All words are cheap. The words of politicians – even when they're interpreting their own legislation – are junk.— Chris Berg
Monday Forum: February 6, 2017
This entry was posted in Open Forum. Bookmark the permalink.
542 Responses to Monday Forum: February 6, 2017
Wakefield is a crank who faked results. I am not repeating ‘received wisdom’ because I have the expertise to judge for myself. And, no, this being anonymous, I can’t prove it.
Finkel fits well with the attitude manifested in the Finkelstein enquiry where the punters were told to shut up, do what they were told and pay the bills. People like Finkel aren’t supporting alarmism because of the science but because of the bucks, power and ego. The default to moral outrage about the temerity of an elected official demanding to have oversight about how vast amounts of public money are being spent is the real Lysenkoism on display here. Fuck I hate it when scientists go all pure. Whiny, conniving bastards the lot of them.
Just belt the bastard around the ears; and take a bottle of Bourbon next time and have a slug and a ciggie and maybe his eyes will pop out of his point fucking head.
Could anyone as useless as Turnbull become PM without extraordinary assistance from somewhere?
The same question should be asked about Shorten.
Switch the names for Australian ones, and the story is exactly the same.
Trump Exposes America
Bannon?
Breitbart brotherhood.
The UCB ferals would be at 30 megatonne level nuclear bounciness.
That goes up to full Tsar Bomba level if he somehow gets Trump. 😀
An interesting article on the private v public benefit nature of vaccination.
https://aeon.co/essays/anti-vaccination-might-be-rational-but-is-it-reasonable
The default to moral outrage about the temerity of an elected official demanding to have oversight about how vast amounts of public money are being spent is the real Lysenkoism on display here.
The AGW caper would have to be the finest example of Lysenkoism in modern times.
As much merit as in one of your bowel movements. Wakefield is a son of a bitch.
The timing of the Pell brief of “evidence” is a blatantly news cycle attention grab.
That’s not even up for debate. Total, obvious corruption.
All of it approved by Ashton – who, of course, was caught lying to a parliamentary committee about the Catholic Church.
Parents who reject vaccination are making a rational choice – they prefer to put their children above the public good
Substitute ‘selfish’ for ‘rational’.
There is much evidence that the safety standards for vaccines are lax. They do not do double blind tests, which should be de rigueur, because they say that it would be unethical to withhold treatment from the control group. Like I said, in principle vaccines are a good thing, but in reality they don’t test them well enough.
Do you believe in catastrophic anthropogenic climate change too? The scientific community is still riding on its reputation from the past, but I think that reputation is in tatters.
Tom, Finkel was one of Abbott’s disastrous picks. It would take about three minutes of googling to figure out that he is an CAGW alarmist with pretensions far beyond his expertise.
How hard is it for a politician who gets to the top to figure out that you never, never, appoint people like him? Then again, he appointed Natasha the Destroyer to a plum job as well. He allowed Martin Parkinson to stay. And so on, and so on.
And let’s not get started on Maolcolm. He has known ABC chairman Spigelman for decades, lives nearby and has no doubt attended countless dinner parties and soirees with him.
Labor, with all its faults, understands this very simple principle through and through.
You don’t put your enemies in key positions and issue them with guns and ammo.
I simply don’t understand what they are thinking when they do this.
Substitute demented is more like it.
Unless they have good reasons — and some do — they are parasites relying on herd immunity. But if that fails, and their child gets something they could have been immunised against, they might be in for some serious grief. And I do mean grief.
Because they aren’t thinking; they are acts of ego.
It can be both.
I’d like to help johanna. I’m still stuck on the earlier question of why the Lieborals bother forming government at all.
Speaking of such things this story from a week ago was quite nifty, especially the pic.
Rare tiny leopard tortoises born as part of special breeding program
Epic triumph of appetite over practicality.
Bob Carr – who appears to have had his last haircut in a Beijing backstreet barber’s shop – on The Drum talking up Bernardi’s ability to communicate.
Teh Dumb
Used Carr: Pauline Hanson picking up Asian voters.
Maybe they’re canny enough to vote for Policy, not jut personality politics?
The Left seem vewy vewy nervous about the spectre of an Aussie proto-Trump on the horizon.
Used Carr: Pauline Hanson picking up Asian voters.
Despite her “20 years of making racist statements” !
Are you saying you have looked into his case in detail? He didn’t fake anything. He just presented clinical observations of some children he examined. He made no claim of a causal link between the MMR vaccine and autism.
Whilst waiting for the mobile kettle to be certified, I was doing the theory for drivers course at a Qld based steam museum 10 years ago, we had QR Instructor drivers telling us that if you followed every ‘elfin safety rule NO trains would run. (I hold the predecessor tickets to TLIC2078 Identify and respond to signals and trackside signs, TLIE2007 Use communication systems, TLIF1001 Follow occupational health and safety procedures, TLIF3058 Apply safeworking rules and regulations to rail functions )
Growing more like Stephen Hawking by the day – I’m awaiting the wheelchair and robotic voice.
