Liberty Quote
Every right that anyone has today is based on the doctrine that government is a creature of limited powers, and that the men constituting it become criminals if they venture to exceed those powers.— H. L. Mencken
-
Recent Comments
- Gab on Monday Forum: February 6, 2017
- Tailgunner on Monday Forum: February 6, 2017
- Nic on Monday Forum: February 6, 2017
- Infidel Tiger on Monday Forum: February 6, 2017
- Zyconoclast on David Leyonhjelm Guest Post on Assisted suicide in 2017
- Tailgunner on Monday Forum: February 6, 2017
- Infidel Tiger on Monday Forum: February 6, 2017
- Mike of Marion on Monday Forum: February 6, 2017
- m0nty on Monday Forum: February 6, 2017
- Tom on Monday Forum: February 6, 2017
- Infidel Tiger on Monday Forum: February 6, 2017
- hzhousewife on Monday Forum: February 6, 2017
- Turtle of WA on Monday Forum: February 6, 2017
- Viva on Monday Forum: February 6, 2017
- Cannibal on How to Sabotage Productivity & Destroy an Organization
- LGS on Again: no comment
- Turtle of WA on Monday Forum: February 6, 2017
- dover_beach on Monday Forum: February 6, 2017
- Snoopy on Monday Forum: February 6, 2017
- Infidel Tiger on Monday Forum: February 6, 2017
- Ragu on Monday Forum: February 6, 2017
- Leigh Lowe on Monday Forum: February 6, 2017
- Art Vandelay on What is to be done?
- m0nty on Monday Forum: February 6, 2017
- Leigh Lowe on Monday Forum: February 6, 2017
- C.L. on Monday Forum: February 6, 2017
- Leigh Lowe on Monday Forum: February 6, 2017
- cohenite on Monday Forum: February 6, 2017
- Infidel Tiger on Monday Forum: February 6, 2017
- Art Vandelay on David Leyonhjelm Guest Post on Assisted suicide in 2017
-
Recent Posts
- David Leyonhjelm Guest Post on Assisted suicide in 2017
- Government by Direct Technocracy
- How to Sabotage Productivity & Destroy an Organization
- What is to be done?
- Monday Forum: February 6, 2017
- Again: no comment
- Patriot’s Day / Superbowl kickoff @ 10:30 am
- Cascading sales tax – again
- Sydney book launch on the 23rd of Feb: Making Australia Right
- Climate bombshell from NOAA whistle-blower. Expect more
- How’s it playing out in Canada?
- Cross Post: John Adams When hoard work is not rewarded
- Rod Culleton
- Venal ex local government officials
- It is the values, stupid
- Roundup Feb 4
- Energy policy’s slow inch away from the abyss
- Open Forum: February 4, 2017
- “How is it playing out in Australia?”
- Cross Post: Morgan Begg Revealed: how your taxes fund the 18c Fan Club
- Warren Mundine dumped
- About a week old, but still a worthy read
- I reckon the deal is off
- Chris Berg and Simon Breheny on 18C
- You can all take a flying leap
- An apple never falls far from the tree
- Re-defeat communism
- Useful family advice for students
- Left Type Thinking
- Wednesday Forum: February 1, 2017
Archives
Pages
Blogroll
- 38 South
- ABC The Drum
- Alex
- All about Finance
- all right, all right
- Andrew Bolt
- Andrew McIntyre
- Andrew Norton – New
- Andrew Norton – Old
- Arnold Kling
- Aussie Macro Moments
- Becker – Posner
- Bet Metrix
- Bill Mitchell – billy blog
- Bob McGee
- Cafe Hayek
- Captain Capitalism
- Carpe Diem (New)
- Carpe Diem (Old)
- Causes of the crisis
- Chalk Bunny
- Chicago University – Pro Market
- Chris Kenny
- Chris Snowdon
- Club Troppo
- Conversable Economist
- Coordination Problem
- Core Economics
- Crapulous Coercion
- Daniel Greenfield
- David Boaz
- Dick Puddlecote
- Dover_Beach
- Econ Journal Watch
- EconAcademics
- Econbrowser
- EconLog
- Econofact
- Econometrics Beat
- Economic Education Initiative
- Essential Hayek
- Fama/French
- Fault Lines
- Fear the boom and bust
- Fiscal Times
- Foundation for Economic Education
- Free Banking
- Freedom and Prosperity Academy
- Freedom Watch
- Greg Mankiw
- Guido Fawkes
- Harry Clarke
- Harry Clarke (Temporary)
- Hayek Project
- Hey … What did I miss?
