Liberty Quote
The evils of tyranny are rarely seen but by him who resists it.— John Hay
-
Q&A Forum: February 6, 2017
Tonight: what effect will Trump have on gay marriage, climate change and gender?
Interruption lotto? Forty seven please.
So if gay marriage is up for discussion I’m guessing there isn’t a Muslim on the panel?
Monday, 6 February 2017
Daniel Andrews – Premier of Victoria
Josh Frydenberg – Minister for Resources and Energy
Daisy Cousens – Research Fellow, Menzies Research Centre
Xiuhtezcatl Martinez – Climate activist and hip-hop artist
Helen Andrews – Trump supporter & policy analyst
Nominally there’s three non-leftists (although I have my doubts about Frydenberg…), so I’ll go high.
44 please.
Will Snowcone apologise tonight, on behalf of theirABC, after the fiasco on the last show of 2016, for allowing Labor bint Terri Bulter an uninterrupted spray at defaming one of the QUT 18c accussed?
Interruptions bingo: I claim that Andrews will interrupt Cousens to tell her she needs more education. If I shout out “BINGO!” in the middle of the night, it’s because I’m out west in a land untouched by daylight offset credits.
Interruptions lotto… 29 please Carpe.
I’d like 36, Carpe,if I may.
Something’s wrong here. That’s three ostensible non-leftists (if you count a Trump supporter as nominally at least against the “progressive” industrial complex). Presumably the whole night will be on the Trump/Turnbull thing with Frydenberg being forced to defend the Termite and thus be sucked into Trump-bashing.
I count 2, Cousens and Andrews.
Helen Andrews of course, not the dopey hunchback Daniel.
Xiuhtezcatl Martinez – who the hell is this and who do you pronouce it?
Please Sir Mr Carpe,
May I have 35 for tonight?
*how
Actually you’re right Baldrick. Given the policy settings of the Termite government, there’s hardly a topic on which Frydenberg would be allowed to say anything sane even assuming he wanted to.
and 27 for IL for me please.
Fakenews:
51 please Carpe.
G’day Baldrick, love your work.
Pronounced with great difficulty.
Is this a brand of tequila?
Evening custard.
Shoot-hiscat Martin-Ez
A gerbil warming activist and hip hop artist i.e. Wanker.
37 please Carpe
Pronounced “Shoe – Tez – Cal” and he’s sixteen, and going to save the World.
Rhetorical question.
The greatest mocking festival of their ABC, the Cat’s Interruption Lotto, is hopefully back on air, complete with a set of glittering rhinestone arseless chaps complete with a 100ml bottle of organic sustainable lubricant and the wit and wisdom of the Cat commentariat.
Hopefully our revered MC Carpe Jugulum is busy girding his loins and oiling Sven’s mighty thews in preparation for the battle.
Bugger the Superbowl, Q&A mockery is much more fun.
For years we have been told every time pollies wanted a pay rise if you pay peanuts you get monkeys.
Perhaps we need to go back to paying peanuts having the highest paid pollies in the world has only encouraged lawyers and other low lives to enter parliament.
I feel dirty and cheap. This will be my first foray viewing TheirABC for 2017. More beer.
Okay, I’ve started drinking (a glass of Yellow bubbly stuff) and would like to participate in the interruption lotto please.
Put me down for 57 thanks.
No.
A little cultural sensitivity per favore.
“Xiuhtezcatl” means “Fuckin’ Big Wall” in Spanish.
A James Hansen hip hop puppet.
Shoot ‘is cart Marrr teen eth.
Certainty that Hunchback will do a bottom lip quiver as he explains how tough it has been on him that some drug fucked idiot released on bail by a labour-appointed bail justice ran over and killed six of his subjects.
Won’t be watching, but would like to know if Josh F. calls Donald Trump a dropkick again. If he stands by that. I doubt Tony Jones will remind him, although he said he would last year I think, when JOsh F. called Trump a dropkick on national TV.
Not watching but happy to be in IL for the first time. 57 for me please Carpe.
Will take 61 since I have been pipped for 57.
Oh, FFS. Media Twats bleating about fake news and how awful it is.
No Carpe San tonight?
I stepped up some time ago and filled in for Carpe.
Can someone else step up tonight?
SnowCone’s Defamation Hour.
Q: Will Cory’s new party have the same effect as Trump here in Oz?
Frydenberg: Cory needs to remember that he’s where he is by the grace of the Liberal Party so he should just think about that. (paraphrasing)
‘Teen climate activist’? How do they find these kids?
Expected topics include:
Andrews gov destroying energy security
Law and order chaos in Melbourne
The insanity of the RET
…or not
Do let us know, you masochists
The Hunchback – Bernardi666 Rightwing Extremist
I’ve never heard anything extreme from Bernardi.
Spent too long reading about French jam on the Open thread and almost missed this one.
I’ll take 29 if it’s still available, Carpe. Thank you.
You don’t need to be a “climate scientist” if you support the myth.
The dictator doesn’t agree with Cory, but that’s no surprise. He thinks that Cory’s agenda is hateful, and wouldn’t be good for working people.
Dear dictator, go join the far queue. you are the reason kids are dealing with boys in the girls’ toilet and learning more about reproduction than is useful. Safe Schools my arse.
PS. He wouldn’t know a working person if he tripped over one.
Sh1t
I’m late to the party.
hmmm … don’t mind young Josh…
Ooooh. No Carpe. Hope he has a note explaining his absence. Probably asleep on the couch again.
I’m just guessing here and going out on a limb, but I’m betting Xiuhtezcatl is no Trump fan.
This sad thread proves that the ABC is watched mostly by conservatives.
Nah – I’ll pass.
They are being created every day, not only in our schools, but all around the world under the watchful eyes of Big Education as per UN instructions. Weep.
Fact.
Oh, here’s a question by a youngster who finds Trump refreshing and wants to know if there are lessons for progressives.
Shoot-the-cat predictably finds Trump divisive and Bad although he did bring togethre 300 million people the next day to protest.
Q from me: where were all these 300 million pissed off people and why didn’t they vote?
The Hunchback dishes out stock ALP rhetoric – ‘it’s da wukkas!’
Curiously, the rustbelt voted for Trump en masse, ijiot.
Better compare notes with Used Carr pre appearances on Aunty on the same day.
Dot, I only watch this to make sure I understand what the latest false narrative is. And for lotsa gotcha moments.
Stock ALP boilerplate from the Hunchback all night?
Seems more bitchy than Plibbers.
Josh mentions the disconnection between the Cathedral and everyone else, and notes that Trump will focus on infrastruction, and also he focussed on the ‘forgotten’ Americans.
Can someone please explain to me why this young, long-haired git is considered an opinion-leader? Apparently he knows all about how banning people is hatred, and religious prejudice, and by the way, it’s got nothing to do with protecting the borders.
Pronounced “Shoe – Tez – Cal” and he’s sixteen, and going to save the World.
Oh awesome, I suppose he is going to save the world through hip hop.
Helen just owned unpronounceable name lefty.
Snowcone favouring purveyors of fake news.
No Carpe, so no lottery?