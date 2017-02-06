Patriot’s Day / Superbowl kickoff @ 10:30 am

This is the description of the movie Patriots Day:
An account of the Boston Marathon bombing, PATRIOTS DAY is the powerful story of a community’s courage in the face of terror. In the aftermath of an unspeakable attack, Police Sergeant Tommy Saunders (Mark Wahlberg) joins courageous survivors, first responders and investigators in a race against the clock to hunt down the bombers before they strike again. Weaving together the stories of Special Agent Richard DesLauriers (Kevin Bacon), Police Commissioner Ed Davis (John Goodman), Sergeant Jeffrey Pugliese (J.K. Simmons) and nurse Carol Saunders (Michelle Monaghan) this visceral and unflinching chronicle captures the suspense of one of the most sophisticated manhunts in law enforcement history and celebrates the strength of the people of Boston.
Everything you might want to see except some kind of analysis of the motivation of the bombers. Not recommended.
More interesting, however, is the Superbowl which is Sunday night in the US but kicks off at 10:30 am on Monday in Australia. It has the Boston Patriots v Atlanta Falcons. An unusually politicised contest since Boston has Tom Brady as its quarterback, the greatest who has ever played the game. But in very left wing Boston he is known for his friendship with Donald Trump and has even been known to wear the MAGA hat. Even more, the owner is Robert Kraft about whom this story is told:
Friendship and loyalty mean a lot to New England Patriots owner Robert Kraft, which explains why he happens to be such a huge fan of President Donald Trump.
After Kraft’s wife passed away from cancer six years ago, only a very few people were thoughtful enough to stick by the Patriots owner’s side as he struggled with adapting to a life without his partner of 48 years. One of those people was Donald Trump.
“When Myra died, Melania and Donald came up to the funeral in our synagogue — then they came for memorial week to visit with me,” Kraft told the New York Daily News in an interview.
“Then he called me once a week for the whole year — the most depressing year of my life when I was down and out,” Kraft added. “He called me every week to see how I was doing, invited me to things, tried to lift my spirits. He was one of five or six people that were like that. I remember that.”
What an amazing gesture. It is no wonder that Kraft has stuck by Trump’s side through thick and thin, including at Indiana Inaugural Ball on Jan. 19, where the then-president-elect acknowledged their friendship in front of the whole world.
“In the audience we have somebody that’s under no pressure whatsoever because he’s got a great quarterback named Tom Brady and a great coach named Belichick — Bob Kraft,” Trump said at the dinner. “Your friend Tom just called, he feels good. He called to congratulate us, he feels good. Good luck. You’re going to do great things.”
Unlike his enemies, Trump is a man of pure decency. Go Pats!
POST-GAME COMMENT: The Patriots had the coldest first half and ultimately they were down 3-28 until they then ended up scoring the last 31 points of the game! And because of a missed extra point, they had to score a pair of two-point conversions to tie the score from when they had been 16 points down.
And I know I shouldn’t say it, but it was like watching Trump win an impossible election against all expectations.
FURTHER UPDATE: But it seems everyone is saying it: Trump supporters see a kindred spirit in Patriots’ come-from-behind victory.
Come on The Pats!!
Trump is god!
Is Trump quarterback?
Festival of the boot!
Go Patriots!*
* I don’t follow the Patriots, but saw this story yesterday:
Why the Atlanta Falcons Are ‘Going Green’ in 2017
Read the rest and weep. The disease is spreading and is turning sportspersons into Gaia-priests.
Grr.
My guess is lady gaga is a bit gaga and agast at the response to her goo gooing and gagaing about Trump and will keep herself appropriately gagged.
A gagged gaga is good.
You really are Canadian/Australian, Steve. It is the New England Patriots, isn’t it (based near Boston though they may be)?
Patriots are terrible people and their inflation is fake.
We will have our version of Trumpy very, very soon. Go Cory!
Re
It’s actually not that I’m Canadian/Australian but that I am old. They were the Boston Patriots from 1960 till 1969 which is how I still think of them. I am also old enough to remember when AFL teams were either called by their suburb or by their name but never both together. They were either Carlton or The Blues, but never Carlton Blues. It is a North Americanism to say the two together, which I think we should stop doing.
Stop with the “compassionate Trump” stuff, Steve.
We don’t want to be his friend, we just want him to get on with it.
I hope they mute that nutcase Lady Gaga if she goes full retard at half time.
Just shows you how far left the NFL has drifted in the last few years that they would even have her there.
Trumpy is making them go nuts, again, by saying in an interview with Bill O’Reilly before the game that the US is not so innocent when it comes to the moral high ground of the unintended consequences of civilian collateral damage. Apparently America has not committed any civilian collateral damage and is therefore morally superior to every other nation in the world, including Russia.
Exactomundo. That’s also why they let Kaepernick blow away about a billion dollars on his own stupidity.
Trump, if he owned the NFL, would’ve squelched him like an ant for the damage he’s done.
The Pats looking extremely flat, the Falcons are bouncing around like they’ve been dosed with Spanish Fly. Well done Atlanta!
So true. Leftist Magazine Shows Trump In Crosshairs: ‘Why Not’
After the second quarter, all hope seemed lost. Once again sport shows miracles can happen.
GO PATS !!!!
What a comeback.
And go Brady !!
DJT has tweeted:
She was awesome. She said nothing about politics. If anything, she might have overdone the patriotism stuff.
I can’t believe that the Pats won.