Liberty Quote
Those parts of education, it is to be observed, for the teaching of which there are no public institutions, are generally the best taught. When a young man goes to a fencing or a dancing school, he does not indeed always learn to fence or to dance very well; but he seldom fails of learning to fence or to dance.— Adam Smith
-
Recent Comments
- notafan on Monday Forum: February 6, 2017
- srr on Monday Forum: February 6, 2017
- BorisG on Monday Forum: February 6, 2017
- srr on Monday Forum: February 6, 2017
- Tom on Monday Forum: February 6, 2017
- Tom on Monday Forum: February 6, 2017
- JC on Monday Forum: February 6, 2017
- Dave in Marybrook on Q&A Forum: February 6, 2017
- Cold-Hands on Monday Forum: February 6, 2017
- JC on Monday Forum: February 6, 2017
- BorisG on Monday Forum: February 6, 2017
- memoryvault on Monday Forum: February 6, 2017
- BorisG on Monday Forum: February 6, 2017
- Andrew M on Fakenews: never from the Left or Progressive Press (sure)
- Mark A on Monday Forum: February 6, 2017
- BorisG on Monday Forum: February 6, 2017
- Mark A on Monday Forum: February 6, 2017
- BorisG on Monday Forum: February 6, 2017
- JC on Monday Forum: February 6, 2017
- C.L. on Monday Forum: February 6, 2017
- C.L. on Monday Forum: February 6, 2017
- C.L. on Monday Forum: February 6, 2017
- Tom on Monday Forum: February 6, 2017
- squawkbox on Monday Forum: February 6, 2017
- Stimpson J. Cat on Monday Forum: February 6, 2017
- JC on Monday Forum: February 6, 2017
- Mark A on Monday Forum: February 6, 2017
- JC on Monday Forum: February 6, 2017
- Infidel Tiger on Monday Forum: February 6, 2017
- The Beer Whisperer on Monday Forum: February 6, 2017
-
Recent Posts
- Q&A Forum: February 6, 2017
- Fakenews: never from the Left or Progressive Press (sure)
- McCrann nails it
- David Leyonhjelm Guest Post on Assisted suicide in 2017
- Government by Direct Technocracy
- How to Sabotage Productivity & Destroy an Organization
- What is to be done?
- Monday Forum: February 6, 2017
- Again: no comment
- Patriot’s Day / Superbowl kickoff @ 10:30 am
- Cascading sales tax – again
- Sydney book launch on the 23rd of Feb: Making Australia Right
- Climate bombshell from NOAA whistle-blower. Expect more
- How’s it playing out in Canada?
- Cross Post: John Adams When hoard work is not rewarded
- Rod Culleton
- Venal ex local government officials
- It is the values, stupid
- Roundup Feb 4
- Energy policy’s slow inch away from the abyss
- Open Forum: February 4, 2017
- “How is it playing out in Australia?”
- Cross Post: Morgan Begg Revealed: how your taxes fund the 18c Fan Club
- Warren Mundine dumped
- About a week old, but still a worthy read
- I reckon the deal is off
- Chris Berg and Simon Breheny on 18C
- You can all take a flying leap
- An apple never falls far from the tree
- Re-defeat communism
Archives
Pages
Blogroll
- 38 South
- ABC The Drum
- Alex
- All about Finance
- all right, all right
- Andrew Bolt
- Andrew McIntyre
- Andrew Norton – New
- Andrew Norton – Old
- Arnold Kling
- Aussie Macro Moments
- Becker – Posner
- Bet Metrix
- Bill Mitchell – billy blog
- Bob McGee
- Cafe Hayek
- Captain Capitalism
- Carpe Diem (New)
- Carpe Diem (Old)
- Causes of the crisis
- Chalk Bunny
- Chicago University – Pro Market
- Chris Kenny
- Chris Snowdon
- Club Troppo
- Conversable Economist
- Coordination Problem
- Core Economics
- Crapulous Coercion
- Daniel Greenfield
- David Boaz
- Dick Puddlecote
- Dover_Beach
- Econ Journal Watch
- EconAcademics
- Econbrowser
- EconLog
- Econofact
- Econometrics Beat
- Economic Education Initiative
- Essential Hayek
- Fama/French
- Fault Lines
- Fear the boom and bust
- Fiscal Times
- Foundation for Economic Education
- Free Banking
- Freedom and Prosperity Academy
- Freedom Watch
- Greg Mankiw
- Guido Fawkes
- Harry Clarke
- Harry Clarke (Temporary)
- Hayek Project
- Hey … What did I miss?
