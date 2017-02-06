Monday Forum: February 6, 2017

    Too slow. Congrats to John64.

    I apologize to Cory Bernardo. Looks like he is going to blow up the Lieborals after all. Let’s hope it is a full Party Room when he pulls the pin.

    9th

    missing a few digits? LOL

    top twenny

    This egregious error of Bolt’s must be corrected:

    Robyn “200 metres” Williams

    It’s Robyn “100 metres” Williams.

    Coffee time!

    Coffee Company Responds To Starbucks, Pledges To Hire 10,000 Veterans

    Shortly after Starbucks CEO Howard Schultz penned a letter in which he promised to hire 10,000 refugees over the next five years in the aftermath of Trump’s immigration executive order, a veteran-run coffee company has issued a rejoinder to Starbucks, promising to hire 10,000 veterans itself according to Fox News.

    Black Rifle Coffee Company, or BRCC, which describes itself as a “premium small-batch, roast to order, veteran owned and operated coffee company” responded to Starbucks – or “Hipsterbucks” as they call the global coffee chain – announcing a pledge via Instagram to hire 10,000 veterans.

    I suspect they’re going to become very popular.

    Rabz
    #2286373, posted on February 6, 2017 at 9:07 am
    From the “these people are insane” files, exhibit eleventy gazillion and twenty (via Bolt):
    The screamer is possibly Rebecca Goyette, an artist who specializes in lobster-related pornography and video enactments of Donald Trump being castrated.
    Bluddee hell. That’s the first time in my life I’ve heard of the concept of “lobster-related pornography”.

    She’s made a 10 minute YouTube video just for poor uneducated souls like you and me.

    LobstaPorn Theatre

    Trumble would almost be relieved to see Bernardi, Christensen, Abetz et al go. He’d have a party room much better attuned to his interests.

    Rabz
    #2286384, posted on February 6, 2017 at 9:15 am
    This egregious error of Bolt’s must be corrected:
    Robyn “200 metres” Williams
    It’s Robyn “100 metres” Williams.

    Escalate Always escalate! and then escalate some more

    It’s “Bernardi”.

    No according to my phone.

    SMH also claiming a Bernardi exclusive for Latika Bourke.

    Hmm. The evidence is mounting that this will be a fizzer.

    Calli, if you are about, here is the full definition of Erkos as presented by David Thompson.
    I’m beginning to think there’s a correlation between unhinged women and retro-ironic Far Side glasses.

    Do the maths mUnty. You are a failed wet Lieboral PM who fell over the line with a one seat majority. How many parliamentarians can you afford to lose?

    Now Fewfacts lightweight and numbskull Latika Bourke claims to have the EXCLUSIVE on Bernadi’s breakaway.

    Bernadi set to quit government

    How come they’re all breaking their necks to break these so called “exclusives” today for what has been the worst kept secret in Canberra for about 4 months?

    Do the maths mUnty. You are a failed wet Lieboral PM who fell over the line with a one seat majority. How many parliamentarians can you afford to lose?

    It is possible to govern with a minority in the Lower House. Gillard managed it for a long time to great operational and legislative success.

    Of course, if he is forced to call an election then it’s a Trumble fumble. But at least the party room would be purged of the Abetz faction and they can get back to their roots of being small-l liberals, and leave the Godbothering to the professionals.

    It is possible to govern with a minority in the Lower House. Gillard managed it for a long time to great operational and legislative success.

    LOL. The never elected Julia Gillard “managed” to somehow win the votes of Oakeshott and Windsor and Bandt, did she, Mont? My, how did she convince these dedicated conservatives to support her bills? She must have been the Greatest Negoshiater Eveh!

    Bernardi is speaking at the Q Society fundraiser in Melbourne on friday.

    Looks like it will be an interesting and lively night, especially since our own local anti-fascists [sic] are trying to drum up support to infiltrate and shut down the event.

    Oh, and I’m in the top 100 for this thread, yay!

    m0nty
    #2286406, posted on February 6, 2017 at 9:30 am
    It is possible to govern with a minority in the Lower House. Gillard managed it for a long time to great operational and legislative success.

    Quantity over quality.
    You are delusional if you measure political success like that.
    BIRM

    I will be watching the Bernardi thing with interest.

    It’s a step in the right direction, no pun intended, as he has really nothing in common with the LNP any longer, and anyone who voted for him in SA also understood this.

    But as to whether he can form anything like a genuinely conservative faction in Parliament – and what this faction would actually DO – is another question.

    I am all Messiah’d out, I’m afraid.

    How many players in Trumball?

