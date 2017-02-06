Q&A Forum: February 6, 2017

Posted on 9:00 pm, February 6, 2017
140 Responses to Q&A Forum: February 6, 2017

  1. C.L.
    #2287367, posted on February 6, 2017 at 9:02 pm

    Tonight: what effect will Trump have on gay marriage, climate change and gender?

  2. Zulu Kilo Die Onuitspeeklike
    #2287369, posted on February 6, 2017 at 9:03 pm

    Interruption lotto? Forty seven please.

  3. Tim Neilson
    #2287370, posted on February 6, 2017 at 9:03 pm

    Tonight: what effect will Trump have on gay marriage, climate change and gender?
    So if gay marriage is up for discussion I’m guessing there isn’t a Muslim on the panel?

  4. Baldrick
    #2287373, posted on February 6, 2017 at 9:06 pm

    Monday, 6 February 2017
    Daniel Andrews – Premier of Victoria
    Josh Frydenberg – Minister for Resources and Energy
    Daisy Cousens – Research Fellow, Menzies Research Centre
    Xiuhtezcatl Martinez – Climate activist and hip-hop artist
    Helen Andrews – Trump supporter & policy analyst

  5. Cold-Hands
    #2287377, posted on February 6, 2017 at 9:09 pm

    Nominally there’s three non-leftists (although I have my doubts about Frydenberg…), so I’ll go high.
    44 please.

  6. Baldrick
    #2287378, posted on February 6, 2017 at 9:10 pm

    Will Snowcone apologise tonight, on behalf of theirABC, after the fiasco on the last show of 2016, for allowing Labor bint Terri Bulter an uninterrupted spray at defaming one of the QUT 18c accussed?

  7. Dave in Marybrook
    #2287379, posted on February 6, 2017 at 9:10 pm

    Interruptions bingo: I claim that Andrews will interrupt Cousens to tell her she needs more education. If I shout out “BINGO!” in the middle of the night, it’s because I’m out west in a land untouched by daylight offset credits.

    Interruptions lotto… 29 please Carpe.

  8. Vic in Prossy
    #2287381, posted on February 6, 2017 at 9:11 pm

    I’d like 36, Carpe,if I may.

  9. Tim Neilson
    #2287383, posted on February 6, 2017 at 9:11 pm

    Monday, 6 February 2017
    Daniel Andrews – Premier of Victoria
    Josh Frydenberg – Minister for Resources and Energy
    Daisy Cousens – Research Fellow, Menzies Research Centre
    Xiuhtezcatl Martinez – Climate activist and hip-hop artist
    Helen Andrews – Trump supporter & policy analyst
    Something’s wrong here. That’s three ostensible non-leftists (if you count a Trump supporter as nominally at least against the “progressive” industrial complex). Presumably the whole night will be on the Trump/Turnbull thing with Frydenberg being forced to defend the Termite and thus be sucked into Trump-bashing.

  10. Baldrick
    #2287386, posted on February 6, 2017 at 9:14 pm

    That’s three ostensible non-leftists

    I count 2, Cousens and Andrews.

  11. Baldrick
    #2287388, posted on February 6, 2017 at 9:15 pm

    Helen Andrews of course, not the dopey hunchback Daniel.

  12. kram
    #2287390, posted on February 6, 2017 at 9:16 pm

    Xiuhtezcatl Martinez – who the hell is this and who do you pronouce it?

  13. Jimmy the Boy
    #2287391, posted on February 6, 2017 at 9:16 pm

    Please Sir Mr Carpe,
    May I have 35 for tonight?

  15. Tim Neilson
    #2287394, posted on February 6, 2017 at 9:18 pm

    Actually you’re right Baldrick. Given the policy settings of the Termite government, there’s hardly a topic on which Frydenberg would be allowed to say anything sane even assuming he wanted to.

  16. kram
    #2287395, posted on February 6, 2017 at 9:18 pm

    and 27 for IL for me please.

  17. Baldrick
    #2287398, posted on February 6, 2017 at 9:18 pm

    Fakenews:

    ABC Q&A ✔ ‏@QandA
    In the #QandA audience tonight: COALITION 38%, ALP 36%, GREENS 13%.