- Homer Paxton
- Ideas@The Centre
- inCISe
- Institutional Economics
- International Liberty
- Jim Rose
- John Cochrane
- John Humphreys
- John Lott
- John Quiggin
- John Taylor
- Journal of Economic Perspectives
- Julie Borowski
- Keith Hennessey
- Legal Insurrection
- Liberty Law Blog
- Loaded Dogma
- Macrobusiness
- Mannkal Foundation
- Marginal Revolution
- Mark the Ballot
- Mark the Graph
- markedlymacrotoo
- Market Urbanism
- Master Resource
- Matt Ridley
- Menzies House
- Michael Oakeshott Association
- Michael Smith
- Mikayla Novak
- Minding the Campus
- Miranda Devine
- Money Illusion
- Muck and Mystery
- MyGovCost
- Natural Order – Christopher Lingle
- New Economist
- Niche Modeling
- Nick Cater
- Notes on Liberty
- Offsetting Behaviour
- Oliver Hartwich
- On Line Opinion
- Open Capitalism
- Opinion Dominion
- Other Right
- PERColator
- Peter Martin
- Philippa Martyr
- Piled Higher and Deeper
- Political Calculations
- Potemkin's Village
- Poverty Cure
- Prick with a fork
- Principles of Forecasting
- Quadrant Online
- Retraction Watch
- Retronaut
- Rhino economics
- ricardian ambivalence
- Robert Murphy
- Roger Kerr (archive)
- Rosemary Fryth
- School Watch
- Sensible Social Policy
- Skepticlawyer
- Sound Money
- Spiked
- Stephen Dawson
- Stephen Koukoulas
- Steve Schwartz
- Stimulus Watch
- Stop Gillard's Carbon Tax
- Streetwise Professor
- Stubborn Mule
- Taking Liberties (Simon Clark)
- Tax Check
- Tax Foundation
- Tax Rambling
- TaxProf
- The Baseline Scenario
- The Beacon
- The Black Steam Train
- The Marcus Review
- The Moronic Lodge
- The TaxPayers' Alliance
- The Visible Hand
- The Wentworth Report
- Think Markets
- Thomas the Think Engine
- Tim Blair
- Tim Worstall
- We are all dead
- William Briggs – Statistician
Meta
Q&A Forum: February 6, 2017
This entry was posted in Open Forum. Bookmark the permalink.
Tonight: what effect will Trump have on gay marriage, climate change and gender?
Interruption lotto? Forty seven please.
Tonight: what effect will Trump have on gay marriage, climate change and gender?
So if gay marriage is up for discussion I’m guessing there isn’t a Muslim on the panel?
Monday, 6 February 2017
Daniel Andrews – Premier of Victoria
Josh Frydenberg – Minister for Resources and Energy
Daisy Cousens – Research Fellow, Menzies Research Centre
Xiuhtezcatl Martinez – Climate activist and hip-hop artist
Helen Andrews – Trump supporter & policy analyst
Nominally there’s three non-leftists (although I have my doubts about Frydenberg…), so I’ll go high.
44 please.
Will Snowcone apologise tonight, on behalf of theirABC, after the fiasco on the last show of 2016, for allowing Labor bint Terri Bulter an uninterrupted spray at defaming one of the QUT 18c accussed?
Interruptions bingo: I claim that Andrews will interrupt Cousens to tell her she needs more education. If I shout out “BINGO!” in the middle of the night, it’s because I’m out west in a land untouched by daylight offset credits.
