into it. He’s ten, people, and none of you have an inkling of what he is really like.
How dare you!
If people can be diagnosed Nazi or mentally ill over the internet, then they can be diagnosed autistic too.
I am sure everyone here has read all the literature, and is a qualified doctor, like me.
Yes?
I’ve been reading up, and even watched QandA for the first time in months. Well I survived.
Hzhousewife, good on you and your daughter re the Gardasil. I agree with you.
Lest anyone want to start banging on about how I’m a terrible parent for not inflicting vaccination on my offspring, she has had all her other shots. It’s just this one that the jury is out on.
Well spotted, Snoopy. Since when is over 25C a red alert?
The BOM is a disgrace.
I’m sorry, I thought your autism was common knowledge?
That vaccines equals autism guy was clearly just trolling (probably another sock puppet) and not all interested in a debate.
People should be free* to vaccinate or not. Just as other people should be free to not associate with the unvaccinated.
*At the expense of free welfare money or access to publically funded childcare.
Sounds great. How do actually achieve this?
Is that the gin talking?
You know JC Avery well that obama attacked the ruling, not judges.
There’s actually a Gin Lane in the Hamptons… Southampton.
Can someone report what George Christensen says about Bernardi on Bolt tonight?
The shorter Christensen: ‘I support Cory’s ideas but my parliamentary super pension means much more.’
Those super sized mega meals don’t pay for themselves.
Cattle class?
Is the spa like custard?
Boris, you posted this exact comment. Check it and see I haven’t changed a single word.
Explain how The Kenyan’s behavior is any different?
It doesn’t show. When I mention the maps, they are ‘kiddie pron’. ‘Coz Hairy told me?
Two of my chickie mates have PhD’s, one in astronomy and the other in science.
Makes one wonder about the state of education these days, doesn’t it? 😀
Answer back now Joh and you’ll have the last word; I really am off the bed now.
JC, according to people like Boris, it’s only a problem when a conservative president disagrees with a supreme court judge. When a socialist dingbat like Obumma does it, it’s a giant leap forward for democracy.
Couldn’t give a shit. It’s not like he sicced the IRS or ATF on to them like Democrat Presidents have done to private citizens.
One other thing Boris.. I think you may be referring to that “Mexican” Judge. If you are, that Judge was also a member of La Raza…
So fucking A, Trump did have cause to attack that arsewipe’s even handedness when he’s also moonlighting as a member of a truly awful racist organization. The “Mexican” judge should have recused himself from the case.
The new 11pm-to-midnight show about tomorrow’s papers on Sky is called Heads Up with Chris Kenny — a great vehicle for Tim Blair, even if he’s not being funny. Razor-sharp mind that’s smooth to listen to and a great voice for TV and radio. BTW, who was that chick with the farmyard voice from the Weather Channel doing the weather on Sky after 11pm and midnight? Sounds like the Lying Slapper’s country cousin.
There should be a lot more judge bashing and criticising. People go around treating them like some type of demigod when they are just part of the apparatus of government, and prone to making some really stupid decisions and statements.
So yes, when a president signs an order the same as all of his predecessors, and a judge gets activist, they should cop a spray.
Back in this country we should be criticising their retarded sentencing on an hourly basis.
The whole wig and bench thing doesn’t wash with me, they are just as fallible as any other official.
The Democrats taught us: All that matters is the win! So no, we don’t care. Especially when anyone with half a brain can see that there is no argument of law behind the decision.
I see the totalitarian fascists have arrived.
Meaning the opportunity for rational discussion has drawn to a close.
Must be getting near beddie-byes time.
Leak.
Note for the record, ladies and gentleman, that not one single Liberal has gone on the attack against the dirtballs of Victoria Police – who have worked meticulously to gin up a phony charge sheet against George Pell, deliberately using news cycles and illegal leaks to cloak defamation with pseudo due diligence to pervert the course of justice. I will be supporting and voting for Bernardi’s new party.
Is there an effective vaccine against hippy superstition?
1. Soap
2. removing the dole
Ahahahahahaha.
Quite.
If only I could.
Wait, what?
Australian Federal Police officer shot in incident at Melbourne headquarters.
Well said.
Online “diagnosis” and other speculation about a ten year old kid is repulsive.
Joost van der Westhuisen dead.
Barron is very good with computers.
