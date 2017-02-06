What is to be done?

All from The Australian today:
Newspoll: Hanson on the rise as Coalition support dives
Cory Bernardi set to split from Liberal Party to form conservative party
We all know what the common denominator is. But it’s a one-seat majority and there’s not a lot of buffer there. That Malcolm will do the right thing is unfortunately never a possibility.
The Coalition need to go back to their core values even if it means a new election and a stint in opposition, because they are going to end up in opposition anyway, and that is the best case scenario for them.
IMO the coalition doesn’t deserve to survive in it’s current form. Too full of empire builders with no conviction on centre-right policy positions.
UAP Déjà vu?
Destroy!
I’ve searched and there is no statement from Cory Bernardi anywhere. I think the whole story is pure invention on a slow news day. See who calls them on it.
The Lieborals are just about to face the first stage of their renovation. The bulldozer is just reversing off the back of the truck ready to level the block.
Now that Bernardi has announced his plans, let’s hope that Trumbull has a flash of political insight, decides to listen to the ‘Forgotten People’ (aka everyone even vaguely to the right of Labor) and realises how far he has taken the Liberals away from Menzies’ conservative vision. If not, I fear that the Liberal Party is stuffed, and we are facing a few years of political chaos. In which case, NZ beckons!
Turnbull crossed the floor on his ETS and renewable push.He rolled Abbott and has now imposed a renewables agenda on the public.He and the Liberal Nationals Coalition were warned via the vote at the most recent election that Turnbull’s policy directions were not what voters wanted. He and the Coalition have not listened. Turnbull is intransigent and sneaky on maintaining the impost on Australians for no tangible benefit to the climate. And his recent potential support of one clean coal mine is seen for what it is, a bait to support him. Sorry, the Australian public is smarter than that and won’t be held to ransom anymore. Every time they get an electricity bill they are reminded of the rip-off that is occurring. The anger is growing.