Monday Forum: February 6, 2017

  1. Senile Old Guy
    #2287117, posted on February 6, 2017 at 6:26 pm

    Have you looked into it, or are you just repeated received wisdom? I think my test is a pretty good one. I can’t square my judgement of Wakefield’s character with what the establishment said about him. I think it’s a worthwhile test for others to try for themselves.

    Wakefield is a crank who faked results. I am not repeating ‘received wisdom’ because I have the expertise to judge for myself. And, no, this being anonymous, I can’t prove it.

  2. cohenite
    #2287118, posted on February 6, 2017 at 6:26 pm

    Tom

    #2287080, posted on February 6, 2017 at 5:53 pm

    Wow:

    Donald Trump reminiscent of Stalin says chief scientist Alan Finkel as science ‘literally under attack’

    Finkel fits well with the attitude manifested in the Finkelstein enquiry where the punters were told to shut up, do what they were told and pay the bills. People like Finkel aren’t supporting alarmism because of the science but because of the bucks, power and ego. The default to moral outrage about the temerity of an elected official demanding to have oversight about how vast amounts of public money are being spent is the real Lysenkoism on display here. Fuck I hate it when scientists go all pure. Whiny, conniving bastards the lot of them.

    JC:
    He lives quite close to me and I often see him at a coffee shop in the morning. I had to stare the fucker down once. I keep my cigs at the coffee shop and he wanted to appear agitated when I lit up once close to him. He stared at me and I stared at him back until he averted his eyes. It was outside and perfectly fine. If he said anything I would have asked him to settle it with fists. But there was no need and I now do it on purpose and he never looks over.

    Just belt the bastard around the ears; and take a bottle of Bourbon next time and have a slug and a ciggie and maybe his eyes will pop out of his point fucking head.

  3. Riccardo Bosi
    #2287119, posted on February 6, 2017 at 6:26 pm

    Could anyone as useless as Turnbull become PM without extraordinary assistance from somewhere?
    The same question should be asked about Shorten.

    Switch the names for Australian ones, and the story is exactly the same.

    Trump Exposes America

  4. Bruce of Newcastle
    #2287120, posted on February 6, 2017 at 6:28 pm

    Milo Yiannopoulos Facebook
    Just booked a VERY special guest for my return to UC Berkeley.

    Bannon?
    Breitbart brotherhood.
    The UCB ferals would be at 30 megatonne level nuclear bounciness.
    That goes up to full Tsar Bomba level if he somehow gets Trump. 😀

  5. H B Bear
    #2287122, posted on February 6, 2017 at 6:28 pm

    An interesting article on the private v public benefit nature of vaccination.

    Parents who reject vaccination are making a rational choice – they prefer to put their children above the public good

    https://aeon.co/essays/anti-vaccination-might-be-rational-but-is-it-reasonable

  6. Roger
    #2287123, posted on February 6, 2017 at 6:29 pm

    The default to moral outrage about the temerity of an elected official demanding to have oversight about how vast amounts of public money are being spent is the real Lysenkoism on display here.

    The AGW caper would have to be the finest example of Lysenkoism in modern times.

  7. cohenite
    #2287124, posted on February 6, 2017 at 6:29 pm

    Dan Phillips

    #2287089, posted on February 6, 2017 at 6:00 pm

    I am not surprised about Gardacil.

    Me neither. I have always thought they brought it to market way too soon.

    IMO there is merit to the anti-vaxxer stuff.

    As much merit as in one of your bowel movements. Wakefield is a son of a bitch.

  8. C.L.
    #2287125, posted on February 6, 2017 at 6:32 pm

    The timing of the Pell brief of “evidence” is a blatantly news cycle attention grab.
    That’s not even up for debate. Total, obvious corruption.
    All of it approved by Ashton – who, of course, was caught lying to a parliamentary committee about the Catholic Church.

  9. Roger
    #2287127, posted on February 6, 2017 at 6:33 pm

    Parents who reject vaccination are making a rational choice – they prefer to put their children above the public good

    Substitute ‘selfish’ for ‘rational’.

  10. Dan Phillips
    #2287128, posted on February 6, 2017 at 6:34 pm

    Here is the thing. NO medication can be completely safe.

    There is much evidence that the safety standards for vaccines are lax. They do not do double blind tests, which should be de rigueur, because they say that it would be unethical to withhold treatment from the control group. Like I said, in principle vaccines are a good thing, but in reality they don’t test them well enough.

    Do you believe in catastrophic anthropogenic climate change too? The scientific community is still riding on its reputation from the past, but I think that reputation is in tatters.

  11. johanna
    #2287129, posted on February 6, 2017 at 6:35 pm

    Tom, Finkel was one of Abbott’s disastrous picks. It would take about three minutes of googling to figure out that he is an CAGW alarmist with pretensions far beyond his expertise.

    How hard is it for a politician who gets to the top to figure out that you never, never, appoint people like him? Then again, he appointed Natasha the Destroyer to a plum job as well. He allowed Martin Parkinson to stay. And so on, and so on.

    And let’s not get started on Maolcolm. He has known ABC chairman Spigelman for decades, lives nearby and has no doubt attended countless dinner parties and soirees with him.

    Labor, with all its faults, understands this very simple principle through and through.

    You don’t put your enemies in key positions and issue them with guns and ammo.

    I simply don’t understand what they are thinking when they do this.

  12. cohenite
    #2287130, posted on February 6, 2017 at 6:35 pm

    Roger

    #2287127, posted on February 6, 2017 at 6:33 pm

    Parents who reject vaccination are making a rational choice – they prefer to put their children above the public good

    Substitute ‘selfish’ for ‘rational’.

    Substitute demented is more like it.

  13. Senile Old Guy
    #2287131, posted on February 6, 2017 at 6:36 pm

    An interesting article on the private v public benefit nature of vaccination.

    Parents who reject vaccination are making a rational choice – they prefer to put their children above the public good.

    Unless they have good reasons — and some do — they are parasites relying on herd immunity. But if that fails, and their child gets something they could have been immunised against, they might be in for some serious grief. And I do mean grief.

  14. cohenite
    #2287132, posted on February 6, 2017 at 6:36 pm

    I simply don’t understand what they are thinking when they do this.

    Because they aren’t thinking; they are acts of ego.

  15. H B Bear
    #2287133, posted on February 6, 2017 at 6:37 pm

    Substitute ‘selfish’ for ‘rational’.

    It can be both.

  16. H B Bear
    #2287135, posted on February 6, 2017 at 6:39 pm

    I simply don’t understand what they are thinking when they do this.

    I’d like to help johanna. I’m still stuck on the earlier question of why the Lieborals bother forming government at all.

  17. Bruce of Newcastle
    #2287136, posted on February 6, 2017 at 6:39 pm

    I would too if I could get my hands on French strawberries

    Speaking of such things this story from a week ago was quite nifty, especially the pic.

    Rare tiny leopard tortoises born as part of special breeding program

    Epic triumph of appetite over practicality.

  18. Roger
    #2287138, posted on February 6, 2017 at 6:40 pm

    Bob Carr – who appears to have had his last haircut in a Beijing backstreet barber’s shop – on The Drum talking up Bernardi’s ability to communicate.

  19. egg_
    #2287139, posted on February 6, 2017 at 6:41 pm

    Teh Dumb
    Used Carr: Pauline Hanson picking up Asian voters.

    Maybe they’re canny enough to vote for Policy, not jut personality politics?

  20. egg_
    #2287141, posted on February 6, 2017 at 6:43 pm

    The Left seem vewy vewy nervous about the spectre of an Aussie proto-Trump on the horizon.

  21. Roger
    #2287142, posted on February 6, 2017 at 6:43 pm

    Used Carr: Pauline Hanson picking up Asian voters.

    Despite her “20 years of making racist statements” !

  22. Dan Phillips
    #2287143, posted on February 6, 2017 at 6:44 pm

    Wakefield is a crank who faked results. I am not repeating ‘received wisdom’ because I have the expertise to judge for myself.

    Are you saying you have looked into his case in detail? He didn’t fake anything. He just presented clinical observations of some children he examined. He made no claim of a causal link between the MMR vaccine and autism.

  23. Diogenes
    #2287144, posted on February 6, 2017 at 6:45 pm

    “Timetable failures” = Said drivers and maintenance staff declaring trains unserviceable at the drop of a hat, using faux safety concerns. That would be less of a “timetable failure” and more a case of not enough available kit to service the timetable.

