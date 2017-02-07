As the streets flood in Sydney and its 44 at Cunnamulla

Dorothea McKellar said it a century before extreme weather was invented:)
Climate is always changing!
The old country is looking quite frigid today.
SNOWSTORM WARNING: Polar Vortex sends freezing plume from Siberia and Arctic to engulf UK
Interesting that he says for 6 years, because winter of 2010 was right at the bottom of the solar cycle, and the UK got similar pattern related freezes. Then Mike Lockwood (who is a warmist solar scientist) pointed out that the jet stream blocking which whited out the whole of the British Isles was due to the inactive Sun.
Low solar activity link to cold UK winters
We are back to those levels of solar activity and with it similar weather patterns. Only this time the low solar activity conditions may last at least a decade.
Climate has been changing for a while ask the diosaurs ,if you can find one who is not a Narxist.