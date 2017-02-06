Liberty Quote
Underlying most arguments against the free market is a lack of belief in freedom itself.— Milton Friedman
-
-
Monday Forum: February 6, 2017
1,052 Responses to Monday Forum: February 6, 2017
Soros is highly offensive.
Forget his past and look what he is up to, right now.
He is a disgusting human being, funding violence and global socialism against democracy and the west.
But when we look to his past we see a socialist at heart.
It’s not hard to understand, surely.
Nazis were socialists.
Instead of fighting evil, his family sided with it.
They were rich enough to worry only about themselves and buy their lives, buying false documentation and changing their names.
Here of course many would say, in that situation, of course they would.
I would, you would tell me.
Who knows?
That is not the point.
In saving his own skin at the expense of his own race and collaborating with evil , he feels nothing about this, (he says) and indeed is quoted as saying that it was the happiest time of his life.
Any third rate social worker would tell you there are unresolved issues there.
It doesn’t take a psychological rocket science to know this person is very , very effected by his own actions during WW2 , associated with Nazis, and is spending his life and billions of dollars trying to justify his actions, as a traitor, by insanely pushing socialism and in deep denial of not just his actions, but more so his family’s.
Numbed to true evil his family and himself sided with, against their own people, and with the hang ups associated with living with it, this billionaire is one of the most dangerous psychopaths on the planet, as his actions and statements prove.
It is highly offensive to come onto this blog pretending to be offended for somebody who has caused , and continues to cause , so much misery in the world.
the modest little red Corolla hatch that I paid cash for with money saved up.
Future archaeological digs will become bored with recovering 1,000 year old Carollas in pristine condition.
If I was 2GB management, I would be convening a meeting tomorrow with Devine to instruct her that Blot is the reigning Australian ratings-winning talent in that timeslot and her job is to NOT talk over him. And if she doesn’t like it, seeya later.
Correct Tom. I just listened to the replay on my morning walk and yes, if left unchecked Bolt will quite rightly hang up on the Delcon Devine.
The result was different to what was expected, but following the same breadcrumbs, there’s that name again.
Via Wikileaks, no less.
References to Soros ownership and influence in Argentina.
I can fix this:
Those most hurt by
Cory BernardiChrissy Phyne are the hundreds of thousandsmillions of SA voters who voted Liberal in the Senate2013 election, only to be let down by him.
Why all the Barnaby Rubble hate?
He apparently gave all the frontbench numbskulls a blast yesterday, telling them in no uncertain terms to steer clear of droning on about same sex beagle hoedowns once cowards’ castle is back in session.
Said she was superb
I know this attracted some interest here: the AFP policewoman who shot herself in Melbourne yesterday has died.
BoN
Beemers and Mercs are common as muck here in Europe.
Nothing special other than the top of the line models.
I drive a Reanult Mégane 2.0 Grandtour 2008 picked it up for $1500.
French crap but goes and goes.
In case you wondered what happened to the normal 4am post (I was up late), today’s marvellous Leak.
Tom
#2287856, posted on February 7, 2017 at 9:04 am
I know this attracted some interest here: the AFP policewoman who shot herself in Melbourne yesterday has died.
Oh I’m sorry about that Tom, puts all the banter about cars in perspective.
Wonder if we ever know what happened?
A bit out there, but any Cat Catholics here care to comment on this reference? Is Francis the 112th pope? And is there such a prophecy? And if so, is there any widespread belief of this amongst Catholics?
I’m highly sceptical of this, obviously, but the blackmail theory is highly plausible, because I can believe Benedict would step down for the sake of the church. However, history has already proven this to be a bad decision. Crazy lunatic conspiracy / prophecy thingy following!!
“If you’re into Catholic prophecies, there’s one by St. Malachy in the 1100’s that states there would be 112 popes before the destruction of Rome. The last pope on that list is “Peter the Roman”. Turkson, you’re next! lol
http://www.crystalinks.com/papalprophecies.html“
Maybe you should just apologise instead of being more of a dishonest arsehole.
I bought a 2yo XR6. The new car feel (effectively identical to the then current BA2) at a banger price. Still have it. I’ve replaced alternator, power steering hose, and a set of front pads / discs in that time. At the time a 10yo would have been the hideous EF. To save $1000pa in depreciation, I would have incurred some unknown amount of additional maintenance cost and inconvenience, and been driving a bomb the whole time. I can’t see how I would have been better off.
Some bizzare stuff here:
https://www.theguardian.com/australia-news/live/2017/feb/07/politics-live-australia-turnbull-shorten
Dutton says Bernardi defection a betrayal
Pyne basically shills for social democracy
Xenophon does some brave nonsense with Trump doormats
Yes Beery, Benedict stepping down was very odd.
Why are Libs getting knickers in a knot aboutBernardi deserting the Liberal Party?. Malcolm did not campaign for the Liberal Party ,he campaigned for Turnbull Liberal team or some such thing. Can some Clever Cat find the logo?
Andrew
#2287862, posted on February 7, 2017 at 9:15 am
Choose carefully when you buy.
And I can fix cars.
The Trumbull Coalition team.
Braindead Fewfacts imbecile Latika Bourke (clearly now working with zero editorial oversight) believes that knifing prime ministers is actually ALP POLICY:
RTWT if you want more of Latika’s unsurpassed insights.
The Turnbull Coalition Team
Thanks Calli.
No, Struth. His past is crucial to understanding him now. His present is consistent with progressivism. To break down the charade, his past needs to be scrutinised and revealed. Wikipedia has already been whitewashed.
His influence is massive, and his past is moat questionable. I don’t want conspiracy theories, I want facts.
Right. Enough of this interwebbing. The garden beckons. And then 30 laps to cool off.
I don’t mind whacking conspiracy theorists, but you need a whacking too. It is a clear forgery that the church doesn’t give any acknowledgement of.
http://www.smh.com.au/world/donald-trump-and-team-sometimes-working-in-the-dark-make-stumbles-in-first-fortnight-in-white-house-20170206-gu6v5z.html
The left are not coping.
Winning.
Whoops. That makes me sound like Shane Gould. It’s an 11m pool.
😃
She suicided. Why she did it might make a paragraph in the paper in a few months time.
He was 86. The previous Pope was a vegetable for a bit. Perhaps that was a “teaching moment”.
Ten popes resigned before Benedict.
This is Chrissy’s highly nuanced, sophisticated and intellectually inspiring interpretation of the current crisis.
Otherwise known as a bitchy Pyne..ing .
A tribal dunce.
The liberal party are dead, and it will be great to see this strawberry muffin sink.
So, when they get booted out, will they care?
Really?
Everyone of them is set for life.
A very big problem.
Police women, too much pressure by the sisters?
OK I thought you died on the job like a monarch.
I’m referring to the Pope not the sad incident in Melbourne.
John Comnenus wrote on February 7, 2017 at 5:03 am “Malcolm Turnbull is unfit to be Prime Minister.”
and gave two reasons.
John, what about his &^%$#@ decision to get undesigned French subs in decades time at many times the price Israelis and Indians are paying, reportedly to keep Chrissy Pyne beside him in parliament?\
As governments FIRST task is to defend the nation, Turncoat should have leased off the shelf SUBS from Uncle Sam.
His incompetence seems matched only by the gutlessness of his MPs to stuff him in a commercial shredder.
Or Billy Snedden
When was the previous one, Dot?
Tintarella,
I like the music the message not so much even if it has sane messages here and there.
A long, long time ago.
If he died in office, some mutts would claim he was murdered.
Geriatric Mayfly can post the uplifting diary entries for the day, I’ll stick to the low brow.
1856
“Quarreled with Turgenev, and had a wench at my place.”
Leo Tolstoy.
calli, we were discussing agapanthus a while back, and you linked to some gorgeous types.
Not surprisingly, mine turned out to be the bog standard blue ones and white ones. We are talking clay soil, a relatively harsh climate, and a row of huge conifers 3m away. I have only watered them twice this summer, and they are thriving. Wonderful plants.
I am thinking of paving (loosely) my small back yard, except for a strip up each side. The conifers suck everything out of the soil in the middle, and the “lawn” is just a collection of weeds with bare patches.
Then, I could grow the lovely varieties you mentioned, and lots of other things besides, in pots. I am very good at growing things in pots.
Do you have any suggestions about paving? I don’t want to spend a fortune, and definitely don’t want a sealed surface. Don’t want the yard to look like a bathroom.Drainage is not a problem, as the block slopes slightly downwards away from my yard.
Thanks in advance – J.
Mark A
#2287859, posted on February 7, 2017 at 9:09 am
Didn’t achieve Supreme Commander at last interview?
Was he lying about it, Beer whisperer?
He admits himself, the facts I have quoted above.
The other day I was wrong about the photo of him in a Nazi uniform and have been looking up all I can about him.
They changed their J e wish name to Soros etc, and paid for papers to call themselves Christians.
If Wikileaks is whitewashed, which no doubt it is, it is still very obvious as to this persons motivation.
You say “No Struth”
Then you say “progressivism”
Which is regressive socialism.
If his past needs more revealing,…….please, go ahead.
With respect, you’re wrong. See VW Tuoraeg. Audi goes to great pains to cover up the VW platforms but every single Audi bar the R8 is based on a VW chassis (that one is based on a Lamborghini chassis) All you get for your money is nicer interior and nicer cups of coffee in the dealership. For some that is enough, but they are not superior to VWs in the mechanical sense. I have a friend in the VAG repair business and most of the part numbers are exactly the same, and he mixes and matches VW/Audis to make racing cars out of them.
johanna
#2287896, posted on February 7, 2017 at 9:37 am
I am very good at growing things in pots.
Can you give me some hint/links how to grow common herbs in a small flat for next time I’m posted here. Southern exposure, good in this hemisphere, plenty of sunshine.
Those most hurt by Chrissy Pyne are millions of taxpayers who have to ante up $50 billion to build B-Grade submarines in Adelaide, all to save his sad, well-worn arse.
Christopher Pyne has boasted of ridding the party of conservative and right wing voices.
Eat a dick, Chrissy.
Should have said, any other Cats with suggestions about paving should chime in. I’m only going to do it once, and need to get it right.
Amazing how quickly everyone has forgotten about Rambler’s cousin. Only mentioned yesterday but not even the slightest acknowledgement of someone’s family tragedy… already an un-person less than 24 hours later. Not counted as a death, because this person survived, but surely counted as a great wasted potential, if nothing else.
Cover it over with distasteful jokes about lizard people… ha ha your cousin has lifelong brain injury, we ignore that and call you stupid. How entertaining.
This coming from people who will lecture Monty on topics such as Absolute Morality.
How would you like to not only be living with a family tragedy but also live with the knowledge that if you should mention it you get ridicule and people turn away and laugh?
What happened to rambler’s cousin? I honestly have no idea.
LL, at a now defunct website run by the spouse of an ALP luminary, he was routinely referred to as “Pissy Chryne.”
It has a certain ring to it.
Cripes Zulu, you are out of the blocks early. And yes, I have just this minute finished raising my upliftingness to even greater heights. From the Sunday Times comes an interview with tenor Jonas Kaufmann. Nothing infuriates me more than parvenus who fiddle with the canon to “make it relevant to the modern audience.” Kaufmann tells of a performance of Aida at Holland Park in 2015, which was set not in Egypt, but in the Guantanamo Bay detention centre. The Grand March to the cells would have been spectacular. You can guess the rest.
johanna
#2287910, posted on February 7, 2017 at 9:56 am
In South Australia, we have this company that does patterned concrete, etc. We have used them for a massive patio floor and straight concrete for aou refurbushed driveway.
You may have an equivalent in your home state.
http://www.panoramaconcrete.com.au/