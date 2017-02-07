As the streets flood in Sydney and its 44 at Cunnamulla

Posted on 3:33 pm, February 7, 2017 by Rafe Champion

Dorothea McKellar said it a century before extreme weather was invented:)

This entry was posted in Australian Story, Rafe. Bookmark the permalink.

17 Responses to As the streets flood in Sydney and its 44 at Cunnamulla

  1. stackja
    #2288485, posted on February 7, 2017 at 3:39 pm

    Climate is always changing!

  2. Bruce of Newcastle
    #2288488, posted on February 7, 2017 at 3:46 pm

    The old country is looking quite frigid today.

    SNOWSTORM WARNING: Polar Vortex sends freezing plume from Siberia and Arctic to engulf UK

    Heavy snow, blizzards, freezing gales and lethal ice sheets threaten to plunge the nation into the most severe winter lockdown for six years.

    Freak changes in the upper atmosphere threaten to displace the Polar Vortex – a pool of cold air which circulates the North Pole and Siberia – dragging freezing, snow-laden air across the UK.

    Despite the milder, stormier weather over the next couple of days forecasters warn to brace for a dramatic change to bitter conditions.

    Thermometers are tipped to hit -10C (14F) in the north by the end of next week with the south plummeting to around -3C (26.6F).

    Interesting that he says for 6 years, because winter of 2010 was right at the bottom of the solar cycle, and the UK got similar pattern related freezes. Then Mike Lockwood (who is a warmist solar scientist) pointed out that the jet stream blocking which whited out the whole of the British Isles was due to the inactive Sun.

    Low solar activity link to cold UK winters

    We are back to those levels of solar activity and with it similar weather patterns. Only this time the low solar activity conditions may last at least a decade.

  3. Dr Fred Lenin
    #2288492, posted on February 7, 2017 at 3:50 pm

    Climate has been changing for a while ask the diosaurs ,if you can find one who is not a Narxist.

  4. Suburban Boy
    #2288496, posted on February 7, 2017 at 3:59 pm

    Fine – but let’s hope that’s the last time you favourably quote a communist on Catallaxy.

  5. La Deplorevole Tintarella di Luna
    #2288510, posted on February 7, 2017 at 4:23 pm

    Fact Check: True, I was thinking this very thing this morning when the westward side of the ANZAC Bridge was flooded because the drains haven’t been cleaned because they didn’t need to be kept clear because IT WAS NEVER GOING TO RAIN SUFFICIENTLY TO WET THE SOIL. Sorry for shouting.

  6. .
    #2288530, posted on February 7, 2017 at 4:39 pm

    It will never flood again either. We may as well demolish any dams we have.

  8. stackja
    #2288546, posted on February 7, 2017 at 4:56 pm

    BON – And BOM was skeptical of Jones and Walker! Fancy the Sun influencing the Earth!

  9. Andrew
    #2288550, posted on February 7, 2017 at 5:01 pm

    Fact Check: True, I was thinking this very thing this morning when the westward side of the ANZAC Bridge was flooded because the drains haven’t been cleaned because they didn’t need to be kept clear because IT WAS NEVER GOING TO RAIN SUFFICIENTLY TO WET THE SOIL. Sorry for shouting.

    You expect Leichhardt Council to maintain the drains?? Those banners against violence against wymminz / A666ott / Trump / capitalism aren’t going to paint themselves!

  10. Slayer of Memes
    #2288555, posted on February 7, 2017 at 5:06 pm

    Gerbil Worming…

  11. Rabz
    #2288558, posted on February 7, 2017 at 5:09 pm

    So has anyone been sighted surfing down Cleveland St yet?

  12. Diogenes
    #2288566, posted on February 7, 2017 at 5:18 pm

    Then there is this

    Data from NASA’s Curiosity rover on Mars has left scientists scratching their heads. On the one hand, the bot appears to have found evidence that water once flowed on Mars, but on the other hand, the readings indicate there couldn’t have been.

    The problem stems from carbon dioxide, or rather the lack of it. Curiosity has been trundling across the unforgiving dust world for nearly five years now, and so far it has found no carbonates. This blows a hole in boffins’ theories about the Martian atmosphere

    Based on the analysis of Curiosity’s readings, and other Mars missions, the scientists estimate that when the lake existed there were no more than a few tens of millibars of carbon dioxide, based on the lack of carbonates. That wouldn’t be enough carbon to produce a warming effect on the Red Planet.

    “Some think perhaps the lake wasn’t an open body of liquid water. Maybe it was liquid covered with ice. You could still get some sediment through to accumulate in the lakebed if the ice weren’t too thick.”

    The problem with that theory is that, on Earth, similar ice lakes produce clear indicators of ice wedges, or “dropstones,” left in the geological record. These aren’t showing up in Gale Crater.

    There’s plenty of evidence that Mars had running water, and there are some scientists who think it can even exist on the surface now under certain conditions. But the climate models must be missing something, the paper states.

    ht The Register

  13. Brian
    #2288576, posted on February 7, 2017 at 5:36 pm

    Looking at a trip to Tasmania shortly.
    Todays forecast for the weekend … 2 days with snow down to 1000m.
    Sort of reminds of February on my first trip back in 1980

  15. Linden
    #2288592, posted on February 7, 2017 at 5:46 pm

    I once live at Heyfield Gippsland Victoria for a long time back through the 70s & 80s I can remember being up around Mt Useful around 84/84 mid February and it snowed dropped a good 6inches overnight, we only took light summer camping gear, learnt a lesson from that one lol

  16. MsDolittle
    #2288596, posted on February 7, 2017 at 5:50 pm

    This week Melbourne Thursday max 37, Sunday min 13.

  17. P
    #2288604, posted on February 7, 2017 at 6:00 pm

    We’ll all be rooned

    I love John O’Brien

    Said Hanrahan (Live)

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *