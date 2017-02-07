Leadership markets

It looks like Cory Bernardi is pulling the pin and will be leaving the Liberal Party. To be fair – I never actually thought he had it in him.
One of the more interesting statements this morning has been news that Liberal MPs are planning to more on Turnbull. Now there is lots of chatter to be sure. Even my remaining Delcon friends (both of them) have called to (gloat and) ask how long I think Turnbull can survive and who should replace him.
My view is Turnbull will gone before Christmas if there is movement against him and if he doesn’t turn things around.
As to who will replace him I see three options:
- Tony Abbott
- Josh Frydenberg
- Christian Porter
My Delcon friends also suggest Peter Dutton – but I’m not convinced by him at all. Abbott is a known quantity and we all know how he turned out – big talk and little action. So I think if Turnbull is replaced that either Josh Frydenberg or Christian Porter should be the next leader.
Having said all that – I still like looking at the betting markets (despite their failures in 2016 on Brexit and Trump).
Centrebet has Turnbull as leader at the next election at $1.50, Frydenberg at $19 and Porter at $51 (with Abbott at $7.50 and Dutton at $10). The need for some change, however, is clear given the Newspoll results and the betting market having Labor at $1.75 to win the next election.
Last night while many of you were watching Helen Andrews tenderising lefties on the ABC, I saw this instant classic on Sky News.
AND SO THE LONG WALK BACK CONTINUES.
Or not – still a true believer?
Put Abbott back. If he fails at least he can face the music.
If he turns it around he will have rightly earnt his place as PM for a long time.
Maybe Abbott and Bernardi cooked this one up and Abbott will win and reunify the party.
Good, the more the better.
Trumble to be rumbled.
It will come down to Dutton or Bishop.
You have no Delcon friends, Doomlord. You patronised them out of existence.
And adding Abbott to this list is deliberate shit-stirring on your part.
I don’t want him back as PM. Never have. Never will.
Dutton, Ciobo and Pyne can all take a walk given their comments to Bernardi.
They can draft in Phelps (NSW MLC).
But, but … what about the Potential Greatness(tm) ?
Cristian Porter is my local member, and was being groomed to take over as State Premier when Colin Barnett decided to pull the pin. He was quite effective in State Parliament
I can’t see the Liberals returning to Tony Abbott – it would just lay them open to the same claims that were made about the Rudd – Gilliard – Rudd rockshow.
Whoever does take over – please understand that you cannot appease the Left. They only understand overwhelming force.
I still don’t believe you have any Delcon friends.
And how feckless to abandon the World’s Greatest Potentially Great Prime Minister™ before the September deadline? And jyst when he has shown the first glimmer of Potential Greatness™ by axing the Gold Card for everyone but – surprise – former Prime Ministers?
I’m still in the hunt for Philippa’s Mal Lotto
3 March
Bernadi now on ABC 24 speaking well in answer to journalists.
I would enjoy seeing Julie Bishop have to govern a country, fight an election, and lose it.
It’s right up there with watching Camilla win the Matrimonial Prize of the Century, Prince Whinging Pom, and be reduced to opening bazaars while wearing uncomfortable shoes and a permafrosted smile, and living separately from her beloved because, as it turns out, he’s a self centred pain in the backside.
Good for you, Cory Bernardi.
This household supports you.
I look forward to seeing Turnbull shoved out –
sly, smarmy snake-in-the-grass that he is.
Good on you, Cory!
Conservatives have been betrayed by the Trumble Liberal Party. No self-respecting true conservative would remain in such a pigsty.
As for an alternative leader: if Abbott truly believes what he has been writing recently, and acts on those convictions, then he should be given another chance.
There is only one leadership market that matters. Trumblotto is alive and well!
Check your bets at the bottom of:
http://catallaxyfiles.com/2016/09/02/guest-post-philippa-martyr-when-will-malcolm-turnbulls-time-as-prime-minister-end/comment-page-1/
Mark Kenny and other Canberra stenographers giving Bernardi so much howler monkey bile they sound like Paul McGooGooGoo freaking out about TrumpHitler.