Has he been to P3do Island, too?
Bullshit.
Anybody care to speculate on how long it will be before he’s back inside?
Dick Smith and Gerry Harvey.
Is there a greater pair of fuck-knuckles in Australian business today?
Favourite No 2 (would have been 28 last Friday week 🙁 ) son could not be vaccinated for some things because of his underlying condition,but was vaccinated for everything he could be . He spent nearly 6 weeks in hospital after getting just 3 chicken pox spots. Two weeks in isolation, 1 week in ICU , and 3 recovering his speech and swallow
They’re not even very original:
It depends on the risk versus the benefit. How effective are the vaccines? What is the merit of giving a hepatitis B vaccine to babies who are not going to be at risk in any case?
Carr: Longterm unemployed voted for Trump as the major Parties offered no solutions.
He’s ignoring the fact that the majority of female voters voted for trump.
See The British Medical Journal: “Clear evidence of falsification of data should now close the door on this damaging vaccine scare”.
And, yes, I have read the case in some detail.
Vegemite’s back in Aussie hands (Bega Cheese) after decades, Dick.
Who recommended Finkel to Abbott? He wouldn’t have come up with some Melburnistani climate wallah on his own.
Carr: Trump the most authoritarian US president.
Lincoln suspended habeus corpus, Bob.
Speaking of Used Carr I was having a look at steel cut oats. Might give them a try this winter. Possibly the only useful contribution Used has ever made.
I once asked an anti-vaccer Mum what would she do if they went to Bali and one of the kids was bitten by a rabid dog. Would she let the kid be treated?
Oh of course, she said, that’s different !!
Briffaut’s ‘The Making of Humanity’
Dar Al-Hikmet, The Home of Science
‘The whole subsequent development and marvellous expansion was not a religious but a political
movement, one whose sole aim, in fact, was conquest and plunder. The mass of Muslim tribes knew and cared nothing about Islam, amusement was caused on more than one occasion by their inability to recite a single prayer beyond the opening formula,” Bismillah er-rahman, er-rahim.” The dazzling rapidity of the conquest was chiefly due, not to Muslim prowess or to Byzantine inefficiency, but to the assistance and friendliness of the Christian populations of Syria and Egypt, sick to death of theocratic oppression and of theology.’
‘His brilliant court where, under the stalactite roofs of Moorish halls, and amid oriental gardens adorned with murmuring fountains, and aviaries filled with rare birds, and menageries of strange animals, the gifts of friendly Khalifs, the professors of Arabian science forgathered as honoured guests, and discussed mathematical problems and questions of natural history, where troubadours from Provence and Moorish minstrels sang to the music of lutes and tabors, and inspired the first-fruits of Italian poetry; that wonder court, the seat of learning, refinement and beauty, so utterly contrasting with the gloomy, rush-littered halls of other European potentates, which swarmed with monks and vermin, ignorance and superstition, was an object of astonishment and malicious rage. Among the accusations and denunciations that were hurled against Frederic, it was alleged with horror that he indulged in a daily bath even on Sundays.’
‘By the end of the thirteenth century, among the propositions which the Paris Sorbonne was called upon to censure, we find the following : ” The discourses of theologians are founded on fables ” ;
True knowledge is made impossible by theology” ; “The Christian religion is an obstacle to education.” The spell which had held the human mind captive during the Dark Ages was broken for ever.
Great book. pp 184-221
https://ia801404.us.archive.org/8/items/makingofhumanity00brifrich/makingofhumanity00brifrich.pdf
… but is it still Halal certified?
#Bill@Leak of Rights
Just returned from Tehran where I took part in a cartooning workshop on comparative stereotype noses. Very enjoyable. I learned some nifty nope nope nope genocide didn’t happen hooknose techniques and showed them my funny as a ute full of abos broadnose Australoid brushstroke.
Now this Voller kid. Duterte has the right idea. These kids are crime multipliers. Their brains are ruined, they can’t be rehabilitated, not even by being tortured in chairs at Wellness Spas like Don Dale. Just let the cops take care of them like Duterte does. And it will give me the pretext for lots more cartoons! I can hear my fans laughing already. Bill. Leak of Rights.
Why not, doofi? Almost the day after he won the erection, Abbott came up with that former Australian Dems as his appointment for wimenzes affairs… Natasha Stott- Despoja.
Abbott is well qualified to have come up with Finkel all by himself. He needed no help.
No. Wakefield’s paper was a case series study. The purpose of it was for hypothesis generation. He made no claim about MMR causing autism. I would need to see a quote from the original paper to prove he had.
Wakefield examined some children who were brought to him with an inflammatory bowel condition and some kind of autism or autism-like condition. Notably the children had been vaccinated with the MMR vaccine just prior to their illness. Wakefield wrote up his observations. He made no claim that the vaccine caused their condition. He just put that forward as a hypothesis. I don’t see anything fraudulent in that.