    Whilst waiting for the mobile kettle to be certified, I was doing the theory for drivers course at a Qld based steam museum 10 years ago, we had QR Instructor drivers telling us that if you followed every ‘elfin safety rule NO trains would run. (I hold the predecessor tickets to TLIC2078 Identify and respond to signals and trackside signs, TLIE2007 Use communication systems, TLIF1001 Follow occupational health and safety procedures, TLIF3058 Apply safeworking rules and regulations to rail functions )

  24. egg_
    #2287145, posted on February 6, 2017 at 6:45 pm

    Bob Carr – who appears to have had his last haircut in a Beijing backstreet barber’s shop

    Growing more like Stephen Hawking by the day – I’m awaiting the wheelchair and robotic voice.
    Has he been to P3do Island, too?

  25. cohenite
    #2287147, posted on February 6, 2017 at 6:46 pm

    He made no claim of a causal link between the MMR vaccine and autism.

    Bullshit.

  26. Zulu Kilo Die Onuitspeeklike
    #2287148, posted on February 6, 2017 at 6:47 pm

    http://www.dailymail.co.uk/news/article-4194120/Dylan-Voller-released-Don-Dale-today.html

    Anybody care to speculate on how long it will be before he’s back inside?

  27. Baldrick
    #2287149, posted on February 6, 2017 at 6:48 pm

    Dick Smith and Gerry Harvey.
    Is there a greater pair of fuck-knuckles in Australian business today?

  28. Diogenes
    #2287150, posted on February 6, 2017 at 6:49 pm

    Unless they have good reasons — and some do

    Favourite No 2 (would have been 28 last Friday week 🙁 ) son could not be vaccinated for some things because of his underlying condition,but was vaccinated for everything he could be . He spent nearly 6 weeks in hospital after getting just 3 chicken pox spots. Two weeks in isolation, 1 week in ICU , and 3 recovering his speech and swallow

  29. Mater
    #2287151, posted on February 6, 2017 at 6:49 pm

    The AGW caper would have to be the finest example of Lysenkoism in modern times.

    They’re not even very original:

    The Disgraceful Episode Of Lysenkoism Brings Us Global Warming Theory

  30. Dan Phillips
    #2287152, posted on February 6, 2017 at 6:50 pm

    they are parasites relying on herd immunity

    It depends on the risk versus the benefit. How effective are the vaccines? What is the merit of giving a hepatitis B vaccine to babies who are not going to be at risk in any case?

  31. egg_
    #2287153, posted on February 6, 2017 at 6:50 pm

    Carr: Longterm unemployed voted for Trump as the major Parties offered no solutions.
    He’s ignoring the fact that the majority of female voters voted for trump.

  32. Senile Old Guy
    #2287154, posted on February 6, 2017 at 6:52 pm

    Wakefield is a crank who faked results. I am not repeating ‘received wisdom’ because I have the expertise to judge for myself.

    Are you saying you have looked into his case in detail?

    See The British Medical Journal: “Clear evidence of falsification of data should now close the door on this damaging vaccine scare”.

    And, yes, I have read the case in some detail.

  33. egg_
    #2287155, posted on February 6, 2017 at 6:53 pm

    Dick Smith and Gerry Harvey.
    Is there a greater pair of fuck-knuckles in Australian business today?

    Vegemite’s back in Aussie hands (Bega Cheese) after decades, Dick.

  34. herodotus
    #2287156, posted on February 6, 2017 at 6:54 pm

    Who recommended Finkel to Abbott? He wouldn’t have come up with some Melburnistani climate wallah on his own.

  35. Roger
    #2287157, posted on February 6, 2017 at 6:55 pm

    Carr: Trump the most authoritarian US president.

    Lincoln suspended habeus corpus, Bob.

  36. H B Bear
    #2287159, posted on February 6, 2017 at 6:55 pm

    Speaking of Used Carr I was having a look at steel cut oats. Might give them a try this winter. Possibly the only useful contribution Used has ever made.

  37. hzhousewife
    #2287161, posted on February 6, 2017 at 6:57 pm

    Parents who reject vaccination are making a rational choice – they prefer to put their children above the public good.

    I once asked an anti-vaccer Mum what would she do if they went to Bali and one of the kids was bitten by a rabid dog. Would she let the kid be treated?
    Oh of course, she said, that’s different !!

  38. test pattern
    #2287162, posted on February 6, 2017 at 6:58 pm

    Briffaut’s ‘The Making of Humanity’

    Dar Al-Hikmet, The Home of Science

    ‘The whole subsequent development and marvellous expansion was not a religious but a political
    movement, one whose sole aim, in fact, was conquest and plunder. The mass of Muslim tribes knew and cared nothing about Islam, amusement was caused on more than one occasion by their inability to recite a single prayer beyond the opening formula,” Bismillah er-rahman, er-rahim.” The dazzling rapidity of the conquest was chiefly due, not to Muslim prowess or to Byzantine inefficiency, but to the assistance and friendliness of the Christian populations of Syria and Egypt, sick to death of theocratic oppression and of theology.’

    ‘His brilliant court where, under the stalactite roofs of Moorish halls, and amid oriental gardens adorned with murmuring fountains, and aviaries filled with rare birds, and menageries of strange animals, the gifts of friendly Khalifs, the professors of Arabian science forgathered as honoured guests, and discussed mathematical problems and questions of natural history, where troubadours from Provence and Moorish minstrels sang to the music of lutes and tabors, and inspired the first-fruits of Italian poetry; that wonder court, the seat of learning, refinement and beauty, so utterly contrasting with the gloomy, rush-littered halls of other European potentates, which swarmed with monks and vermin, ignorance and superstition, was an object of astonishment and malicious rage. Among the accusations and denunciations that were hurled against Frederic, it was alleged with horror that he indulged in a daily bath even on Sundays.’

    ‘By the end of the thirteenth century, among the propositions which the Paris Sorbonne was called upon to censure, we find the following : ” The discourses of theologians are founded on fables ” ;
    True knowledge is made impossible by theology” ; “The Christian religion is an obstacle to education.” The spell which had held the human mind captive during the Dark Ages was broken for ever.

    Great book. pp 184-221

    https://ia801404.us.archive.org/8/items/makingofhumanity00brifrich/makingofhumanity00brifrich.pdf

  39. Baldrick
    #2287163, posted on February 6, 2017 at 6:59 pm

    Vegemite’s back in Aussie hands (Bega Cheese) after decades, Dick.

    … but is it still Halal certified?

  40. test pattern
    #2287165, posted on February 6, 2017 at 6:59 pm

    #Bill@Leak of Rights

    Just returned from Tehran where I took part in a cartooning workshop on comparative stereotype noses. Very enjoyable. I learned some nifty nope nope nope genocide didn’t happen hooknose techniques and showed them my funny as a ute full of abos broadnose Australoid brushstroke.

    Now this Voller kid. Duterte has the right idea. These kids are crime multipliers. Their brains are ruined, they can’t be rehabilitated, not even by being tortured in chairs at Wellness Spas like Don Dale. Just let the cops take care of them like Duterte does. And it will give me the pretext for lots more cartoons! I can hear my fans laughing already. Bill. Leak of Rights.

  41. JC
    #2287166, posted on February 6, 2017 at 6:59 pm

    herodotus
    #2287156, posted on February 6, 2017 at 6:54 pm

    Who recommended Finkel to Abbott? He wouldn’t have come up with some Melburnistani climate wallah on his own.

    Why not, doofi? Almost the day after he won the erection, Abbott came up with that former Australian Dems as his appointment for wimenzes affairs… Natasha Stott- Despoja.

    Abbott is well qualified to have come up with Finkel all by himself. He needed no help.

  42. Dan Phillips
    #2287167, posted on February 6, 2017 at 6:59 pm

    He made no claim of a causal link between the MMR vaccine and autism.

    Bullshit.

    No. Wakefield’s paper was a case series study. The purpose of it was for hypothesis generation. He made no claim about MMR causing autism. I would need to see a quote from the original paper to prove he had.

    Wakefield examined some children who were brought to him with an inflammatory bowel condition and some kind of autism or autism-like condition. Notably the children had been vaccinated with the MMR vaccine just prior to their illness. Wakefield wrote up his observations. He made no claim that the vaccine caused their condition. He just put that forward as a hypothesis. I don’t see anything fraudulent in that.