Philippa – you’re hurting my feelings.
BTW … thank you for posting that gem from Ross Cameron.
Nailed it.
Trumball is useless in politics, just as he was in business.
Can we leave out this bullshit about his “successful business career” FFS?
He was a merchant bank leech, clicking every ticket in town and getting a rails run because he was in with the Sydney in-crowd.
Ozemail is often cited by Trumball as evidence of his commitment to “leading edge technology”.
Bullshit.
It was a cobbled together front-end for 2 or 3 existing mail platforms from the US and there was long standing litigation over the proprietary rights to some of the content used by it’s founder to set it up.
It made money for two reasons:-
(1) Ozemail got an initial leg up within Australia due to the “Sydney club” which Trumball was a part of;
(2) They managed to flog it to an even bigger bunch of spivs (WorldCom), no doubt with a wink and a nod that this would open doors in Australia.
In short, he has never had an original thought in his life (apart from torturing his girlfriend’s cat … that was all his own work).
Trumble’s gone by end of March sitting, will give the new guy (or gal) time to throw (another crap) budget together.
I still luvs ya, Sinclair! Despite your faults 🙂
He’s worth 186 mn. It’s not bullshit.
Like Hewson, he should have stuck at it.
Porter might be ok, maybe…
He was good at state level, but has he been dipped and clipped by the Mal-Contents?
Cory Bernardi has courage. Well, he’s young enough and must try, otherwise he will always regret and that’s a burden.
George Christensen becomes a no-one now, because he can’t support traditional conservative values now, without being asked why he did not join Cory after all his big talk. He’s done. He looks like he enjoys his tucker too much anyway to have energy to do stuff.
Oh, J. Bishop, I think. Who else, really. Can only be.
Coffee all over the keyboard, you bastard.
Rowan Dean was spruiking for Abbott Mk II on Outsiders.
LDP remember temperance.
That means I’m proud of you for not watching QANDA, nothing more to it stackja.
What happened with MT and RGR? Now there is BS. How long before ALP dump BS?
Hah! Toughen up, princess.
Surely the reason Trumball is a favourite is that, if he is dumped, he will chuck a tizzy and quit. There goes the one seat majority (Does anyone really believe the soulless polyps in Wentworth would put a more right leaning MP in after their starred son is dumped?)
Dumping Trumball means voting to be in opposition.
The Canberra presstitudes gallery is utterly incapable of reporting news in the public interest. It has never been as bad as it is now in my lifetime.
Cory Bernardi doing an excellent job of being articulate,sticking to policy,values and not talking about personalities. He is also handling media well.
Why on earth would people consider Dutton as PM? He is hopeless. While he looks good as Immigration Minister, it’s not difficult to impress in that role in a Liberal government (remember that even Scott Morrison looked competent in Immigration).
Dutton’s performance as Health Minister was terrible. For example, he couldn’t even sell the government’s small co-payment for GP visits. If anyone doubts that, look for video of his performance on the Bolt Report at the time when Bolt gave him free kick after free kick and he missed every opportunity.
Fair enough.
Serious question Sinc: If that’s how you describe Abbott, how would you describe Turnbull?
It appears that Gina Rinehart may not be funding Bernardi/Australian Conservatives.
This might well be one reason he is standing as a party of one.
Josh Frydenberg!
Are you joking?
Isn’t he just Turnbull without the charm… and hair?
George Brandis again describes the Liberal Party as a broad church. Apparently not so broad that they believe in small government, lower taxes and reduced spending.
There’s a safe space behind the bar, Sinc.
Safety pins in top drawer.
Bernardi handled his interview on ABC 24 well. He comes across clearly much like Christian Porter does.
Turnbull will cling to that rock like a limpet. If Bernardi can pull anyone over to his camp it only makes Turnbull’s position stronger (until he meets an election of course).
Factcheck = True.