    CL, do you think Bernardi and whomever he would coax out of the Coalition wouldn’t also vote with the government on just about everything? They would be about as useful as Oakeshott and Windsor were for Gillard. The Cory Tory strategy would not be to cause trouble in the Parliament, otherwise they would get painted as a permanent minor spoiling party when they have much larger ambitions.

    Not all police forces are adverse to a bit of ramming when it is deemed necessary;

    Quantity over quality.
    You are delusional if you measure political success like that

    Which is why I was careful not to mention politics, Mark A. Congratulations for your reading comprehension skills.

    I am all Messiah’d out, I’m afraid.

    Don’t need a Messiah right now. This is the creative destruction phase.

    If they unearth someone like a Farage who can speak to ordinary voters look out.

    m0nty
    #2286425, posted on February 6, 2017 at 9:40 am
    Quantity over quality.
    You are delusional if you measure political success like that
    Which is why I was careful not to mention politics, Mark A. Congratulations for your reading comprehension skills.

    Pardon me monty, what were you referring to when you mentioned ‘legistlative success’?

    Their Lady Skeletor offered to moonlight as loyal deputy to the new party yet?.

    Hmm, must learn how to do links.

    Not all police forces are adverse to a bit of ramming when it is deemed necessary;

    html

    http://www.dailymail.co.uk/news/article-4191502/Incredible-moment-police-deliberately-ram-stolen-moped-a.html

    Pardon me monty, what were you referring to when you mentioned ‘legistlative success’?

    They passed a literal truckload of legislation. That’s all I was referring to. YMMV as to whether that’s a good thing, of course.

    The South will rise again. Go Atlanta. 🙂

    Bring the good old bugle, boys, we’ll sing another song
    Sing it with a spirit that will start the world along
    Sing it as we used to sing it, 50,000 strong
    While we were marching through Georgia.

    m0nty
    #2286431, posted on February 6, 2017 at 9:45 am
    Pardon me monty, what were you referring to when you mentioned ‘legistlative success’?
    They passed a literal truckload of legislation. That’s all I was referring to. YMMV as to whether that’s a good thing, of course.

    Rakes and you have a natural affinity.
    And you having the nerve to accuse me of lack of comprehension is laughable.

    mUnty don’t forget that Gillard’s Fabian triumph, the NDIS, was passed by bipartisan support of the Lieborals.

    Wymmymses Aussies Rules footy is brilliant marketing by the AFL: there will be a boom in wymmynses club memberships and there is now a long-term pathway, backed by Australia’s biggest sporting brand, to eventually give chicks a new professional sporting code. Here’s the elephant in the room:

    Carlton 7.4 (46) Collingwood1.5 (11)
    Adelaide Crows 7.6 (48) GWS Giants1.6 (12)
    Western Bulldogs 6.8 (44) Fremantle1.6 (12)
    Melbourne 1.4 (10) Brisbane Lions 4.1 (25)

    They’re final scores. They’re scores you normally see in a quarter of AFL football.

    Tackling was ferocious, which got yuuge approval from footy fans, but the girls struggle to kick the ball 40 metres on the big AFL grounds and their skills are country B grade.

    The weekend’s round was a yuuge ratings winner for Channel 7, but, after the novelty wears off, next year’s comp — not this year’s — will tell us the real commercial value of wymmynses footy. In the meantime, those idiots saying that AFLW gives girls the chance to see wymmymses “playing AFL at the highest level” need to go back to biology class.

    Could you bear it? After 16hrs and 20 minutes the world’s longest commercial flight (14, 535 km) from Qatar to NZ touches down. After 10 hours, I have to be physically restrained and strapped in my seat, as the mania begins to take hold. Good news though for sheep. The flight can accommodate 1,162. Better news for kiwi fruit. 5,263 of them will get visas.

    You are not making any sense, Mark A. I suggest you have a coffee to wake yourself up. Obviously the old brain cells aren’t operating yet on this fine morning.

    They passed a literal truckload of legislation.

    Name two news laws that made a difference.
    GO!

    One aspect of the Cory Tory thing is that if it did happen, Abbott would be finished. He’d never have the numbers without the Tories in the Coalition party room. He’d have to defect too, or retire.

    Oh do shut up CL. You are very boring.

    Trumble would almost be relieved to see Bernardi, Christensen, Abetz et al go. He’d have a party room much better attuned to his interests.

    After the left’s idiocies of the past three months, I’d thought there was a chance you’d be eclipsed, Monty. But your wrongology is untouchable. Kudos.

    This egregious error of Bolt’s must be corrected:

    Robyn “200 metres” Williams

    It’s Robyn “100 metres” Williams.

    Great trolling by Bolta. I suspect Robbsie isn’t going to demand a correction anytime soon.