Fuck I hate Audi. Get a load of their cringing obsequious super bowl ad.
Fuck you Audi/VW.
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=UhyRJ2XFNdk
Audi is a car for queers who can’t afford a Beemer or a Merc.
Can anyone sense Aunty Jack is about to spin off the rails very soon. I can and it could even be minutes away.
So will I. Like IT, I want to burn the joint down, which is what voting for PHON achieves. But I don’t want to vote for xenophobia, protectionism and a menagerie of loony social policies. The joint I want to burn down is the Trumble Coalition Team; Bernardi gives me hope that can be done without electing Peanut Head and the Liars. It’s risky, but the way Delcons voted in July (for PHON Senate obstruction without letting in the Liars) was magnificent.
Tom
There’s a point of integrity in all this though. Bernardi didn’t just come up with the brain wave of starting a new party in the past few weeks. It’s obviously been on his mind for a long time. But no matter, just as I criticize others about being mind readers lets leave that aside.
If Bernardi had some integrity, he would leave the senate and start the new party. He was elected under the liberal banner and this bullshit is dishonorable conduct. It’s not a good start.
Audis have always been for stupid people who can’t work out they are buying an overpriced vw. It’s not hard, all the parts under the bonnet have vw stamped on them.
Only BMW and Mercedes make premium German sedans. Audis are fake premium and driven by tasteless people with no understanding of what makes a good car. The TT was the biggest insult to cars ever. A golf with an impractical body and deadly handling.
Stefan Molyneux @StefanMolyneux 16h16 hours ago
Check out the first edition of Norse News with @ingridcarlqvist
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=V5hpjLYXbic
The Liberal Party were all elected under false pretences.
Grigory M
#2287635, posted on February 6, 2017 at 11:22 pm
Some nice late evening music:
Ennio Morricone – Once Upon A Time In America
Thanks GM.
How can one man be so good? (I’m talking about Ennio)
Way over engineered Kraut crap. Their going to get their comeuppance in the not too distant future, as people no longer see cars as a prestige symbol. In fact most of their newer models are evidence of this. Trouble is there’s not much to choose from except the new jag models, which are basically hindu cars.
Then so was he and now he’s pulling this rabbit out of the hat. He should do the right thing and resign.
I agree that leaving the Christopher Pyne Party is only part of what Bernardi must do.
He cannot lead a new political party using the equity invested in him by the Liberals.
That’s a chicken-shit way to start a new outfit.
Truly remarkable, given that a support would have needed to travel interstate and LITERALLY RISK THEIR LIVES to attend. At no previous inauguration has the losing side announced terrorism for the event.
Haven’t Lexus been the gold standard for build quality for at least the last ten years?
Nothing’s gayer than the libs, not even gays.
Still a Jap car though. Funny isn’t it…. The Germans and the Japs lost the war and they build what people think are the best cars.
Maybe time to give the hindus a shot.
Now this … this would send the Hotline into overload. I reckon the entire ABC staff would be calling.
Love to see it happen, if just for the leftwing drama.
http://www.washingtonexaminer.com/trump-urged-to-put-gps-trackers-on-refugees-until-travel-ban-decided/article/2613997
Why should Bernardi resign from the senate?
I voted for him because of his public statements, not because he was on the Liberal ticket.
If he resigns, his spot will be filled by some squishy Lib who wants to push SSM, Safe Schools and climate change.
That, Lizzie, you lightweight latecomer, is because you have not read much apart from fashion magazines.
I have been commenting on sites like WUWT, Bishop Hill and Judy Curry’s for years. I did a guest post on Judy’s about the history of universities. Hilary Ostrov and I crushed Willis Eschenbach on WUWT to the point where the thread had to be closed, because Willis had made such an ass of himself.
Go buff your nails, sweetie. Then get a facial.
What are you having for breakfast? We can’t wait to hear about it, especially the bit about how your adoring spouse spoonfeeds it into your mouth, pearly-capped teeth and all.
The worst people I know drive Audis. And yes, massively overpriced although they do have some OK cars.
A few years ago I drove an A4 back to back against a Honda Accord Euro. The Accord was half the money, and a much better car. Would have been a fraction of the running cost, too. Astonishing price that people were paying for a rebadged PissAt.
Haven’t Lexus been the gold standard for build quality for at least the last ten years?
They are sooooo ugly.