Interruptions lotto… 29 please Carpe.
I’d like 36, Carpe,if I may.
Monday, 6 February 2017
Daniel Andrews – Premier of Victoria
Josh Frydenberg – Minister for Resources and Energy
Daisy Cousens – Research Fellow, Menzies Research Centre
Xiuhtezcatl Martinez – Climate activist and hip-hop artist
Helen Andrews – Trump supporter & policy analyst
Something’s wrong here. That’s three ostensible non-leftists (if you count a Trump supporter as nominally at least against the “progressive” industrial complex). Presumably the whole night will be on the Trump/Turnbull thing with Frydenberg being forced to defend the Termite and thus be sucked into Trump-bashing.
I count 2, Cousens and Andrews.
Helen Andrews of course, not the dopey hunchback Daniel.
Xiuhtezcatl Martinez – who the hell is this and who do you pronouce it?
Please Sir Mr Carpe,
May I have 35 for tonight?
*how
Actually you’re right Baldrick. Given the policy settings of the Termite government, there’s hardly a topic on which Frydenberg would be allowed to say anything sane even assuming he wanted to.
and 27 for IL for me please.
Fakenews:
51 please Carpe.
G’day Baldrick, love your work.
Pronounced with great difficulty.
Is this a brand of tequila?
Evening custard.
Shoot-hiscat Martin-Ez
A gerbil warming activist and hip hop artist i.e. Wanker.
37 please Carpe
Pronounced “Shoe – Tez – Cal” and he’s sixteen, and going to save the World.
Rhetorical question.
The greatest mocking festival of their ABC, the Cat’s Interruption Lotto, is hopefully back on air, complete with a set of glittering rhinestone arseless chaps complete with a 100ml bottle of organic sustainable lubricant and the wit and wisdom of the Cat commentariat.
Hopefully our revered MC Carpe Jugulum is busy girding his loins and oiling Sven’s mighty thews in preparation for the battle.
Bugger the Superbowl, Q&A mockery is much more fun.
For years we have been told every time pollies wanted a pay rise if you pay peanuts you get monkeys.
Perhaps we need to go back to paying peanuts having the highest paid pollies in the world has only encouraged lawyers and other low lives to enter parliament.
I feel dirty and cheap. This will be my first foray viewing TheirABC for 2017. More beer.
Okay, I’ve started drinking (a glass of Yellow bubbly stuff) and would like to participate in the interruption lotto please.
Put me down for 57 thanks.
No.
A little cultural sensitivity per favore.
“Xiuhtezcatl” means “Fuckin’ Big Wall” in Spanish.
A James Hansen hip hop puppet.
Shoot ‘is cart Marrr teen eth.
Certainty that Hunchback will do a bottom lip quiver as he explains how tough it has been on him that some drug fucked idiot released on bail by a labour-appointed bail justice ran over and killed six of his subjects.
Won’t be watching, but would like to know if Josh F. calls Donald Trump a dropkick again. If he stands by that. I doubt Tony Jones will remind him, although he said he would last year I think, when JOsh F. called Trump a dropkick on national TV.
Not watching but happy to be in IL for the first time. 57 for me please Carpe.
Will take 61 since I have been pipped for 57.
Oh, FFS. Media Twats bleating about fake news and how awful it is.
No Carpe San tonight?
I stepped up some time ago and filled in for Carpe.
Can someone else step up tonight?
SnowCone’s Defamation Hour.
Q: Will Cory’s new party have the same effect as Trump here in Oz?
Frydenberg: Cory needs to remember that he’s where he is by the grace of the Liberal Party so he should just think about that. (paraphrasing)
‘Teen climate activist’? How do they find these kids?
Expected topics include:
Andrews gov destroying energy security
Law and order chaos in Melbourne
The insanity of the RET
…or not
Do let us know, you masochists
The Hunchback – Bernardi666 Rightwing Extremist
I’ve never heard anything extreme from Bernardi.