Wentworth would almost certainly go to the Greens. Especially if their candidate had Turdbull’s personal endorsement. Just remember who we are talking about here.
Not necessarily. During the uncertain period after last year’s election, Katter and McGowan said they would support the Government on matters of supply.
It’s possible they could limp on as a minority Government even if Trumball resigned and was relaced by an independent/Green. The ALP would need the vote of all six cross-benchers to govern, the Libs/Nats only one.
Fair question though would be “what would be the point?”.
In the clip of Ross Cameron,note the expression on Graham Richardson’s face-he can’t believe it!
Very impressed with Cory Bernardi. He handled media well.
Delcon.
Oh dear.
Using this term after Trump’s election, and Brexit etc, is a bit over confident.
To be nice about it.
This is where the Liberal Party will be worshipping in 3 years.
I think we owe Sinc a debt of gratitude for providing us with such fun as we bag him for his perplexing support of Malcolm Turnbull. He’s kept the joke going too, well done.
But as struth says, clinging bitterly to the term “Delcon” is a bit, well, delusional.
She’s doing a ‘wait and see’?
Are there any Trump non-haters amongst the Liberal MP’s? Maybe one of those would be suitable as leader. If someone could compile a list, thanks in advance.
Tel,
“(until he meets an election of course).”
I think that’s the next important juncture. Cory seems to be doing what he can to hold his values to the fore. It appears a desperate act of frustration which the electorate will understand. He has my respect for that and he may have sent a clear signal to Malcolm to modify his ways.
Peta Credlin recovering so brilliantly from the character assassination of the green-left establishment has had the effect of improving Tony Abbott’s lustre. I think it’s dawned on more than a few that Credlin was the victim of a vicious assault by the left, all in the interests of destabilising Tony Abbott. Hopefully Abbott has learned both from his own cathartic experience and the success of Trump’s take-no-prisoners approach that it is entirely self-defeating to try to appease the left. Any concessions to the left are taken as a sign of weakness and encouragement to go harder.
I still think Abbott is the best bet provided he has developed some steel on his backbone and is prepared to wage war on the left on every front.
Maybe. She didn’t get to be a billionaire by relying on self-interested peanuts.
Can’t have Christian Porter. Might offend the m……..
Wentworth is a Liberal seat. I don’t think there’s any chance of losing it if they put up a half decent candidate. That’s why Turnbull joined the Liberal party in the first place, they were the only ones offering an unlosable seat.
Malcolm has been sent many clear signals, including losing a large majority in the lower house and retaining power courtesy of the Nationals picking up a seat. Malcolm’s response: sign the Paris Climate Treaty even though Trump is going to pull the US out and China won’t sign. Shorter Malcolm response: Up yours, conservatives.
It only becomes interesting if anyone follows him.
If he just quits and runs as an independent at the next election and loses then it is a nothing story going nowhere.
He may just make it back as an independent senator, but if labor/greens get back all their gains he will achieve nothing.
But if he tips Turnbull out, well, that’s interesting.
As already stated Turnbull can lose Wentworth and his replacement could govern with Katter.
However his replacement is going to have to fire up Australians in a big, big way because politics as usual is on the nose, big time. But maybe if Trump gets the U.S. Economy moving an Australian leader could draft the tailwind.
Anything is possible, the future is not written and we live in interesting times.
How about Can-Do Campbell Newman? Or maybe Cory will snaffle him for Oz Conservatives?
I can’t see anyone but Tony Abbott capable of leading the Libs in the near future.
I think though that new blood is needed.
Could anyone in Angus Taylor’s electorate advise if he is a candidate for deputy or a leader into the future, or another dud?
Short of a DD Bernardi is not up for re-election for nearly six years.
I understand that Cory said that the Liberals were going to shaft the Termite and Cory didn’t want to be part of it.
I don’t get it. Surely any sentient being with a spark of decency would regard shafting the Termite as a fundamental obligation to the universe?
Unique,
You may well be right. One other point is the caliber of those the leader can appoint. Trump is able to draw from a vast field of talent. Our political leaders have a small pool to pick from. To be fair Abbott made an effort but fizzled due in part to lack of charisma but mainly lack of support and white-anting. Trump has the fortune of ignoring his detractors when picking his team.
Sinc: Peter Dutton – but I’m not convinced by him at all
Best endorsement evah!
Can-Do Newman’s majority evaporation skills exceed even Waffleworths.
Newman went in too hard and fast.
Abbott went in too soft and slow.
There is a happy medium.
If they can learn from their mistakes then there is potential for leadership.
Leadership is bringing people along with you. They both failed at it.
There’s no “hard and fast”, there’s only “Get them before they get you.”
You’ve got it backwards: Cory said he was leaving the Liberals and, by the way, there’s a move on to shaft you (Turnbull).
Yep. Hairy and I killed ourselves laughing over that honest appraisal by Ross Cameron.
It was worth getting into hot water with Johanna to share it with Tom on the Cat open thread.
Cory Bernardi very impressive with the media today. He looks good too.
Still not as cute as Cameron, my secret little heart-throb. 😀
It’s a problem soldiers have. They go by results, and they don’t do “touch – feely” very well – well, not until David Morrison arrived on the scene.
Delcons still? The idea that opposition to Turnbull is inspired by nostalgia for Abbott dies hard. It wasn’t Abbott who decided to blow all those billions on non-agile oiler subs to be built in South Athens for delivery some time later this century.
Malcolm’s supporters need to cop that they backed a three-legged nag when it was obvious that such was the case before the bets went down.
Abbott boosters are not the immediate problem. The immediate problem is the clique of Turnbull boosters who are still trying to be cute and clever about their punt on a three-legged nag. Abbott used to be the Prime Minister; Turnbull IS the Prime Minister, and has been since the spring of 2015.
Instead of AbbottAbbottAbbott, just say WHOOPS for God’s sake.
More so when people want Abbott back as PM!
The KRudd saga replayed.
Malcolm knifed the sitting member in order to take the seat; it was hardly ‘offered’.
It’s horribly green and trendy, so a deep conservative might struggle in it.
I know, I live in Wentworth in the ritzy part and that too is full of SMH-reading tree conservers.
And a few who struggle against them.
+1
Go Corey. Show them how.
In the Senate at least.
Pleasing that Senator David L ‘advised’ and did not leak (Cory noted that today).
Podcast
*c. 20 minute mark.
No to Abbott. We don’t need another faint heart Liberal like Abbott proved himself to be.
We won’t get the kind of candidates we need until political parties are stripped of their ‘management’. No member should be allowed to stand unless nominated by their local branch and only their local branch should get to vote in any nomination. Until that happens it’ll just keep being Howards, Abbotts and Turnballs. They know they don’t need to care about the rank and file views.
Who is Christian Porter anyhow?
Never heard of him.
Listening to Parliament in session live now, the Government must be listening to some extent as it’s conducting a full on assault on Labor over over its energy policies. The Government is really saying “our renewables policy is a disaster, but it’s nearly not as bad as Labor’s.” The South Australian energy debacle is constantly referred to. The Liberal policy is crap, but at least they are hammering Labor and the Greens on an area the left is terribly exposed on. Makes for a pleasant change from all the rubbish about agility and innovation, domestic violence, SSM, welfare of Nauru refugees and backpacker income tax.
“I am willing to serve as Deputy to whomever the party decides as leader and prime minister.”*
(*may contain traces of fakenews)
No to Abbott as well.
He is deficient as a leader and has no real political convictions.
He always considered politics an extension of the university debating team, he was in to argue the opposite to the opposition no matter what side he was on.
He is a game player, not a national leader by any stretch of the imagination, as proven by his performance when he got the top job.
Get Abbott back at your peril.
He was that pathetically piss weak, he enabled a bumbling moron like Turd features to do him over.
The liberal party are dead.
They are not a right wing party.
They are a personal ambition at all costs party for the elite.
The best we can hope for now is a growth of the bernardi, ALA right, to steal a number of seats to allow minority government with right wing minority party backing to form government, on strict right wing deals.
Oops. Corrected version:
“I am willing to serve as Deputy to whomever the party decides as leader and prime minister.”* – Julie Bishop.
(*may contain traces of fakenews)
Off spring of a fine old Liberal family here in the Wild West, hung several Labor pollies out to dry in State Parliament, was being groomed to take over as State Premier when Colin Barnett wanted to pull the plug, but made the move to the Federal circus instead. Minister for Social Security.
His c.v. is OK.
He looks weak and has no authority in his voice when he speaks. That aside, he cannot tie a necktie properly.
I’m female and how he does his necktie is important in my eyes.
Pointing to the fact that there are still Abbott supporters is a bit like saying the sun comes up in the east. Had Turnbull been even a partial success there would be Abbott supporters but they would not matter in the slightest.
Turnbull’s problem is his failure in the job. The problem of his supporters is that all the evidence was there before he got the job and that the evidence mounted as he persisted in the job.
Shrieking AbbottAbbottAbbott and criticising the Libs AROUND Malcolm might have been a good short term strategy, but the spring of 2015 is a long time ago now.
In short, it’s the Turnbull, stupid.
Ah – Cory Bernardi:
Did Cory say that Grigs? Jump up on the cart.
Very few people have east of about Bassendean. Therein lies the first problem.
#KellyAnneBernardi@PimpMyConservative
Friends. The times suit us and our zeitgeist suits the times. As Bob Dylan once told me, the zeitgeists they are a-changin’. Trump in Trump out – Corey in Corey out. All this in out in out in out in out is going to leave somebody seriously fucked. Know what I’m sayin’.
KellyAnneB.
Test card met Bob!
Josh Frydenberg in the flesh is very charismatic,I have seen win over leftie audiences many times. However I agree that this does not come across on tv although he is lively in question time. He is also politically smarter than most and recently caught Turnbull out on an issue that was the last straw for Bernardi. He screwed Turnbull exquisitely and I think he will outsmart him but he still has to stay within restraints of policy.
Hmmm, architect of the “Robot Prosecutor” strategy? Well, that’s going to lead to a bit of controversy. I would guess in a way he has taught people the danger of being dependent on Centerlink (or dealing with them in any way whatsoever), but quite a lot of people might tend to associate the uselessness of the department with the reputation of the Minister in charge of that department (however unfair that might be).
Who’s Porter
He helped fuck up WA finances then bailed out before he got the blame. This is what I said last year-
‘porter to run the joint
I went to the creeps uwa grad party at the yacht club. Unlike turnbull, he’s a real borntorule toff. My date was a fallen lib princess. Adult entertainment dancer in Japan no less, so considerably fallen and her jugs kept me fascinated while the toffs toasted one another.
Perth lib kids used to be inducted into the family business with a junior mining scam to rip off mum and dad investors for pocketmoney and the thrill of knowing they played a role in suicides, now they want a meth lab for their 16th birthday.’
test pattern evidently has his knickers in a tangle over Cory’s decision. 😀
Senile Old Guy
#2288433, posted on February 7, 2017 at 2:42 pm
Thanks S-O-G-, it would have been very disappointing if Cory really had expressed a disinclination to give the Termite the shafting he so richly deserves.
NO, NO, NO to Abbott, he gifted us the waffler wanker because of his woeful and endless stupidity and weakness. He could have and should have been a decisive PM. Abbott did nothing about Hockey’s poor performance. Abbott did nothing to confront the ABC and the media. Abbott did nothing about the waffler despite the fact that he knew the waffler was constantly white anting him and leaking all over the place. Then there was the knighthood and finally, he froze like ice over Bronnie and her helicopter ride. Constant indecisiveness. I also do not think that he is, at heart, an economic conservative. He talks the talk however I really think that Abbott lacks a lot of spine. The Libs have lost me totally, both federally and state, for good. My votes now go to Liberal Democrats, Pauline, ALA and now to Bernardi, if he runs someone here in NSW
I agree with test pattern RE Porter.
I only met him once, at Mark Steyn’s first tour’s Perth gig.
I came away with the since-unshiftable impression that Christian Porter was in politics principally for Christian Porter.
Have you got anything inconvenient, like a reference or a link, to back up that little piece of gibberish?
Dont go for abbott,only time he was tough was when little johnny got him to railroad Pauline Hanson into jail in a monumental fit up,which was later quashed by a real court. His appeasement of ruddbull and his traitorous mates the green alp commos and the leftist presstitutes made me sick ,there is only one way to treat theses communistb mongrels smash them into the ground and grind them in same as their islamofascist allies .
Yes, Abbott had a lot of negatives, PPL, 18C, deficit levy, Natasha, Aborigines in the Constitution, the ABC, giving Turnbull a Ministry.
But he did stop the boats, and that’s a pretty big plus.
Zulu, test pattern isn’t far wrong with the WA Libs.
The born-to-rule set were one of the reasons my old man never joined the State branch when he left Federal politics in 1983.
Ghastly people. Can’t stand them.
Let me put in this way, who else do you think might possibly be able to keep Bill Shorten, with the subsequent open borders/renewable craziness, out of power? I think Abbott has learned a few lessens and would be less conciliatory with the left but, whether or not that’s correct, he has the best chance of keeping the Coalition in power. Say what you will about him, he knows how to campaign and just think what he could accomplish without Turnbull white anting and leaking in the background.
And having grown up in WA and seen the Young Libs at play at UWA, I would easily accept the word of someone who had been to Porter’s graduation party as to what he was like in private.
Perhaps he has since learned wisdom and acquired gravitas. But I don’t think so.
Oh, and of course, the Adler ban. In early September, 2015, I told him and a few of the local Libs that that was the final straw, and I would actively campaign against the Coalition because of it.
Of course, the rest is history.*
*(“Tony Abbott; my part in his downfall.”)
PS Please God not Tony Abbott.
I would just like to go on record for the zillionth time that I do not want to see him as Prime Minister of this country ever again.
So, anyone but ALP? Despite the fact that the LNP, under Turnbull, are arguably to the left of the ALP? Despite the fact that this situation is entirely due to Abbott’s incompetence? Abbott and Turnbull, together, in different ways, have made the LNP unelectable.
Turnbull knifed Abbott with the assistance of 54 other MPs. So those gave us Turnbull and his left wing policies. And some here want to reward them?
No, just, no. For the foreseeable future, the LNP as a conservative party is dead. Bury the carcass and move on. Only then is there the very slightest chance they might rediscover conservative values* but the chance is so small you would need an electron microscope to see it.
* I am a swinging** voter.
** No, not that sort of swinging. I vote for the party with the least ridiculous policies.
That’s exactly my problem. There’s no viable party to vote for. Apart from AGW, Hanson is as ridiculous as the rest of them. Getting rid of Turnbull might at least return the Liberals to a semblance of their former self. And yes, keeping Shorten out is a very real objective in itself, unless you actually want the Victorian experiment to go national.
Correct.
‘Perhaps he has since learned wisdom and acquired gravitas. But I don’t think so.’
Nor have I
The imminent ascension of Sneakers Inc presents wonderful opportunities for experiments in post-irony. I may start a website called ‘Kelly Watch.’ Someone’s got to do it.
https://s-media-cache-ak0.pinimg.com/564x/93/55/37/9355374f3a5ada6aa07398c14c0a1ecd.jpg
But he did stop the boats, and that’s a pretty big plus.
This achievement alone shows that Abbott can be resolute and highly effective. Countering that was all his feel-good rubbish: plum jobs for the lefties and countless other attempts to make the left love him.
His biggest fault was his trust and unwarranted belief in his cabinet, back bench and party in general. That suffered a monumental assault with his knifing: I recall reading that it left him chagrined. For several months there was barely a peep out of him as he licked his wounds, but eventually the attack dog re-emerged in straightforward – dare I say, blatantly conservative – observations re 18c and other contentious issues.
I understand people’s reservations about Abbott Mk 2 for PM. I teeter internally even as I write this. But if he has learnt that the left will never love him, that his obligation is to the conservative base of the Liberal Party – the voters who elected him in a landslide – and if he finds the backbone to forge ahead with the policies he has recently espoused, then he should be granted a second chance.
Fact is, there’s no-one else. SOG says the LNP is dead. Maybe that’s true. So what does it matter, really, who leads the zombies?
No China has signed alright. And why wouldn’t they?
According to the Paris agreement China – already the highest emitter of CO2 on the planet producing over 25% of global emissions – will keep increasing its CO2 emissions every year until 2030, by which time the emissions would have doubled.
Meanwhile Australia – which produces about 1% of global emissions – will meet our CO2 emissions targets, thus increasing the cost of electricity and destroying industry at a time when we can least afford it.
And let’s not forget that Sinc’s man made a big deal of ratifying this “dumbest deal ever” (yes, dumber than the Obama / Turnbull reffo deal) just after Trump was elected and thus missing the opportunity to walk it back.
Too. Stupid. To. Survive.
FFS, How many decades are we going to have to live with this crap meme?
OSB was designed by senior ex-military, and implemented by current military.
All Abbott/Morrison did was give it the green light.
And this is important why?
To stop the Liars from introducing a “fairness tax”?
To make sure 18C gets repealed?
To save us from an annual $40 billion budget deficit?
So Shorten can’t steal our Super?
To cut red and green tape?
To prevent SSM being legislated without a plebiscite?
Yeah, yeah, I know – “Vote Liberal ‘cos at least they aren’t Labor”.
They aren’t? How can you tell?
FIFY
Well yes, against full scale Labor, luvvie and MSM opposition. Recall that Krudd said it would start war with Indonesia and the ABC beclowned themselves with a web page to count the boat arrivals.
It was a political gamble that worked its arse off and saved Australia from hundreds of thousands of Muslims who went to Europe instead.
No policy this century has been more beneficial to Australia and Abbott deserves plaudits for implementing it.
jupes
#2288590, posted on February 7, 2017 at 5:45 pm
Well said, Jupes.
Porter seems like the only one on the list with any real potential.
Abbot scored too many own goals the first time around and there is scant evidence he has any personal commitment to freedom and small government when it matters (i.e. when he can actually do something about it).
Frydenburg seems like just another establishment LINO.
What about Angus Taylor, he seems like the only Liberal party member I’d actually be keen on these days.
To be honest there isn’t much they could do to get my vote back without a serious change in direction.
There are always sensible and good policies floating around. The thing that Abnot did was take it on, push it through and defend it in the public until it was successful. That is no small detail.
If that same formula had been copied for 18c, budget reform and a few others, Abbott would have been much more successful.
He stopped using that formula and got bogged down trying to make parliament work in a bipartisan way. This is where he failed. If he returned and gave up on trying to be nice guy Abbott and pushed through in the expectation of getting booted he might do some good.
All the other candidates have zero track record in ever taking down the global warming, people smuggling and
..at least talking about lowering taxes.
Abbott is the only choice of a poor field, the others can win from opppositon down the track.
FWIW, I think Tony Abbott realized that it didn’t matter what he did, he would never be accepted as the legitimately elected representative of the people by the howler monkeys…
Everyone said he’d never do it. Even turnbull undermined Abbott on this issue.
Re Abbott, yours truly was scathing of him being in the bunker(tm) with Credlin from the outset, but none of us were aware of Turnbull’s, and presumably his cronies, whiteanting of the leadership.
I asked upthread at 2:26pm on this thread re Angus Taylor but received no reply.
The ‘Konfrontasi’ threat.
Now it’s ‘colliding’ with Chinese ships and planes in the Pacific.
Ratfvcker.
“none of us were aware of Turnbull’s, and presumably his cronies, whiteanting of the leadership.”
And we knew little about Credlin, who since then looks like a great choice of adviser.
The likes of O’Dwyer et al have a hide talking about treachery and disloyalty regarding Bernardi, not withstanding their shanking of Abbott, their betrayal of supposed Liberal party values, philosophy, beliefs, support base, members and national interest is true treachery. Anyone with any ethics and decency would leave the bastards flapping in the breeze as well, I hope this is the stake in the chest cavity of that unrepresentative nosferatu. Even if it means a few terms of Labor idiocy (who’ll notice the difference?) it’s worth it to rid the body politic of these bedwetter blatherskites.
The next leader will be Morrison. Frydenberg and Porter don’t have the profiles in a senior ministry.
It’s going to have to get a lot worse before it starts getting better. I think it’s inevitable that Labor gets the next Govt or election, and this is necessary for the non Left to sort themselves out and purge the Left from the Libs. It’s going to be very expensive and damaging to Australia economically, but the ALP will be so over the top that they damage themselves, maybe permanently.
If Bernardi’s Conservatives start lobbing salvos of incendiaries over the wall of the Diet Labor Fairytale Castle, and then massacre the plague-ridden inhabitants when the Fortess of Flaccidity finally crumbles, I will consider supporting them. Until then I will continue to suspect they are simply a means of wooing back to the Decaying Side the disenchanted ex-Lieboral Let’s-try-PHON voters, with no substance or sincerity offered.
The real problems the Lieborals have is that you have to do all this knives and blood letting stuff in Opposition. They will have an opportunity shortly to have a re-run of the Howard-Peacock war. Just not sure he it will be though.
Meanwhile the now decade long era of mis-governance of the country continues apace.
I remain We Don’t Matter. No one deserves my vote.
PHON has a euthanasia policy like the LDP. No thanks.
I’m not convinced that PHON will be around for long or offer much apart from being political splitters and fencers.
Oh, and a big NOOOOOOOOOOOOOOO to Abbott returning. Fondle My Donkey!
The party has been take over by the same kind of spivs as Labor, who are more interested in dominating the party than winning government.
I should point out that Labor slugs are interested in government because they treat it as their piggy bank, but that is how they dominate – favours and deals for their mates.
Tony Abbott – couldn’t speak clearly if his life depended on it (see the Coalition’s cycle of damage control every time Tone opened his mouth).
Josh Frydenberg – very small testicles, unable to write hence unable to think (see also A.Sinodinos), has made as much traction on energy policy as the guy who’s the Treasurer has on matters economic (his name, face etc escapes me).
Christian Porter – the bastard mutant child of J.Gillard. Apart from announcing ALL THE JOBS THE GOVERNMENT IS CREATING WITH NDIS – has achieved sweet fuck all.
Pathetic really although I’ll stand by the Weekend Magazine’s up-coming puff piece.
HAHAHAHAHAHA! Comedy gold.
Porter would be absolutely smashed over the Centrelink debacle, especially since the bean-counters have turned their attention to aged pensioners, a voting bloc that leans strongly to the Coalition. The ALP would walk in.
Goin’ to the party, eh?
Morrison and Dutton were raised by former LNP MP Ewen Jones on Teh Dumb – as types to give one a tap on the shoulder, not backstab.
One would imagine the Trumbull Coalition has the basic political intelligence to attempt to understand what the PHON attraction is – and then attempt to set out the shop accordingly.
However, given the Liberal outbreak of enthusiasm for a parliamentary vote on SSM, it appears they are trying to pull Greens supporters over the back of the ALP.
[For the benefit of Liberal Parliamentarians/staffers reading this blog: If you reinstate Abbott the Nationals will be the major Conservative party after the next election. Don’t be tempted. Clench your buttocks.]