  18. custard
    #2287399, posted on February 6, 2017 at 9:18 pm

    51 please Carpe.

    G’day Baldrick, love your work.

  19. Zulu Kilo Die Onuitspeeklike
    #2287400, posted on February 6, 2017 at 9:19 pm

    Xiuhtezcatl Martinez – who the hell is this and who do you pronouce it?

    Pronounced with great difficulty.

  20. Infidel Tiger
    #2287403, posted on February 6, 2017 at 9:19 pm

    Xiuhtezcatl Martinez

    Is this a brand of tequila?

  22. Turtle of WA
    #2287407, posted on February 6, 2017 at 9:21 pm

    Xiuhtezcatl Martinez – who the hell is this and who do you pronouce it?

    Shoot-hiscat Martin-Ez

    A gerbil warming activist and hip hop artist i.e. Wanker.

    37 please Carpe

  23. Zulu Kilo Die Onuitspeeklike
    #2287409, posted on February 6, 2017 at 9:22 pm

    Xiuhtezcatl Martinez – who the hell is this and who do you pronouce it?

    Pronounced “Shoe – Tez – Cal” and he’s sixteen, and going to save the World.

  24. Turtle of WA
    #2287410, posted on February 6, 2017 at 9:22 pm

    Will Snowcone apologise tonight, on behalf of theirABC, after the fiasco on the last show of 2016, for allowing Labor bint Terri Bulter an uninterrupted spray at defaming one of the QUT 18c accussed?

    Rhetorical question.

  25. Pedro the Ignorant
    #2287411, posted on February 6, 2017 at 9:22 pm

    The greatest mocking festival of their ABC, the Cat’s Interruption Lotto, is hopefully back on air, complete with a set of glittering rhinestone arseless chaps complete with a 100ml bottle of organic sustainable lubricant and the wit and wisdom of the Cat commentariat.

    Hopefully our revered MC Carpe Jugulum is busy girding his loins and oiling Sven’s mighty thews in preparation for the battle.

    Bugger the Superbowl, Q&A mockery is much more fun.

  26. steve
    #2287414, posted on February 6, 2017 at 9:24 pm

    For years we have been told every time pollies wanted a pay rise if you pay peanuts you get monkeys.
    Perhaps we need to go back to paying peanuts having the highest paid pollies in the world has only encouraged lawyers and other low lives to enter parliament.

  27. Baldrick
    #2287416, posted on February 6, 2017 at 9:26 pm

    I feel dirty and cheap. This will be my first foray viewing TheirABC for 2017. More beer.

  28. Lady Nilk, Iron Bogan
    #2287421, posted on February 6, 2017 at 9:29 pm

    Okay, I’ve started drinking (a glass of Yellow bubbly stuff) and would like to participate in the interruption lotto please.

    Put me down for 57 thanks.

  29. Leigh Lowe
    #2287423, posted on February 6, 2017 at 9:30 pm

    Xiuhtezcatl Martinez

    Is this a brand of tequila?

    No.
    A little cultural sensitivity per favore.
    “Xiuhtezcatl” means “Fuckin’ Big Wall” in Spanish.

  30. Leo G
    #2287427, posted on February 6, 2017 at 9:33 pm

    Xiuhtezcatl Martinez – who the hell is this and who do you pronouce it?

    A James Hansen hip hop puppet.
    Shoot ‘is cart Marrr teen eth.

  31. Leigh Lowe
    #2287429, posted on February 6, 2017 at 9:34 pm

    Certainty that Hunchback will do a bottom lip quiver as he explains how tough it has been on him that some drug fucked idiot released on bail by a labour-appointed bail justice ran over and killed six of his subjects.

  32. candy
    #2287431, posted on February 6, 2017 at 9:34 pm

    Won’t be watching, but would like to know if Josh F. calls Donald Trump a dropkick again. If he stands by that. I doubt Tony Jones will remind him, although he said he would last year I think, when JOsh F. called Trump a dropkick on national TV.