The dishonourable conduct for me is a bunch of leftards led by Trumble hijacking the LNP and attempting to turn it into a branch of the Filth. I’ll never vote for the LNP again, but the prospect of a bloody purge is highly entertaining.
Johanna,
Honest questions
1. Are you sure the thread had to be closed because of his behavior (or yours)?
2. What time of evening was it( as it helps the rest of us determine the bottle / flip out ratio)?
Link, as it will help is figure it out.
Trump taught us how to win, the democrats taught us that only the win matters. Yes it’s a great start and we don’t care about conduct.
Are you actually saying current lib behavior wasn’t predictable before the election? Really?
The purge is that Turnbuckle and the anorexic have to go.
Sounds like a rehash of the historical and philosophical blunders of White and Draper.
Johanna
No use pretending I didn’t ask.
We want the link to that squabble.
Go!
Assuming Bernardi quits the Liberals tomorrow, how many sitting Libs/Nats/LNP will join him on the cross-benches before Easter?
I’m penciling myself in for zero.
DRUDGE: Anti-Trump lawsuits all being funded by Nazi George Soros.
Isn’t that just perfect. ‘Anti’-Nazis in the streets protesting Trump – financed by an actual Nazi.
Muttley, if the Flat Earth Society were government funded, there would be a flat earth lobby, and you’d probably work there.
I think this is it.
Climate Science and Sociology.
Always with the sociology.
I see this as another Neil Armfield moment. Who the hell are these people?
Who’s Hillary and Willis, FFS.
I told my son today that when he grows up and leaves home, I’m going to go around to his joint, and eat all his food, drink all his grog, and leave crap everywhere, then bugger off home.
WTF?
Pamela Anderson dating Julian Assange?
In the embassy?
johanna
#2287703, posted on February 7, 2017 at 12:38 am
I have been commenting on sites like WUWT, Bishop Hill and Judy Curry’s for years. I did a guest post on Judy’s about the history of universities. Hilary Ostrov and I crushed Willis Eschenbach on WUWT to the point where the thread had to be closed, because Willis had made such an ass of himself.
I always wondered why that jerk had such an admiring reception there.
At best he was an enthusiastic amateur, full of himself for having mastered R, big deal.
I left that site after they attacked and ganged up on Tall Bloke in a vicious fashion, read and listen to someone long enough and you learn a lot about them.
Who is he, Mark A? WTF is Willis E?
Can you two stop acting retarded please.
Stimpson J. Cat
#2251206, posted on January 3, 2017 at 11:32 pm
Do you think the Ecuadorians are sneaking groupies into the basement to service our Julian?
Show some goddamn respect.
Pamela Anderson hasn’t been a groupie since she made the sextape with Vince Neil.
She is an outstanding role model for blonde women who also happens to make fantastic sandwiches.
Just ask St Julian.
No one could possibly really be called Willis Eschenbach. Clearly a pseudonym derived from a Thomas Mann novel.
Willis Eschenbach was the black kid on that 80s sitcom, I think.
Nice false premise chucked in there by Newspoll.
There is, of course, nothing dramatic about it at all.
The face of the anti-Trump left.
Does that mean it’s not work safe, Tom?
MV
See who is using talking:
MV told us that he set up the original CEC. MV knows very well that he didn’t just set it up. He promoted La Rouche crank views, wrote about Alan Bond been involved in preparing for armed revolution by Aborigines etc. The list is too long to bring here, but it is actually a lot worse than I thought. To be honest, I wasn’t 100% sure it were MV , but I did some minimal research on the web and it is apparently not even a secret.
And btw maybe he wasn’t a Nazi supporter, so I apologise. But some people associated with the far right and neo-Nazi movement thought his views were truly bizarre. even by their standards, as Fisk mentions correctly.
And I am not giving any links as I might be accused of revealing your identity.
When I read your, MV, comments here I saw your tendency to espouse crank conspiracy theories (e.g. on 9/11) but compared to what I learned today, these are the most mainstream and moderate views.
I have also read about your criminal charges… It is an article behind the paywall.
And finally, if any of the Cats are really interested, just write MV’s full name followed by “far right”, and search for his name in the links. You may like what you see, which will mean that you and MV are brothers in arms. I won’t be surprised.
It took more time than it deserved but I learned interesting facts from Australian recent history.
JC
#2287721, posted on February 7, 2017 at 1:13 am
Who is he, Mark A? WTF is Willis E?
Just commenter on WUWT site.
Self taught pretender, who knew everything about everything, a legend in his own mind.
Protegee of the sites owner. A Watts
Haven’t visited there for yonks, Antony, like some others can’t stand being contradicted and can become quite nasty.
Not unlike some peeps here.
CL, didn’t you give up on Trump (but not his supporters) some 6 months ago?
squawkbox
#2287723, posted on February 7, 2017 at 1:15 am
No one could possibly really be called Willis Eschenbach. Clearly a pseudonym derived from a Thomas Mann novel.
Not true he is or was real, his mother was a bigshot in the UN. German immigrants prolly j.
Don’t know if he is still alive last I heard about him he had heart surgery or something, that was years ago.
Remarks on Soros here are highly offensive.
Go right ahead. Every man and his dog knows my identity here.
So, cut and paste, like everybody else does.
I look forward to reading all about me in the morning.
If they know they can type ‘joe doe far right’ into google and enjoy (ok maybe not the dogs).
I am not violating the rules of the blog even with your permission.
Good night.
Boris
It’s true though. Uncle George did do those things. He also said in the 60 minutes interview that they were some of the happiest times in his life.
It’s regrettable to say that a few J*ws during the Holocaust acted in the most despicable way to fellow human beings, in an attempt to save their own skins. Uncle George acted like a Judas goat and there’s no excuse he was too young to know what he was doing. In fact he implied in that interview he knew exactly what he was doing. He’s a truly revolting human being.
Here, you can relive the moment:
Here’s the interview excerpt which is really deeply disturbing. It shows a person without any sense of decency.
Thanks, CL. My recollection was way off the mark. John64’s was pretty much spot-on.
I’m cooked. Way past my bedtime.
Douglas Nelson
@MrNailsin
Protestors are silly trick or treaters?
@patdixon and @Gavin_McInnes explain it all.
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=WFsfJetN0LQ … RT
_____________________
Highly likely to offend more people than Soros (and scare the shitter out of JC, for who, Soros is his beloved role model), in other words, thoroughly entertaining … and enlightening … for those who aren’t soul sucking vampires and allergic to the light … like Textor, JC, Dot & Co. … 😀
so you want to pass judgement on the guys one-time experience as a 14 yo in those extraordinary circumstances? OK.
all because of his political position (which I do not share).
Paul Joseph Watson @PrisonPlanet 1h1 hour ago
Leftists Meltdown, Blame “White Supremacy” For Patriots’ Super Bowl Win –
http://www.infowars.com/leftists-meltdown-blame-white-supremacy-for-patriots-super-bowl-win/ … #NotMySuperBowlChamps
😆
A note for travellers.
The train trip from Porto to Vigo is lovely, especially getting close to Vigo, views of the Atlantic and the Ria de Vigo are splendid.
Ditto for the trip from Vigo to Santiago de Compostela.
Btw Only way to tell you’d crossed the border into Spain, after seeing the Portugese train conductor get off at Viana do Castelo was when the language on the wayside advertising changed to Spanish.
Galician itself is very similar to Portugese, in the written form anyhow.
Vigo hasn’t got too much for tourists in winter, not in torrential rain anyhow. The newspapers were calling it a huracanado.
I walked down and out the end of one rua to harbourside and the darn wind tossed me straight back. Worst was at night though.
Sunday morning I trekked up the north side to mass at the Fatima church. A change to see lots of beautifully dressed children, the girls with bows and ribbons in their hair with one lovely family of five with their father, the oldest around seven. Dad did not indulge the fourteen/fifteen month old baby’s every squark but simply put his finger to his lip with a gentle shoosh.
Much of Spanish children’s clothing is quite old fashioned
Like a flashback to attending mass in the late sixties here.
Vigo would be better in summer, I imagine, boat trips to islands and car trips to the villages might be fun. From the train I saw men fishing in small boats up near Redondela. Some looked they were using nets.
I’m now in Santiago, about fifty metres from the cathedral and the bells are very cheering if the weather is not.
The old town is practically car free ( taxis allowed for which folks with overstuffed suitcases are very grateful)
Have booked the train to San Sebastian.
That was an oops. It didn’t look that far on the map but it is ten hours by train.
A wiser person would have broken that up with a couple of days in Leon.
Next time.