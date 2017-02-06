Monday Forum: February 6, 2017

Posted on 9:00 am, February 6, 2017 by Sinclair Davidson
270 Responses to Monday Forum: February 6, 2017

  1. m0nty
    #2286780, posted on February 6, 2017 at 2:23 pm

    Big pass interference call, 1st & goal at the 2. Things looking good for the Patriots.

  2. Leigh Lowe
    #2286782, posted on February 6, 2017 at 2:24 pm

    Why are people backing the communist hellhole of New England?

    Firstly, it’s not a hellhole and, secondly, it’s hardly communist.
    I’d classify it as extreme socialist at worst.

  4. Infidel Tiger
    #2286784, posted on February 6, 2017 at 2:25 pm

    Why are people backing the communist hellhole of New England?

    Tom Brady is a Trumpian and a GOAT.

  5. Snoopy
    #2286785, posted on February 6, 2017 at 2:25 pm

    The curse of Montyzuma strikes again!

  7. Turtle of WA
    #2286787, posted on February 6, 2017 at 2:25 pm

    ‘Shoe Tez Caht’

    Shoot his cat?

  8. Viva
    #2286790, posted on February 6, 2017 at 2:26 pm

    Long may she reign over us!

    Oh please. I can stomach those who put forward a cold blooded rationale for the monarchy. But this kind of fervour belongs in the 1950s.

  9. Turtle of WA
    #2286791, posted on February 6, 2017 at 2:26 pm

    Patriotism wins again.

  10. hzhousewife
    #2286792, posted on February 6, 2017 at 2:26 pm

    WOoooooooooooooHooooooooo Patriots !!!!!

    Haven’t breathed for 10 minutes…..

  11. Infidel Tiger
    #2286793, posted on February 6, 2017 at 2:26 pm

    Don’t want to state the obvious but what a simile between that game and the election.

    Monty – thank you! Thank you so much for taking the rakes!

  12. Tom
    #2286795, posted on February 6, 2017 at 2:26 pm

    Spiffing result for the Tom Bradys in the American rugby.

  13. m0nty
    #2286796, posted on February 6, 2017 at 2:27 pm

    Ball dropped on the goal line but called a TD. Very Trumpian.

    I guess the crazy run of results from 2016 continues! Brady really is the greatest.

  14. Mike of Marion
    #2286797, posted on February 6, 2017 at 2:27 pm

    Monty – Trump winning!!!!!!!!!!!!!

  15. Infidel Tiger
    #2286798, posted on February 6, 2017 at 2:27 pm

    The curse of Montyzuma strikes again!

    I have got to go the casino or a racetrack with Monty.

  16. Tailgunner
    #2286799, posted on February 6, 2017 at 2:27 pm

    OMG!!
    The Trumpening is Real.
    Patriots Day! Frabjous!

    Trump IS God.

  17. Infidel Tiger
    #2286801, posted on February 6, 2017 at 2:28 pm

    Donald J. Trump ‏@realDonaldTrump 5h5 hours ago
    More
    Enjoy the #SuperBowl and then we continue: MAKE AMERICA GREAT AGAIN!

  18. Nic
    #2286802, posted on February 6, 2017 at 2:28 pm

    You were saying earlier today, Monty?

  19. Tailgunner
    #2286803, posted on February 6, 2017 at 2:28 pm

    Whomever Cats follow the God-Emperor on Twitter, get in here when he gives a MAGA shoutout to Brady&Belichek…

  20. Gab
    #2286804, posted on February 6, 2017 at 2:29 pm

    Thanks for the play-by-play, monty.

