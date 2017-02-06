What is to be done?

All from The Australian today:
Newspoll: Hanson on the rise as Coalition support dives
Cory Bernardi set to split from Liberal Party to form conservative party
We all know what the common denominator is. But it’s a one-seat majority and there’s not a lot of buffer there. That Malcolm will do the right thing is unfortunately never a possibility.
The Coalition need to go back to their core values even if it means a new election and a stint in opposition, because they are going to end up in opposition anyway, and that is the best case scenario for them.
IMO the coalition doesn’t deserve to survive in it’s current form. Too full of empire builders with no conviction on centre-right policy positions.
UAP Déjà vu?
Destroy!
I’ve searched and there is no statement from Cory Bernardi anywhere. I think the whole story is pure invention on a slow news day. See who calls them on it.
The Lieborals are just about to face the first stage of their renovation. The bulldozer is just reversing off the back of the truck ready to level the block.
Now that Bernardi has announced his plans, let’s hope that Trumbull has a flash of political insight, decides to listen to the ‘Forgotten People’ (aka everyone even vaguely to the right of Labor) and realises how far he has taken the Liberals away from Menzies’ conservative vision. If not, I fear that the Liberal Party is stuffed, and we are facing a few years of political chaos. In which case, NZ beckons!
Turnbull crossed the floor on his ETS and renewable push.He rolled Abbott and has now imposed a renewables agenda on the public.He and the Liberal Nationals Coalition were warned via the vote at the most recent election that Turnbull’s policy directions were not what voters wanted. He and the Coalition have not listened. Turnbull is intransigent and sneaky on maintaining the impost on Australians for no tangible benefit to the climate. And his recent potential support of one clean coal mine is seen for what it is, a bait to support him. Sorry, the Australian public is smarter than that and won’t be held to ransom anymore. Every time they get an electricity bill they are reminded of the rip-off that is occurring. The anger is growing.
What’s to be done?
Cory Bernardi departs taking with him Conservative MPs and Senators forming a small Conservative party holding the balance of power and putting pressure on the Liberals to enact Conservative policies and agendas.
Cory’s new party, the ALA, One Nation, Family First, Shooters &Fishers et al, and all small Conservative/Right of Centre Parties sign up to create a formal Conservative Coalition, sharing preferences with each other and creating a Conservative/RightWing bloc in all State and Federal Parliaments.
Winning!
Start packing. Incidentally, a ‘hot dog’ over there is a sausage fried in batter.
Turnbull KNOWS ALREADY. He doesn’t need a flash of insight. He’s not under hypnosis. He’s not being controlled by alien mind probes.
Everything he has done throughout his career has been entirely consistent with WHO HE IS.
This is the real Trumble. Unadulterated and undiluted.
The bewilderment stems from people out there who believed what he implied – not even what he said, but what he implied.
Trumble has a glib superficial charm which has dazzled certain otherwise intelligent people into believing he was the small-government saviour. This is based on nothing but the practised moues, raised eyebrows, and warm handshakes of the accomplished CON MAN.
My crystal ball says that CB announces that this is what he is going to do and several members hands go up saying they will go with him. Turnbull no longer has the numbers. There is a vote of no confidence and he is asked to resign. Turnbull throws a tantrum and is ejected from the Party room.
The Daily Mail isn’t paywalled.
Who in the Reps is likely to follow? The fear of recriminations from La Trumble can’t be anything like what it was a year or so ago.
On 2SM was the same as now.
The Coalition need to go back to their core values
What we have now are the core values of the Coalition.
For them, nothing needs fixing.
Zyconoclast, sadly that is all too true.
Where’s our Trump.
Cory’s new party, the ALA, One Nation, Family First, Shooters &Fishers et al, and all small Conservative/Right of Centre Parties sign up to create a formal Conservative Coalition
Lurker, PHON are generally a patriotic bunch but the only conservative point to their agenda is immigration.
They are pro-euthanasia and pro-same sex marriage, for example.
Although they do have a common sense energy policy.
Hanson only has political value as a disruptor of the ‘Big Australia’ narrative of the two major parties.
Abbott could have been our Trump, he had all the makings when opposition leader then turned into a jelly backed blancmange when he came to power. I still don’t understand how he lost his balls when in government, the result is Turnbull. I can’t see anyone with the drive and beliefs to be our Trump. The closest was Jeff Kennett in his first term, he too had a plans and began implementing them early and fast, he caught the haters off guard and got much of his agenda implemented, it was a job half done, his hubris brought him and the state undone, now his just another mealy mouthed apologist for the left.
Who has what is required to do a Trump here?
noted WW1 historian Capt E. Blackadder knew the best way to raise morale across the British army, he suggested that General Haigs resignation and suicide might do the trick, Malcolm, over to you.
Hmm. The meaning of “Broad Church” has changed its meaning slightly.
In the context of the Liberal Party it means “Political prostitute collective”
Who in the Reps is likely to follow?
George Christensen is the most likely.
If there is a defection or two, does this mean that Mr. Trumball has to advise the GG that he no longer commands a majority in the parliament?
Wouldn’t be surprised to see the whole Tasmanian Lib Senate defect.
I don’t think PHON have a distinct policy on SSM, however they have these clauses on their AIMS site.
Their euthanasia policy seems to be fairly moderate.
I look forward to Peta Credlin entering Parliament later this year, following the Wentworth by-election…
Hopefully, if Bernardi actually does split off, the new party will be to the Libs what the Greens are to Labor – and force them back to the right to stem the loss of votes.
And, hoping even further, Bernardi will feel emboldened to start calling some of the nonsense that is just let go these days. Like the lefties in the Libs, espousing causes that only came into being in the last few years like SSM and open borders, from the being called ‘moderates’ (such a nice, safe sounding name), while those who hold the opposing views (which have been mainstream across societies for millenia) are labelled with the scary-scary ‘far-right’.
Their euthanasia policy seems to be fairly moderate.
That’s what the Dutch thought.
And Hanson has already indicated her support for SSM.
Rather than beginning with philosophical principles and persuading others of them, PHON devises policy by surveying its members and the public. It’s all ad hoc. That can be dangerous.
The Nationals are complicit with Joyce erecting many wind and solar farms in his electorate – no ticka.
A multi-Party coalition to beat the multi minority coalition under the Green-Left umbrella?
Makes sense.
And re climate crap. Which is a big plus given the humungous damage that is about to do to the nation. I could live with their agrarian socialism if they could stake that sucker through the heart and into a solid block of carbonite.
And re climate crap.
Yes, I mentioned their common sense energy policy, Bruce.
But really PHON are a radical party rather than a conservative party.
But really PHON are a radical party rather than a conservative party.
And radical parties attract radical types, people with no common tradition to bind them together and guide their thinking. Disintegration inevitably results.
Pauline Hanson gets the votes of the naturally right leaning, but politically ignorant voters of this country.
I am not having a go at them, as I believe that you have a right to be politically ignorant and in doing so, should not be forced to participate in the political process.
FFS, you may just be too busy having a life to follow it closely.
If we had voluntary voting, they just would not vote, and the libs would have to chase them.
Compulsory voting and preferences are the death of this country.
The point of PHON is to upend the cart and destroy politics as usual.
Whatever happens after that cannot be worse than having a labor/liberal bipartisan agreement to switch off energy generation, import more and more ME people and endlessly raise the deficit and taxes.
If a PHON bloc got Australia out of all climate change related madness whatever else happens would be palatable. Because until we get back to efficient energy generation and control of the borders and the immigrants already within everything else is just choosing the tune for the band on the titanic.
Campbell Newman may have been a starter but he also got hubris and allowed the left media to outflank him. He made some good early decisions but got led astray. Oh, and someone needs to break the hypnosis that Alan Jones has over his audience which is driving a lot of the liberal lunacy.
I predict nothing to come of the Bernardi split. The announcement may come and throw politics into a spin for a while – but no lasting change to come of it, except to precipitate a return to a labor/green government. It may result in a return by Abbott and that may result in an Abbott 2.0 actually getting things done but his majority is gone.
Look at the poll numbers – shorten is as disliked as Turnbull. The time is right for another leader. But there is nobody on the horizon, and the party structure prevents one from happening.
Yes because the “conservative” party has done SOOOO much to conserve our values and way of life. What’s radical is calling parties radical that advocate a christian and liberal lifestyle.
Correct, they are a rather successful protest party whose purpose is to draw attention to topics the politically correct brigades have declared we are not allowed to talk about. PHON exists because the mainstream parties are hopeless and quite a lot of Australians have noticed this.
The Labor Party no longer represent workers (most of their policies appear designed to put people out of work), and the Liberal Party long ago abandoned any notion of liberty.
Yes because the “conservative” party has done SOOOO much to conserve our values and way of life.
It’s quite clear that the Libs are no longer a conservative party. We don’t actually have a conservative party represented in parliament at the present time until the Family First senator is appointed.
I have to say that I now only dabble in Ozz politics, because they are so tedious, compared to those of Britain and the US.
However, I wonder whether the Libs would have fared any better in the 2016 election if they’s campaigned as dries. Did people vote for the Greens and PHON because Malcolm wasn’t right wing enough?
Having said that, I have to say that I believe strongly that the Coalition needs to make a sharp turn to the right, and bugger the consequences. I base my argument on the 70s in Britain. IN the 1970 campaign the Tories actually outlined a solid government reducing agenda. They won unexpectedly, mainly because Wilson miscalculated and demonised the Tory ‘Selsdon Man’ policies as right wing extremism and also underestimated the effect of Enoch Powell’s complaints about immigration. Heath and the other wets in the Tory cabinet of course weren’t ready for a dry economic policy and when unemployment went up, they quickly did a u-turn and went back to Keynsian policies. This led to confrontation with the unions and defeat in the 74 elections. But ‘the Selsdon Man’ policies struck a chord with the public.
In 1975 the Tories elected Thatcher who ressurected the better elements of Selsdon Man and added some more intellectual heft to the right.
When the British economy went from bad to worse after 1975, the Callaghan government even had to apply some ‘monetarist’ ideas which actually worked to bring down inflation.
By the time the 1979 election cae around the voters realised that it was necessary to turn right. This time the government made no u-turns and managed to divert Britain from the statist path that it was travelling from 1945 to 1979.
So if the Coalition turns right now it may in the short term suffer some electoral disadvantage, but I suspect it will be riding a trend that will see it triumph when Labor rule leads to economic ruin. This would also lead to a right wing consensus on economic issues.
Pauline is not over bright and her policies are mostly box of rocks but she’s not Malcolm Turnbull, she’s not Bill Shortarse and having seen her in bathers, she’s got a nice bum. So I don’t find her as loathsome as the competition and I will vote for her.
The nice bum is not a big consideration. Nor is her being female.
Bernardi needs to propose a Federal takeover of Australia’s entire energy sector under the corporations and trade and commerce powers as his first real policy.
When in late 2016 comedienne Sarah Millican at Live at the Apollo talks about preparing for a 26-hour blackout in the UK, you know they’ve hit third world conditions.
Pauline is not over bright and her policies are mostly box of rocks but she’s not Malcolm Turnbull, she’s not Bill Shortarse…and I will vote for her.
Unless you’re in QLD I presume you mean you would vote for PHON, Dr BG?
Depending on where you are in this great country anywhere from 10% to 25% of voters would share those sentiments.
Come polling day it could even be higher as people confront a question they’ve had on the back burner until then.
Australian politics is now totaly divided from rhiannons moderate left greens and shorten and ruddbulls conservative centrists ,the only opposition to abbot bernardi,hansons trumpist fascism . We need mass protests to protect free communist speech and the opression of anti communist racist hate speech by the massive conservative msm constantly spewing hatred of left democracy . The integrity of u,n, communism is in jeopardy from this contiuous unwarranted criticism . The critics should be silenced under 18c where is comrade triggs when she is needed .
Don’t hold your breath. Wentworth will go to the Greens.
“it’s a one-seat majority”. Not in the Senate, and the rag-bag bunch there have not been willing to let the Turnbull government govern, siding rather with the Labor/Greens alliance. Criticism of MT for faffing about just ignores this fact, as the Labor/Greens alliance wishes we do.
Sure, we might bet a better outcome if PHON and others get more Senate seats, but will this group allow MT to make budget cuts, rein in rorts, reduce taxes etc? I join those who despair of our future.
sfw writes “Abbott could have been our Trump, he had all the makings when opposition leader then turned into a jelly backed blancmange when he came to power. I still don’t understand how he lost his balls when in government, the result is Turnbull”. I could not agree more, I will not forgive Abbott for going mushy mushy when he became PM and he generally remained mushy mushy. Nothing was done about 18C, about growing debt and so on and so on. If Abbott had been a Trump, within the 1st week, he would have set out a clear agenda. Instead, what did we get, silence! When the creep Shorten became leader, if Abbott had had 5% of what Trump has, Abbott should have gotten rid of the creep’s mother in law aka that hideously skeletal and ugly old frightbat called Quentin Bryce who was GG. If there was ever a conflict of interest, that was one staring at you in the face. However, Abbott continued being spineless and mushy mushy even after the ugly old frightbat used a platform to spruik the republic and SSM.
Pauline soaring, Bernardi creating a breakaway party, none of these things change anything. The issue is that none of these guys are really about individualism, limited gov and capitalism. If anything Bernardi and Pauline are for the single issue voter and just play white-identity politics.
This’ll just create some more left-of-centre political parties and we already have plenty of those.
We don’t necessarily need any new parties, we just need some new, alternative to the left, ideas in politics. I don’t think Pauline or Bernardi have that.
According to a well-placed source, this silence from the Abbott government in their first six months was due to Peta Credlin. She wouldn’t allow anyone to make a decision or appear in the media until she had read all of the contents of the PM’s in-tray.
“…and realises how far he has taken the Liberals away from Menzies’ conservative vision.”
Uh, Malcolm knows this perfectly well.
What makes you think he cares?
“If there is a defection or two, does this mean that Mr. Trumball has to advise the GG that he no longer commands a majority in the parliament?”
No, because as I understand it, an absolute majority is not a specific requirement whereas the ability to form a Government is. But, the absence of a majority is fraught with danger for a PM.
Am I the only one who is getting a sense of deja vu? Seriously, this all seems similar to the last days of Rudd, then Gillard and later Abbott.
“Coalition”, hmm. Good luck herding those cats. Coalition is what they’re all trying to avoid.
What the Green-Left’s most afraid of, you mean, Leftoid?
From the OT:
“Today’s Newspoll revealed a record 29 per cent of people would not give their first preference vote in the House of Representatives to the Coalition or Labor.”
Let’s hope that Bernardi can capitalise on that.
Pauline soaring, Bernardi creating a breakaway party, none of these things change anything. The issue is that none of these guys are really about individualism, limited gov and capitalism.
Er…Peter, you might want to inform yourself concerning Bernardi’s/the ACLF’s values before dumping them together with PHON.
Refer what I wrote about conservative parties needing philosophical principles up thread. Bernardi understands this.
If anything Bernardi and Pauline are for the single issue voter and just play white-identity politics.
Not sure about single issue voters but, writing as a white man, what’s not to like about white identity politics? I’ll vote for those.
Will Malotto morph into The Trumble Rumble (TM) ?
Don’t hold your breath. Wentworth will go to the Greens.
with Mr Turnbull as the local MP?
Guys, stop demanding Turnbull “return” to conservative values.
He hasn’t strayed from the path of righteousness; he was never on it. He thinks the path is old fashioned and backward.
Turnbull’s trashing of the Liberal Party isn’t a bug – it’s a feature.