  33. mizaris
    #2287433, posted on February 6, 2017 at 9:36 pm

    Not watching but happy to be in IL for the first time. 57 for me please Carpe.

  34. mizaris
    #2287434, posted on February 6, 2017 at 9:36 pm

    Will take 61 since I have been pipped for 57.

  35. Lady Nilk, Iron Bogan
    #2287435, posted on February 6, 2017 at 9:36 pm

    Oh, FFS. Media Twats bleating about fake news and how awful it is.

  36. Baldrick
    #2287437, posted on February 6, 2017 at 9:37 pm

    No Carpe San tonight?

  37. custard
    #2287443, posted on February 6, 2017 at 9:40 pm

    I stepped up some time ago and filled in for Carpe.

    Can someone else step up tonight?

  38. egg_
    #2287445, posted on February 6, 2017 at 9:42 pm

    SnowCone’s Defamation Hour.

  39. Lady Nilk, Iron Bogan
    #2287446, posted on February 6, 2017 at 9:42 pm

    Q: Will Cory’s new party have the same effect as Trump here in Oz?

    Frydenberg: Cory needs to remember that he’s where he is by the grace of the Liberal Party so he should just think about that. (paraphrasing)

  40. Rich
    #2287449, posted on February 6, 2017 at 9:43 pm

    ‘Teen climate activist’? How do they find these kids?

    Expected topics include:

    Andrews gov destroying energy security
    Law and order chaos in Melbourne
    The insanity of the RET

    …or not

    Do let us know, you masochists

  41. egg_
    #2287453, posted on February 6, 2017 at 9:45 pm

    The Hunchback – Bernardi666 Rightwing Extremist

  42. custard
    #2287454, posted on February 6, 2017 at 9:45 pm

    I’ve never heard anything extreme from Bernardi.

  43. Megan
    #2287456, posted on February 6, 2017 at 9:45 pm

    Spent too long reading about French jam on the Open thread and almost missed this one.

    I’ll take 29 if it’s still available, Carpe. Thank you.

  44. Turtle of WA
    #2287457, posted on February 6, 2017 at 9:46 pm

    ‘Teen climate activist’? How do they find these kids?

    You don’t need to be a “climate scientist” if you support the myth.

  45. Lady Nilk, Iron Bogan
    #2287458, posted on February 6, 2017 at 9:46 pm

    The dictator doesn’t agree with Cory, but that’s no surprise. He thinks that Cory’s agenda is hateful, and wouldn’t be good for working people.

    Dear dictator, go join the far queue. you are the reason kids are dealing with boys in the girls’ toilet and learning more about reproduction than is useful. Safe Schools my arse.

    PS. He wouldn’t know a working person if he tripped over one.

  46. Motelier
    #2287459, posted on February 6, 2017 at 9:46 pm

    Sh1t
    I’m late to the party.

  47. marcus w
    #2287461, posted on February 6, 2017 at 9:47 pm

    hmmm … don’t mind young Josh…

  48. Megan
    #2287463, posted on February 6, 2017 at 9:47 pm

    Ooooh. No Carpe. Hope he has a note explaining his absence. Probably asleep on the couch again.

  49. Baldrick
    #2287464, posted on February 6, 2017 at 9:49 pm

    I’m just guessing here and going out on a limb, but I’m betting Xiuhtezcatl is no Trump fan.

  50. .
    #2287465, posted on February 6, 2017 at 9:49 pm

    This sad thread proves that the ABC is watched mostly by conservatives.

  51. Grigory M
    #2287466, posted on February 6, 2017 at 9:50 pm

    Nah – I’ll pass.

  52. hzhousewife
    #2287467, posted on February 6, 2017 at 9:51 pm

    ‘Teen climate activist’? How do they find these kids?

    They are being created every day, not only in our schools, but all around the world under the watchful eyes of Big Education as per UN instructions. Weep.

  53. Turtle of WA
    #2287468, posted on February 6, 2017 at 9:51 pm

    I’m just guessing here and going out on a limb, but I’m betting Xiuhtezcatl is no Trump fan.

    Fact.

