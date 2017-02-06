Liberty Quote
The world you are proposing is a libertarian fantasy land, where everyone has maximum freedom backed up with more personal firepower than the average Taliban terrorist.— Paul “m0nty” Montgomery
Monday Forum: February 6, 2017
A bit of yours and a bit of mine, John64!
Next up on the Cat: Tel, MV and the gang rail against the ebil Soros-funded Satanic science conspiracy to hoodwink right-thinking people that the world is round.
I can’t yet imagine how Montage will get raked for this one, I’m sure it will happen though!
Ross is hugely entertaining.
Never heard of her. Sound like I’m lucky- I though you were talk about Alan Jones lol.
Turnbull’s fan-club in the media bleating about loyalty.
Hey … it’s amazing here in this world on the other side of the looking glass.
Yep. Especially to murderers, rapists and pedos.
Plus a bit of LL’s too, Tom!
Mix all three together and you’d probably get the exact quote.
Miranda Devine seems to be following the well worn path of watering down. See – Sir Frank Packer vs James. See – Frank Devine, a lion of journalism, Miranda’s father.
Letting his wife choose her name was probably the first of many mistakes.
Old VHS tape of Bernadi sacred pledge with Libs, film a bit grainy.
I think we all captured the spirit of Cameron’s broadside.
That is, that Turnbull is a vacuous, preening fuckwit who is all out of ideas, perhaps because his only ambition was to get his portrait in the Great Hall.
He’s not innovative or agile at all.
Agree Leigh but I think he also had a mission to suck us into that Paris sh*t
No it isn’t, but thanks for exposing your despotic loonery.
You are equating what the government does with how people react to that. How can you conflate the two you moron?
Of course renewable subsidies are irrational
People reacting to price incentives, is not irrational.
You can explain this away however you like – median voter, myth of the rational voter, that voters outnumber taxpayers etc.
Your insinuation is rather snide and your crankery on top of defending lunatic Dick Smith is beyond the pale.
Dick imports cheap Asian electronics to get rich, now he hates free trade.
Dick has kids, decides everyone else should stop breeding.
Stop defending this cancerous ass with your simpleton’s conflations.
True.
But I suspect that what drives him on that score is not a heartfelt belief in climate change, but rather that it was his undoing in 2009.
He is driven by a desire to get square with those who tore him down.
Brevity usually isn’t one of Ross Cameron’s strong suits but on this occasion he properly skewered Napping Lord Waffleworth of Trumball with fewer than 30 words.