- Homer Paxton
- Ideas@The Centre
- inCISe
- Institutional Economics
- International Liberty
- Jim Rose
- John Cochrane
- John Humphreys
- John Lott
- John Quiggin
- John Taylor
- Journal of Economic Perspectives
- Julie Borowski
- Keith Hennessey
- Legal Insurrection
- Liberty Law Blog
- Loaded Dogma
- Macrobusiness
- Mannkal Foundation
- Marginal Revolution
- Mark the Ballot
- Mark the Graph
- markedlymacrotoo
- Market Urbanism
- Master Resource
- Matt Ridley
- Menzies House
- Michael Oakeshott Association
- Michael Smith
- Mikayla Novak
- Minding the Campus
- Miranda Devine
- Money Illusion
- Muck and Mystery
- MyGovCost
- Natural Order – Christopher Lingle
- New Economist
- Niche Modeling
- Nick Cater
- Notes on Liberty
- Offsetting Behaviour
- Oliver Hartwich
- On Line Opinion
- Open Capitalism
- Opinion Dominion
- Other Right
- PERColator
- Peter Martin
- Philippa Martyr
- Piled Higher and Deeper
- Political Calculations
- Potemkin's Village
- Poverty Cure
- Prick with a fork
- Principles of Forecasting
- Quadrant Online
- Retraction Watch
- Retronaut
- Rhino economics
- ricardian ambivalence
- Robert Murphy
- Roger Kerr (archive)
- Rosemary Fryth
- School Watch
- Sensible Social Policy
- Skepticlawyer
- Sound Money
- Spiked
- Stephen Dawson
- Stephen Koukoulas
- Steve Schwartz
- Stimulus Watch
- Stop Gillard's Carbon Tax
- Streetwise Professor
- Stubborn Mule
- Taking Liberties (Simon Clark)
- Tax Check
- Tax Foundation
- Tax Rambling
- TaxProf
- The Baseline Scenario
- The Beacon
- The Black Steam Train
- The Marcus Review
- The Moronic Lodge
- The TaxPayers' Alliance
- The Visible Hand
- The Wentworth Report
- Think Markets
- Thomas the Think Engine
- Tim Blair
- Tim Worstall
- We are all dead
- William Briggs – Statistician
Meta
Monday Forum: February 6, 2017
This entry was posted in Open Forum. Bookmark the permalink.
270 Responses to Monday Forum: February 6, 2017
« Previous 1 2
« Previous 1 2
Big pass interference call, 1st & goal at the 2. Things looking good for the Patriots.
Firstly, it’s not a hellhole and, secondly, it’s hardly communist.
I’d classify it as extreme socialist at worst.
Far out!
Tom Brady is a Trumpian and a GOAT.
The curse of Montyzuma strikes again!
Patriots win! Unbelievable.
‘Shoe Tez Caht’
Shoot his cat?
Oh please. I can stomach those who put forward a cold blooded rationale for the monarchy. But this kind of fervour belongs in the 1950s.
Patriotism wins again.
WOoooooooooooooHooooooooo Patriots !!!!!
Haven’t breathed for 10 minutes…..
Don’t want to state the obvious but what a simile between that game and the election.
Monty – thank you! Thank you so much for taking the rakes!
Spiffing result for the Tom Bradys in the American rugby.
Ball dropped on the goal line but called a TD. Very Trumpian.
I guess the crazy run of results from 2016 continues! Brady really is the greatest.
Monty – Trump winning!!!!!!!!!!!!!
I have got to go the casino or a racetrack with Monty.
OMG!!
The Trumpening is Real.
Patriots Day! Frabjous!
Trump IS God.
You were saying earlier today, Monty?
Whomever Cats follow the God-Emperor on Twitter, get in here when he gives a MAGA shoutout to Brady&Belichek…
Thanks for the play-by-play, monty.