  54. Lady Nilk, Iron Bogan
    #2287470, posted on February 6, 2017 at 9:52 pm

    Oh, here’s a question by a youngster who finds Trump refreshing and wants to know if there are lessons for progressives.

    Shoot-the-cat predictably finds Trump divisive and Bad although he did bring togethre 300 million people the next day to protest.

    Q from me: where were all these 300 million pissed off people and why didn’t they vote?

  55. egg_
    #2287471, posted on February 6, 2017 at 9:52 pm

    The dictator doesn’t agree with Cory, but that’s no surprise. He thinks that Cory’s agenda is hateful, and wouldn’t be good for working people.

    The Hunchback dishes out stock ALP rhetoric – ‘it’s da wukkas!’
    Curiously, the rustbelt voted for Trump en masse, ijiot.
    Better compare notes with Used Carr pre appearances on Aunty on the same day.

  56. custard
    #2287472, posted on February 6, 2017 at 9:53 pm

    Dot, I only watch this to make sure I understand what the latest false narrative is. And for lotsa gotcha moments.

  57. egg_
    #2287474, posted on February 6, 2017 at 9:54 pm

    Stock ALP boilerplate from the Hunchback all night?
    Seems more bitchy than Plibbers.

  58. Lady Nilk, Iron Bogan
    #2287476, posted on February 6, 2017 at 9:56 pm

    Josh mentions the disconnection between the Cathedral and everyone else, and notes that Trump will focus on infrastruction, and also he focussed on the ‘forgotten’ Americans.

    Can someone please explain to me why this young, long-haired git is considered an opinion-leader? Apparently he knows all about how banning people is hatred, and religious prejudice, and by the way, it’s got nothing to do with protecting the borders.

  59. kram
    #2287478, posted on February 6, 2017 at 9:56 pm

    Pronounced “Shoe – Tez – Cal” and he’s sixteen, and going to save the World.

    Oh awesome, I suppose he is going to save the world through hip hop.

  60. Andrew
    #2287483, posted on February 6, 2017 at 9:59 pm

    Helen just owned unpronounceable name lefty.

  61. Turtle of WA
    #2287484, posted on February 6, 2017 at 9:59 pm

    Snowcone favouring purveyors of fake news.

  62. Grumpy Racist Homophobe
    #2287485, posted on February 6, 2017 at 9:59 pm

    No Carpe, so no lottery?

  64. Lady Nilk, Iron Bogan
    #2287487, posted on February 6, 2017 at 10:00 pm

    Token successful refugee question: We’ve been here for two years, my brother did so well he was dux of his school and is going to be a doctor. Why would someone want to ban us?

    Cue Kamahl.

  65. egg_
    #2287488, posted on February 6, 2017 at 10:00 pm

    “Xiuhtezcatl” means “Fuckin’ Big Wall” in Spanish.

    “P1ss it up the wall”?

  66. egg_
    #2287490, posted on February 6, 2017 at 10:03 pm

    Pronounced “Shoe – Tez – Cal”

    ‘Shoot the cattle’?

  67. marcus w
    #2287491, posted on February 6, 2017 at 10:03 pm

    I only watch Q and A so that this thread makes sense .

  68. egg_
    #2287495, posted on February 6, 2017 at 10:05 pm

    The Hunchback does a cuddly MENA reffos policy speech uninterrupted by SnowCone.

  69. Turtle of WA
    #2287496, posted on February 6, 2017 at 10:06 pm

    Dan lies about dual citizenship.

  70. Andrew
    #2287499, posted on February 6, 2017 at 10:07 pm

    Wow, this Daisy girl is good!

  71. egg_
    #2287501, posted on February 6, 2017 at 10:08 pm

    Daisy Cousens dishes out a dose of common sense in the face of the Hunchback.

  72. Turtle of WA
    #2287502, posted on February 6, 2017 at 10:09 pm

    Chubby cheeks is very smug about being misinformed by lefty BS

  73. Lady Nilk, Iron Bogan
    #2287503, posted on February 6, 2017 at 10:09 pm

    Oh wow. The refugee fellow doesn’t like being put in the same basket (Helen wonders if it’s a basket of deplorables lol) as the bad guys, he learned English watching tv, he loves Australian and American freedom, so why should he be banned.

