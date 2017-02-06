Q&A Forum: February 6, 2017

Posted on 9:00 pm, February 6, 2017 by Sinclair Davidson
62 Responses to Q&A Forum: February 6, 2017

  1. C.L.
    #2287367, posted on February 6, 2017 at 9:02 pm

    Tonight: what effect will Trump have on gay marriage, climate change and gender?

  2. Zulu Kilo Die Onuitspeeklike
    #2287369, posted on February 6, 2017 at 9:03 pm

    Interruption lotto? Forty seven please.

  3. Tim Neilson
    #2287370, posted on February 6, 2017 at 9:03 pm

    Tonight: what effect will Trump have on gay marriage, climate change and gender?
    So if gay marriage is up for discussion I’m guessing there isn’t a Muslim on the panel?

  4. Baldrick
    #2287373, posted on February 6, 2017 at 9:06 pm

  5. Cold-Hands
    #2287377, posted on February 6, 2017 at 9:09 pm

    Nominally there’s three non-leftists (although I have my doubts about Frydenberg…), so I’ll go high.
    44 please.

  6. Baldrick
    #2287378, posted on February 6, 2017 at 9:10 pm

    Will Snowcone apologise tonight, on behalf of theirABC, after the fiasco on the last show of 2016, for allowing Labor bint Terri Bulter an uninterrupted spray at defaming one of the QUT 18c accussed?

  7. Dave in Marybrook
    #2287379, posted on February 6, 2017 at 9:10 pm

    Interruptions bingo: I claim that Andrews will interrupt Cousens to tell her she needs more education. If I shout out “BINGO!” in the middle of the night, it’s because I’m out west in a land untouched by daylight offset credits.

    Interruptions lotto… 29 please Carpe.

  8. Vic in Prossy
    #2287381, posted on February 6, 2017 at 9:11 pm

    I’d like 36, Carpe,if I may.

  9. Tim Neilson
    #2287383, posted on February 6, 2017 at 9:11 pm

    Something’s wrong here. That’s three ostensible non-leftists (if you count a Trump supporter as nominally at least against the “progressive” industrial complex). Presumably the whole night will be on the Trump/Turnbull thing with Frydenberg being forced to defend the Termite and thus be sucked into Trump-bashing.

  10. Baldrick
    #2287386, posted on February 6, 2017 at 9:14 pm

    That’s three ostensible non-leftists

    I count 2, Cousens and Andrews.

  11. Baldrick
    #2287388, posted on February 6, 2017 at 9:15 pm

    Helen Andrews of course, not the dopey hunchback Daniel.

  12. kram
    #2287390, posted on February 6, 2017 at 9:16 pm

    Xiuhtezcatl Martinez – who the hell is this and who do you pronouce it?

  13. Jimmy the Boy
    #2287391, posted on February 6, 2017 at 9:16 pm

    Please Sir Mr Carpe,
    May I have 35 for tonight?

  15. Tim Neilson
    #2287394, posted on February 6, 2017 at 9:18 pm

    Actually you’re right Baldrick. Given the policy settings of the Termite government, there’s hardly a topic on which Frydenberg would be allowed to say anything sane even assuming he wanted to.

  16. kram
    #2287395, posted on February 6, 2017 at 9:18 pm

    and 27 for IL for me please.

  17. Baldrick
    #2287398, posted on February 6, 2017 at 9:18 pm

    Fakenews:

    ABC Q&A ✔ ‏@QandA
    In the #QandA audience tonight: COALITION 38%, ALP 36%, GREENS 13%.

  18. custard
    #2287399, posted on February 6, 2017 at 9:18 pm

    51 please Carpe.

    G’day Baldrick, love your work.

  19. Zulu Kilo Die Onuitspeeklike
    #2287400, posted on February 6, 2017 at 9:19 pm

    Xiuhtezcatl Martinez – who the hell is this and who do you pronouce it?

    Pronounced with great difficulty.

  20. Infidel Tiger
    #2287403, posted on February 6, 2017 at 9:19 pm

    Xiuhtezcatl Martinez

    Is this a brand of tequila?

  22. Turtle of WA
    #2287407, posted on February 6, 2017 at 9:21 pm

    Xiuhtezcatl Martinez – who the hell is this and who do you pronouce it?

    Shoot-hiscat Martin-Ez

    A gerbil warming activist and hip hop artist i.e. Wanker.

    37 please Carpe

  23. Zulu Kilo Die Onuitspeeklike
    #2287409, posted on February 6, 2017 at 9:22 pm

    Xiuhtezcatl Martinez – who the hell is this and who do you pronouce it?

    Pronounced “Shoe – Tez – Cal” and he’s sixteen, and going to save the World.

  24. Turtle of WA
    #2287410, posted on February 6, 2017 at 9:22 pm

    Will Snowcone apologise tonight, on behalf of theirABC, after the fiasco on the last show of 2016, for allowing Labor bint Terri Bulter an uninterrupted spray at defaming one of the QUT 18c accussed?

    Rhetorical question.

  25. Pedro the Ignorant
    #2287411, posted on February 6, 2017 at 9:22 pm

    The greatest mocking festival of their ABC, the Cat’s Interruption Lotto, is hopefully back on air, complete with a set of glittering rhinestone arseless chaps complete with a 100ml bottle of organic sustainable lubricant and the wit and wisdom of the Cat commentariat.

    Hopefully our revered MC Carpe Jugulum is busy girding his loins and oiling Sven’s mighty thews in preparation for the battle.

    Bugger the Superbowl, Q&A mockery is much more fun.

  26. steve
    #2287414, posted on February 6, 2017 at 9:24 pm

    For years we have been told every time pollies wanted a pay rise if you pay peanuts you get monkeys.
    Perhaps we need to go back to paying peanuts having the highest paid pollies in the world has only encouraged lawyers and other low lives to enter parliament.

  27. Baldrick
    #2287416, posted on February 6, 2017 at 9:26 pm

    I feel dirty and cheap. This will be my first foray viewing TheirABC for 2017. More beer.

  28. Lady Nilk, Iron Bogan
    #2287421, posted on February 6, 2017 at 9:29 pm

    Okay, I’ve started drinking (a glass of Yellow bubbly stuff) and would like to participate in the interruption lotto please.

    Put me down for 57 thanks.

  29. Leigh Lowe
    #2287423, posted on February 6, 2017 at 9:30 pm

    Xiuhtezcatl Martinez

    Is this a brand of tequila?

    No.
    A little cultural sensitivity per favore.
    “Xiuhtezcatl” means “Fuckin’ Big Wall” in Spanish.

  30. Leo G
    #2287427, posted on February 6, 2017 at 9:33 pm

    Xiuhtezcatl Martinez – who the hell is this and who do you pronouce it?

    A James Hansen hip hop puppet.
    Shoot ‘is cart Marrr teen eth.

  31. Leigh Lowe
    #2287429, posted on February 6, 2017 at 9:34 pm

    Certainty that Hunchback will do a bottom lip quiver as he explains how tough it has been on him that some drug fucked idiot released on bail by a labour-appointed bail justice ran over and killed six of his subjects.

  32. candy
    #2287431, posted on February 6, 2017 at 9:34 pm

    Won’t be watching, but would like to know if Josh F. calls Donald Trump a dropkick again. If he stands by that. I doubt Tony Jones will remind him, although he said he would last year I think, when JOsh F. called Trump a dropkick on national TV.

  33. mizaris
    #2287433, posted on February 6, 2017 at 9:36 pm

    Not watching but happy to be in IL for the first time. 57 for me please Carpe.

  34. mizaris
    #2287434, posted on February 6, 2017 at 9:36 pm

    Will take 61 since I have been pipped for 57.

  35. Lady Nilk, Iron Bogan
    #2287435, posted on February 6, 2017 at 9:36 pm

    Oh, FFS. Media Twats bleating about fake news and how awful it is.

  36. Baldrick
    #2287437, posted on February 6, 2017 at 9:37 pm

    No Carpe San tonight?

  37. custard
    #2287443, posted on February 6, 2017 at 9:40 pm

    I stepped up some time ago and filled in for Carpe.

    Can someone else step up tonight?

  38. egg_
    #2287445, posted on February 6, 2017 at 9:42 pm

    SnowCone’s Defamation Hour.

  39. Lady Nilk, Iron Bogan
    #2287446, posted on February 6, 2017 at 9:42 pm

    Q: Will Cory’s new party have the same effect as Trump here in Oz?

    Frydenberg: Cory needs to remember that he’s where he is by the grace of the Liberal Party so he should just think about that. (paraphrasing)

  40. Rich
    #2287449, posted on February 6, 2017 at 9:43 pm

    ‘Teen climate activist’? How do they find these kids?

    Expected topics include:

    Andrews gov destroying energy security
    Law and order chaos in Melbourne
    The insanity of the RET

    …or not

    Do let us know, you masochists

  41. egg_
    #2287453, posted on February 6, 2017 at 9:45 pm

    The Hunchback – Bernardi666 Rightwing Extremist

  42. custard
    #2287454, posted on February 6, 2017 at 9:45 pm

    I’ve never heard anything extreme from Bernardi.

  43. Megan
    #2287456, posted on February 6, 2017 at 9:45 pm

    Spent too long reading about French jam on the Open thread and almost missed this one.

    I’ll take 29 if it’s still available, Carpe. Thank you.

  44. Turtle of WA
    #2287457, posted on February 6, 2017 at 9:46 pm

    ‘Teen climate activist’? How do they find these kids?

    You don’t need to be a “climate scientist” if you support the myth.

  45. Lady Nilk, Iron Bogan
    #2287458, posted on February 6, 2017 at 9:46 pm

    The dictator doesn’t agree with Cory, but that’s no surprise. He thinks that Cory’s agenda is hateful, and wouldn’t be good for working people.

    Dear dictator, go join the far queue. you are the reason kids are dealing with boys in the girls’ toilet and learning more about reproduction than is useful. Safe Schools my arse.

    PS. He wouldn’t know a working person if he tripped over one.

  46. Motelier
    #2287459, posted on February 6, 2017 at 9:46 pm

    Sh1t
    I’m late to the party.

  47. marcus w
    #2287461, posted on February 6, 2017 at 9:47 pm

    hmmm … don’t mind young Josh…

  48. Megan
    #2287463, posted on February 6, 2017 at 9:47 pm

    Ooooh. No Carpe. Hope he has a note explaining his absence. Probably asleep on the couch again.

  49. Baldrick
    #2287464, posted on February 6, 2017 at 9:49 pm

    I’m just guessing here and going out on a limb, but I’m betting Xiuhtezcatl is no Trump fan.

  50. .
    #2287465, posted on February 6, 2017 at 9:49 pm

    This sad thread proves that the ABC is watched mostly by conservatives.

  51. Grigory M
    #2287466, posted on February 6, 2017 at 9:50 pm

    Nah – I’ll pass.

  52. hzhousewife
    #2287467, posted on February 6, 2017 at 9:51 pm

    ‘Teen climate activist’? How do they find these kids?

    They are being created every day, not only in our schools, but all around the world under the watchful eyes of Big Education as per UN instructions. Weep.

  53. Turtle of WA
    #2287468, posted on February 6, 2017 at 9:51 pm

    I’m just guessing here and going out on a limb, but I’m betting Xiuhtezcatl is no Trump fan.

    Fact.

  54. Lady Nilk, Iron Bogan
    #2287470, posted on February 6, 2017 at 9:52 pm

    Oh, here’s a question by a youngster who finds Trump refreshing and wants to know if there are lessons for progressives.

    Shoot-the-cat predictably finds Trump divisive and Bad although he did bring togethre 300 million people the next day to protest.

    Q from me: where were all these 300 million pissed off people and why didn’t they vote?

  55. egg_
    #2287471, posted on February 6, 2017 at 9:52 pm

    The dictator doesn’t agree with Cory, but that’s no surprise. He thinks that Cory’s agenda is hateful, and wouldn’t be good for working people.

    The Hunchback dishes out stock ALP rhetoric – ‘it’s da wukkas!’
    Curiously, the rustbelt voted for Trump en masse, ijiot.
    Better compare notes with Used Carr pre appearances on Aunty on the same day.

  56. custard
    #2287472, posted on February 6, 2017 at 9:53 pm

    Dot, I only watch this to make sure I understand what the latest false narrative is. And for lotsa gotcha moments.

  57. egg_
    #2287474, posted on February 6, 2017 at 9:54 pm

    Stock ALP boilerplate from the Hunchback all night?
    Seems more bitchy than Plibbers.

  58. Lady Nilk, Iron Bogan
    #2287476, posted on February 6, 2017 at 9:56 pm

    Josh mentions the disconnection between the Cathedral and everyone else, and notes that Trump will focus on infrastruction, and also he focussed on the ‘forgotten’ Americans.

    Can someone please explain to me why this young, long-haired git is considered an opinion-leader? Apparently he knows all about how banning people is hatred, and religious prejudice, and by the way, it’s got nothing to do with protecting the borders.

  59. kram
    #2287478, posted on February 6, 2017 at 9:56 pm

    Pronounced “Shoe – Tez – Cal” and he’s sixteen, and going to save the World.

    Oh awesome, I suppose he is going to save the world through hip hop.

  60. Andrew
    #2287483, posted on February 6, 2017 at 9:59 pm

    Helen just owned unpronounceable name lefty.

  61. Turtle of WA
    #2287484, posted on February 6, 2017 at 9:59 pm

    Snowcone favouring purveyors of fake news.

  62. Grumpy Racist Homophobe
    #2287485, posted on February 6, 2017 at 9:59 pm

    No Carpe, so no lottery?

