Monday Forum: February 6, 2017

Posted on 9:00 am, February 6, 2017 by Sinclair Davidson
This entry was posted in Open Forum. Bookmark the permalink.

765 Responses to Monday Forum: February 6, 2017

1 2 3 4
  1. Tom
    #2287444, posted on February 6, 2017 at 9:42 pm

    A bit of yours and a bit of mine, John64!

  2. rickw
    #2287447, posted on February 6, 2017 at 9:42 pm

    Next up on the Cat: Tel, MV and the gang rail against the ebil Soros-funded Satanic science conspiracy to hoodwink right-thinking people that the world is round.

    I can’t yet imagine how Montage will get raked for this one, I’m sure it will happen though!

  3. Infidel Tiger
    #2287448, posted on February 6, 2017 at 9:43 pm

    “I think Turnball has given up. He just gets up every morning and thinks: nah, I’ve got no fucking idea…”

    Ross is hugely entertaining.

  4. miltonf
    #2287450, posted on February 6, 2017 at 9:43 pm

    Never heard of her. Sound like I’m lucky- I though you were talk about Alan Jones lol.

  5. Leigh Lowe
    #2287451, posted on February 6, 2017 at 9:44 pm

    Turnbull’s fan-club in the media bleating about loyalty.
    Hey … it’s amazing here in this world on the other side of the looking glass.

  6. Infidel Tiger
    #2287452, posted on February 6, 2017 at 9:44 pm

    Just so we’re clear here, do you condone the state forcibly injecting substances into people without their consent?

    Yep. Especially to murderers, rapists and pedos.

  7. John64
    #2287455, posted on February 6, 2017 at 9:45 pm

    A bit of yours and a bit of mine, John64!

    Plus a bit of LL’s too, Tom!

    Mix all three together and you’d probably get the exact quote.

  8. johanna
    #2287462, posted on February 6, 2017 at 9:47 pm

    Miranda Devine seems to be following the well worn path of watering down. See – Sir Frank Packer vs James. See – Frank Devine, a lion of journalism, Miranda’s father.

    Letting his wife choose her name was probably the first of many mistakes.

  10. Leigh Lowe
    #2287473, posted on February 6, 2017 at 9:53 pm

    Mix all three together and you’d probably get the exact quote.

    I think we all captured the spirit of Cameron’s broadside.
    That is, that Turnbull is a vacuous, preening fuckwit who is all out of ideas, perhaps because his only ambition was to get his portrait in the Great Hall.
    He’s not innovative or agile at all.

  11. miltonf
    #2287475, posted on February 6, 2017 at 9:55 pm

    Agree Leigh but I think he also had a mission to suck us into that Paris sh*t

  12. Empire
    #2287477, posted on February 6, 2017 at 9:56 pm

    Tis one of the restrictions of liberty we agree to when we wish to exist in concert with our fellows in some modicum of health.

    No it isn’t, but thanks for exposing your despotic loonery.

  13. .
    #2287479, posted on February 6, 2017 at 9:56 pm

    Roger
    #2287104, posted on February 6, 2017 at 6:11 pm
    No it isn’t. Enough crankery for the day.

    Dot supports renewables?

    You are equating what the government does with how people react to that. How can you conflate the two you moron?

    Of course renewable subsidies are irrational

    People reacting to price incentives, is not irrational.

    You can explain this away however you like – median voter, myth of the rational voter, that voters outnumber taxpayers etc.

    Your insinuation is rather snide and your crankery on top of defending lunatic Dick Smith is beyond the pale.

    Dick imports cheap Asian electronics to get rich, now he hates free trade.

    Dick has kids, decides everyone else should stop breeding.

    Stop defending this cancerous ass with your simpleton’s conflations.

  14. Leigh Lowe
    #2287481, posted on February 6, 2017 at 9:58 pm

    Agree Leigh but I think he also had a mission to suck us into that Paris sh*t

    True.
    But I suspect that what drives him on that score is not a heartfelt belief in climate change, but rather that it was his undoing in 2009.
    He is driven by a desire to get square with those who tore him down.

  15. John64
    #2287482, posted on February 6, 2017 at 9:59 pm

    I think we all captured the spirit of Cameron’s broadside.
    That is, that Turnbull is a vacuous, preening fuckwit who is all out of ideas, perhaps because his only ambition was to get his portrait in the Great Hall.
    He’s not innovative or agile at all.

    Brevity usually isn’t one of Ross Cameron’s strong suits but on this occasion he properly skewered Napping Lord Waffleworth of Trumball with fewer than 30 words.

1 2 3 4

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *