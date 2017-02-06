Patriot’s Day / Superbowl kickoff @ 10:30 am

This is the description of the movie Patriots Day:

An account of the Boston Marathon bombing, PATRIOTS DAY is the powerful story of a community’s courage in the face of terror. In the aftermath of an unspeakable attack, Police Sergeant Tommy Saunders (Mark Wahlberg) joins courageous survivors, first responders and investigators in a race against the clock to hunt down the bombers before they strike again. Weaving together the stories of Special Agent Richard DesLauriers (Kevin Bacon), Police Commissioner Ed Davis (John Goodman), Sergeant Jeffrey Pugliese (J.K. Simmons) and nurse Carol Saunders (Michelle Monaghan) this visceral and unflinching chronicle captures the suspense of one of the most sophisticated manhunts in law enforcement history and celebrates the strength of the people of Boston.

Everything you might want to see except some kind of analysis of the motivation of the bombers. Not recommended.

More interesting, however, is the Superbowl which is Sunday night in the US but kicks off at 10:30 am on Monday in Australia. It has the Boston Patriots v Atlanta Falcons. An unusually politicised contest since Boston has Tom Brady as its quarterback, the greatest who has ever played the game. But in very left wing Boston he is known for his friendship with Donald Trump and has even been known to wear the MAGA hat. Even more, the owner is Robert Kraft about whom this story is told:

Friendship and loyalty mean a lot to New England Patriots owner Robert Kraft, which explains why he happens to be such a huge fan of President Donald Trump. After Kraft’s wife passed away from cancer six years ago, only a very few people were thoughtful enough to stick by the Patriots owner’s side as he struggled with adapting to a life without his partner of 48 years. One of those people was Donald Trump. “When Myra died, Melania and Donald came up to the funeral in our synagogue — then they came for memorial week to visit with me,” Kraft told the New York Daily News in an interview. “Then he called me once a week for the whole year — the most depressing year of my life when I was down and out,” Kraft added. “He called me every week to see how I was doing, invited me to things, tried to lift my spirits. He was one of five or six people that were like that. I remember that.” What an amazing gesture. It is no wonder that Kraft has stuck by Trump’s side through thick and thin, including at Indiana Inaugural Ball on Jan. 19, where the then-president-elect acknowledged their friendship in front of the whole world. “In the audience we have somebody that’s under no pressure whatsoever because he’s got a great quarterback named Tom Brady and a great coach named Belichick — Bob Kraft,” Trump said at the dinner. “Your friend Tom just called, he feels good. He called to congratulate us, he feels good. Good luck. You’re going to do great things.”

Unlike his enemies, Trump is a man of pure decency. Go Pats!

POST-GAME COMMENT: The Patriots had the coldest first half and ultimately they were down 3-28 until they then ended up scoring the last 31 points of the game! And because of a missed extra point, they had to score a pair of two-point conversions to tie the score from when they had been 16 points down.

And I know I shouldn’t say it, but it was like watching Trump win an impossible election against all expectations.

FURTHER UPDATE: But it seems everyone is saying it: Trump supporters see a kindred spirit in Patriots’ come-from-behind victory.