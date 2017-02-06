Monday Forum: February 6, 2017

Posted on 9:00 am, February 6, 2017 by Sinclair Davidson
This entry was posted in Open Forum. Bookmark the permalink.

1,327 Responses to Monday Forum: February 6, 2017

1 4 5 6
  1. Roger
    #2288142, posted on February 7, 2017 at 12:11 pm

    ABC Online feature: the travails of living in Tasmania after the splendor of Pakistan.
    The photo tells you immediately where this is going …

    They’ve been here five years for the father’s studies. That’s a long time to be writing a thesis.

  2. Hydra
    #2288143, posted on February 7, 2017 at 12:12 pm

    I suspect gay marriage is very low on the priority list for Bernardi, as much as the left screams about him for his views on it.

  3. Elizabeth (Lizzie) B.
    #2288144, posted on February 7, 2017 at 12:12 pm

    ‘as long as the government holds true to the values of the people who put us there’

    And what exactly is the evidence that they have been doing any of that, even after a severe electoral whacking?

  4. Myrddin Seren
    #2288145, posted on February 7, 2017 at 12:12 pm

    The parliamentary Liberal Party has taken on the worst aspects of Labor in recent years.

    They’re almost indistinguishable.

    The Trumbull United Party seems to lack Labor’s passionate commitment to fiddy kiddling ?

  5. max
    #2288146, posted on February 7, 2017 at 12:12 pm

    The Catholic church in Australia needs a modern Mannix. It’s swamped by money hungry litigants and lawyers. All allegations accepted without question. No mention of the Church facing up to its problems, led in that endeavour by Cardinal Pell. Oh no.

    I don’t accept the 7% figure trotted out by the RC. Other studies suggest 3%. They have gee’d it up.

    I wish the church would announce its own commission of enquiry into sexual abuse in the ALP and media organisations in Australia. Those bastards have feet of clay.

    No mention of the family (step families) as the greatest source of child sexual abuse in modern Australia.

  6. Tom
    #2288147, posted on February 7, 2017 at 12:13 pm

    Trump in the middle of an interview with Bill O’Reilly on Fox News (Foxtel 604). Part 2 coming up.

  7. memoryvault
    #2288148, posted on February 7, 2017 at 12:13 pm

    Constitutionally, senators represent their state, not their party.
    Bernardi is perfectly entitled to retain his seat.

    +1

    Excellent point, Roger.

    I find this whole argument calling on Bernardi to resign, somewhat strange. People have been leaving parties, swapping parties, and forming new parties, since the Federal Parliament came into being over a hundred years ago.

    AFAIK this is the first time people have demanded they resign.
    Ditto in the State Parliaments.

  8. C.L.
    #2288149, posted on February 7, 2017 at 12:14 pm

    The whole country is united in the desire for Malcolm Turnbull to please – please – go away.

  9. johanna
    #2288151, posted on February 7, 2017 at 12:16 pm

    Greens senator Sarah Hanson-Young said Senator Bernardi was “a rat leaving a sinking ship” and predicted his views would be rejected by their fellow South Australians.

    “I know he’s got name recognition in his own lunchbox,” she said.

    “Do other people know him? I’m not sure.”

    Another classic Sarah Sea Patrol moment.

    Thanks for that MS. I was worried that she might be bound and gagged somewhere. Australian political life needs all of the comic relief that it can get. Leak can’t do it on his own.

  10. egg_
    #2288152, posted on February 7, 2017 at 12:16 pm

    Am I correct in assuming that jet engines, owe much of their endurance and reliability to the fact that they they have fewer moving parts than their predecessors?

    Correct.
    The fact that the JSF F-35 has engine reliability issues would be due to it having a more complex engine than say the Hawker Sea Harrier that it effectively replaces.

  11. memoryvault
    #2288153, posted on February 7, 2017 at 12:17 pm

    The Trumbull United Party seems to lack Labor’s passionate commitment to fiddy kiddling ?

    They’re all too busy fiddling their travel allowances.

  12. thefrolickingmole
    #2288154, posted on February 7, 2017 at 12:18 pm

    Kate, 29, already has two boys and is five months pregnant with her third boy — a revelation that left her “gutted”.

    People make plans and God laughs.

    My auntie had 2 boys and wanted a girl so they tried again.
    Result
    Twin boys.
    She tried once more and got a daughter in the end.


    “Sleepers attract white ants”

    But enough about the Liberal Party.

  13. C.L.
    #2288155, posted on February 7, 2017 at 12:18 pm

    The ‘statistics’ shopped to the media (and bought by Andrew Bolt this morning) are almost certainly total bullshit.

    Over 35 years, 4444 people reported to superiors within the church that they’d been a victim of abuse.

    Since 1960, 1265 Catholic priests and religious brothers were the subject of a child sexual abuse claim.

    In all of Australia’s state schools over the last 75 years, how many children were abused and how many reports were made to superiors?

    We don’t know, of course, because Julia Gillard and the Labor Party protect and fully support unionised child molesters.

    If Turnbull had any balls (yeah, I know), he would announce a new Royal Commission into sexual abuse in all state schools throughout Australia in the post-war period.

  14. Bruce of Newcastle
    #2288156, posted on February 7, 2017 at 12:18 pm

    Okay, who emptied a bucket on the Sydney rain gauge?

    Seven late morning news mentioned it. Something like 50 mm in an hour. Flash flooding. The Leichardt light rail line had to shut down they said, so it probably hit Observatory Hill too.

  15. .
    #2288157, posted on February 7, 2017 at 12:19 pm

    Why not over engineer the JSF so it does it all and then mass produce that model and go for scale economies?

  16. Mother Lode
    #2288158, posted on February 7, 2017 at 12:20 pm

    Constitutionally, senators represent their state, not their party.
    Bernardi is perfectly entitled to retain his seat.

    I think the original point is still that he stood as a Liberal candidate.

    It is like in the lower house where people overwhelmingly vote for the party with their preferred choice for PM.

    Technically you only vote for your local member, but that is not what people do. They vote for the agenda that the party leader says they will implement.

    That is why the Libs lost so many votes in the last election. It is not an astonishing coincidence that so many local Liberal candidates did such an appalling job and lost their seats. It was people in seats scattered all over the country that thought Trumball such a dickhead that they would not vote for their member.

  17. Infidel Tiger
    #2288160, posted on February 7, 2017 at 12:22 pm

    Former Liberal leader Malcolm Turnbull has crossed the floor of Federal Parliament to vote in support of Labor’s emissions trading scheme. Mr Turnbull sat with government MPs in the lower house on the second reading vote to pass the carbon pollution reduction scheme.

    Shouldn’t he be expelled or resign?

    http://www.smh.com.au/environment/climate-change/turnbull-crosses-floor-to-vote-with-labor-20100211-nts2.html

  18. Mother Lode
    #2288162, posted on February 7, 2017 at 12:24 pm

    That said, I can see that Bernardi would feel that it is not incumbent upon him to resign. It is the Liberal party that screwed up.

    If he vacates the field and the SA government chooses one of their puke-suckling familiars it will strengthen further the ability of the current government to fail in their commitments.

    Freed from the pressure the party can bring to bear, I hope he calls all those Trumball-butt-sniffing weasels out and says the things that all the house-trained professional pollies rely upon none ever saying out loud.

  19. Elizabeth (Lizzie) B.
    #2288163, posted on February 7, 2017 at 12:25 pm

    Chris Kenny, in today’s Oz, puts it out as I feel it above:

    Abbott delivered for conservatives by stopping the boats — when the media/political class insisted it couldn’t be done — and axing the carbon tax.

    So from day one, Turnbull and his colleagues put themselves under the pump when they knifed Abbott. Their biggest challenge — as I highlighted that very day and often since — was to ensure they preserved the government’s conservative standing; that they didn’t drift to the liberal Left.

    The moderate wing of the Liberal Party likes to think it is in the ascendant but that can only be a bad thing for the party unless they understand their weaknesses. Only conservative leaders have been successful warriors for the Coalition; only conservatives seem to be capable of wearing the criticism of the media/political class in order to see mainstream values triumph.

    John Howard and Abbott were under constant assault from the Canberra Press Gallery — we were told incessantly how hopeless they were — but they won.

    The nervous nellies in the Liberal Party gave Turnbull a chance rather than stick with Abbott (who, of course, did much to harm his own standing). Spilt milk. The challenge since then has been for Turnbull to recognise his task.

    He was only ever going to be successful if he was seen to be just as tough on boats as Abbott, just as firm on national security and just as determined to put power prices above international climate gestures.

    To be fair, the Prime Minister has not weakened these policy areas in substance; but neither has he argued them with conviction. He did not attack Labor aggressively or effectively on them during the election campaign.

    He ratified the Paris climate agreement even after Donald Trump won, and although he has recognised the damage being done by the renewable energy target he is sticking by it. Turnbull needs to understand that to succeed he must fight — choose your area for a fight, sure — but pick a fight.

    He ought to propose legislation to curb the RET in some way — bring on the fight now with Labor over electricity. Why should Australia do itself economic self-harm while global emissions continue to rise anyway?

    If Labor and the Greens block such measures, rack them up as double dissolution triggers.

    Do something on immigration. Our numbers fluctuate according to economic circumstances, so with growth sluggish and housing affordability a problem, make a virtue of a reasonable reduction in numbers until the economy improves. Tell the public about the security checks we have on immigrants; if they are not stringent enough, improve them.

    Speak to people’s concerns about Islamic extremism. Don’t shut the debate down and constantly frown on people like Bernardi for raising reasonable issues. It is patronising to our Muslim communities to pretend they can’t join a discussion about an extremist problem they know and fear more than the rest of us.

    Don’t defend the right of women to wear the burka — criticise a culture that would force little girls to cover up. Values matter. Our values. You don’t have to legislate to give vent to serious and justifiable community concerns.

    Propose more budget savings. Do it soon, don’t wait for the budget in May. Close departments, axe programs. Have the fight with Labor. You keep telling us the budget is in dire trouble — then demonstrate to the population that you intend to fix it. If Labor block you — set up more triggers.

    Also, take up the fight to Labor over the gay marriage plebiscite. Australians voted to have their say, don’t let Labor and the Greens thwart them with insulting lines about the debate being too much for the nation to bear. If it is blocked again, chalk it up as another double dissolution trigger.

    There is much to do. The public wants the government (after the past decade, any government) to succeed.

    Bernardi’s departure will actually do the government a favour it takes just one important lesson from it — it is time for action, time to fight.

    I suspect however that it is far too late for action and fight. Tunbull doesn’t do action and fight.
    And Chris Kenny has forgotten to mention 18C and the Liberal disgrace on Triggsy and Free Speech.
    Yet another failure and a significant one for those with a libertarian bent. Long live Milo, I say.

  20. Zulu Kilo Die Onuitspeeklike
    #2288164, posted on February 7, 2017 at 12:26 pm

    Malcolm Turnbull has dropped a surprise bombshell on MPs as part of cleaning up entitlements by announcing the Life Gold Pass will be axed immediately instead of allowing a phase-out period.

    The Prime Minister’s decision has angered long-serving MPs close to retirement who had expected to enjoy the free business class travel.

    Only former Prime Ministers will be entitled to the perk but Mr Turnbull, a millionaire, announced he would not use it.

    The snap change to the Gold Pass comes in the wake of the public backlash at MPs over their expenses and the forced resignation of Sussan Ley last month for claiming taxpayer funded travel to the Gold Coast where she purchased a property.

    From the Oz. Could somebody tell me why, after months of masterly inactivity, Lord Waffle has suddenly decided to do something?

  21. memoryvault
    #2288165, posted on February 7, 2017 at 12:26 pm

    Why not over engineer the JSF so it does it all and then mass produce that model and go for scale economies?

    For the same reason Ford don’t mass produce Edsels.

  22. .
    #2288166, posted on February 7, 2017 at 12:27 pm

    Does Ford produce three different versions of the Edsel?

  23. Mother Lode
    #2288168, posted on February 7, 2017 at 12:28 pm

    Another classic Sarah Sea Patrol moment.

    Someone posted a link yesterday to a site where they were laughing at how feminists and militant lezzos, so down on the traditional ideas of beauty, so disgusted by body shaming, extolling the sublimity of the ‘plus-size’, when give a chance to depict themselves in cartoony style, always do so as svelte and sultry minxes.

    Anyone else remember the election ad Sarah Sea-Patrol had where she was a super hero?

    With a waist?

  24. Tom
    #2288169, posted on February 7, 2017 at 12:29 pm

    Bernardi due to address the Senate at 12.30.

  25. johanna
    #2288170, posted on February 7, 2017 at 12:30 pm

    Mole, your citation reads like a parody. They are against everything. But, what are they for, apart from free stuff for everyone?

    Venezuela here we come. Never mind the tax on tampons, there won’t be any tampons, morons. And, forget about using wads of toilet paper as a substutute. There won’t be any of that, either.

    To describe them as morons is unfair to morons everywhere.

  26. Leigh Lowe
    #2288171, posted on February 7, 2017 at 12:31 pm

    I am a fan of Maggie Thatcher in the abstract, but the destruction of jobs and communities in northern England was very real.

    Maggie closed down dirty coal.
    She should be applauded by lefties for being a generation ahead of her time.
    PS … Billy Elliot is not a real person and that movie wasn’t a documentary.

  27. Tom
    #2288172, posted on February 7, 2017 at 12:32 pm

    Speers on Sky: Austrian president Trumble refuses to watch Bernardi Senate speech.

  28. Leigh Lowe
    #2288173, posted on February 7, 2017 at 12:33 pm

    Infidel Tiger

    #2288160, posted on February 7, 2017 at 12:22 pm

    Former Liberal leader Malcolm Turnbull has crossed the floor of Federal Parliament to vote in support of Labor’s emissions trading scheme. Mr Turnbull sat with government MPs in the lower house on the second reading vote to pass the carbon pollution reduction scheme.

    Shouldn’t he be expelled or resign?

    Yes.
    Yes he should.

  29. Mother Lode
    #2288174, posted on February 7, 2017 at 12:34 pm

    Could somebody tell me why, after months of masterly inactivity, Lord Waffle has suddenly decided to do something?

    He wants to distract from Bernardi?

    If there is a rumble against Trumball in the party, I wonder if this (taking away something to which they were looking forward for the rest of their lives – just for him to get a good headline for a day) will drive people to him, or away?

  30. Bruce of Newcastle
    #2288175, posted on February 7, 2017 at 12:34 pm

    Why not over engineer the JSF so it does it all and then mass produce that model and go for scale economies?

    The upcoming fly-off between the A-10 and the F-35 will be very interesting. I’d back the A-10.

    Pentagon, Air Force Continue F-35 vs A-10 Close Air Support Testing – to Include Possible Fly-Off

  31. Tom
    #2288177, posted on February 7, 2017 at 12:34 pm

    Breaking: besieged Austrian president Trumble axes MPs’ life gold travel pass.

  32. custard
    #2288178, posted on February 7, 2017 at 12:35 pm

    See http://www.aph.gov.au

    for Bernardi’s statement. Any tick of the clock…….

  33. Mother Lode
    #2288179, posted on February 7, 2017 at 12:35 pm

    Shouldn’t he be expelled or resign?

    I believe the proper word would be excreted.

  34. Anthony
    #2288180, posted on February 7, 2017 at 12:36 pm

    Spot on, CL. Unless we are offered comparisons, we don’t even know whether or not the figures are good or bad. See below:

    Newsweek magazine, April 7, 2010:

    “[B]ased on the surveys and studies conducted by different denominations over the past 30 years, experts who study child abuse say they see little reason to conclude that sexual abuse is mostly a Catholic issue. ‘We don’t see the Catholic Church as a hotbed of this or a place that has a bigger problem than anyone else,’ said Ernie Allen, president of the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children …

    “Experts disagree on the rate of sexual abuse among the general American male population, but Allen says a conservative estimate is one in 10. Margaret Leland Smith, a researcher at the John Jay College of Criminal Justice, says her review of the numbers indicates it’s closer to one in 5 …

    “Since the mid-1980s, insurance companies have offered sexual misconduct coverage as a rider on liability insurance, and their own studies indicate that Catholic churches are not higher risk than other congregations … It’s been that way for decades.”

    The same article that the above was drawn from, notes that only 4 in 100 practising priests were ever even accused of misbehaviour. If anyone ever bothered to examine the figures being thrown around by Furness, et al., they might want to stop and ask the question: why are Australian figures at variance with the rest of the world. Dangerous extrapolations lead to dishonest, disreputable conclusions often shielded by emotive claims that one is too many. But, if the conclusions drawn by others in the US are to be believed, the the Catholic Church is no worse, and probably better, than other organisations.

  35. Roger
    #2288181, posted on February 7, 2017 at 12:36 pm

    I think the original point is still that he stood as a Liberal candidate. It is like in the lower house where people overwhelmingly vote for the party with their preferred choice for PM.

    In the Westminster system parties are a political convention; they do not have constitutional recognition in the legal sense. Bernardi is thus not beholden to the Liberal Party but to the electors of South Australia; as their senator in a representative democracy he is also entitled to act according to his conscience. It seems the Prime Minister, as well as not a few in the electorate, need reminding of these truths, which go to ensuring that in our system of government power is never wielded absolutely, even by prime ministers or political parties, but devolves to various levels of authority.

  36. Leigh Lowe
    #2288182, posted on February 7, 2017 at 12:36 pm

    From the Oz. Could somebody tell me why, after months of masterly inactivity, Lord Waffle has suddenly decided to do something?

    So he can background Hartcher, Bittered Sav and Mark Kenny that, when there is a move to topple him, that it is just greedy older (read Conservative) MPs looking for a free ride (literally).

  37. Tom
    #2288183, posted on February 7, 2017 at 12:37 pm

    Paywallian:

    Malcolm Turnbull has dropped a surprise bombshell on MPs as part of cleaning up entitlements by announcing the Life Gold Pass will be axed immediately instead of allowing a phase-out period.

    The Prime Minister’s decision has angered long-serving MPs close to retirement who had expected to enjoy the free business class travel.

    Only former Prime Ministers will be entitled to the perk but Mr Turnbull, a millionaire, announced he would not use it.

    The snap change to the Gold Pass comes in the wake of the public backlash at MPs over their expenses and the forced resignation of Sussan Ley last month for claiming taxpayer funded travel to the Gold Coast where she purchased a property.

    Mr Turnbull promised a complete overhaul of the compliance for MPs’ expenses and to introduce an independent agency to eventually report MPs’ spending monthly.

    Since 2001 the Gold Pass has cost taxpayers $17.2m. It was created in 1918 to provide rail travel for MPs but by the early 1990s it had grown into a virtually unaccountable and uncapped entitlement costing $1 million a year for front-of-the-plane flights for ex-MPs and their spouses. The rules to join this elite club have changed over time. Those who were ministers before 1973 needed to serve only one term. In the past few decades an MP was required to serve 20 years as a backbencher or six years as a minister or parliamentary office-holder to qualify. John Howard made sure every ex-MP was a winner when he introduced the oddly named “severance traveller” package providing similar benefits as the Life Gold Pass for between six months and five years after they left parliament for those who didn’t qualify for the lifetime extravaganza.

    Some of the former MPs were receiving free travel up to 40 years after they had stopped being MPs. Much of the travel was between capital cities and while some ex-MPs would use the perk to help charity and community groups, there was never any detail about what ­criteria were used to decide.

    But a significant number of trips were for ex-MPs and family members to travel to holiday destinations including Cairns, Broome, Lord Howe Island and Hamilton Island, often at Easter or Christmas.

    Ruth Webber, a one-term Labor senator from Western Australia, used the severance traveller scheme to charge taxpayers for an astonishing 147 flights costing $116,662 over two years at a rate of one flight every five days.

    Former Howard minister and millionaire Geoff Prosser was, on average, sending the taxpayer a $3000 bill every two months for travel from Perth to Broome, where he owns a holiday home.

    Ian Sinclair, the one-time Speaker and Nationals leader, was one of the heaviest users of the Gold Pass. Amid his charity work he also charged the taxpayer for regular family flights to Lord Howe Island, where he owns a holiday cottage, and fought with officials when they denied a $915 claim for his wife in 2004 to inspect the damage after a storm when lightning struck a 100-year-old pine tree near his cottage.

    Julia Gillard took the first steps to close the scheme to new members and curb the number of flights and Tony Abbott and Joe Hockey made the decisive leap to ground the gravy plane completely for former MPs and to end it around 2020 for those still in parliament.

    Four ex-MPs launched a High Court challenge last year to save the scheme but their case was thrown out.

  38. Delta A
    #2288184, posted on February 7, 2017 at 12:37 pm

    How many of you who have not joined another party yet will join the Australian Conservative Party?

    Already on AC list.

  39. Mother Lode
    #2288185, posted on February 7, 2017 at 12:38 pm

    The title of the RC referred to ‘institutional’ abuse.

    Is the Catholic Church the only institution in Australia?

  40. memoryvault
    #2288187, posted on February 7, 2017 at 12:39 pm

    Does Ford produce three different versions of the Edsel?

    Ford doesn’t produce ANY versions of the Edsel, and the reason applies equally to the F-35.
    To quote from Wiki:

    leading consumers to believe that the Edsel was the car of the future – an expectation it failed to deliver. After it was unveiled to the public, it was considered to be unattractive, overpriced, and overhyped.

    The F-35 is a design failure – a lemon. Has been from the get-go.
    Just like the Edsel.

  41. .
    #2288188, posted on February 7, 2017 at 12:41 pm

    Oh my god

    http://www.smh.com.au/sport/boxing/quade-cooper-opponent-jack-mcinnes-ridiculed-ahead-of-friday-night-fight-20170203-gu4yr9.html

    Any reamining respect for Cooper has vanished.

    Quade – here is a hint – put your f^%$ing guard up you twit.

  42. dweezy2176
    #2288190, posted on February 7, 2017 at 12:41 pm

    I am a fan of Maggie Thatcher in the abstract, but the destruction of jobs and communities in northern England was very real.

    I was born & raised in one of these dirty coal villages life was a struggle even with a wage earner without it was no laughing matter .. regular meals were a luxury not a standard!
    Then again, I don’t ever recall Maggie using dirty coal as the reason to further beggar us!

  43. Elizabeth (Lizzie) B.
    #2288193, posted on February 7, 2017 at 12:43 pm

    From the Oz. Could somebody tell me why, after months of masterly inactivity, Lord Waffle has suddenly decided to do something?

    Tinkering, tinkering, tinkering.
    A decision worth about ten minutes thought immediately post-election, which should have been decisively followed by much that was more substantial and properly planned rather than simple a flailing reaction. He’s missed the boat, fallen in the water, and is reaching for a lifebuoy as he sinks.

    Someone throw him a deckchair. Hope it knocks him out.

  44. Elizabeth (Lizzie) B.
    #2288194, posted on February 7, 2017 at 12:44 pm

    typo – simply a

  45. val majkus
    #2288195, posted on February 7, 2017 at 12:45 pm

    Malcolm Turnbull has dropped a surprise bombshell on MPs as part of cleaning up entitlements by announcing the Life Gold Pass will be axed immediately instead of allowing a phase-out period.

    has he really …. finally … made a decision on something?

  46. Leigh Lowe
    #2288196, posted on February 7, 2017 at 12:46 pm

    Constitutionally, senators represent their state, not their party.
    Bernardi is perfectly entitled to retain his seat.

    Technically correct, but lets put aside the legal and constitutional angle for a moment.
    As Paul Murray said last night … “Cory Bernardi didn’t leave the Liberal Party. the Liberal Party left him.”
    If you don’t believe me look for it on the tape of PM Live.
    It was just before Ross Cameron said that Chancellor Trumball gets out of bed every morning and thinks “What am I going to do when I get to my desk today? I haven’t got a fucking clue.”

  47. John64
    #2288198, posted on February 7, 2017 at 12:46 pm

    Bernardi making his statement; just after That Wong Chap announces that Shanghai Sam has been returned from Coventry.

  48. Mother Lode
    #2288199, posted on February 7, 2017 at 12:47 pm

    Yeah, I get what your saying Roger about how parties do not have a constitutional existence.

    It is a convention layered over the black letter of the constitution.

    The laws merely determine how we get them there in the first place. Not why. In practice (and not contrary to any laws) we vote for parties and party leaders to do as they promise.

    And if they fail we use the legality of the electoral system to hold them accountable.

  49. custard
    #2288200, posted on February 7, 2017 at 12:47 pm

    Bernadi finished his statement. Now that Wong chap is carrying on like a pork chop.

  52. Mr Rusty
    #2288203, posted on February 7, 2017 at 12:48 pm

    Is it raining as hard in Canberra as in Sydney?
    Just turned on the news and there is a groaning dyke about to explode.

  53. Roger
    #2288204, posted on February 7, 2017 at 12:49 pm

    Goodness, Chinese agent elected deputy ALP whip in the senate.

    His restoration continues.

  54. dweezy2176
    #2288205, posted on February 7, 2017 at 12:49 pm

    Malcolm Turnbull has dropped a surprise bombshell on MPs as part of cleaning up entitlements by announcing the Life Gold Pass will be axed immediately instead of allowing a phase-out period.

    Most of us are the same … capable of making sweeping decisions that will have no effect whatsoever on us!

  55. Zulu Kilo Die Onuitspeeklike
    #2288207, posted on February 7, 2017 at 12:49 pm

    I am a fan of Maggie Thatcher in the abstract, but the destruction of jobs and communities in northern England was very real.

    The English economic and military historian, Corelli Barnett wrote a series of four books with the theme of “The Decline of British Power” – both military and industrial – particularly after the Second World War.

    He cites “incompetent management, obstructive trade unions, restrictive practices, wildcat strikes, outdated plant, chronic shortages of skilled personnel and appalling weaknesses in the newest technologies” as being the cause. Those jobs and communities were a disaster looking for a place to occur. The coal and shipbuilding industries were the worst cases.

  56. .
    #2288208, posted on February 7, 2017 at 12:50 pm

    First news wire

    http://www.huffingtonpost.com.au/2017/02/06/cory-bernardi-officially-announces-resignation-from-liberals/

    “I rise to inform the Senate that this morning I resigned as a member of the Liberal Party. I consider it my duty to inform the Senate of this decision prior to making any public comment,” he said.

    “I stand here today, both reluctant and relieved. Reluctant because this decision has weighed heavy on my heart, but relieved because whilst it is difficult, I believe it is the right thing to do.”

    Bernardi said “respect for the values and principles that have served us well seem to have been set aside for expedient, self-serving, short-term ends.”

    “That approach has not served our nation well,” he said.

    “In short, the body public is failing the people of Australia. It is clear that we need to find a better way.”

    Bernardi said he was leaving the Liberals to build “a political movement of Australian conservatives.”

    “It really is time for a better way. For a conservative way. The enduring beauty of the conservative tradition is it looks to the past, to all that is good and great, to inform the future,” he said.

    “So today I begin something new, built on enduring values and principles that have served our nation so well for so long.”

  57. Tom
    #2288209, posted on February 7, 2017 at 12:50 pm

    Bernardi’s speech lasted less than five minutes and he did not name another MP who will join him as a member of his new party, which he didn’t name. So it will have a parliamentary membership of one. My tip: he will become a parliamentary oddity like Brian Harradine. Meanwhile, the Wong chap rises to give the predictable Liars broadside against Bernardi and AbbottAbbottAbbott and Trumble and the “hard right”.

  58. Philippa Martyr
    #2288210, posted on February 7, 2017 at 12:50 pm

    Watching the Senate respond to Bernardi.

    Wong vigorous.

    Brandis execrable.

  59. Leigh Lowe
    #2288211, posted on February 7, 2017 at 12:51 pm

    I am a fan of Maggie Thatcher in the abstract …

    Sorry, but you can’t be a fan of Maggie or Ronnie Reagan in the abstract.
    You are either in, or you are not.
    Otherwise you simply end up being another Chancellor Trumball or David Cameron …
    “I do believe in free speech. I really do. But …”
    “We should cut government spending. I fully understand that. But …”
    “It would be great of we could bring down the Soviets. But …”
    “The EEC has it’s problems to be sure, and I understand those who would want to leave. But …”

  60. Infidel Tiger
    #2288213, posted on February 7, 2017 at 12:51 pm

    Oh no! George Brandis is upset.

  61. johanna
    #2288214, posted on February 7, 2017 at 12:51 pm

    The old-fashioned way – when sex may or may not result in pregnancy, the baby may or may not make it to 9 months naturally, and above all, you may or may not survive the delivery – acknowledged that the whole human reproductive thing was subject to forces beyond our control.

    It still IS subject to these forces, but we have inserted so many layers between us and the harsh reality that it’s perfectly normal to have a tanty when your baby turns out to be something other than you ordered.

    I love babies and their mothers, but I really can’t stand the mummy industry.

    It’s not that simple, Philippa.

    Throughout history, the sex of a child has been of paramount importance. Just look at the history of the kings and queens of European countries over the last 500 years, to choose a relatively parochial example. I’m omitting the obvious example, because it was much more widespread than that.

    History’s a bitch, eh?

  62. Zulu Kilo Die Onuitspeeklike
    #2288215, posted on February 7, 2017 at 12:52 pm

    I was born & raised in one of these dirty coal villages life was a struggle even with a wage earner without it was no laughing matter

    I’ve shamelessly stolen your quote about “having to borrow money to be considered poor.”

  63. Philippa Martyr
    #2288216, posted on February 7, 2017 at 12:52 pm

    Malcolm Turnbull has dropped a surprise bombshell on MPs as part of cleaning up entitlements by announcing the Life Gold Pass will be axed immediately instead of allowing a phase-out period.

    has he really …. finally … made a decision on something?

    Surely not … Potential Greatness?™

  64. dweezy2176
    #2288217, posted on February 7, 2017 at 12:53 pm

    Is it raining as hard in Canberra as in Sydney?
    Just turned on the news and there is a groaning dyke about to explode.

    Hughie is struggling to sprinkle out in the backlot(s) of the multicultural cesspit, Fairfield, NSW .. been thretaening for 3 hours now and has only just managed to wet the ground!

  65. Geriatric Mayfly
    #2288218, posted on February 7, 2017 at 12:53 pm

    With Medicare now nestled inside some Centrelink buildings, there comes the bonus of mixing it with the ‘scrawny ice addicts’ and others down at heel who, by contrast, always seem to be fed well, but not necessarily well fed. Which brings to mind my current distraction, Leningrad by Anna Reid (2o12). Besides factual narrative about the emplacement of the siege, its progress and gradual disintegration, the book is brimming with personal stories, anecdotes and eye witness accounts plucked from the archives. Not for the faint of heart, but it does give some perspective on desperation as opposed to that promoted by ACOSS et al. who never really distinguish between the needy, the obese and the indolent.

    Another turned on her 10 year old son after he lost his ration card:
    What never ceases to amaze me is the metamorphosis taking place in this loving mother, who we always used to tease for fussing so much about he Igoryok . . . Now she has turned into a wolf, stripped of humanity by hunger. Her only care is to snatch a piece of food from Igor, and her only fear that he will take a crumb of bread from her, or steal a spoonful of soup from her grain…She was consumed by only one fear – that he would get his hands on her card or eat her bread.
    Maybe, both the hunger and the cold in the next instalment. Great bedfellows for the grim reaper.

  66. Infidel Tiger
    #2288219, posted on February 7, 2017 at 12:53 pm

    Sorry, but you can’t be a fan of Maggie or Ronnie Reagan in the abstract.
    You are either in, or you are not.

    Johanna is a lifelong public servant.

  67. Snoopy
    #2288220, posted on February 7, 2017 at 12:54 pm

    ALP senators have fvcked up badly placing slippery Shanghai Sam directly behind the ALP’ Senate Leader Penny Wong. Wong is not helped by Sam smirking and fidgeting behind her when she is addressing the Senate.

  68. Philippa Martyr
    #2288221, posted on February 7, 2017 at 12:54 pm

    Throughout history, the sex of a child has been of paramount importance.

    Only to people who commodify children.

    Like inbred royals with galloping syphilis and inconvenient first wives.

  69. egg_
    #2288222, posted on February 7, 2017 at 12:54 pm

    Why not over engineer the JSF so it does it all and then mass produce that model and go for scale economies?

    Probably a much-abused word.
    The much vaunted XR6 Ford engine upthread would be more reliable than its European rivals, due to ‘well proven design’ over decades – with some added refinement.
    The same with the Chevrolet LS V8 engines.
    Performance and reliability.

    From previous, I suspect the addition of a shaft drive to be the bugbear on the F-35 engine – the Harrier simply used external thrust vectoring for VTOL, not a separate fan via shaft drive.

  70. Philippa Martyr
    #2288223, posted on February 7, 2017 at 12:54 pm

    And patriarchal cultures that value males over females.

  71. Tel
    #2288225, posted on February 7, 2017 at 12:55 pm

    Wow, looks like Bernardi went and did it. I was expecting yet another media beat up.

  72. dweezy2176
    #2288226, posted on February 7, 2017 at 12:56 pm

    I was born & raised in one of these dirty coal villages life was a struggle even with a wage earner without it was no laughing matter
    I’ve shamelessly stolen your quote about “having to borrow money to be considered poor.”

    No problem .. we had to save up for years before we were classified as poor

  73. .
    #2288227, posted on February 7, 2017 at 12:56 pm

    Interetsing times

    Cory Bernardi Retweeted
    Aust Conservatives ‏@AuConservatives 10m10 minutes ago
    More

    Senator @corybernardi launched Australian Conservatives in @AuSenate. Text of speech at 12:40pm on his blog http://www.corybernardi.com/australian_conservatives_launched … #auspol

    2 replies 18 retweets 15 likes

    Reply 2 Retweet 18
    Like 15
    Cory Bernardi ‏@corybernardi 46m46 minutes ago
    More

    Following my statement to Senate will hold press conference in Mural Hall @ 1pm

    24 replies 46 retweets 56 likes
    Reply 24 Retweet 46
    Like 56

  74. Gab
    #2288228, posted on February 7, 2017 at 12:58 pm

    From the Oz. Could somebody tell me why, after months of masterly inactivity, Lord Waffle has suddenly decided to do something?

    Virtue signalling. Nothing more.

    Also, I see Penny Wong has reared up on her hind legs to howl on about something.

  75. Zulu Kilo Die Onuitspeeklike
    #2288229, posted on February 7, 2017 at 12:59 pm

    Which brings to mind my current distraction, Leningrad by Anna Reid (2o12). Besides factual narrative about the emplacement of the siege, its progress and gradual disintegration, the book is brimming with personal stories, anecdotes and eye witness accounts plucked from the archives. Not for the faint of heart, but it does give some perspective on desperation as opposed to that promoted by ACOSS et al. who never really distinguish between the needy, the obese and the indolent.

    Harrison Salisbury’s book, on the same subject, published in 1969, mentions episodes of cannibalism….

  76. Gab
    #2288231, posted on February 7, 2017 at 1:00 pm

    Sinclair has put up a Bernadi thread.

  77. Snoopy
    #2288233, posted on February 7, 2017 at 1:01 pm

    Di Natale, the thing that underpaid au pairs lectures on integrity.

1 4 5 6

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *