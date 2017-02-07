As the streets flood in Sydney and its 44 at Cunnamulla

Posted on 3:33 pm, February 7, 2017 by Rafe Champion

Dorothea McKellar said it a century before extreme weather was invented:)

3 Responses to As the streets flood in Sydney and its 44 at Cunnamulla

  1. stackja
    #2288485, posted on February 7, 2017 at 3:39 pm

    Climate is always changing!

  2. Bruce of Newcastle
    #2288488, posted on February 7, 2017 at 3:46 pm

    The old country is looking quite frigid today.

    SNOWSTORM WARNING: Polar Vortex sends freezing plume from Siberia and Arctic to engulf UK

    Heavy snow, blizzards, freezing gales and lethal ice sheets threaten to plunge the nation into the most severe winter lockdown for six years.

    Freak changes in the upper atmosphere threaten to displace the Polar Vortex – a pool of cold air which circulates the North Pole and Siberia – dragging freezing, snow-laden air across the UK.

    Despite the milder, stormier weather over the next couple of days forecasters warn to brace for a dramatic change to bitter conditions.

    Thermometers are tipped to hit -10C (14F) in the north by the end of next week with the south plummeting to around -3C (26.6F).

    Interesting that he says for 6 years, because winter of 2010 was right at the bottom of the solar cycle, and the UK got similar pattern related freezes. Then Mike Lockwood (who is a warmist solar scientist) pointed out that the jet stream blocking which whited out the whole of the British Isles was due to the inactive Sun.

    Low solar activity link to cold UK winters

    We are back to those levels of solar activity and with it similar weather patterns. Only this time the low solar activity conditions may last at least a decade.

  3. Dr Fred Lenin
    #2288492, posted on February 7, 2017 at 3:50 pm

    Climate has been changing for a while ask the diosaurs ,if you can find one who is not a Narxist.