    Dictator Dan brings up “freedom” and how we shouldn’t judge based on character or place of origin and we should just take everyone.

    Priceless look on Helen’s face. 😀

    Dictator Dan also knows our successful and likeable refugees. Of course.

    Daisy points out the FBI investigating a lot of refugees and wields facts: Boston bombers, numbers (such as only 7 countries and 12% of muslims worldwide so it’s not racist – laughter from audience). Points out that it’s cheaper to help refugees in their own country of origin.

    Snowtone has to point out that our successful refugees pay back the community.

    Daisy says, yes, but it still takes years before they are productive and btw, Donald’s in negotiations with Saudi Arabia who, also btw, have taken NO refugees. Notes also that settling muslims in SA is probs better for them than in places like Minnesota. Climate and cultural differences would be minimal.

    Oops. Can’t have that, so Snowcone interrupts and passes over to the luvvie who wants to talk about Manus Island and the Trumble/Obama deal. If they’re good enough for the US to take them, why can’t we?

  74. Turtle of WA
    #2287504, posted on February 6, 2017 at 10:11 pm

    Andrews hides behind children. Typical.

  75. Lady Nilk, Iron Bogan
    #2287505, posted on February 6, 2017 at 10:12 pm

    He’s a smug-looking twat.

  76. a reader
    #2287507, posted on February 6, 2017 at 10:13 pm

    Any mention of “RIght Wing NutJobs” tonight? I heard Jay Weatherill call Bernardi and his supporters that today so I assume it is the latest Labor tlaking point

  77. Megan
    #2287508, posted on February 6, 2017 at 10:13 pm

    Reading this reinforces my decision not to watch. My television is grateful for the reprieve from bad language and thrown bricks.

  78. Turtle of WA
    #2287509, posted on February 6, 2017 at 10:14 pm

    16 year old activist. Gravitas.

  79. marcus w
    #2287511, posted on February 6, 2017 at 10:15 pm

    when I was 16 … activism was chasing chicks

  80. Turtle of WA
    #2287513, posted on February 6, 2017 at 10:15 pm

    Have a look at a cell phone from 50 years ago.

    Ha ha.

  81. Splatacrobat
    #2287514, posted on February 6, 2017 at 10:15 pm

    Someone ask Dan the man if he can organise safe schools programs for the muzzie kids on Manus.
    “Now Mustapha, we want you to imagine what it would be like to kiss another man”.

  82. custard
    #2287515, posted on February 6, 2017 at 10:15 pm

    Was that the set-up question of the evening?

  83. Baldrick
    #2287516, posted on February 6, 2017 at 10:16 pm

    I think these two 16 year old activists know each other. Just sayin’.

  84. Andrew
    #2287518, posted on February 6, 2017 at 10:17 pm

    Waiting for Tony to interrupt climate lefty….

    *crickets*

  85. Turtle of WA
    #2287519, posted on February 6, 2017 at 10:18 pm

    Anthony Keidis Jr.

  86. Lady Nilk, Iron Bogan
    #2287520, posted on February 6, 2017 at 10:18 pm

    “We are a welcoming state, and we are stronger for our diversity. ”

    Sure, Dan. Tell that to the J-wish man who spent the evening cowering in his bathroom after being chased by yoofs of dark complexionn in Caulfield. Tell that my friend who has had her grandson targeted by a group of African kids who tried to steal his bike. And how about those policemen in Endeavour Hills who ended up in hospital because one of our diverse young people tried to kill them. I’m sure they appreciated the cultural enrichment, too.

    Remind me again why I moved away from Dandenong.

    (first attempt in moderation)

  87. Splatacrobat
    #2287521, posted on February 6, 2017 at 10:18 pm

    “Our island is sinking”?
    I thought it was sea level rising that was the problem in Kiribati?

    Make up your fucking mind!

  88. Frank
    #2287522, posted on February 6, 2017 at 10:19 pm

    16 year old activist. Gravitas.

    Reminds me, I need to get my copy of Jodorowsky’s Holy Mountain out for a rewatch. Gravitas.

  89. Rich
    #2287524, posted on February 6, 2017 at 10:19 pm

    ‘As a student and activist’

    FFS

  90. Lady Nilk, Iron Bogan
    #2287526, posted on February 6, 2017 at 10:20 pm

    But, but, 16 year olds are the future of our world, Rich. We have to pay attention to them.

  91. Turtle of WA
    #2287527, posted on February 6, 2017 at 10:20 pm

    The Libs are so dumb.

    Tell Snowcone that climate change is bullshit and watch your vote soar.

  92. Baldrick
    #2287529, posted on February 6, 2017 at 10:21 pm

    So far tonight:
    Get Bernardi
    Trump is Hitler
    Country Shoppers
    Climate warriors

    Still to come:
    Homo-hoedowns
    Gender Equality

  93. Turtle of WA
    #2287531, posted on February 6, 2017 at 10:22 pm

    Young people under 18 should shut up and listen.

  94. Turtle of WA
    #2287533, posted on February 6, 2017 at 10:24 pm

    Dark as North Korea by 2025

  95. Lady Nilk, Iron Bogan
    #2287534, posted on February 6, 2017 at 10:24 pm

    Helen points out that idiot activists suing the government for climate crap is wrong because it’s trying to circumvent the voters’ wants. By all means get out there and be activisty and try and change minds, but that’s enough for now.

    Young Shoot-the-cat sooks that because he’s under 18 he’s not allowed to vote, so they have to do this.

    So basically, because the U18 climate activists can’t vote and get their way, it’s not fair.

    Note that most of the facts are coming from Helen and Daisy.

  96. Splatacrobat
    #2287536, posted on February 6, 2017 at 10:25 pm

    Mixed metaphor Dan ” we’ve got wind in the pipeline”.

  97. egg_
    #2287537, posted on February 6, 2017 at 10:25 pm

    Any mention of “RIght Wing NutJobs” tonight?

    The Hunchback labelled Bernardi a Rightwing Extremist.

  98. egg_
    #2287539, posted on February 6, 2017 at 10:26 pm

    Mixed metaphor Dan ” we’ve got wind in the pipeline”.

    Vindaloo?

  99. Turtle of WA
    #2287540, posted on February 6, 2017 at 10:26 pm

    And the errors from Shoot ‘is Cat and Dan Fandrews

  100. marcus w
    #2287542, posted on February 6, 2017 at 10:27 pm

    nah Splatarcrobat …… more Freudian slip ..

  101. Turtle of WA
    #2287543, posted on February 6, 2017 at 10:27 pm

    The Hunchback labelled Bernardi a Rightwing Extremist.

    Yeah, and the centre is a far left extremist.

  102. egg_
    #2287544, posted on February 6, 2017 at 10:27 pm

    Climate warriors

    Yoof climate warriors, who didn’t vote for anyone.

  103. Zulu Kilo Die Onuitspeeklike
    #2287546, posted on February 6, 2017 at 10:28 pm

    Young people under 18 should shut up and listen.

    It’s within my lifetime that I was told “Children should be seen, and not heard.”

  104. Turtle of WA
    #2287547, posted on February 6, 2017 at 10:28 pm

    Dan reckons he’s grasped the Trump Message. While raving on about wind in the pipeline and jobs.

  105. Zulu Kilo Die Onuitspeeklike
    #2287548, posted on February 6, 2017 at 10:29 pm

    Yoof climate warriors, who didn’t vote for anyone.

    Or pay tax.

  106. Lady Nilk, Iron Bogan
    #2287549, posted on February 6, 2017 at 10:29 pm

    Q: As an ordinary voter, we feel that we are being ignored. Who is listening to us, what about our electricity costs?

    Snowcone throws to Josh rather than the dictator. No surprises there. Josh is rather reasonable in pointing out that the dictator is a muppet (my word) and camera cuts to frowning hipster.

    Dictator reckons he’s been told that the people he’s spoken to know that there’s no separation between a green environment and clean energy. He’s blathering on about how he listens to ordinary Victorians – look at the removal of level rail crossings. That came from listening to ordinary people.

    (If I recall, that was a Liberal plan that he decided to retain. Other Cats can confirm if I’m right.)

  107. egg_
    #2287550, posted on February 6, 2017 at 10:29 pm

    Hunchback – da environment!

  108. Turtle of WA
    #2287551, posted on February 6, 2017 at 10:30 pm

    The left have been overestimating the worth of yoof’s opinion since Rousseau.

  109. egg_
    #2287555, posted on February 6, 2017 at 10:32 pm

    He’s blathering on about how he listens to ordinary Victorians – look at the removal of level rail crossings

    $1Bn on motorways to nowhere?

  110. Baldrick
    #2287556, posted on February 6, 2017 at 10:32 pm

    Frydemburgers spruiking the benefits of renewerballs.
    Fuck off you cockhead.

  111. Turtle of WA
    #2287558, posted on February 6, 2017 at 10:33 pm

    Tweet: “Clean coal means less dirty coal”.

    There are a couple of levels of ignorance in that comment.

  112. Lady Nilk, Iron Bogan
    #2287560, posted on February 6, 2017 at 10:35 pm

    Q for the dictator about police and yoof crime and recidivism. The youths are showing no respect for the Law or the community. What are you going to do about it?

    Dan: on Bourke Street, it was an evil, terrible crime and it’s before the courts so I can’t say much. We’re looking at police, and resources for youth justice.* More jails and finding out the root causes.

    *wtf is youth justice?

  113. egg_
    #2287561, posted on February 6, 2017 at 10:35 pm

    Is there a more sanctimonious twat than the Hunchback?

  114. Motelier
    #2287562, posted on February 6, 2017 at 10:36 pm

    So glad that you all are watching for me tonight. No wine or beer here tonight only rum and I do want to keep the television a bit longer.

  115. Baldrick
    #2287565, posted on February 6, 2017 at 10:37 pm

    Is there a more sanctimonious twat than the Hunchback?

    Frydemburgers just answered your question.

  116. egg_
    #2287566, posted on February 6, 2017 at 10:37 pm

    Frydenberg – Hunchback’s crime State.
    Touche!

  117. marcus w
    #2287567, posted on February 6, 2017 at 10:37 pm

    In all fairness , Dancfmeu is a good talker , says shit , but good at talking .

  118. Turtle of WA
    #2287568, posted on February 6, 2017 at 10:39 pm

    Hip Hop is never violent.

  119. Rich
    #2287569, posted on February 6, 2017 at 10:39 pm

    Kid wants to vote

    you vote, you go to big jail when you stab people

  120. marcus w
    #2287572, posted on February 6, 2017 at 10:40 pm

    Motelier …. the show is only bearable with the chatter on here …That’s what led me to the Cat ….thanks whoever on Quadrant tipped me off . .. without this chatter …. brick at telly

  121. a reader
    #2287573, posted on February 6, 2017 at 10:40 pm

    Miranda & Bolt was truly dreadful tonight. I couldn’t last more than 10 minutes.

  122. Turtle of WA
    #2287577, posted on February 6, 2017 at 10:41 pm

    Helen was alright.

  123. Lady Nilk, Iron Bogan
    #2287578, posted on February 6, 2017 at 10:41 pm

    You’re not missing much, Motes. Helen and Daisy have done well.

    The young climate activist feels that he has the answers to yoof violence. You need to limit the amount of violence and give them hip hop. That changed the face of the community in the Bronx. It gives young people something to, it empowers them.

    Hip hop.

    Daisy repackages that to make sense: you need to attack the problem at the source, and since she comes from a musical/theatrical background, she can see how that could work. She’s seen how people can be empowered.

  124. Goanna
    #2287579, posted on February 6, 2017 at 10:41 pm

    You can’t beat a couple of smart women.

  126. Baldrick
    #2287582, posted on February 6, 2017 at 10:42 pm

    It’s over. Thank goodness.

  127. Lady Nilk, Iron Bogan
    #2287583, posted on February 6, 2017 at 10:43 pm

    I see that our fave Yasmin will be on next week. Can’t wait.

    (Was that convincing?)

  128. Dave in Marybrook
    #2287584, posted on February 6, 2017 at 10:44 pm

    OOOh did I just see Martinez do an eye roll-lick teeth behind closed lips combo?
    It’s the spirit of Plibersek!

  129. Motelier
    #2287586, posted on February 6, 2017 at 10:45 pm

    marcs, all is good, spent the day here pruning trees and hedges resulting in about 4 trailer loads to go to the dump, $8 per load thank you, so the mulcher will get pulled out and plugged in.

  130. Megan
    #2287588, posted on February 6, 2017 at 10:46 pm

    (Was that convincing?)

    No.

  131. marcus w
    #2287595, posted on February 6, 2017 at 10:50 pm

    $8 bucks a load !!! …… come to Melbourne …. “” organic”waste …. $30 a load

  132. egg_
    #2287596, posted on February 6, 2017 at 10:50 pm

    did I just see Martinez do an eye roll

    Whenever Helen & Daisy spoke, probably a junior chauvinist.
    (How dare wymminses have a non-Left point-of-view?)

  133. Dave in Marybrook
    #2287599, posted on February 6, 2017 at 10:51 pm

    Night all.
    Tell you what, after my sundowner half-paying-attention, I’ll watch the whole thing while I fold washing and tally the interruptions. It won’t be as much fun as Team America late last night, but still.

    27- Kram
    29- Megan and Me
    35- Jimmy
    36- Vis in Prossy
    37- Turtle
    44- Cold Hands
    47- Z.K.D.O.
    51- Custard
    57- Lady Nilk
    61- Mizaris

  134. Tom
    #2287604, posted on February 6, 2017 at 10:55 pm

    the show is only bearable with the chatter on here …That’s what led me to the Cat ….thanks whoever on Quadrant tipped me off . .. without this chatter …. brick at telly

    Marcus, welcome to the weekly ritual (when those fat-arsed tax-suckers at their ABC aren’t sitting on a beach for three months of the year on our dime). I love reading the Catwit; I have better things to do with my brain than actually sitting through the Alinskyst disinformation/propaganda of Snowcone, his army of intellectual dwarfs and a couple of hundred hippie commo zombies in the audience.

  135. Muddy
    #2287606, posted on February 6, 2017 at 10:55 pm

    Bugger. I had no idea that Enlightenment-by-Torture was back on. Wasn’t Jones’ WEB meant to last until October? Poor thing.

  136. Beachside
    #2287607, posted on February 6, 2017 at 10:56 pm

    Miranda & Bolt was truly dreadful tonight. I couldn’t last more than 10 minutes.

    It was excruciating!

  137. Leo G
    #2287633, posted on February 6, 2017 at 11:20 pm

    Helen points out that idiot activists suing the government for climate crap is wrong because it’s trying to circumvent the voters’ wants. By all means get out there and be activisty and try and change minds, but that’s enough for now.

    The young activists were only nominally the parties suing the government. The Earthguardians were the brainchild of NASA GISS chief activist James Hansen. One of the youngsters involved in the legal action against the Obama Government was Hansen’s granddaughter.
    Anthony Watts of the WUWT blog outed Hansen over his cynical use of children to promote climate change alarmism in August 2015.

  138. C.L.
    #2287642, posted on February 6, 2017 at 11:27 pm

    A “right-wing extremist” nowadays is somebody who objects to Daniel Andrews letting men into the girls’ toilets.

  139. Lady Nilk, Iron Bogan
    #2287658, posted on February 6, 2017 at 11:51 pm

    Muddy the W.E.B doesn’t include QandA. I suspect that’s because he’s worried someone else might do a better job in the chair.

    Factcheck: True. They would.

  140. Dave in Marybrook
    #2287740, posted on February 7, 2017 at 1:51 am

    Twenty-one from Tony, six amongst the assembled panel and one from the audience- I make it 28!
    And so, after homogenization, the inaugural winner of 2017 Interruption Lotto is Kram.
    Congratulations, that man.

Leave a Reply