Spent too long reading about French jam on the Open thread and almost missed this one.
I’ll take 29 if it’s still available, Carpe. Thank you.
You don’t need to be a “climate scientist” if you support the myth.
The dictator doesn’t agree with Cory, but that’s no surprise. He thinks that Cory’s agenda is hateful, and wouldn’t be good for working people.
Dear dictator, go join the far queue. you are the reason kids are dealing with boys in the girls’ toilet and learning more about reproduction than is useful. Safe Schools my arse.
PS. He wouldn’t know a working person if he tripped over one.
Sh1t
I’m late to the party.
hmmm … don’t mind young Josh…
Ooooh. No Carpe. Hope he has a note explaining his absence. Probably asleep on the couch again.
I’m just guessing here and going out on a limb, but I’m betting Xiuhtezcatl is no Trump fan.
This sad thread proves that the ABC is watched mostly by conservatives.
Nah – I’ll pass.
They are being created every day, not only in our schools, but all around the world under the watchful eyes of Big Education as per UN instructions. Weep.
Fact.
Oh, here’s a question by a youngster who finds Trump refreshing and wants to know if there are lessons for progressives.
Shoot-the-cat predictably finds Trump divisive and Bad although he did bring togethre 300 million people the next day to protest.
Q from me: where were all these 300 million pissed off people and why didn’t they vote?
The Hunchback dishes out stock ALP rhetoric – ‘it’s da wukkas!’
Curiously, the rustbelt voted for Trump en masse, ijiot.
Better compare notes with Used Carr pre appearances on Aunty on the same day.
Dot, I only watch this to make sure I understand what the latest false narrative is. And for lotsa gotcha moments.
Stock ALP boilerplate from the Hunchback all night?
Seems more bitchy than Plibbers.
Josh mentions the disconnection between the Cathedral and everyone else, and notes that Trump will focus on infrastruction, and also he focussed on the ‘forgotten’ Americans.
Can someone please explain to me why this young, long-haired git is considered an opinion-leader? Apparently he knows all about how banning people is hatred, and religious prejudice, and by the way, it’s got nothing to do with protecting the borders.
Pronounced “Shoe – Tez – Cal” and he’s sixteen, and going to save the World.
Oh awesome, I suppose he is going to save the world through hip hop.
Helen just owned unpronounceable name lefty.
Snowcone favouring purveyors of fake news.
No Carpe, so no lottery?
Shoo cattle
Token successful refugee question: We’ve been here for two years, my brother did so well he was dux of his school and is going to be a doctor. Why would someone want to ban us?
Cue Kamahl.
“P1ss it up the wall”?
‘Shoot the cattle’?
I only watch Q and A so that this thread makes sense .
The Hunchback does a cuddly MENA reffos policy speech uninterrupted by SnowCone.
Dan lies about dual citizenship.
Wow, this Daisy girl is good!
Daisy Cousens dishes out a dose of common sense in the face of the Hunchback.
Chubby cheeks is very smug about being misinformed by lefty BS
Oh wow. The refugee fellow doesn’t like being put in the same basket (Helen wonders if it’s a basket of deplorables lol) as the bad guys, he learned English watching tv, he loves Australian and American freedom, so why should he be banned.
Dictator Dan brings up “freedom” and how we shouldn’t judge based on character or place of origin and we should just take everyone.
Priceless look on Helen’s face. 😀
Dictator Dan also knows our successful and likeable refugees. Of course.
Daisy points out the FBI investigating a lot of refugees and wields facts: Boston bombers, numbers (such as only 7 countries and 12% of muslims worldwide so it’s not racist – laughter from audience). Points out that it’s cheaper to help refugees in their own country of origin.
Snowtone has to point out that our successful refugees pay back the community.
Daisy says, yes, but it still takes years before they are productive and btw, Donald’s in negotiations with Saudi Arabia who, also btw, have taken NO refugees. Notes also that settling muslims in SA is probs better for them than in places like Minnesota. Climate and cultural differences would be minimal.
Oops. Can’t have that, so Snowcone interrupts and passes over to the luvvie who wants to talk about Manus Island and the Trumble/Obama deal. If they’re good enough for the US to take them, why can’t we?
Andrews hides behind children. Typical.
He’s a smug-looking twat.
Any mention of “RIght Wing NutJobs” tonight? I heard Jay Weatherill call Bernardi and his supporters that today so I assume it is the latest Labor tlaking point
Reading this reinforces my decision not to watch. My television is grateful for the reprieve from bad language and thrown bricks.
16 year old activist. Gravitas.
when I was 16 … activism was chasing chicks
Have a look at a cell phone from 50 years ago.
Ha ha.
Someone ask Dan the man if he can organise safe schools programs for the muzzie kids on Manus.
“Now Mustapha, we want you to imagine what it would be like to kiss another man”.
Was that the set-up question of the evening?
I think these two 16 year old activists know each other. Just sayin’.
Waiting for Tony to interrupt climate lefty….
*crickets*
Anthony Keidis Jr.
“We are a welcoming state, and we are stronger for our diversity. ”
Sure, Dan. Tell that to the J-wish man who spent the evening cowering in his bathroom after being chased by yoofs of dark complexionn in Caulfield. Tell that my friend who has had her grandson targeted by a group of African kids who tried to steal his bike. And how about those policemen in Endeavour Hills who ended up in hospital because one of our diverse young people tried to kill them. I’m sure they appreciated the cultural enrichment, too.
Remind me again why I moved away from Dandenong.
(first attempt in moderation)
“Our island is sinking”?
I thought it was sea level rising that was the problem in Kiribati?
Make up your fucking mind!
Reminds me, I need to get my copy of Jodorowsky’s Holy Mountain out for a rewatch. Gravitas.
‘As a student and activist’
FFS
But, but, 16 year olds are the future of our world, Rich. We have to pay attention to them.
The Libs are so dumb.
Tell Snowcone that climate change is bullshit and watch your vote soar.
So far tonight:
Get Bernardi
Trump is Hitler
Country Shoppers
Climate warriors
…
Still to come:
Homo-hoedowns
Gender Equality
Young people under 18 should shut up and listen.
Dark as North Korea by 2025
Helen points out that idiot activists suing the government for climate crap is wrong because it’s trying to circumvent the voters’ wants. By all means get out there and be activisty and try and change minds, but that’s enough for now.
Young Shoot-the-cat sooks that because he’s under 18 he’s not allowed to vote, so they have to do this.
So basically, because the U18 climate activists can’t vote and get their way, it’s not fair.
Note that most of the facts are coming from Helen and Daisy.
Mixed metaphor Dan ” we’ve got wind in the pipeline”.
The Hunchback labelled Bernardi a Rightwing Extremist.
Vindaloo?
And the errors from Shoot ‘is Cat and Dan Fandrews
nah Splatarcrobat …… more Freudian slip ..
Yeah, and the centre is a far left extremist.
Yoof climate warriors, who didn’t vote for anyone.
It’s within my lifetime that I was told “Children should be seen, and not heard.”
Dan reckons he’s grasped the Trump Message. While raving on about wind in the pipeline and jobs.
Or pay tax.
Q: As an ordinary voter, we feel that we are being ignored. Who is listening to us, what about our electricity costs?
Snowcone throws to Josh rather than the dictator. No surprises there. Josh is rather reasonable in pointing out that the dictator is a muppet (my word) and camera cuts to frowning hipster.
Dictator reckons he’s been told that the people he’s spoken to know that there’s no separation between a green environment and clean energy. He’s blathering on about how he listens to ordinary Victorians – look at the removal of level rail crossings. That came from listening to ordinary people.
(If I recall, that was a Liberal plan that he decided to retain. Other Cats can confirm if I’m right.)
Hunchback – da environment!
The left have been overestimating the worth of yoof’s opinion since Rousseau.
$1Bn on motorways to nowhere?
Frydemburgers spruiking the benefits of renewerballs.
Fuck off you cockhead.
Tweet: “Clean coal means less dirty coal”.
There are a couple of levels of ignorance in that comment.
Q for the dictator about police and yoof crime and recidivism. The youths are showing no respect for the Law or the community. What are you going to do about it?
Dan: on Bourke Street, it was an evil, terrible crime and it’s before the courts so I can’t say much. We’re looking at police, and resources for youth justice.* More jails and finding out the root causes.
*wtf is youth justice?
Is there a more sanctimonious twat than the Hunchback?
So glad that you all are watching for me tonight. No wine or beer here tonight only rum and I do want to keep the television a bit longer.
Frydemburgers just answered your question.
Frydenberg – Hunchback’s crime State.
Touche!
In all fairness , Dancfmeu is a good talker , says shit , but good at talking .
Hip Hop is never violent.
Kid wants to vote
you vote, you go to big jail when you stab people
Motelier …. the show is only bearable with the chatter on here …That’s what led me to the Cat ….thanks whoever on Quadrant tipped me off . .. without this chatter …. brick at telly
Miranda & Bolt was truly dreadful tonight. I couldn’t last more than 10 minutes.
Helen was alright.
You’re not missing much, Motes. Helen and Daisy have done well.
The young climate activist feels that he has the answers to yoof violence. You need to limit the amount of violence and give them hip hop. That changed the face of the community in the Bronx. It gives young people something to, it empowers them.
Hip hop.
Daisy repackages that to make sense: you need to attack the problem at the source, and since she comes from a musical/theatrical background, she can see how that could work. She’s seen how people can be empowered.
You can’t beat a couple of smart women.
Night, Cats.
It’s over. Thank goodness.
I see that our fave Yasmin will be on next week. Can’t wait.
(Was that convincing?)
OOOh did I just see Martinez do an eye roll-lick teeth behind closed lips combo?
It’s the spirit of Plibersek!
marcs, all is good, spent the day here pruning trees and hedges resulting in about 4 trailer loads to go to the dump, $8 per load thank you, so the mulcher will get pulled out and plugged in.
No.
$8 bucks a load !!! …… come to Melbourne …. “” organic”waste …. $30 a load
Whenever Helen & Daisy spoke, probably a junior chauvinist.
(How dare wymminses have a non-Left point-of-view?)
Night all.
Tell you what, after my sundowner half-paying-attention, I’ll watch the whole thing while I fold washing and tally the interruptions. It won’t be as much fun as Team America late last night, but still.
27- Kram
29- Megan and Me
35- Jimmy
36- Vis in Prossy
37- Turtle
44- Cold Hands
47- Z.K.D.O.
51- Custard
57- Lady Nilk
61- Mizaris
Marcus, welcome to the weekly ritual (when those fat-arsed tax-suckers at their ABC aren’t sitting on a beach for three months of the year on our dime). I love reading the Catwit; I have better things to do with my brain than actually sitting through the Alinskyst disinformation/propaganda of Snowcone, his army of intellectual dwarfs and a couple of hundred hippie commo zombies in the audience.
Bugger. I had no idea that Enlightenment-by-Torture was back on. Wasn’t Jones’ WEB meant to last until October? Poor thing.
It was excruciating!
The young activists were only nominally the parties suing the government. The Earthguardians were the brainchild of NASA GISS chief activist James Hansen. One of the youngsters involved in the legal action against the Obama Government was Hansen’s granddaughter.
Anthony Watts of the WUWT blog outed Hansen over his cynical use of children to promote climate change alarmism in August 2015.
A “right-wing extremist” nowadays is somebody who objects to Daniel Andrews letting men into the girls’ toilets.
Muddy the W.E.B doesn’t include QandA. I suspect that’s because he’s worried someone else might do a better job in the chair.
Factcheck: True. They would.
Twenty-one from Tony, six amongst the assembled panel and one from the audience- I make it 28!
And so, after homogenization, the inaugural winner of 2017 Interruption Lotto is Kram.
Congratulations, that man.